Name Description

Yuning Fu Mr. Fu Yuning serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as the chairman of the Board and a Director in December 2014 and designated as a non-executive Director in June 2016. Mr. Fu also serves as the chairman of China Resources Holdings, a member of the 12th session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member and vice chairman of APEC China Business Council, a member of the Economic Development Commission of the government of Hong Kong, the honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and a member of the General Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Fu has nearly 30 years of experience in corporate management. He served as a director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0144), from January 1999 to May 2014 and the chairman thereof from February 2000 to May 2014, an independent non-executive director of CapitaLand Limited (currently known as CapitaLand), a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited (stock code: C31), from July 2009 to April 2012, the chairman of China Merchants Group Limited from August 2010 to April 2014, the chairman of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600036) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 03968), from October 2010 to July 2014 and an independent non-executive director of Li & Fung Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0494), from November 2011 to December 2014. Mr. Fu joined China Resources Holdings as the chairman of the board in April 2014. Mr. Fu obtained a doctorate degree from Brunel University in London, the United Kingdom in 1987.

Qing Song Mr. Song Qing serves as President, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a director of the Company in May 2016 and designated as an executive director of the Company in June 2016. Mr. SONG also currently serves as the chairman and a director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited(“CR Sanjiu”). Mr. SONG has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and corporate management. He served as an inspection pharmacist of quality inspection department, a pharmacist in charge and the director of production department, the director of the enterprise management department and an assistant to president of Shenzhen South Pharmaceutical Factory (the predecessor of CR Sanjiu), the general manager and chairman of Shanxi Sanjiu Tongda Pharmaceutical Company Limited(currently known as Shanxi Tongda Pharmaceutical Company Limited). Mr. SONG served as an assistant to general manager, the director of technology center, the director of medical & pharmaceutical department of Sanjiu Enterprise. Mr. SONG obtained his chief pharmacist title from the general logistics department of the People’s Liberation Army in April 1996. Mr. SONG holds a bachelor’s degree in Chinese medicine from Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hefei, the PRC.

Chuncheng Wang Mr. Wang Chuncheng serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director in December 2014, designated as an executive Director in June 2016 and appointed as the chief executive officer and the president in June 2016. Mr. Wang also serves as an assistant general manager of China Resources Holdings, the chairman of CR Pharmaceutical Holdings, the chairman of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial, the chairman of CR Sanjiu, the chairman of CR Double-Crane, the chairman of Dong-E-E-Jiao, a vice chairman of Chinese Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association, and a director of the board of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers (IFPW). Mr. Wang has over 20 years of experience in corporate management. He served in the human resources department of China Resources Holdings from March 1990 to January 1995, and served as a deputy director of the department of human resources of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation (currently known as Ministry of Commerce) from January 1995 to June 1997, a deputy general manager and a general manager of the human resources department and an assistant general manager of China Resources National Corporation (“CRNC”) from June 1997 to April 2001, a deputy general manager and the general manager of the standing board office of China Resources Holdings from September 2001 to November 2007, the chairman and general manager of Teck Soon Hong Limited from November 2007 to April 2009, and the chairman of China Resources Textiles Holdings Co., Ltd. from November 2009 to October 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Jilin Institute of Finance and Trade (currently known as Jilin University of Finance and Economics) in Changchun, the PRC in July 1986.

Guohui Li Mr. Li Guohui serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director in March 2016 and designated as an executive Director in June 2016. Mr. Li also serves as the chief financial officer and vice president of our Company, a director of CR Double-Crane, a director of Dong-E-E-Jiao and a supervisor of CR Sanjiu. Mr. Li has over ten years of experience in financial and business analysis and financial management. He served as an analyst in investment, merger and acquisition/finance in IMC Pan Asia Alliance Group from October 2005 to April 2006, and an analyst in investment and finance in IMC Development & Management Limited from April 2006 to September 2009. Mr. Li served in China Resources Holdings from September 2009 to August 2013, during which he served as the chief accounting officer of the finance department from September 2011. He obtained the qualification of financial analyst issued by CFA Institute in November 2008 and the qualification of certified accountant issued by the Institute of Certified Public Accountant of Singapore in July 2007. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in shipbuilding techniques and equipment from the Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering of Wuhan Institute of Water Transportation Engineering (currently known as Wuhan University of Technology) in Wuhan, the PRC in June 1993, a master’s degree in business administration from Wuhan University in Wuhan, the PRC in June 2003 and a master’s degree in financial management from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore in October 2005.

