Name Description

Zhiping Song Mr. Song Zhiping serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Mr. Song has over 35 years of experience in business and management in China’s building material industry. He has served as the chairman of Parent since October 2005 and the chairman of the Board and executive director of the Company since March 2005. He served as the chairman of China United from March 2003 to February 2005 and the general manager of Parent from March 2002 to October 2005. He also served as the vice general manager and the vice general manager of general affairs of Parent from October 1995 to March 2002, respectively. From May 1997 to May 2002, Mr. Song served as the chairman of BNBM and the chairman of BNBMG since January 1996. Mr. Song served several positions in BNBMG (both prior to and after its conversion) from September 1987 to July 2002, including the deputy director and the director of the factory, the general manager and the secretary to the Party Committee. Mr. Song has served as an external director and the chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation form May 2009 to April 2014. Mr. Song received a bachelor’s degree in polymer from Hebei University in September 1979 and received an MBA degree from Wuhan Poly-technic University (now Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1995 and a doctor’s degree in management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in May 2002. Mr. Song is qualified as a professor-grade senior engineer and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. At present Mr. Song consecutively acts as the vice president of China Building Materials Industry Association, the vice president of China Enterprise Confederation, the chairman of the board of China Federation of Industrial Economics, the vice president of China’s Listed Companies Association, the vice president of China Logistics Alliance Network.

Jianglin Cao Mr. Cao Jianglin serves as President, Executive Director of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Mr. Cao has nearly 25 years of experience in business and management in the building material industry. Mr. Cao has been a general manager of the Parent since April 2014, a director of China United and the chairman of the board of Southwest Cement since December 2011, the chairman of the supervisory committee of BNBM since September 2009, the chairman of North Cement since March 2009, the chairman of South Cement since September 2007, the chairman of the supervisory committee of BNBMG since August 2005, a director of Parent since October 2005, the chairman of the supervisory committee of China United from April 2005 to December 2011, the president and an executive director of the Company since March 2005. Mr. Cao was the chairman of BNBM from October 2004 to August 2009, the director of both China Composites and China Triumph since September 2004, the chairman of China Fiberglass (now China Jushi) since June 2002 and the chairman of CNBM Investment from March 2002 to August 2014. From April 1998 to October 2005, Mr. Cao served in a number of positions in Parent and the Group, including the general manager assistant, the vice general manager and the vice chairman of BNBMG, the general manager assistant and the vice general manager of Parent, the president of BND Co., Limited (now CNBM Investment) and the general manager of China Fiberglass. Mr. Cao received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 1990 and an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in January 2004. Mr. Cao is a researcher and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. Mr. Cao was granted Model Worker of China Central Government Enterprises, Excellent Entrepreneur of the State and was awarded the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements.

Xuean Chen Mr. Chen Xuean is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company. Mr. Chen has nearly 25 years’ experience in financial management. Mr. Chen has served as a director of BNBM since September 2012, a director of China Composites since December 2011, the vice president of the Company since November 2011, the chairman of the supervisory committee of North Cement since March 2009, a director of CNBM Investment since August 2008, a director of South Cement since September 2007, a director of China United since October 2006, a supervisor of China Fiberglass (now China Jushi) since July 2005 and the chief financial officer of the Company since March 2005. From April 1995 to March 2005, Mr. Chen served as the deputy head of finance department of general office of SASAC, the deputy head of Assets Inspection and Verification Department, the head of the Monitoring Department and the head of the Central Department of State-owned Assets Statistics and Evaluation Division of the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Chen received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 1986 and a master’s degree in management from Beijing Institute of Technology in November 1999. He is a researcher and was awarded the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements.

Zhangli Chang Mr. Chang Zhangli serves as Vice President, Joint Company Secretary, Executive Director of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Mr. Chang has nearly 20 years’ experience in handling listing-related matters for listed companies, has participated in all major matters relating to the global offering of the shares of the Company and listing of shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chang has served as the acting president of Southwest Cement since January 2015, and a director of China Triumph since October 2012, the director of China United and China Composites and the vice chairman of the board of Southwest Cement, an executive Director of the Company since November 2011 and a director of North Cement since March 2009, a director of BNBM since July 2008, a director of South Cement since September 2007, the vice president of the Company since August 2006, a director of China Fiberglass (now reamed as China Jushi) since July 2005, the secretary to the Board of the Company since March 2005 and a director of CNBM Investment since December 2000. From June 2000 to March 2005, Mr. Chang assumed in a number of key positions in BNBM, including the secretary to the board and the deputy general manager. Mr. Chang is an engineer who received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Wuhan Poly-technic University (now Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1994 and received an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in July 2005. Currently, Mr. Chang serves as the vice president of the Listed Companies Association of Beijing. Mr. Chang was awarded the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements.

