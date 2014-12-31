Name Description

Run Ting Lu Mr. Lu Run Ting has been Executive Chairman of the Board at Goldpac Group Ltd since November 15, 2013. He is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and overseeing the general management of the Group. He has approximately 20 year's of experience in the business of the financial card industry. He has been the chairman of the Group, Goldpac Datacard and Goldpac Secur-Card since 2011. He was the managing director and a director of the Company from 2004 to 2011 and also served as the vice chairman and president of both Goldpac Datacard and Goldpac Secur-Card from 2000 to 2011 and 1995 to 2011 respectively. Prior to establishing the Group in 1995, Chairman Lu was interested in GIHL since 1993 and provided on-site card issuance system solutions. Chairman Lu also served various positions at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China prior to the establishment of GIHL in 1993, where he was a deputy division manager and division manager at its Zhuhai branch, general manager of its trust investment company at its Zhuhai branch and the general manager of its credit card company. He currently also serves as the chairman of GIHL, a standing director of the information technology professional committee of the China Association for Labor Studies. Chairman Lu received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004.

Ping Hou Mr. Hou Ping has been Chief Executive Officer and Director at Goldpac Group Ltd since August 30, 2011, and was designated as Executive Director on November 15, 2013. He is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Group. Mr. Hou has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, of which, over 14 year's of experience in the card industry. He has served as a director of Goldpac Datacard and a director and the chief executive officer of Goldpac Secur-Card since 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hou was the head of credit card at Deutsche Bank (China) Co., Ltd at its Beijing branch, and was seconded to Huaxia Bank as chief executive officer of the credit card centre from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Hou served various positions at Bank of China group and subsequently, BOC Credit Card (International) Limited since 1999, including as deputy general manager of BOC Credit Card (International) Limited in Hong Kong from 1999 to 2004. He also currently serves as an independent director of the Huijin Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Mr. Hou received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong Baptist University in December 2003.

Yijin Li Ms. Li Yijin is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Goldpac Group Ltd, and joined the Group in 2001. She is primarily responsible for the management of the accounting and finance department of the Group. Ms. Li has approximately 23 years of experience in the accounting and financial reporting matters. She was the financial controller of the Company from 2004 to 2012 and has been the chief financial officer of the Company since 2012. She has also been the chief financial officer and financial controller of both Goldpac Datacard and Goldpac Secur-Card since 2001. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li worked in Zhuhai S.E.Z. Willert Electronics Ltd. and has worked as a financial controller and assistant to marketing manager of Zhuhai International Circuit Limited and has involved in economic affairs of Zhuhai Jinhong Electricals Co., Ltd. from 1996 to 2000, 1994 to 1996 and 1991 to 1993, respectively. Ms. Li received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology in November 2012. Ms. Li has been a member of CPA Australia since October 2004 and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since May 2013.

Siqiang Wu Mr. Wu Siqiang is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Goldpac Group Ltd. Mr. WU joined the Group in 2001 and has been the chief operating officer of the Company since 2011. Mr. WU Siqiang is primarily responsible for the overall operation of the Group. Mr. WU Siqiang has approximately 16 years of experience in the card industry. Mr. WU Siqiang was a manager of the production division, vice general manager of the operation division, general manager of the production management division of Goldpac Limited from 2001 to 2011 respectively and has been the chief operating officer of Goldpac Limited since 2011. Mr. WU Siqiang also served as a manager of the procurement division of Goldpac Limited since 2004. Mr. WU Siqiang graduated from the Guangdong Mechanics University (now part of Guangdong University of Technology with a Bachelor of Mechatronics degree in July 1993.

Runyi Lu Mr. Lu Runyi is an Executive Director and a Senior Vice President of Goldpac Group Ltd, and joined the Group in 1995. He was first appointed as a Director on 10 December 2004 and was designated as an executive Director with effect from 15 November 2013. He is primarily responsible for the management of the sales department of the Group. Mr. Lu has approximately 20 year's of experience in the financial cards industry. He has been a senior vice president of the Company since 2004 and was a director of the Company from 2004 to 2010. He has also been a director of Goldpac Datacard, a director and senior vice president of Goldpac Secur-Card since 2011, August 2011 and 2004 respectively. He currently also serves as a director of GIHL.

