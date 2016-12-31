Name Description

Hung Wang Mr. Wang Hung is Executive Chairman of the Board of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited. He is responsible for the overall management, strategic planning and major decision-making of the Group. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor degree in Economics from Chinese Culture University of Taiwan and a master degree in business administration (“MBA”) from Southeastern Louisiana University of the United States in 1969 and 1973 respectively. Mr. Wang established Transpacific Management Inc. in the United States in 1978 and was the president of the company. He established Golden Eagle International Group in 1992 and has been its chairman since then. Mr. Wang was awarded the Honorary Citizen of Nanjing in 1994. He is now the honorary chairperson of The Association of Overseas Affairs of Nanjing, an executive member of China Business Council, an executive vice president of the Fifth Council of Nanjing City Overseas Exchange Association in 2016. Mr. Wang was also awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2011 China by Ernst & Young. He has over 39 years of experience in the development and management of real estate and department store retailing and has served the Group for more than 24 years.

Kai Su Mr. Su Kai is Chief Executive Officer of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited. Mr. Su graduated from Henan University of Science and Technology in automation in 1999 and obtained a MBA degree from Shanghai Jiaotong University in 2007. He was the chief executive officer of San Fu Department Store Ltd., a leading specialty retailer of private label apparel (SPA) department store in China; the general manager of IBM Global Business Services Division Nanjing Branch; the regional director of the Eastern Region, Southern Region and Greater China Region of Kronos as well as the person-in-charge of the United States Workforce Institute China Branch; and the branch manager of BenQ Guru Nanjing Branch. He joined the Group in July 2014 and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in August 2014. Mr. Su is responsible for managing the Group’s overall daily operations. Mr. Su has over 17 years of extensive management experiences in retail management, business strategy development, human resource management and information technology industry and has served the Group for more than 2 years.

Ping Tai Ms. Tai Ping, CPA., is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited. Ms. Tai obtained a double bachelor degree in Accounting and Information System degree from Monash University, Australia in 1995. Ms. Tai is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. Ms. Tai joined the Group in September 2008 as the assistant president of the Group and was promoted as the Chief Financial Officer in April 2009. She has also served as the Company Secretary of the Company from December 2010 onwards. Ms. Tai has over 21 years of experience in auditing and financial management and has served the Group for more than 8 years.

Yongfei Zhu Mr. Zhu Yongfei is the Senior Vice President of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited. Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor degree in Power Vacuum Technology Professional from Southeast University in 1985. He joined Golden Eagle International Group in August 2012 and served as the assistant president of Golden Eagle International Group and the general manager of Golden Eagle International Properties Asset Management Co., Ltd.. He also served as the general manager of merchandising operation management center in Golden Eagle International Group in April 2013. He was re-designated to the Group in August 2014, and is responsible for new store construction management and coordination. Mr. Zhu has over 22 years of experience in corporate and merchandising management and has served the Group for more than 4 years.

Xuan Wang Ms. Wang Xuan is Vice President of Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd. Ms. Wang graduated from Nanjing University of Science and Technology in 1995, majoring in International Economy and Trading. She joined the Group in 2004. Ms. Wang served as the manager, deputy director and director of the administration department and assist president of the Group. She was promoted as the vice president of the Group in February 2017. Ms. Wang is responsible for the integration of the Group’s human resources and administration functions and has over 22 years of experience in administration and human resources management and has served the Group for more than 12 years.

Wanyu Zhang Ms. Zhang Wanyu is Vice President of the Company. Ms. Zhang obtained a MBA degree from Nanjing University in 2011. She joined the Group in 2011 as director of the finance department. She was re-designated to Nanjing Xinbai Holdings Group Co., Ltd. as director of the finance department and assistant to general manager. She was re-designated to the Group in August 2015 as assistant president and was promoted as the vice president of the Group in February 2017. Ms. Zhang is responsible for the Group’s financial management, internal audit and asset management. Ms. Zhang has over 24 years of experience in financial management and has served the Group for more than 5 years.