Xingtai Cui Mr. Cui Xingtai serves as Vice President, Executive Director of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Mr. Cui has over 30 years of business and management experience in building material industry. He has served as a director of Southwest Cement since December 2011, an executive director of the Company since August 2009, a director of South Cement since September 2007, the chairman of China United since April 2005, a vice president of the Company since March 2005 and the secretary of the Party Committee of China United since August 2004. Mr. Cui served as the vice chairman of China United from August 2004 to April 2005, the deputy chief engineer of the Parent from November 2003 to March 2005, and the deputy general manager of China United from April 2002 to August 2004, the chief engineer of China United from July 1999 to August 2004. From June 1997 to January 1999, Mr. Cui served as the head of Lunan Cement Factory. Mr. Cui received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Wuhan Institute of Building Material Industry (now Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1984 and obtained post graduate education in enterprise management from the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in July 1998. Further, he received an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University on January 2008. Mr. Cui is qualified as a professor-level senior engineer and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. At present Mr. Cui concurrently acts as the vice president of China Cement Association. Mr. Cui was awarded the National Outstanding Entrepreneur, the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements and an Outstanding Communist Party Member of China Central Government Enterprises honored by SASAC of the sate council.

Shou Peng Mr. Peng Shou serves as Vice President, Executive Director of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Mr. Peng has over 30 years of experience in business and management in the building material industry. He is an expert in inorganic materials research and development as well as engineering design and consulting. Mr. Peng has served as an executive director of the Company since June 2006, a vice president of the Company since March 2005, the chairman of China Triumph since September 2004 and the president of China Triumph since May 2002. He also served as the deputy general manager of China Triumph from June 2001 to May 2002. Mr. Peng received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Wuhan Institute of Building material industry (now Wuhan University of Technology) in December 1982 and a master’s degree in management from Wuhan Poly-technic University (now Wuhan University of Technology) in June 2002. Mr. Peng is qualified as a professor level senior engineer and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. At present Mr. Peng concurrently acts as the chairman of International Commission on Glass, the director of State Key Laboratory of Float Glass New Technology, the vice chairman of China Silicate Association, the deputy chairman of the China Building and Industrial Glass Committee and the vice president of China Building Material Federation. Mr. Peng was awarded National Model Worker, National May Day Labor Medal, State Technology Advancement and Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award of Chinese Academy of Engineering. As a National Engineering Survey and Design Master, he is also among the first group of national candidates for the New Century Hundred-Thousand-Ten Thousand Talents Project and State Outstanding Technical Officer.

Guobin Cai Mr. Cai Guobin is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Cai has nearly 25 years experience in building material industry. Mr. Cai has been the chairman of CNBM Investment since August 2014, a director of Southwest Cement since December 2011 and the vice chairman of China Fiberglass (now China Jushi) since October 2009, a vice president of the Company since August 2009 and a director of South Cement since September 2007. From May 2006 to October 2009, he served as the director and vice general manager of China Fiberglass. He has been the president of CNBM Investment from April 2004 to August 2014 and a director of CNBM Investment since March 2003. From July 2005 to May 2006, he served as a supervisor of China Fiberglass. From December 2000 to April 2004, he served as vice president of BND Co., Limited (currently known as CNBM Investment). From November 1999 to January 2001, he served as a general manager assistant of China National Building Material & Equipment Import and Export Company Zhujiang Branch. From June 1998 to November 1999, he served as a deputy manager in the planning and financial department of China National Building Material & Equipment Import and Export Company Zhujiang Branch. Mr. Cai is an accountant who received a bachelor’s degree in economics (normal major) from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 1990 and an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University in January 2012. He was honoured as Outstanding Party Member of Shenzhen, Outstanding Entrepreneur of Building Materials Industry, the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements and listed in Elites’ Register of Building Materials Industry in 2008.