Xiaozhong Lu Mr. Lu Xiaozhong is an executive Director and a senior vice president of Goldpac Group Ltd and joined the Group in 1995. He was first appointed as a Director on 21 May 2013 and was designated as an executive Director with effect from 15 November 2013. He is primarily responsible for the management of the corporate business, management, quality and security department of the Group. Mr. Lu has approximately 20 years of experience in the card industry. He has been a Director of the Company, Goldpac Datacard and Goldpac Secur-Card since 2013. He has been a general manager of the corporate business management department, senior vice president and the chief officer of the information security division of Goldpac Secur-Card since 2012. He also served various positions at Goldpac Secur-Card, including general manager of the production technology centre, general manager of the operation division and a manager of the production division, from 2009 to 2012, 2001 to 2009 and 1995 to 2001, respectively. Mr. Lu has been an external consultant of UnionPay since 2010 and was a manager of Jesmay (Zhongshan) Electronics Co., Ltd. from 1992 to 1995. He has served as a member of the economic crime consultancy team of the Zhuhai Police Bureau. Through these appointments, he has gained the relevant experience in handling compliance, quality control and managing confidential information and intellectual property right of customers. Mr. Lu graduated from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the P.R.C. with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Polymer Materials in July 1990 and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2006.

Jun Li Mr. Li Jun is Chief Technology Officer at Goldpac Group Ltd and joined the Group in 2013. He is primarily responsible for the management of the technical solutions department and R&D department of the Group. Mr. Li has approximately 16 years of experience in the technology related industry. He has been the chief technology officer of the Company since January 2013. He has also been the chief technology officer of both Goldpac Secur-Card and Goldpac Datacard since January 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li joined Giesecke & Devrient GmbH as engineer in 1997 and from 1999 to 2012 was a director for security equipment in Giesecke & Devrient (China) Information Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Li graduated from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications with a degree in radio communication and received a master degree in engineering from Universitaet-Gesamthochschule Paderborn in Germany and a master certificate in project management from the George Washington University through its program in Beijing in July 1983, June 1997 and May 2005 respectively.

Wai Lim Ling Dr. Ling Wai Lim is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in biomedical research and research project management. Dr. LING has been the project manager of China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (Stock Code: 8158), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, since September 2016, in which he served as a project analyst from June 2015 to August 2016. Dr. LING served as a research assistant of The University of Hong Kong, Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, from December 2010 to May 2012. Dr. LING received the Bachelor of Science (Biotechnology) from The University of Hong Kong in 2008, the Master of Philosophy in Microbiology from The University of Hong Kong in 2010, and also the Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology from The University of Hong Kong in 2015.

Jianhua Liu Dr. Liu Jianhua (John), Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director at Goldpac Group Ltd. He joined the Group on 15 November 2013, when he was appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Liu has been a visiting professor at the department of management science and director of the center for transport, trade and financial studies of the City University of Hong Kong since 2011. Mr. Liu received a Master in Engineering degree in March 1982 from Huazhong Engineering University (now known as Huazhong University of Science & Technology. He received a Master of Science degree major in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University in the United States in June 1983 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Industrial Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in August 1986 in the United States.

Wing Sum Mak Mr. Mak Wing Sum (Alvin), CPA, is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Goldpac Group Ltd. He joined the Group on 15 November 2013, when he was appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Mak currently has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1137), I.T Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 999), Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 590) and Lai Fung Holdings Limited a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1125). Mr. Mak, after working in Citibank for over 26 years, went into his retirement in April 2012 where he last served as the head of markets and banking for Citibank Hong Kong. Whilst at Citibank, he has held various senior positions, including managing the regional global asset management business and financial control for North Asia. Mr. Mak graduated from the University of Toronto in Canada with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in June 1976. He has been a Chartered Accountant of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants since September 1979, a Chartered Professional Accountant of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants since November 2012 and currently also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.