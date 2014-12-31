Name Description

Chao Wang Li Mr. Li Chao Wang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He is a founder of the Group. He was appointed as an executive Director on 17 August 1999 and has become the Chairman of the Board since 28 April 2000. In his current capacity, he spearheads overall corporate development and strategic planning of the Company. Formerly, until January 2010, he also acted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Mr. LI has almost 30 years of experience in the household paper industry and executive business management. He was honoured with the “Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2011 China”. Mr. LI is currently a member of Guangdong Political Consultative Committee, vice president of the Household Paper Professional Committee of the China Paper Association, consultant to China Paper Industry Chamber of Commerce, vice president of Guangdong Federation of Industry & Commerce and president of Jiangmen Federation of Industry and Commerce. Mr. LI graduated from the business administration program of Guangdong Radio and Television University.

Johann Michalski Mr. Johann Christoph Michalski has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2015. He was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 19 April 2008. Since 19 April 2011, Mr. MICHALSKI has been the president of SCA Global Hygiene Category overseeing the global marketing and Research and Development Division of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (‘‘SCA’’). Previously, Mr. MICHALSKI has been the president of SCA’s Asia Pacific business unit based in Shanghai, China since April 2008. Before that, Mr. MICHALSKI served as a senior vice president of Business Development and Strategic Planning in SCA headquarters. Prior to joining SCA, he has held a number of senior management positions in a New Zealand dairy group, Fonterra, as well as a global FMCG company, Unilever, since 2001. He has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles in business development and strategy, consumer marketing and product innovation in the consumer goods industry. Mr. MICHALSKI has a master’s degree in Economics from Kiel University, Germany.

Jielin Li Ms. Li Jielin is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. LI, who joined the Company in 2012 as the managing director of Vinda Household Paper (Australia) Limited and the business development manager of the Company, has been responsible for overseas business development. Prior to joining the Group, she worked in Orient Capital in Australia as a client relations manager of Southeast Asia Division and subsequently as a client relations manager of Asia Division. Ms. LI graduated from Macquarie University in 2008 with combined bachelor degrees in Accounting and Business Administration.

Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He graduated from Wu Yi University in electronic technology, and joined Vinda Paper Group in the same year. He served as a manager in the production, marketing, and procurement departments, and deputy manager and general manager of the Company. He is an executive director of the Guangdong Paper Association.

Yi Fang Yu Ms. Yu Yi Fang is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. She is a co-founder of the Group. Ms. YU was appointed as an executive Director on 1 February 2000 and further appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Board in January 2010 responsible for strategic development. Ms. YU was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of the Group. She has almost 30 years of corporate administration and financial management experience in China’s household paper industry. Ms. YU graduated from the accounting program of Guangdong Radio and Television University.

Jan Johansson Mr. Jan Christer Johansson is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2014 and as the Vice Chairman of the Board on 1 January 2015. Mr. JOHANSSON was the President and CEO of SCA from 2007 to February 2015. Prior to joining SCA, from 2001 to 2007, Mr. JOHANSSON was the President and CEO of Boliden AB, a metals company with core competence in the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Currently, Mr. JOHANSSON is the member of the Board of Handelsbanken, SSAB and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. In 2001, Mr. JOHANSSON served as the President of Network Operations in Telia AB. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. JOHANSSON was the Executive Vice President of Vattenfall and, before that from 1990, the Business Area President of Svenska Shell. Mr. JOHANSSON has taken up professional roles like General Counsel in Shell International Petroleum, Svenska Shell and Lycksele and Sunne district courts from 1983 to 1990. Mr. JOHANSSON has a master’s degree in laws from Stockholm University, Sweden.

Yi Yi Tan Ms. Tan Yi Yi is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Vinda International Holdings Ltd, effective April 1, 2017. Ms. TAN began her career in audit in one of the Big Four international accountancy firms. After that, Ms. TAN pursued her career in various public enterprises and gained extensive experience in finance and listing work. She joined the Company in 2012 and has served as the Director of Corporate Finance, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. Ms. TAN holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Auckland, New Zealand and an MBA from the University of Hong Kong. Ms. TAN is also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom.

Bo Wang Ms. Wang Bo is Chief Operating Officer of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. Ms. WANG joined the Group in 1997 and has served as the general manager of the Quality Control and Development division, plant manager and regional chief operating officer. She has extensive experience in production management. Ms. WANG holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Processing of Forest Products from the Beijing Forestry University and a master’s degree in Engineering from the South China University of Technology.

Yi Ping Dong Mr. Dong Yi Ping is Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on 1 February 2000 and is the Group’s Chief Technology Officer (the “CTO”). Mr. DONG joined Vinda Paper (Guangdong) Company Limited in 1992. Mr. DONG has over 20 years of experience in equipment operations and safety, quality control, and research and development. Prior to joining the Group, he held several positions in two other paper manufacturing companies. Mr. DONG graduated from the paper manufacturing program of Tianjin University of Science and Technology (previously Tianjin Institute of Light Industry) in 1991 with a master’s degree in engineering.

