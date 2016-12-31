Name Description

Yong Zhou Mr. Zhou Yong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhou was appointed as a Director of the Company on 21 April 2004 and was designated as an Executive Director on 1 June 2005. Mr. Zhou acted as Vice-chairman of the Company during the period from 9 June 2005 to 14 August 2013 and was appointed Chairman of the Company on 15 August 2013. Mr. Zhou graduated from Changsha Academy of Military Engineering and University of South Australia. He is Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Building (UK) and The Institution of Civil Engineers (UK). Mr. Zhou joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation (“CSCEC”) in 1994 and was seconded to the Group in 1996. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2001. Currently, Mr. Zhou is a director of China Overseas Holdings Limited (“COHL”) and the chairman and non-executive director of Far East Global Group Limited (“FEG”, a subsidiary of the Company and listed in Hong Kong). He was awarded the “Director of the Year Award — Executive Director of Listed Companies (SEHK — Non Hang Seng Index Constituents)” by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2009. Mr. Zhou has more than 24 years’ construction, project and corporate management experience in Mainland China and Hong Kong, in particular, specialises in investment and development new business startup, formulating and executing business strategies for companies. He oversees the overall operation of the Group.

Cheung Shew Hung Mr. Hung Cheung Shew is Vice President, Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. Mr. Hung appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 8 June 2011. Mr. Hung graduated from the Plymouth Polytechnic (UK). He is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Structural Engineers (UK). Mr. Hung joined the Group in 1996. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2000. Currently, Mr. Hung is a standing director of Hong Kong Island Federation, a director of The Hong Kong Island Social Services Charitable Foundation, and a vice president of The Hong Kong Construction Association. Mr. Hung has over 35 years’ experience in construction management and planning.

Shujie Pan Mr. Pan Shujie is Vice President, Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since 22 August 2012. Mr. Pan appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 22 August 2012. Mr. Pan graduated from the Southeast University (formerly known as Nanjing Institute of Technology) and the University of Warwick (UK). He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers and a member of the Chartered Institute of Building (UK). Mr. Pan joined CSCEC in 1987 and was seconded to the Group in 1991. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 1999. Mr. Pan has over 30 years’ experience in civil and construction project management.

Shuchen Tian Mr. Tian Shuchen is Vice President, Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since August 12, 2010. Mr. Tian appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 12 August 2010. Mr. Tian graduated from Dalian University of Technology. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building (UK). Mr. Tian joined CSCEC in 1988 and was seconded to the Group in 1991. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2003. Mr. Tian has over 29 years’ experience in construction engineering and project management.

Mingqing Wu Mr. Wu Mingqing is Vice President, Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wu graduated from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics and obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Nankai University and was awarded the title of Senior Accountant. Mr. Wu joined CSCEC in 1986 and was seconded to the Group in 2000. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2002. Mr. Wu has over 31 years’ experience in finance management, construction engineering, infrastructure investment and project management.

Haipeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Haipeng is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He graduated from the Harbin Institute of Technology, and obtained a degree of Master of Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University and a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Nankai University. Mr. Zhang joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 2000 and was seconded to the Group in 2002. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2008 and has held the position of Vice President of the Company since 2014. Mr. Zhang has over 17 years’ experience in construction engineering management.

Shaojie Jiang Mr. Jiang Shaojie is Vice President of the company. He was Deputy General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. He graduated from Shenyang Jianzhu University (formerly known as Shenyang Architectural and Civil Engineering University) and Sheffield Hallam University (UK). Mr. Jiang is a member of China Civil Engineering Society and a member of Chartered Quality Institute. Mr. Jiang joined CSCEC in 1988 and was seconded to the Group in 1991. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2003. Mr. Jiang has over 34 years’ experience in construction engineering and project management.

Wenbin Zhou Mr. Zhou Wenbin is Vice President of the company. He was Deputy General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. He graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law; and obtained a Master Degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and was awarded the titles of Senior Accountant and Senior Economist. Mr. Zhou joined COHL Group in 1999 and was seconded to the Group in 2005. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2005. Mr. Zhou has over 28 years’ experience in corporate finance, accounting and investment management.

Hancheng Zhou Mr. Zhou Hancheng is Executive Director and Financial Controller of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhou was appointed as a Director of the Company on 21 April 2004 and subsequently was designated as an Executive Director of the Company on 1 June 2005. Mr. Zhou graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and holds a degree of Master of Business Administration from The University of Sheffield (UK). He is Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in 1992. He has been a director and the financial controller of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2003. Mr. Zhou has over 25 years’ experience in corporate finance, financial accounting and investment management.

Fanxiang Gong Mr. Gong Fanxiang is Assistant President of the company. He was Assistant General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the Shenyang Jianzhu University (formerly known as Shenyang Architectural and Civil Engineering University), and was awarded the title of Senior Engineer. Mr. Gong joined CSCEC in 1982 and was seconded to the Group in 1989. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 1990. Mr. Gong has over 35 years’ experience in construction and infrastructure management.

