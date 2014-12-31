Name Description

Lei Liu Mr. Liu Lei is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Logistics Institute in 1988. He joined Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection and New Materials Co., Ltd. (“Sanju”), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stock Code 300072) in June 2000 and has extensive experience in the chemical industry. Since June 2000, Mr. Liu has been acting as the Chairman of Sanju. Since May 1997, Mr. Liu has been acting as the chairman of Beijing Daxing Foundation Technology Development Co., Ltd and Beijing Daxing Foundation Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Since November 1999, he has been acting as the general manager of Beijing Haidian Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Yunsheng Cao Mr. Cao Yunsheng is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. He is responsible for the overall operations of the Group. He was graduated from Tianjin College of Finance and Economics in 1988, majoring in accounting, and was graduated with a master degree in business administration from Tianjin University in 2004. Mr. Cao joined the Group in 2001 as the deputy general manager and is in charge of the finance, administration and the capital operations of the Group and supervision of the Group’s cash-flow management. Prior to joining the Group, he was the supervisor of the finance department and chief accountant of Bohai Petroleum Company Platform Manufacturing Factory, the chief accountant of China Offshore Oil Platform Construction Company and a financial controller of CNOOC Engineering. Mr. Cao was appointed as an executive director in November 2005.

Jianping Li Mr. Jianping Li is Assistant President of the Company, He has change the overall operation of the oil and gas services business of the Company in south China. Mr. Li joined the Group in 1999 and has served as production manager, marketing manager, deputy manager and general manager of the Group’s oil and gas services business sector. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Li had worked in CNOOC platform Fabrication Co., Shenzhen Chiwan Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. and CNOOC Engineering Shenzhen Reparation Company.

Boon Seng Tan Mr. Tan Boon Seng is Assistant President of the Company, He is responsible for the overseas marketing and business development of the Group. He was graduated in mechanical engineering of Ngee Ann Polytechnic. Mr. Tan joined the Group in 2014, and had served as Regional Marketing Manager. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tan had worked in Profab Engineering Pte Ltd, Worfin Heat Exchanger Co., Pfannenberg Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and ITT Industries.

Rugang He Mr. He Rugang is Vice President of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd since January 2011. He is responsible for the Group’s commercial business and market development. He was graduated from Tianjin University with a bachelor’s degree in offshore oil construction. Mr. He Joined the Group in 1997 as a deputy general manager, and has been in the SBM Beijing Representative office, Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. and CNOOC North Pars project as sales manager, deputy general manager and commercial manager respectively from year 2005 to year 2010. He was appointed the current position in January 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. He had worked in CNOOC platform Fabrication Co. and Shenzhen Chiwan Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

Sergey Borovskiy Mr. Sergey Alexandrovich Borovskiy is an Executive Director of the Company. He has studied in both Russia and China and holds a university degree in Economics. Mr. Borovskiy has rich experience in business management. He has lived and worked in China since 1991 and is fluent in Russian, English and Mandarin. Mr. Borovskiy is CEO of Sanju Environmental Protection (Hong Kong) Limited, CEO and Chairman of General Transactions Inc. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of South China Heavy Industries Group, and a non-executive director of Zenith Energy Ltd., a Canadian company listed on London Stock Exchange (Stock Symbol: ZEN) and TSX Venture Exchange (Stock Symbol: ZEE).

Huafeng Cao Mr. Cao Huafeng is an Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Master of Economics degree from Nankai University in 1997. He joined Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection and New Materials Co., Ltd. (“Sanju”), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stock Code: 300072) in February 2008 and served as a deputy general manager and board secretary of Sanju now. Prior to joining Sanju, Mr. Cao has been acting as assistant researcher of China Science and Technology International Trust Company (and investment manager of Beijing Haidian Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Ke Lin Mr. Lin Ke is an Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Beijing University of Science and Technology in 1987. He founded Sanju in June 1997 and has extensive experience in the clean energy industry. Since June 2000, Mr. Lin has been acting as the vice chairman and the president of Sanju and has extensive experience in the clean energy industry. As at the date of this announcement, as advised by Mr. Lin, he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Yan Jin Mr. Jin Yan is Assistant President of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. He was graduated from the Mechanic Engineering Faculty of Nautical College (now the Engineering Mechanic Faculty of the Logistics Engineering College of Shanghai Maritime University in 1988. Mr. Jin joined the Group in March 2000. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jin was the manager and deputy general manager of the property department of Shenzhen Gold Industries Co., Ltd. and the technical supervisor and deputy manager of the technical department of Shekou China Merchants Port Service.

Zhe Xu Mr. Xu Zhe is Assistant President of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s commercial and marketing. He was graduated from Wuhan University of Water Resources and Hydroelectric Engineering with bachelor’s degree in electro technology in 1996 and obtained a degree of executive master of business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2011. Mr. Xu joined the Group in April 1998 and had served a number of positions in the Group including the project manager, procurement manager and commercial manager of the Group.

Fung Yee Leung Ms. Leung Fung Yee Alice is a Company Secretary of the company. She is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong, holds a Bachelor of Laws and has been a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries before taking up her career in law as a solicitor. She is an associate member of The Institute of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom, and an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Leung has rich experience in commercial and corporate matters of all levels. Ms. Leung was appointed as the company secretary in June 2014.

Daqing Qi Dr. Qi Daqing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qi graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree of science in Biophysics and a bachelor’s degree of arts in International Journalism. He obtained a master’s degree in Management from the University of Hawaii and a doctoral degree in Accounting from the Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University in the United States. Mr. Qi is currently a professor of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and a member of the American Accounting Association. He had worked for The Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management at Michigan State University in the United States, the East-West Center in the United States and the China Features in Xinhua News Agency in the PRC. Mr. Qi is also an independent non-executive director of Sohu.com Inc., Bona Film Group Ltd., Ikang Healthcare Group Inc., Momo Inc., SinoMedia Holding Ltd) (Hong Kong Stock Code 623) and Honghua Group Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code 196).

Yang Su Mr. Su Yang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd since August 26, 2006. He obtained a bachelor degree in statistics from Hunan University and the Certificate of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1992 and 1994 respectively. He has a wealth working experience in the field of accounting. Mr. Su had been project manager of Shenzhen Zhongcheng Certified Public Accountants, department manager of Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. Shenzhen, a principal partner of Shenzhen TaiYang Certified Public Accountants and a managing partner of Wuzhou Songde Certified Public Accountants. He is currently a partner of Grant Thornton Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Su was appointed as an independent non-executive director in August 2006.