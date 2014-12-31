Name Description

Zonghong Ou Mr. Ou Zonghong is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He has been our Director since September 11, 2014, our Chairman since December 1, 2014 and was re-designated as our executive Director and appointed as our Chief Executive Officer on December 15, 2014. Mr. Ou is primarily responsible for the overall development strategy and daily operation of our Group. He has more than 20 years of experience in the property development and construction industries. Mr. Ou established Putian Transport Engineering Company Limited on August 1, 1995, which engaged in construction of motorways. On April 20, 2000, Mr. Ou started his engagement with the property related business and established Putian Transport and Real Estate Development Company Limited. On September 23, 2003, Mr. Ou established Rongxin Group (formerly known as Fujian Rongxin Real Estate Development Company Limited). Mr. Ou has been a director of Renmin University of China since October 18, 2011. Mr. Ou has also been the managing vice president of the Federation of Fujian Enterprise and Entrepreneur since April 2012, respectively. Mr. Ou has also assumed various positions in the subsidiaries of our Company, including the sole director of Rongda Company Limited since September 11, 2014, the sole director of Rongtai Company Limited since September 26, 2014, a director of Rongxin Group since September 23, 2003, a director of Rongxin Zhangzhou Property from January 7, 2011 to February 1, 2013 and a director of Fujian Rongshengmei since October 28, 2014. Mr. Ou was awarded a member of the fourteenth and fifteenth sessions of the Excellent Entrepreneurs of Fujian in December 2011 and June 2014, respectively. He also received the Silver Award of the Ten Young Entrepreneurs of Fujian in April 2008.

Feiyan Zeng Ms. Zeng Feiyan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of the company. since July 27, 2015 and our chief financial officer since she joined our Group in August 2013. She is primarily responsible for the financial affairs and company secretarial matters of our Group. She was also appointed as one of the joint company secretaries of our Company on December 15, 2014. Before joining our Group, Ms. Zeng Feiyan has more than 10 years of finance-related experiences in various entities. Ms. Zeng Feiyan had served as the manager of the operation and financial management center and the vice director of the supervisory committee in Hopson Development Holdings Limited (a property development company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 754) from May 2003 to October 2007. She was the vice general manager responsible for finance and investment management of Guangdong Pearl River Investment Management Group Company Limited (a company principally engaged in the investment in energy and infrastructure projects) from October 2007 to September 2011, and the vice president and secretary of the board of directors of Cnhomeland Environmental Co., Ltd. (an environmental-protection company engaged in the provision of environmental solutions services) from September 2011 to August 2013. Ms. Zeng Feiyan has been a certified public accountant authorized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Guangdong Province since January 7, 2003. She has also been a senior economist as credentialed by the Senior Professional Titles Evaluation Committee of Dezhou Private Economic Organizations since September 26, 2013 and a Registered Tax Agents authorized by the Certified Tax Agents Association of Guangdong Province since December 13, 2011. Ms. Zeng Feiyan graduated from Changsha Communication College (now known as Changsha University of Science and Technology in Changsha, Hunan province in June 1998 where she obtained a bachelor degree in accounting.

Junling Lin Mr. Lin Junling is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. since December 1, 2014 and the vice president of our Group since January 2014. Mr. Lin Junling is primarily responsible for assisting the planning of corporate strategy and management of the business operations of our Group in Eastern China. Mr. Lin Junling joined our Group in September 2003. He has approximately 15 years of experience in property development industry. He has served as the executive vice general manager of Rongxin Group from September 2003 to August 2007, the general manager of Rongxin Group from August 2007 to April 2010, the chairman of Shiou Property, one of our joint ventures, from April 2010 to December 2013 and the general manager of the Eastern China companies of the Group since January 2014. Before joining our Group, Mr. Lin Junling had served as the general manager of Putian Transport and Property Development Company Limited from January 2001 to September 2003. Mr. Lin Junling obtained an associate degree in architecture finance and accounting from Fujian College of Architecture (now known as Fujian University of Technology in Fuzhou, Fujian province in June 1999. He is currently a candidate of the master degree in business administration in Xiamen University in Xiamen, Fujian province. In December 2014, Mr. Lin Junling was awarded an Outstanding Manager of China for the Year 2014 (2014) prize. Mr. Lin Junling has also assumed various positions in the subsidiaries of our Company, including a director of Rongxin Group from August 1, 2007 to September 8, 2011 and since May 7, 2012, a director of Hemei Shanghai Property since April 21, 2014, a director of Hangzhou Kaizhu since May 16, 2014, a director of Hangzhou Kaisheng since May 14, 2014, the sole director of Shanghai Qianheng Property Company Limited since April 21, 2014.