S.Y. Wang Ms. Wang Janice S.Y. is an Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2006 and has held various positions in merchandising and retail operation. Ms. Wang has over 10 years of experience in retail and merchandising management and has served the Group for more than 10 years. Ms. Wang currently serves as the General Manager of the Group’s Shanghai Store and as a member of the Chairman’s Office. She is also responsible for managing the Group’s Merchandising Center, focusing on brand-building and tenant relationships management. She is also involved in the exploration of investment opportunities for the Company. Further, Ms. Wang actively participates in the Group’s ongoing diversification and development strategies. Prior to joining the Group, she worked as a loan analyst at East West Bank in the United States, specialising in trade finance. Ms. Wang graduated from University of California, Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in History/Art History in 2005.

Guanglin Tan Mr. Tan Guanglin is Assistant President of the Company. Mr. Tan joined the Group in 2002. He served as the deputy director and the director of Information Department of Yangzhou Store, the director of Information Center of the Group, the assistant to general manager and the deputy general manager of Yangzhou Store, the deputy general manager and the general manager of Information Center of the Group. He was promoted as the assistant president of the Group in February 2017 and is responsible for the information management and marketing and promotion planning of the Group. Mr. Tan has more than 14 years of experience in information management and marketing and promotion planning and has served the Group for more than 14 years.

Danny Lay Mr. Lay J. Danny is Independent Non-Executive Director of Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd. He graduated with a B.S. in Physics from Chung Yuan University of Taiwan and a MBA degree from Drury University in Missouri of the United States of America. Mr. Lay is now the consultant of Emerson Group. Mr. Lay is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a member of the Board of Trustees at Drury University in Missouri of the United States of America. Mr. Lay has over 32 years of experiences in operational management. He was (i) the Special Assistant to the Governor of the State of Missouri, United States of America; (ii) the Commissioner for U.S. Banks; (iii) the General Manager of Ridge Tool Asia Pacific; (iv) the Director of Ridge Tool (Australia) Pty. Ltd., Leroy Somer Electro-Technique (Fuzhou) Co., Ltd., Tsubaki Emerson Co. Osaka, Japan, ClosetMaid (Jiangmen) Ltd., Tsubaki Emerson HSC (Tianjin) Co., Emerson Electric (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Emerson Motor Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Emerson Electric (Thailand) Ltd., the Director and President of Emerson Electric Company, Greater China; (v) the Chairman and General Manager of Emerson Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; (vi) the Managing Director of Emerson Electric (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.; (vii) the Business Leader of Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions, Asia Pacific Region; (viii) the Vice President of Business Development & Operations, Emerson Electric Company, South-east Asia Region; (ix) the Chairman and Director of Emerson Professional Tools (Shanghai) Ltd. and (x) the Director of Emerson Junkang Enterprise (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.. He is also an independent non-executive director of Pantronics Holding Company Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and Forward Electronics Company, Limited (a company listed on the Taiwan GreTai Securities Market).

Sung Yun Wang Mr. Wang Sung Yun, Eddie is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Chung Yuan University of Taiwan with a Bachelor degree in Architecture in 1968 and obtained his Master degree in Architecture from the University of Illinois, Champaign, Urbana of the United States in 1971. He is the president of TDC China, F+T Group China. He is the founder and president of GLC Enterprises, LLC, an international real estate development service company. Amongst its various projects, Paradise Valley has embarked on an extraordinary undertaking to apply the principles of social, economic and environment sustainability to the design and development of a smart growth community, which is located in Coachella Valley, California. Mr. Wang joined Jerde Partnership at its inception in 1977, which was a visionary architecture and master planning firm that designs unique places -- delivering memorable experiences and attracting millions of people every day. From 1996 to 2002, Mr. Wang served as its president to help building the firm’s organisation and philosophy. He was responsible for the innovative strategic business development policies that led Jerde Partnership to prominence. Jerde Partnership pioneered experiential place-making, a discipline that revitalised cities worldwide, including Rotterdam, Holland; San Diego, California; Fukuoka, Japan and multiple cities in China where the urban shopping center has become a significant real estate and development phenomenon. Being professionally licensed in 24 states in the United States, Mr. Wang has consistently supported the design profession and community and acted as speakers at various forums including, inter alia, Urban Land Institute, International Council of Shopping Centers and summer school of Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. He serves as an Advisory Board Member at the University of Southern California’s School of Policy, Planning and Development.