Xin Li Mr. Li Xin serves President of CR Double-Crane of the Company. He is as the president of Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently known as CR Double-Crane) in January 2005. Currently, Mr. Li also serves as a director of CR Double-Crane, an executive director of Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Business Co., Ltd. and the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Marketing Co., Ltd.. Between August 1986 and December 2001, Mr. Li successively served as the deputy workshop director, the director of the external coordination division, the chief of the research institute and a deputy factory manager of Shenyang No.1 Pharmaceutical Factory ( (currently known as Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Shenyang No.1 Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.). Between January 2002 and October 2004, Mr. Li worked as a deputy general manager of Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000597). Mr. Li was a director of Beijing Pharmaceutical from December 2004 to April 2012 and a standing deputy general manager of Beijing Pharmaceutical from October 2004 to January 2005. Mr. Li was awarded a special government allowance by the State Council in October 2004 and was elected as the “Technology Innovator Award-Excellent Leader” by Beijing Enterprise Evaluation Association in November 2010. Mr. Li obtained the qualifications of professor-level and researcher-level senior engineer issued by the Personnel Department of Liaoning Province in August 2002. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor of science degree in antibiotics production from Shenyang Pharmaceutical College (currently known as Shenyang Pharmaceutical University) in Shenyang, the PRC in July 1982.

Yufeng Qin Mr. Qin Yufeng serves as President of Dong-E-E-Jiao of the Company. Mr. Qin also serves as a director of Dong-E-E-Jiao, an MBA practice tutor of Communication University of China and a guest professor of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine. Mr. Qin served as several positions in Shandong Dong-E-E-Jiao Factory (currently known as Dong-E-E-Jiao) from October 1974 to April 1993, including a deputy director of the equipment power section, the director of the equipment division and an assistant to the factory manager, etc. Between May 1993 and September 2011, he was a vice president and a standing vice president of Shandong Dong-E-E-Jiao (currently known as Dong-E-E-Jiao). Mr. Qin has four national patents. Mr. Qin was awarded a special government allowance by the State Council in February 2013. He was awarded Model Worker in Shandong Province” by the People’s Government of Shandong Province in April 1998, “Representative Inheritors of Dong’e Donkey-Hide Gelatin’s Production Techniques, a National Intangible Cultural Heritage” by Ministry of Culture of the PRC in May 2009, three First Class Prize for Progress of Science and Technology of Shandong Province by the People’s Government of Shandong Province in January 2010, January 2011 and December 2011, respectively, “Top Ten Outstanding Engineers in Shandong Province” jointly by Shandong Association for Science & Technology and other departments in September 2011, “National May Day Labor Medal” by All-China Federation of Trade Unions in April 2014, “National Outstanding Entrepreneur” by China Enterprise Confederation, China Enterprise Directors Association and China Enterprise Management Science Foundation in May 2014, “Governor Quality Award Individual Award” granted by the People’s Government of Shandong Province in December 2014, and “2015 China Outstanding Quality People” title of National Quality Award Individual Award by China Association for Quality in 2015.

