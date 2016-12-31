Name Description

Ka Yan Hui Dr. Hui Ka Yan is Executive Chairman of the Board of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. Professor Hui is responsible for organizing the overall development strategies of the Group. He has over 30 years of experience in real estate investment, property development and corporate management. Currently, Professor Hui is a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and also the vice-chairman of the China Enterprise Confederation, China Enterprise Directors Association and China Real Estate Association. He was accredited as a “National Model Worker” (one of the highest civilian honors in China) by the State Council. He graduated from Wuhan Un i v e r s i ty o f Sci ence and Technology in 1982, and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in commerce by the University of West Alabama in 2008. Professor Hui has been a professor in management in Wuhan University of Science and Technology since 2003 and was appointed as doctoral tutor of that university in 2010.

Haijun Xia Dr. Xia Haijun, Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice President of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. He has over 20 years of experience in property development and corporate management. Dr. Xia takes full charge of our daily operations, including administration and information management, financial management, treasury management, large-scale projects cooperation and investor relationship, etc. Dr. Xia graduated from Jinan University with a master’s degree in business administration in 1998 and a doctor’s degree in industrial economy in 2001.

Darong Pan Mr. Pan Darong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has 22 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Pan joined the Group in 2006 and has been responsible for financial management work of the Group. Mr. Pan has served as the Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager, General Manager of the Finance Center of the Group and Vice President of the Group. Mr. Pan graduated from the investment and economic faculty of Zhongnan University of Economics, Politics and Law with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Xiao En Mr. En Xiao is Executive Vice President, Chairman of Evergrande Tourism Group of the Company. Mr. Xiao is responsible for management of the tourism group including projects such as Ocean Flower Island Hainan, Evergrande Venice and Fairytale Land. He holds a master’s degree in economic law.

Weikang Liang Mr. Liang Weikang is Executive Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. He is responsible for the management of Ocean Flower Island Group and holds a degree in civil engineering structure.

Huofa Qiu Mr. Qiu Huofa is Executive Vice President & Chairman of Evergrande Finance Group of the Company. He is responsible for management of the finance group and has over 17 years of experience in financial industry management. He holds a master’s degree in finance and is a senior economist.

Shouming Shi Mr. Shi Shouming, CPA is Executive Vice President, President of Real Estate Group of the Company. Mr. Shi is responsible for operation and management of Real Estate Group including project development, finance and capital. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and is an accountant.

Zhaohui Tan Ms. Tan Zhaohui is Executive Vice President and Chairwoman - Evergrande Health Group of the Company. She is responsible for our diversified industry research, health industry and internet community services management. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industry and civil construction.

Litao Zhen Mr. Zhen Litao is Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhen is responsible for management of reorganisation and listing. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a senior engineer and a first-class construction engineer.

Hanling Pan Ms. Pan Hanling is Vice President, Real Estate Group & General Manager of Financial Center of the Company. She is our vice president of Real Estate Group and general manager of financial center. Ms. Pan is responsible for financial management of real estate. She holds a master’s degree in business economics and is a certified public accountant.

Miaoling He Ms. He Miaoling is the Vice President, Executive Director of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. She is responsible for the Group’s marketing management and business administration for property projects. She has more than 17 years of experience in marketing strategies and brand promotion in the property projects. Ms. He joined the Group in August 1997, and has a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and a master’s degree in engineering management.

Junping Shi Mr. Shi Junping serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Shi has over 11 years of experience in property development and operation management. Mr. Shi joined the Group in 2006 and is currently a vice president responsible for the administration, party-civilian building and brand strategic operations of the Group. Mr. Shi graduated from Hubei University and Wuhan University of Science and Technology and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Law degree and a Master’s degree in Engineering Management.

Guodong Li Mr. Li Guodong is Vice President of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. He is responsible for the management of the capital system planning and financing of the Group. He has more than 19 years of experience in capital operations and management. He holds a professional degree in auditing and is an assistant economist.

Zhi Li Mr. Li Zhi is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Li is responsible for the financing and financing management of the Group in some regions. He has 9 years of experience in project development and operation management.

Manjun Lin Mr. Lin Manjun is the Vice President - Real Estate Group of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. Mr. Lin is responsible for system management and monitor of engineering construction, sales management, business management and property management, etc. He has over 20 years of experience in project design and tender and bidding management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and is an engineer.

Xuefei Liu Ms. Liu Xuefei is Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. Ms. Liu is responsible for the sales management of the property system of the Group. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Sun Yat-sen University.

Yuzhi Liu Ms. Liu Yuzhi is Vice President of the Company. She is responsible for internal management and monitoring of the Group. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jianying Shen Ms. Shen Jianying is Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. She is responsible for management of auditing of real estate project budgets and final accounts. She holds a MBA degree of Webster University in the U.S. and is a registered capital appraiser, a real estate appraiser and a registered cost engineer.