Bing Wang Mr. Bing Wang is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Wang has accumulated nearly 20 years of experience in business and management in building materials industry. He has been the secretary to the Party Committee of BNBM since July 2014, a vice president of the Company and the chairman of BNBM since August 2009. From February 2004 to August 2009, he served as the general manager of BNBM. Mr. Wang served as a general manager assistant and the deputy general manager of China Chemical Building Material Company Limited, currently known as China Fiberglass) from October 2002 to February 2004, the general manager of Chengdu Southwest Beijing New Building Material Company Limited from July 1998 to September 2002, and the regional manager of BNBMG from July 1994 to July 1998. Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in industry and electricity automation from the Automation Department of Wuhan Poly-technic University (now Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1994 and received an MBA degree from China Europe International Business School in September 2005. Mr. Wang obtained a doctor’s degree in management science and engineering from Wuhan University of Technology in June 2012. Mr. Wang is a professor-grade senior engineer. At present Mr. Wang consecutively acts as a member of China Youth Federation, a member of the standing committee and the vice secretary of State-owned Enterprise Youth Federation, the vice chairman and deputy director of the China Capital Entrepreneurs’ Club, the executive vice chairman of Gypsum Building Material Branch of China Building Materials Federation, a director of New Building Material Expert Committee under China Building Materials Industry Economic Research Association, the chairman of Beijing Entrepreneurs Enterprise Confederation, the vice chairman of China Insulation and Energy Efficiency Materials Association and the vice chairman of China Construction and Decoration Material Association and China Real Estate Association.

Jiaxiang Xiao Mr. Xiao Jiaxiang serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Xiao has rich experience and achievements in business management, regional economic and social development, group management (especially in group strategy management and group control), as well as financing and cooperation in international capital market. He has served as a director of Southwest Cement since December 2011, the president of South Cement since June 2009, the deputy secretary to the Party Committee of South Cement since April 2009, a vice president of the Company and a director of South Cement since February 2009. From February 2006 to December 2008, he served as the president of Tianrui Corporation, and concurrent chairman and general manager of Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. From March 2004 to December 2005, he served as a secretary of Party Committee in Daye City, Hubei Province and a director of the Standing Committee of People’s Congress of Daye City. From November 2001 to March 2004, he served as deputy party secretary and mayor of Daye City, Hubei Province. From April 1997 to November 2001, he served as a director, the general manager assistant, the vice general manager and Standing Party Committee member in Huaxin Cement (Group) Co., Ltd.. From July 1991 to April 1997, he served as the head in the lime mine of Hubei Huaxin Cement (Group) Co., Ltd.. From July 1982 to July 1991, Mr. Xiao served as an engineer, the head of the mine workshop of Guizhou Shuicheng Cement Plant. Mr. Xiao received a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering of the non-metallic department from Wuhan Institute of Building Materials Industry (now Wuhan University of Technology)in August 1982, an MBA degree from Wuhan Poly-technic University (now Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1997 and a doctor’s degree in management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in July 2004. He is a professor-grade senior engineer. At present Mr. Xiao consecutively acts as the vice chairman of China Cement Association.

Jixin Yao Mr. Jixin Yao serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Yao has nearly 40 years of experience in operation and management in the cement industry. He has been a vice president of the Company since August 2009, the vice chairman of South Cement since June 2009 and the secretary to the Party Committee of South Cement since April 2009. He served as the president of South Cement from September 2008 to June 2009 and the general manager of Zhejiang Sanshi Group Company Limited from March 1999 to August 2009. Mr. Yao has served as secretary of the Party Committee of Sanshi Group Company Limited since March 1999 and the chairman of Sanshi Group Company Limited since March 1998. He served as the chairman of Zhejiang Sanshi Cement Company Limited from September 1997 to July 2011, a Party Committee member, vice chairman and general manager of Zhejiang Sanshi Cement Company Limited from August 1994 to September 1997, an executive deputy manager of Zhejiang Cement Plant from July 1990 to August 1994 and a Party Committee member and deputy manager of Jiangshan Cement Plant from November 1984 to July 1990. Mr. Yao is a senior economist who received an MBA degree from Macau University of Science and Technology in October 2005 and a doctor’s degree in management from Macau University of Science and Technology in October 2010. At present Mr. Yao consecutively acts as the vice president of China Building Material Federation and the vice president of China Cement Association. Mr. Yao has won many awards, including National Outstanding Young Entrepreneur, Outstanding Business Management Worker in the national building materials industry, National May Day Labor Medalist, National Excellent Entrepreneur, Top Ten Outstanding Figures in China’s Cement Industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan Period as well as the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievement.

Dingjin Zhang Mr. Zhang Dingjin is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhang has over 30 years of experience in business and management in the building materials industry. He has served as the vice president of the Company since March 2005, the chairman of China Composites since September 2004 and the general manager of China Composites since January 2003. He also served as the general manager of China Inorganic Materials Science and Technology Enterprise (Group) Company from March 2002 to January 2003, the deputy general manager of China Inorganic Materials Science and Technology Enterprise (Group) Company from January 2001 to March 2002 and the general manager of Beijing Pennvasia Glass Company Limited from August 1999 to September 2001. From February 1997 to August 1999, Mr. Zhang served as the deputy dean of Shandong Industrial Ceramics Research and Design Institute. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Anshan Institute of Iron and Steel in August 1982 and an EMBA degree from Xiamen University in June 2005. He is qualified as a professor-grade senior engineer and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. At present Mr. Li consecutively acts as the vice president of China Composites Industry Association.