Hong Chen Mr. Chen Hong serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Chen was a deputy factory director of Beijing Second Pharmaceutical Factory, currently known as China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from April 1990 to August 1999, a deputy factory director, a director, the vice general manager, the chairman of Beijing Second Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., currently known as China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from August 1999 to November 2011, and a vice general manager of Beijing Pharmaceutical from July 2008 to November 2011. Mr. Chen was our vice president from October 2011 to November 2013. Mr. Chen was awarded “Capital May Day Labor Medal” by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality in April 1987, “Model Workers in Beijing” title by Beijing People’s Government in March 1989, “National May Day Labor Medal” by All-China Federation of Trade Unions in May 1990, “Outstanding Ideological and Political Workers in National Pharmaceutical Industry” by China Research Association of Pharmaceutical Labour’s Ideological and Political Work in March 2001, and “Model Workers in Beijing” title by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality in April 2010. Mr. Chen obtained the qualification of assistant engineer issued by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Personnel in November 2000. Mr. Chen attended college class majoring in economic management in the Party School of Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC between September 1994 and July 1997, and attended undergraduate class majoring in economic management in the Party School of Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC between September 1997 and July 2000.

Yi Feng Mr. Feng Yi serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Feng also serves as a supervisor of Dong-E-E-Jiao. Mr. Feng acted successively as a deputy division researcher of the fifth division of the organization bureau, a deputy division chief of the second division of training center (in charge of work management), the division chief of the second division of training center of the organization department of the central committee of the CPC from September 1990 to March 2002. He acted as a deputy general manager of human resource department of China Resources Holdings from May 2002 to September 2005, and served as a deputy general manager of China Resources Snow Breweries (Panjin) Co., Ltd. from October 2005 to May 2008. Mr. Feng acted as a deputy general manager of China Resources Land (Beijing) Co., Ltd. from May 2008 to December 2009. Mr. Feng served as the chief human resources officer of China Resources Bank Co., Ltd. from December 2009 to June 2015, during which he concurrently acted as a vice president of the bank from October 2013 to November 2014 and a senior vice president of the bank from November 2014 to June 2015. Mr. Feng obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering science in metallurgical machinery from the department of mechanical engineering of Beijing Iron and Steel College (currently known as University of Science and Technology Beijing) in Beijing, the PRC in July 1984, and graduated as a part-time graduate student majoring in economic management and obtained a Party school diploma from the Graduate School of The Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC in Beijing, the PRC in July 2000, and obtained an EMBA degree from Peking University in Beijing, the PRC in June 2015.

Jun Wu Mr. Wu Jun serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Wu also serves as a director of CR Sanjiu, a director of Dong-E-E-Jiao, a supervisor of CR Double-Crane, a vice president of China Nonprescription Medicines Association. Mr. Wu was a director and the general manager of China Resources Machinery & Miner (Group) Co., Ltd. from November 1999 to April 2002, a vice general manager in the enterprise development department of China Resources Holdings and concurrently a director and vice general manager of CR Investment & Development Company Limited from April 2002 to October 2005, and a vice general manager in the audit department of China Resources Holdings from November 2005 to August 2011. Mr. Wu served as a vice president of our Company from October 2011 to December 2013. Mr. Wu obtained the qualification of senior engineer issued by Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Co-operation in December 1996. Mr. Wu received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in July 1983, and a master of engineering degree in mechanical manufacturing in June 1986, from Tianjin University in Tianjin, the PRC, and an MBA degree from University of San Francisco in San Francisco, the United States of America in August 1993.

Lu Ge Ms. Ge Lu serves as Chief Information Officer, Vice President of the Company. She was appointed as a vice president of our Company in December 2013, and the chief information officer of our Company in December 2015. Ms. Ge also serves as a the chief information officer and a vice president of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial, and a vice director of Special Committee on Medical Information of China Association of Pharmaceutical Commerce. She served as a vice director and the director of Computer Center of Beijing Pharmaceutical Economy & Technology Operation Company successively from January 1998 to December 2000, the director of computer center of Beijing Pharmaceutical Economy & Technology Operation Company and an assistant to general manager of Beijing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. successively from December 2000 to March 2012. Ms. Ge was a vice president of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial from March 2012 to November 2013. Ms. Ge obtained the qualification of senior engineer issued by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in November 2003. Ms. Ge obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in software from Beijing Jiaotong University (the former Northern Jiaotong University) in Beijing, the PRC in July 1993, and an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in Beijing, the PRC in January 2009.

