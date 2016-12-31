Name Description

Yueheng Tan Dr. Tan Yueheng serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a Director of the Company in February 2007 and the Vice Chairman of the Company in June 2007. Since July 2016, he has served as the Chairman of the Company. In October 2016, he was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tan served as the deputy general manager of Jiang Nan Finance Limited from 1997 to 2002, deputy general manager of CMB International Capital Corporation Limited from 1997 to 2002, director of Great Wall Securities Limited from 1998 to 2002, deputy general manager of China Merchants Finance Holdings Company Limited from 2002 to 2007, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. from 2003 to 2007 and a non-executive director of China Merchants Bank from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Tan graduated from Hunan Institute of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance in July 1983. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Economics, with a major in money and banking from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China in July 1986 and a Doctorate degree in Economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in December 1989. Mr. Tan is also the chairman of the Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Gansu Provincial Committee.

Ying Li Dr. Li Ying serves as President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2015 and was appointed as a Director of the Company in June 2015. In October 2016, he was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li served as the deputy chief executive officer and a director of ICBC International Holdings Limited from 2009 to 2014. From 1998 to 2009, Mr. Li held various positions in the Head Office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, including deputy general manager of the joint-stock reform office and deputy general manager of the department of corporate strategy and investor relationship. Mr. Li graduated from the School of Finance of Renmin University of China with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in July 1993 and obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from the same university in July 1995. He also received a Doctorate degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in June 1998.

Chuange Cheng Dr. Cheng Chuange serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in July 2007 and was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in March 2010 and as a Director of the Company in June 2010. In October 2016, he was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheng served as a director of Concorde Securities Limited from December 2001, the deputy general manager from November 2003 and the vice president from February 2005. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. Cheng worked in various financial institutions, including participating in the setting up of Shenzhen City Commercial Bank and holding various positions in the bank since 1995; serving as the general manager in planned fund department and the assistant to the president of the Guangzhou branch of China Everbright Bank since 1997 and 1998 respectively; and participating in the establishment of the southern headquarters of Three Gorges Securities Company Limited from November 2000 to November 2001 and serving as the general manager of the southern headquarters from September 2001 to September 2003. Mr. Cheng graduated from Zhengzhou University in the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy in June 1987. He obtained a Master’s degree in Philosophy from Wuhan University in July 1990 and a Doctorate degree in Economics from Wuhan University in December 1997. He obtained the qualification of senior economist in November 1999.

Xuanhua Xi Ms. Xi Xuanhua is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. She has been the Managing Director and General Manager of BOCOM International Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from March 2015 to July 2017. Ms. XI has also been a director of BOCOM International Futures Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since May 2016. Ms. XI joined the Group in August 2005 and has held various positions in the Company. She was a Director and Head of China Sales Desk from 2005 to 2007, the Executive Director and Head of China Sales Department from 2007 to 2009, the Managing Director and Head of Equity Sales Department from 2009 to 2013 and the Managing Director and Head of Institution and Equity Business from 2013 to 2015. Immediately prior to joining the Group in August 2005, Ms. XI was an Associate Director of the China Sales of ICEA Securities Limited. Ms. XI graduated from Fudan University in the PRC with a Bachelor degree in Economics in July 1995. She also obtained an EMBA from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in June 2012.

Suet Yin Choi Ms. Choi Suet Yin serves as Financial Controller of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited. She joined the Group in August 2009.

Chun Kwok Chan Mr. Chan Chun Kwok serves as Head - Legal and Compliance Department of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited., since June 2015.

Hongli Li Ms. Li Hongli serves as General Manager of BOCOM International (Shanghai) of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited. She joined group in October 2011.

Xiangrong Lu Mr. Lu Xiangrong serves as General Manager of BOCOM International Asset Management of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited., since March 2015.

Wai kei Sum Mr. Sum Wai kei serves as Head - Corporate Finance, Equity Capital Markets and Debt Capital Markets Department of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited. He first joined the Group in September 2008.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping serves as Joint Company Secretary of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited. She is Vice President of SW Corporate Service Group Ltd.

Li Yi Ms. Yi Li serves as Joint Company Secretary of BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited. She joined Company in December 2012.