Chuan Wang Ms. Wang Chuan is Vice President - Real Estate Group and Chairman of Hotel Group of the Company. She is responsible for the management of the hotels of the Group. She has over 25 years of research design and management experience and holds a professional degree in construction engineering. She is a Grade-2 registered architect.

Zhongming Wang Mr. Wang Zhongming is Vice President - Real Estate Group and Chairman of Shenzhen Company and Shenzhen Construction Group of the Company. Mr. Wang is responsible for management of urban renewal projects in Shenzhen. He holds a bachelor’s degree and is an engineer.

Jianwen Xiao Mr. Xiao Jianwen is Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. Mr. Xiao is responsible for management of real estate construction and decoration design. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Jianhua Xu Dr. Xu Jianhua, Ph.D., is the Vice President of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. Mr. Xu is mainly responsible for the Group’s overseas financing. He has over 17 years of experience in project development and operation management and holds a doctor’s degree in business administration and is accredited as senior economist in China.

Wen Xu Mr. Xu Wen is Vice President of the Company. He was Executive Director and President - Evergrande Agri-husbandry Group of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in construction project management, construction research and design. Mr. Xu has a bachelor’s degree in civil construction and a master’s degree in project management and is a registered structural engineer and a qualified supervising engineer in China.

Zhijian Xu Mr. Xu Zhijian is Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. Mr. Xu is responsible for the management of property and garden business of the Group. And he has a master’s degree in business administration of Tsinghua University.

Dong Yao Mr. Yao Dong is Vice President, Director of Poverty Alleviation Office of the Group and Chairman - Evergrande Dafang Poverty Alleviation Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. He is the chairman of Evergrande Dafang Poverty Alleviation Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Yao is responsible for the management of the works of poverty alleviation of the Group. He holds a master’s degree in business administration of Renmin University of China.

Yingqiu Zhou Ms. Zhou Yingqiu is Vice President - Real Estate Group of the Company. Ms. Zhou is responsible for property project investment of the Group and investment management of the Industry Group projects. She holds a professional degree in law.

Xiangui Huang Mr. Huang Xiangui is Executive Director, Assistant to President and General Manager of the Hongkong Company. Mr. Huang joined us in 2004. He graduated from Harbin Engineering University and University of Stirling, and obtained a bachelor degree in chemical engineering and a master degree of science in banking and finance respectively. Mr. Huang is currently responsible for the international capital operation and investment management of the Group, and has over 17 years of experience in marketing, human resource management, foreign capital operation and management.

Dong Feng Chen Dr. Chen Dong Feng, Ph.D., is Head - Information of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. He joined us in 2011, and is mainly responsible for the management of the Group’s information system. He holds a master’s degree in communication and electronic engineering and a doctor’s degree in management.

Yujun Guo Mr. Guo Yujun is Chief Planner of Real Estate Group of the Company. Mr. Guo is responsible for management of real estate architectural design. He holds a master’s degree in architectural design and theory and is a Grade-1 registered architect.

Zhanzhong Wen Mr. Wen Zhanzhong is Head of Treasury of the Company. Mr. Wen is responsible for the financing and financing management of the Group in some regions. He holds a professional degree in drainage and is an assistant engineer.

Kar Chun Fong Mr. Fong Kar Chun is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Fong is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong since 2001. Mr. Fong joined us in June 2009 and is responsible for investor relationship and the management of foreign legal matters of the Group. Mr. Fong obtained his bachelor’s degree in laws and a postgraduate certificate in laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1997 and 1998 respectively. Mr. Fong obtained his master’s degree in laws in banking and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London in 2000.

Shing Yim Chau Mr. Chau Shing Yim, CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. Mr. Chau has been our independent non-executive Director since 14 October 2009. Mr. Chau has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, working on projects ranging from initial public offering transactions and restructuring of PRC enterprises to cross-border and domestic takeover transactions. Mr. Chau was formerly a partner of one of the big four accounting firms in Hong Kong, holding the position as their Head of Merger and Acquisition and Corporate Advisory. He is a Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (“ICAEW”), and was granted the Corporate Finance Qualification of ICAEW, and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”), and was an ex-committee member of the Disciplinary Panel of HKICPA. Mr. Chau is a member of Jinan Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultation Conference (“CPPCC”) and Hospital Governing Committee of Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on 1 April 2017. Mr. Chau currently is an Independent nonexecutive director of Man Wah Holdings Limited, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, Richly Field China Development Limited, Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited, Hengten Networks Group Limited, IDG Energy Investment Group Limited and Asia Grocery Distribution Limited. All the aforesaid companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Qi He Mr. He Qi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited. He has been our independent non-executive Director since 14 October 2009. Mr. He is the Deputy Secretary of the China Real Estate Association, as well as the director of the training center and the intermediary professional committee of the China Real Estate Association. He worked in the State Infrastructure Commission of the State City Construction General Bureau from 1981 to 1994. He was an executive of the Development Center of the China Real Estate Association from 1995 to 1999, and a deputy secretary of Ji’an City of Jiangxi Province from 1999 to 2001. He has been the deputy secretary of the China Real Estate Association from 2006 to now.