Jiang Huang Mr. Huang Jiang is Assistant President of the company. He was Assistant General Manager - China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, , a subsidiary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited., He graduated from Chongqing Jianzhu University and obtained a degree of Master in Project Management from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Nankai University. Mr. Huang joined CSCEC in 1997 and was seconded to the Group in 2000. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2007. Currently, Mr. Huang is a non-executive director of FEG. He has over 20 years’ experience in contract and project management.

Wing Shing Lau Mr. Lau Wing Shing is Assistant President of the company. He was Assistant General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of Warwick (UK) and City University of Hong Kong and obtained a Master degree of Science and a Master degree of Laws. Mr. Lau is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (UK), a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (UK), a fellow of the Institute of Clerks of Works of Great Britain Incorporated (UK) and an associate of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK). He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Association of Cost Engineers (UK), the Registered Professional Engineer (Building) of the Hong Kong Engineers Registration Board and the Registered Professional Surveyor (Quantity Surveying) of the Hong Kong Surveyors Registration Board. Mr. Lau is currently appointed by Planning and Lands Branch, Development Bureau as a member of the Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings Ordinance). Mr. Lau joined the Group in 1989. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 1996. Mr. Lau has over 35 years’ experience in contract and project management. He assists in managing the Group’s building construction and joint venture projects in Hong Kong, and pre-contract works for mega size infrastructure projects. Mr. Lau is also appointed as the Chief Engineer and Quality Director of China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, and the General Manager of Quality and Technology Department, he manages the quality assurance system and technology for the Group.

Wing Yuk Wong Mr. Wong Wing Yuk is Assistant President of the company. he was Assistant General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. He graduated from the Plymouth Polytechnic (UK) and obtained a degree of Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University (US). Mr. Wong is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, a Chartered Engineer of The Engineering Council (UK) and a fellow member of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Mr. Wong joined the Group in 1990. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2000. Mr. Wong has over 30 years’ experience in construction engineering and contract management.

Weidong Yang Mr. Weidong Yang is Assistant President of the company. He graduated from Anhui Jianzhu University, and obtained a degree of Master of Business Administration from University of South Australia and was awarded the title of Senior Engineer. Mr. Yang joined the Group in 1999. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2007. Mr. Yang has over 27 years’ experience in construction engineering and management.

Xiaoqi Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaoqi is Assistant President of the company. He was Assistant General Manager of China State Construction International Holdings Limited. He graduated from Tsing Hua University and obtained a degree of Master of Business Administration from Renmin University of China. Mr. Zhao joined CSCEC in 1997 and was seconded to the Group in 2001. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2010. Mr. Zhao has over 19 years’ experience in human resources management and personnel administration. He is responsible for the Group’s human resources management.

Yuguang Zhou Mr. Zhou Yuguang serves as Assistant President of the company. He was Assistant General Manager of the Company. He he graduated from the Zhongnan University, and obtained a Master degree from Zhongnan University, a degree of Master of Business Administration from the University of South Australia and a Doctorate degree from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and was awarded the title of professor level Senior Engineer. Mr. Zhou is a member of China Civil Engineering Society. Mr. Zhou joined COHL Group in 1995 and was seconded to the Group in 2014. He has been a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group since 2010. Mr. Zhou has over 29 years’ experience in information technology management and project management.

Sui Ha Tse Ms. Tse Sui Ha serves as Company Secretary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since August 28, 2009. Ms. Tse is associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has experience in company secretarial practice.

Chung Tai Ho Dr. Ho Chung Tai (Raymond), SBS, MBE, S.B. St. J., JP is Independent Non-executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since June 1, 2005. Dr. Ho holds a doctorate degree in civil engineering from the City University of London, United Kingdom; Honorary Doctor of Business Administration from the City University of Hong Kong; Honorary Doctor of Laws from University of Manchester, United Kingdom; a postgraduate diploma in geotechnical engineering from Manchester University, United Kingdom; and a bachelor degree in civil engineering from the University of Hong Kong; and was awarded Honorary University Fellow of The University of Hong Kong and Honorary University Fellow of The University of Central Lancashire, United Kingdom.

Shing See Lee Mr. Lee Shing See, GBS, OBE, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since September 1, 2005. Mr. Lee graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1964. He is Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and The Institution of Civil Engineers (UK). Mr. Lee joined The Hong Kong Government since he graduated from the University. He was the Director of Territory Development from the period of August 1994 to August 1999 and the Secretary for Works from the period of August 1999 to August 2002 (including 2 months as a Permanent Secretary). He is a Board Member of the Airport Authority Hong Kong; a Director of Aviation Security Company Limited; a co-opted member of Youth Education, Employment and Training Task Force of Commission on Poverty; and a Vice Chairman of the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. Mr. Lee has over 51 years’ experience in engineering and construction.

Hai Ming Leung Dr. Leung Hai Ming (Raymond) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited since June 1, 2005. Dr. Leung holds doctorate degree in Information Engineering from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master degree in Applied Science in Construction Management. Dr. Leung is Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, American Society for Civil Engineers, Institution of Civil Engineers (UK) and Senior Member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He has more than 40 years of experience in engineering, investment, construction and project management. Dr. Leung is director of various private companies in Hong Kong and independent non-executive director of Elec & Eltek International Company Limited (listed in Hong Kong and Singapore). Dr. Leung is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C & L Holdings Ltd. engaging in investment and dispute resolution.