Jian Wu Mr. Wu Jian is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. since December 1, 2014 and the vice president of our Group since January 2012. Mr. Wu Jian is primarily responsible for assisting the planning of corporate strategy and assisting Mr. Ou to manage the daily operation of our Group and supervise the sales and marketing departments. He has more than 10 years of experience in property development industry. Mr. Wu Jian joined our Group in March 2004 and had assumed various positions since then, including the vice general manager of Rongxin Group from March 2004 to April 2009, the vice general manager of Shiou Property, one of our joint ventures, from April 2009 to December 2010 and the general manager of Rongxin Group from December 2010 to December 2011. Before joining our Group, Mr. Wu Jian had been engaged with Fuzhou Architectural Design Institute from April 1994 to May 2004, working at various time as an engineer, the engineer-in-charge and the vice chief engineer. Mr. Wu Jian has been a senior engineer authorized by the Leading Group for Professional Title Reform of Fuzhou since January 2002. Mr. Wu Jian graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, the PRC in July 1991 with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil architecture and from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in March 1994 with a master degree in structural engineering. Mr. Wu Jian has also assumed various positions in the subsidiaries of our Company, including a director of Rongxin Group since August 1, 2007, a director of Fuzhou Investment from June 7, 2011 to May 21, 2012, a director of Xiamen Property from January 11, 2013 to July 7, 2014, a director of Hemei Shanghai Property from May 20, 2013 to September 13, 2013 and a director of Fujian Rongshengmei since October 28, 2014.

Shenliang Xu Mr. Xu Shenliang is Vice President of the company. Since February 2013 and is primarily responsible for the design and construction of our property development projects. Before joining our Group, Mr. Xu Shenliang served in various positions in different companies, including, among others, the project manager in Beijing Longfor Property Company Limited, a property development company) from July 2007 to March 2010 and the design director of Sino-Ocean Land Company Limited (a property development company) from August 2009 to March 2013. Mr. Xu Shenliang has been a senior engineer authorized by the Personnel Department of Liaoning Province since November 2009. Mr. Xu Shenliang graduated from Central Academy of Craft Art (now known as Academy of Arts and Design, Tsinghua University) in Beijing in July 1996 where he obtained a bachelor degree in environmental art and design,

Youzhi Ruan Mr. Ruan Youzhi is Assistant to Chairman of the company. he joined our Group in June 2008 and is primarily responsible for the real estate investment business of our Group. Before joining our Group, Mr. Ruan Youzhi had been a teacher in Fengjiang High School of Xianyou from August 1997 to August 2001 and a journalist of Haixia Metropolis Daily from March 2003 to June 2009. Mr. Ruan Youzhi obtained his bachelor degree in Chinese language and literature in July 2005 from Fujian Normal University in Fuzhou, Fujian province.

Wing Shan Ng Ms. Ng Wing Shan is Joint Company Secretary of the company. Since December 15, 2014. Ms. Ng Wing Shan is currently an assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. Ms. Ng Wing Shan has been a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom, both since September 2015.

Wing Yan Lo Dr. Lo, Wing Yan William is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. He is currently the vice chairman of Lovable International Holdings Ltd, a company engaged in manufacture and sale of toys and children products, the chairman of VS Media Ltd, a new media company and the chairman of Strategenes Limited, a financial and strategy advisory firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Lo, Wing Yan William served as an executive director and vice president of China Unicom Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange which principally engages in the provision of cellular and fixed-line voice and related value-added services, stock code: 762) from July 2002 to March 2006, an independent non-executive director of I.T Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange which principally engages in retailing and trading fashion wears and accessories, stock code: 999) from October 2004 to May 2006, and an executive director, vice chairman, managing director and chief financial officer of I.T Limited from May 2006 to May 2009. He had also served as the vice chairman of South China Media Group from September 2011 to June 2014. Mr. Lo, Wing Yan William had served as an independent non-executive director in Ocean Grand Chemicals Holdings Limited, now known as Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited) (“OG Chemicals”) from May 20, 2003 to July 18, 2006. OG Chemicals was incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2882). It previously engaged in the processing, production and trading of chemical compounds in the PRC and Hong Kong. On July 24, 2006, two provisional liquidators of OG Chemicals was appointed pursuant to the order of The High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Court of First Instance dated July 24, 2006.

Wenzhou Qu Mr. Qu Wenzhou is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. Mr. Qu served as a professor of Business Management of Xiamen University from August 2007 to July 2013.