Dongzhuang Zhang Mr. Zhang Dongzhuang serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhang has more than 30 years of experience in management. Mr. Zhang has been a vice president of the Company since March 2016, the head of China National Building Materials Exhibition & Trade Centre since January 2014, the vice chairman of China Building Materials Federation since November 2013 and the chairman of China Building Materials Enterprise Management Association since August 2012. Mr. Zhang served as the secretary general of China Building Materials Enterprise Management Association from November 2010 to November 2013 and the chairman assistant of the China Building Materials Enterprise Management Association from August 2007 to October 2010, the vice chairman of the council of the China Building Material Machinery Association () from December 2008 to June 2013, the head and Party Branch secretary of Quality Certification Management Center of China Building Material Industry Association from July 2005 to October 2010. He served as the chairman of the board of directors of Guojian Lianxin Certification Centre from October 2003 to October 2010, the deputy head and Party Branch secretary of the Quality Certification Management Center of China Building Material Industry Association from June 2000 to June 2005, the deputy head of Quality Certification Management Center of China Building Material Industry Association from January 1999 to May 2000, the deputy dean of Qinhuangdao Glass Industry Research & Design Institute from April 1997 to December 1998. Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor degree in engineering in industrial electric automation from Harbin University of Civil Engineering and Architecture in July 1985, obtained the MBA degree from Wuhan University of Technology.

Jindong Zhang Mr. Zhang Jindong serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhang has nearly 30 years of experience in business and management experience in the construction material industry. Mr. Zhang has been the vice president of the Company since August 2014, a director of China United from April 2005 to July 2014, a general manager and deputy secretary of the party of China United from August 2004 to July 2014, a general manager of Shangdong Lunan Cement Co., Ltd. from March 2000 to July 2004, a deputy general manager of Shangdong Lunan Cement Co., Ltd. from February 1999 to February 2000 and a director and deputy chief senior engineer of Lunan Cement Factory from July 1985 to January 1999. Mr. Zhang obtained the Bachelor’s degree in Automotives from Shandong Institute of Building Materials in June 1985 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Xiamen University in June 2005. He is a senior engineer.

Hongyan Pei Ms. Pei Hongyan serves as Chief Accountant of the Company. She was Qualified Accountant of China National Building Material Co Ltd. She is the chief accountant and certified public accountant of the Company. She has nearly 15 years of experience in accounting. Ms. Pei has been the chief accountant of the Company since March 2016, and a director of BNBM since October 2014, a director of China Jushi (formerly known as China Fiberglass) since April 2011, a supervisor of North Cement since August 2010, a qualified accountant of the Company since June 2005 and the general manager of the finance department of the Company since April 2005. She served as a senior accountant in the finance division of Parent from November 2003 to April 2005 and a general manager assistant of the finance division of Parent from November 2002 to April 2005. She also served as a director of Kunming Cement Inc. from March 2002 to December 2004 and the chief financial officer of China Composites from May 2001 to October 2004. Ms. Pei received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in July 1996 and a master’s degree in management from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in March 1999. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and also a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She was awarded the first prize of National Corporate Management Modernization and Innovation Achievements in National Building Materials Industry.

Yee Har Lo Ms. Lo (Susan) Yee Har serves as Joint Company Secretary of China National Building Material Co Ltd. Ms. Lo is an executive director of Corporate Services Department of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Lo has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial area. She has served in a number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange. She is currently the joint company secretary of several companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Chaomin Guo Mr. Guo Chaomin serves as Non-Executive Director of China National Building Material Co Ltd., since November 15, 2011. Mr. Guo has over 35 years of experience in business and management in the building material industry of China. He has been a non-executive director of the Company since November 2011, the general manager of China National United Equipment Group Corp. from October 2006 to March 2010, the general manager of Parent since September 2003, the general manager assistant of Parent from April 2002 to September 2003, the general manager of investment and development department of Parent from April 2002 to August 2004, the general manager of Zhongbei Glass Industrial Company from December 2002 to February 2004 and the deputy chief accountant of Parent from May 1998 to April 2002. During the period from March 1983 to May 1998, Mr. Guo served successively in several positions in the Parent including the deputy head, the head, the deputy manager and the manager of planning and finance department. Mr. Guo received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in March 1983 and an MBA degree from China Europe International Business School in May 1998. Mr. Guo is a senior economist.