Zhihong Lin Ms. Lin Zhihong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as a Director of the Company in November 2014. In October 2016, she was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company. She has been the general manager of the Financial Budget Department of BOCOM since November 2013. Ms. Lin joined BOCOM in July 1990. She was the deputy officer (from January 2000 to June 2003) and the officer (from June 2003 to December 2004) of the Finance and Accounting Department of BOCOM. She was the senior manager (budget management) of the Financial Budget Department of BOCOM from December 2004 to August 2007. She was the deputy general manager of the Financial Budget Department from August 2007 to July 2013. Ms. Lin graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance in July 1998. She received a Master’s degree from the EMBA programme by Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in October 2010.

Fugang Shou Mr. Shou Fugang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director in August 2007. In October 2016, he was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of BOCOM (Hong Kong Branch) since July 2007, the Chairman of Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited since April 2017, a director of BCOM Finance (Hong Kong) Limited since August 2000, the Chief Executive of BCOM Finance (Hong Kong) Limited since September 2007 and the chairman of China BOCOM Insurance Company Limited since November 2010. Mr. Shou joined BOCOM in July 1987. He was the deputy officer (from July 1994 to November 1996) and officer (from November 1996 to November 1999) of the International Banking Department of BOCOM. He was the deputy general manager of the Overseas Business Department of BOCOM from November 1999 to February 2000 and was the deputy general manager of BOCOM (Hong Kong Branch) from February 2000 to July 2007. Mr. Shou graduated from Fudan University in the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Economics in July 1984. He received a Master’s degree in Political Economics from Fudan University in July 1987 and a Master's degree in Business Administration jointly awarded by Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in May 2004.

Yijun Wang Mr. Wang Yijun serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director of the Company in June 2015. In October 2016, he was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company. He has been a director of Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. since June 2015, the General Manager of the Strategic Investment Department of BOCOM and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank of Communications Schroder Fund Management Co., Ltd. since July 2015 and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BoComm Life Insurance Company Limited since November 2016. Mr. Wang joined BOCOM in July 1994. He was the deputy officer of the General Office of BOCOM from October 2003 to June 2004. He was the deputy officer (from June 2004 to February 2006), senior manager (from February 2006 to October 2007), assistant general manager (from October 2007 to January 2010) and deputy general manager (from January 2010 to January 2012) of the Corporate Affairs Department of BOCOM. He also served as the deputy general manager of the Investment Banking Department of BOCOM from January 2012 to July 2013 and the vice president of the Jiang Su Branch of BOCOM from July 2013 to April 2015. He was the general manager of the Investment Management Department of BOCOM from April 2015 to July 2015. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics (formerly known as Shanghai Institute of Foreign Trade) in the PRC with a Bachelor’s degree in International Trade in July 1994. He received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from a joint programme by the University of Hong Kong and Fudan University in July 2001.

Zhijun Lin Dr. Lin Zhijun, Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since October 2016. Mr. Lin is an independent non-executive director of CITIC Dameng Holdings Limited (stock code: 1091), China Everbright Limited (stock code: 0165), Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (stock code: 3808), Springland International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1700) and Dali Foods Group Company Limited (stock code: 3799), which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lin was an independent non-executive director of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (stock code: 0564), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from February 2012 to April 2014. He has served as the Dean of the Business School of the Macau University of Science and Technology since January 2015 and had held various positions in the School of Business of Hong Kong Baptist University from September 1998 to December 2014. He was a visiting professor at the School of Business of the University of Hong Kong from September 1996 to June 1998 and was a faculty member (a tenured associate professor since July 1994) at the Faculty of Management at the University of Lethbridge, Canada from August 1990 to August 1998. Mr. Lin obtained a Master’s degree in Economics (accounting) from Xiamen University in December 1982 and a Doctorate degree in Economics in December 1985. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Saskatchewan, Canada in October 1991. He became a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since August 1995 and the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since June 1995. He is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) of Australia.

Ning Ma Mr. Ma Ning serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since October 2016. He has served as a managing partner of Tibet Lingfeng Venture Investment Partnership since August 2015, and he held various positions with Beijing Gao Hua Securities Company Limited and served as the deputy general manager and managing director from May 2010 to June 2015. From August 2002 to April 2010, he held various positions with and served as a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.. He also worked at the People’s Bank of China (Head Office) from August 1996 to July 2002 where he was involved in devising policies and regulating the non-bank financial institutions in the PRC. Mr. Ma graduated from Renmin University of China with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in July 1993. He obtained a Master’s degree in International Finance from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China in February 1996 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from London Business School in August 2002.