Ming Fang Mr. Fang Ming serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Fang also serves as a supervisor of CR Double-Crane, a supervisor of CR Sanjiu and a supervisor of Dong-E-E-Jiao. Mr. Fang was an associate researcher at the Institute of Sociology of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences from August 1991 to January 1993. Mr. Fang joined China Resources Holdings in 1993, during which he once served as a senior manager of the research department. Mr. Fang successively served as a senior manager, an assistant general manager, a vice general manager of the enterprise development department of China Resources Holdings, a director and the vice general manager of China Resources Development & Investment Company Limited, the executive manager in charge of listing planning of CRNC, a member of the management board and the general manager of capital operation department of CRNC successively from August 2001 to April 2007. Mr. Fang obtained a bachelor’s degree in political economics from Shandong University in Jinan, the PRC in July 1982, a master of law degree in sociology from Nankai University in Tianjin, the PRC in July 1984, and a doctor of law degree in applied sociology from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, the PRC in July 1993.

Xiangming Li Mr. Li Xiangming serves as Standing Vice President and General Manager of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial of the Company. Currently. He also holds various positions in our Group, including the general manager of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial, the chairman of China Resources Henan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of China Resources Inner Mongolia Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of China Resources Hebei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of CR Suzhou Li’an, the chairman of CR Shanxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of Huarun Xi’an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. , the chairman of CR Tianjin Pharmaceutical, the chairman of CR Shandong Pharmaceutical, the chairman of CR Guangdong Pharmaceutical, and the chairman of CR Fujian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. etc., a vice president of China Association of Pharmaceutical Commerce, a vice president of Beijing Logistics Association, a member of Beijing Pharmaceutical Association and a vice president of China National Narcotic Drugs Association. From April 1997 to December 2000, Mr. Li successively acted as a deputy manager of the pharmaceutical department, an assistant to general manager and a deputy general manager of Beijing Pharmaceutical Economic and Technological Management Company. From December 2000 to April 2012, he successively acted as a deputy general manager, a standing deputy general manager and the general manager of Beijing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently known as CR Pharmaceutical Commercial). He also served as the president of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial from April 2012 to November 2013. Mr. Li served as a senior vice president of our Company from December 2013 to December 2015. Mr. Li obtained his traditional Chinese pharmacist title from Beijing Science and Technology Cadre Bureau in July 1991. Mr. Li received a qualification equivalent to a postgraduate degree in business management from Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing, the PRC in February 2003 and an EMBA degree from University of International Business and Economics.

Huijun Yin Mr. Yin Huijun serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Yin also serves as the chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D Center, a deputy secretary-general of Medical and Health sector of All-China Youth Federation, a council member of China Association of Youth Science and Technology, a standing member of Special Committee on Cardiovascular under Doctor Society of Integrative Medicine, a Ph.D. tutor of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and a graduate student tutor of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine. He served as the cardiovascular laboratory director of Xiyuan Hospital under China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (the former China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine) from September 2004 to December 2010, a standing director of Specialty Committee of Cardiovascular Diseases of World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies from September 2010 to September 2014, a vice president of Affiliated Hospital of Gansu University of Chinese Medicine from December 2010 to November 2011, and served in Xiyuan Hospital under China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences from November 2011 to June 2013. He served as the chief of international cooperation department of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences from June 2013 to May 2014. Mr. Yin was awarded the “Star of Science and Technology” by TCM Society in February 2011, the Second Class Prize for Progress of Science and Technology of Beijing by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality in January 2014, “Flying Apsaras Scholar” guest professor employed by Gansu University of Chinese Medicine in December 2014 and the Second Class Prize for Progress of National Science and Technology by the State Council in December 2015. Mr. Yin obtained the qualification of researcher issued by China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences in December 2006. Mr. Yin obtained a bachelor’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine from Ningxia Medical College (currently known as Ningxia Medical University) in Yinchuan.