Anzhong Huang Mr. Huang Anzhong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Huang has nearly 30 years of experience in business and management in the building material industry. Mr. Huang has served as the chairman of CNBM Trading since January 2015, the vice general manager of Parent since December 2009, the non-executive director of the Company since March 2005 and the general manager of CNBM Trading from January 2005 to January 2015. Mr. Huang served as the supervisor of China Fiberglass from March 1999 to July 2005, the vice general manager and the general manager of China National Building Material & Equipment Import and Export Company from April 1996 to January 2005, Mr. Huang graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Nanjing Institute of Chemical Technology in July 1985 and received an EMBA degree from Xiamen University in May 2005. Mr. Huang is a researcher and was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. Mr. Huang was once rewarded as the Working Model of China Central Enterprises.

Zheng Tao Mr. Tao Zheng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 17 October 2014. Mr. Tao has nearly 20 years of experience in corporate operation and management as well as handling matters of listed companies, with participation in various major matters relating to capital operation, merger and acquisition as well as reorganisation. Mr. Tao has been serving as a non-executive director of the Company since October 2014, a director, the general manager and deputy secretary of the party committee of BNBMG since July 2014. From August 2009 to July 2014, Mr. Tao acted as deputy general manager and secretary of the board of directors of China Fiberglass. From February 2005 to August 2009, Mr. Tao assumed a few important posts in BNBM including assistant general manager, general manager of the procurement department, secretary of the board of directors and so forth. From February 2001 to February 2005, Mr. Tao held several positions such as assistant president, general manager of the hardware business department and general manager of the general management department of BND Co., Limited (now CNBM Investment). Mr. Tao obtained a bachelor’s degree of international trade from Nankai University in June 1997 and an MBA degree from Peking University in July 2009. Mr. Tao currently serves as the deputy chief secretary of the Listed Companies Association of Beijing, a member of Central Enterprises Youth Union and a director of China Youth Entrepreneurs Association.

Yanjun Sun Mr. Sun Yanjun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 17 October 2014. Mr. Sun has accumulated rich experience in private equity investment as well as mergers and acquisitions of overseas listing of Chinese companies. Mr. Sun has been serving as an independent non-executive director of the Company since October 2014. He has served as a partner and managing director of TPG Capital since August 2011, mainly led TPG Capital investment business in Greater China. From June 2006 to May 2011, he served as managing director of direct investment of Goldman Sachs, was responsible for private equity investment business of Goldman Sachs in China. From July 2004 to May 2006, he served as the vice president of Morgan Stanley’s, participated in a number of overseas IPO and M&A projects of China Company. Mr. Sun received a bachelor’s degree in International Finance from Renmin University of China in July 1992 and an MBA degree from the University of Michigan in May 1997. Mr. Sun currently serves as a non-executive director of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited and Xin Yuan (China) Properties Co., Ltd.

Lihua Zhao Mr. Zhao Lihua serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 17 October 2014. Mr. Zhao has accumulated substantial experience in corporate management. He has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since October 2014 and an independent Supervisor of the Company from November 2011 to October 2014 and served as an independent director of China Fiberglass from July 2003 to April 2011 and the chief supervisor of Sinosafe General Insurance Co. Ltd from July 2003 to June 2011. He served as the chairman of the board of directors of Hebei Huda Technology and Education Development Co., Ltd. from March 2000 to October 2002, the vice director of Hunan Physics Association from March 1997 to August 2008. He has been a Ph.D supervisor in Hunan University from May 1996 to December 2009. From May 1995 to July 1995, he conducted cooperative research in University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served as a vice president of Hunan University from March 1992 to March 2000 and was a visiting professor of University of Hanover in Germany in 1989. He served as a professor of the Department of Applied Physics since June 1987 and the deputy head and head of Laboratory Management Department of Hunan University from March 1984 to March 1992. Mr. Zhao was a visiting scholar of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States from August 1979 to August 1981 and successively served as an instructor, a lecturer and associate professor of the department of applied physics in Hunan University from May 1978 to June 1987. Mr. Zhao received a bachelor’s degree in theoretical physics from Hunan University in July 1965 and published more than 160 scientific research papers in renowned domestic and international academic journals. Mr. Zhao was awarded a special grant of the government approved by the State Council. Mr. Zhao currently serves as an independent director of China Glass Holdings Limited.