Hai Tang Tang Mr. Tang Hai Tang is Chief Marketing Officerof Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the marketing management of the four major product categories, namely household papers, incontinence care, baby care and feminine care, as well as e-commerce divisions. Mr. TANG graduated from South China University of Technology in biochemistry in 1994. He joined Vinda Paper Group in August 1995 and served as branch deputy general manager, marketing director and Executive Vice President (marketing & media) and Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of the Group etc.

Xiao Yu Zhao Ms. Zhao Xiao Yu is Vice President of Human Resources of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. Ms. ZHAO graduated from Jinan University in Guangzhou in statistics in 1999 and joined Vinda Paper Group in November of the same year. She has served as EVP of Human Resources and Deputy Head of Administration Department of the Group.

Yong Jin Hu Mr. Hu Yong Jin is Chief Sales Officer of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He is taking charge of sales management in China and overseas. Mr. HU graduated from Anhui Institute of Technology in 1996 as a bachelor majoring in Automobile Design and Manufacturing. He joined Vinda Paper Group in October 1998 and served sequentially as a branch manager as well as the deputy general manager and general manager of the Company and the Executive Vice President (sales of southern region) and Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of the Group.

Luo Fu Su Mr. Su (Richard) Luo Fu is Chief Procurement Officer of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the centralized material procurement of the Group. Mr. SU obtained his bachelor’s degree in trade economics from Renmin University of China in 1983. He joined Vinda Paper Group in 1999 as assistant to the CEO, the Director of Purchase and the Deputy Chief Operating Officer sequentially. He has over 25 years of experience in sourcing and trade management.

Cui Ling Zhang Ms. Zhang Cui Ling is Director - Internal Control Department of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. She graduated from Guangdong Mechanical College in industrial management engineering and holds a MBA degree of Wuhan University of Science & Technology. She joined Vinda Paper Group in July of the same year and has served as the manager of finance, purchasing logistics, quality control, and administration department of the Company's subsidiaries.

Carl Groth Mr. Carl Magnus Groth has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the company effective 1 July 2015. He is the President and CEO of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (‘‘SCA’’). He joined SCA in 2011 as President, SCA Consumer Goods Europe (a business unit of SCA) and has taken an active part in developing SCA into a global leading hygiene and forest products company with strong brands, fantastic employees and successful value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders. He also has extensive experience among other things as CEO of Studsvik AB, a company listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, senior vice president of Vattenfall AB and CEO of Enron Corporation. He received a Master of Science in Economics and Business from the Stockholm School of Economics and a Master of Science in Avionics and Naval Technology from Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

Carl Rystedt Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson Rystedt is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had been the alternate director to Mr. SODERSTROM from 18 April 2016 to 28 February 2017. Mr. RYSTEDT is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (“SCA”). Mr. RYSTEDT joined SCA in 2014 and was the head of SCA’s group function finance. Prior to joining SCA, from 2008 to 2012, Mr. RYSTEDT was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nordea Bank AB (publ) and the Country Senior Executive of Nordea Sweden. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. RYSTEDT was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Electrolux PLC. Mr. RYSTEDT was the Chief Financial Officer of Sapa UK Limited from 2000 to 2001 and was the head of business development of Sapa UK Limited from 1998 to 1999. Mr. RYSTEDT has a bachelor degree in Finance and Accounting from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Yen On Chia Mr. Chia Yen On is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was a director of the Company from January 2001 to June 2007 and is the chairman of STS Limited since 1992. He has been the Investment Commissioner, Greater China to the Australian Consulate, Hong Kong from 1992 to 2003. Mr. CHIA has over 30 years experience in management, sales and relationships with major corporations. He had 12 years consulting experience for the Australian Federal Government and has participated in over 100 merger and acquisition deals. Mr. CHIA graduated from University of Sydney with bachelor degree of science and has a master’s degree of science from University of New South Wales.

Ting To Kam Mr. Kam (Robert) Ting To is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vinda International Holdings Ltd .He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 19 June 2007. Mr. KAM started his career with one of the Big Four international accounting firms and is currently a partner of a chartered accountancy firm, Kam & Beadman, based in Sydney, Australia. He has many years of experience in providing audit, tax and accounting services, including public company statutory audits, information systems audits and internal audits. Mr. KAM is currently a non-executive director of Jiashili Group Limited. Mr. KAM graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Western Australia. Mr. KAM is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, a Registered Auditor in New South Wales, Australia and a Registered Auditor of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Mr. KAM is also a Justice of the Peace in the State of New South Wales in Australia.

King Fai Tsui Mr. Tsui King Fai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vinda International Holdings Ltd . He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 19 June 2007. Mr. TSUI is a director and senior consultant of WAG Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited, a registered financial services company in Hong Kong. He has over 30 years of experience in accounting, finance and investment management, particularly in investments in the PRC. He worked for two of the Big Four audit firms in the United States and Hong Kong and served in various public listed companies in Hong Kong in a senior capacity. Mr. TSUI is currently acting as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lippo Limited, Lippo China Resources Limited, Hongkong Chinese Limited, China Aoyuan Property Group Limited and Newton Resources Ltd. He graduated from the University of Houston, Texas, the United States and holds a master of accountancy degree and a bachelor of business administration degree with first class honors. Mr. TSUI is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.