Song Jin Mr. Jin Song serves as Assistant President of the Company. Mr. Jin successively served as a staff member, a principal staff member, a senior staff member, a deputy division-level consultant and a division-level consultant at the SFDA (currently known as the CFDA) from August 1999 to May 2016. Mr. Jin obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in pharmaceutical preparations from the School of Pharmacy of China Pharmaceutical University in Nanjing, the PRC in July 1998, and obtained a master’s degree in international cooperation policy from the public health management department of Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan in September 2010.

Na Tang Ms. Tang Na serves as Chief Legal Advisor of the Company. Ms. Tang served as a lawyer, a partner of Concord & Partners from September 2004 to December 2012, and a director of legal affairs of CR Pharmaceutical Commercial from January 2013 to January 2014. Ms. Tang obtained the qualification of PRC lawyer issued by the review committee of lawyer qualification under the Ministry of Justice in March 2000, and the corporate counsel qualification issued by the MOHRSS, the SASAC and the Ministry of Justice in April 2014. Ms. Tang obtained a bachelor of law degree from China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, the PRC in July 1999, and attended postgraduate courses majoring in urban economics in the School of Economics at Renmin University of China in Beijing, the PRC from June 2009 to June 2011.

Chi Lik Lo Mr. Lo Chi Lik Peter serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lo graduated from the University of Hong Kong and obtained the qualification of a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1976 and has been in continuous practice as a solicitor since then. Mr. Lo is currently a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. Mr. Lo also serves as the company secretary of China Resources Land Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1109) and China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1313).

Rong Chen Mr. Chen Rong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director in May 2016 and designated as a non-executive Director in June 2016. Mr. Chen also serves as the director of the finance department of China Resources Holdings, a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0291). Mr. Chen has over 10 years of experience in financial accounting and financial management. He served as an assistant chief financial officer of Walmart China Investment Limited from September 2002 to August 2004. Mr. Chen served as the head of tax management of the finance department of China Resources Holdings from September 2011 to August 2013. Mr. Chen served successively as a deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of China Resources Vanguard Co., Ltd. between September 2014 and January 2016. Mr. Chen obtained the qualification of accountant issued by the MOF in May 1998 and the qualification of non-practicing member issued by Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in December 2009. Mr. Chen obtained MBA degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, the PRC in December 2003.

Chenyang Wang Mr. Wang Chenyang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director in June 2015 and designated as a non-executive Director in June 2016. Mr. Wang also serves as a deputy general manager of the BSCOMC, and a director of Avic Aviation High-Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600862). Mr. Wang has over 10 years of experience in management. He served as a cadre of publicity division for component department of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality from August 1992 to April 2000, a senior staff member and an associate consultant of the Division for Management of Officials of Publicity, Education, Political-Legal Affairs of the Organization Department of Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (“CPC”) from April 2000 to August 2007, and a division-level cadre and deputy bureau-level cadre of the General Office of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality from August 2007 to November 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and literature from University of International Relations in Beijing, the PRC in July 1992 and a master of arts degree in journalism from Renmin University of China in Beijing, the PRC in July 2003.

Jing Wang Ms. Wang Jing serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Wang also serves as a deputy general manager of the BSCOMC, a director of BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000725 (A Share), 200725 (B Share)), and a non-executive director of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1958). Ms. Wang has over 10 years of experience in investment and management. She served as a staff member of the corporate securities department of Beijing Lightbus Corporation Limited from June 1992 to March 1993, an officer of the general office of Beijing Municipal Commission of Economic Restructuring from March 1993 to March 1998, successively as an assistant to manager and a deputy manager of the financing department of the Hong Kong headquarters of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0392) from March 1998 to February 2003, a manager of the enterprise management department of Beijing Enterprise Holdings Investment Management Co., Ltd. from February 2003 to January 2004 and successively held various positions in Beijing Holdings Limited, including a deputy general manager of Beijing Holdings Investment Management Center , a manager of the enterprise operation and management department and an assistant to general manager, and the chairman and general manager of Beijing Inland Port International Logistics Co., Ltd. from January 2004 to May 2009. Ms. Wang successively served as the general manager of the investment management department and the general manager of the investment management division No.1 of the BSCOMC from May 2009 to January 2014. Ms. Wang obtained the qualification of senior economist issued by Senior Professional Qualification Appraisal Board of Beijing in September 2005 and the qualification of corporate legal advisor issued by the MOHRSS, the SASAC and the Ministry of Justice in October 2008.

Zhongliang Yu Mr. Yu Zhongliang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in June 2016. Mr. Yu also serves as a senior vice director of the strategic management department of China Resources Holdings. Mr. Yu has over 10 years of experience in investment, business analysis and strategic development. He joined China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1313), in July 2003 as the manager of the investment department. He served as the chief strategic development officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited from February 2008 to May 2012 and an executive director and a vice chairman of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited from May 2012 to January 2014. Mr. Yu obtained an MBA degree from York University in Toronto, Canada in June 2002.

Tingmei Fu Dr. Fu Tingmei, Ph.D. serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fu has over 20 years of experience in investment, finance, law and business management. From 1992 to 2003, he was involved in various corporate financing transactions at several investment banks in Hong Kong and served as a director, including a director of Peregrine Capital Limited and a managing director of BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited. Mr. Fu currently serves as an independent non-executive director of CPMC Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0906), Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0392), Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1788) and Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1658). Mr. Fu obtained a master’s degree in law from London University in London, the United Kingdom in November 1989 and a Ph.D. degree in law from London University in March 1993.

Kin Fun Kwok Mr. Kwok Kin Fun serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kwok also serves as the global chairman of Social Commission of Rehabilitation International, the chairman of Incheon Strategy Group Committee of Asia and Pacific Disability Forum, a vice chairman of the Admissions, Budgets and Allocation Committee of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, a vice chairman of The Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities, a vice chairman of The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, the chairman of Fu Hong Society in Hong Kong, a member of Ethics Research Committee of Hospital Authority Kowloon Central and Kowloon East Clusters, a member of Selection Committee of Riding For the Disabled Association, the chairman of Accessible IT Development Association Limited and a part-time senior research fellow of the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and medical research of Hong Kong. He successively served as a senior lecturer, a principal lecturer, a university senior lecturer and an associate professor of the City University of Hong Kong from May 1985 to December 2009, a member of Hospital Governing Committee of Hong Kong Kowloon Hospital from June 1993 to March 2002, a member of Public Complaints Committee of Hong Kong Hospital Authority from March 1998 to November 2004, a member of Hospital Governing Committees of Hong Kong Eye Hospital and Hong Kong Kowloon Hospital from April 2002 to March 2010, and a senior research fellow of the City University of Hong Kong from April 2014 to March 2016. Mr. Kwok also served as a member of Equal Opportunities Commission of Hong Kong, a member of Women’s Commission of the government of Hong Kong, a member of Community Investment and Inclusion Fund of the government of Hong Kong, and the chairman of Rehabilitation Advisory Committee of the government of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok was appointed as a Justice of the Peace (JP) by the government of Hong Kong in July.

Mo Han Shing Ms. Shing Mo Han Yvonne is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed as a Justice of Peace by the HKSAR Government in 2013 and awarded Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2017. Mdm. SHING is currently the chairman of Yinn Advisory Services Limited. Mdm. SHING was a partner of Deloitte China for over 26 years until her retirement in May 2016. She is also a member of the 10th and 11th Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. She is a founding member and past president of the Association of Women Accountants (Hong Kong) and the past chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Taxation Committee. She is now the vice-chairman of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce Tax Committee, council member of Association of Women Accountants (Hong Kong), and member of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. Her professional qualifications include fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Her current public appointments include treasurer of the Council of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, member of the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, member of the Antiquities Advisory Board, member of the Communications Authority, member of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, court member of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and advisor and member of the Finance Committee of Our Hong Kong Foundation. She received the National Hundred Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs Award in Great Hall of the People in Beijing. She also received the Outstanding Alumni Award of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. Mdm. SHING has been consecutively named from 2001 to 2015 in International Tax Review as one of the World’s Leading Tax Advisors in Hong Kong and Mainland.