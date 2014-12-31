Name Description

Li Cheng Mr. Cheng Li-Yu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng started working at San Li Industrial Company Limited which is engaged in spray painting 29 years ago. Mr. Cheng is responsible for the Group’s overall corporate strategy planning, operation management, forecast and analysis of market trend and establishment of the Group’s future development direction. Mr. Cheng is currently the director of Southern Asia Management Limited, which has an interest in such number of shares of the Company under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of Securities and Futures Ordinance as disclosed in the section headed “Substantial Shareholders’ Interests in Shares” in this annual report. Mr. Cheng Li-Yu was appointed as an executive Director on 15 July 2004.

Hui-Chin Chiu Mr. Chiu Hui-Chin is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was conferred a Master Degree in Industrial Engineering and Management in National Taiepi University of Technology and EMBA in the Graduate Institute of Finance in National Taiwan University. He has more than 30 years of experience in notebook computer, and electronic products business. He joined the Group as executive Director and Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2017, and is responsible for overall operation management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chiu was a chief executive officer of Lite-on Technology Corporation, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange until February 2017, and held top management position in various leading international brands and manufacturers of notebook computer, and electronic products. He has been a director of Silitech Technology Corporation (Stock Code: 3311.TT) and Dragonjet Corporation (Stock Code: 3280.TT), which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Currently, Mr. Chiu is the chairman of council of Department of Industrial Engineering and Management Alumnus and council member of China Value Engineering Society. Mr. Chiu was also awarded as the outstanding Alumnus of National Taipei University of Technology.

Yung Kwok Tsui Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, CPA, is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall financial management and company secretarial functions of the Group. He holds a master degree in corporate governance and a bachelor degree in business (Accounting). He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, CPA Australia, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Before joining the Group in August 2004, Mr. Tsui had been the chief financial officer of a Hong Kong listed company and held a senior position in an international accounting firm in Hong Kong. He had over 22 years’ experience in accounting and finance. He has been an independent non-executive director of Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (Stock code: 829) since 19 September 2009, SITC International Holdings Company Limited (Stock code: 1308) since 10 September 2010, 361 Degrees International Limited (Stock code: 1361) since 1 September 2012 and Cabbeen Fashion Limited (Stock code: 2030) since 18 February 2013. Mr. Tsui was appointed as an executive Director on 10 June 2005.

Yung-Chang Cheng Mr. Cheng Yung-Chang serves as Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He was the chairman of Chengyang Precision Mould (Kunshan) Co., Ltd, and he founded a sole proprietorship in Taiwan, namely Chengyang Industrial Co., Ltd., which was specialized in the manufacture of notebook computers moulds in 1994. In order to smoothing of the production processes by vertical integration, the Group had acquired his company in 2008 and he joined the Group since then.

Kuo-Kuang Huang Mr. Huang Kuo-Kuang serves as Executive Director of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd since June 10, 2005. He joined the Group in February 2001 as a member of the Group’s senior management and has been responsible for the Group’s daily operations and for overseeing the Group’s procurement and operation management of two of its major operating subsidiaries in the PRC, namely, Everyday Computer Components (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Everyday Computer”) and Suzhou Dazhi Communication Accessory Co., Ltd (“Suzhou Dazhi”), since their establishment. He was appointed as senior vice president of Everyday Computer and of Suzhou Dazhi in 2002. He has more than 22 years’ experience in the computer industry. He is responsible for the planning of the Group’s procurement strategy, as well as the execution and guidance of operation management. Mr. Huang was appointed as an executive Director on 10 June 2005.

Feng-Chieh Lin Mr. Lin Feng-Chieh is an Executive Director of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He obtained a MBA from the University of Leicester, UK. He worked at Arima Computer Corporation from 1990 to 2005, served as a senior vice president at the R & D center of notebook computer, responsible for the leading and management of the R & D team to carry out the development of notebook computer. He worked at Huafu Technology Co., Ltd., as the chief technology officer of the group and a general manager of Taiwan business from 2006 to 2008, responsible for the planning of the new technology R & D strategy of the group, and the operating strategic planning and operational management of the Taiwan business. He worked at Flextronics, an American computer business group, served as a senior director of R & D center of notebook computer from 2008 to June 2011, responsible for the leading and management of the mechanical design team to carry out the development of the notebook computer. He is currently responsible to monitor the development of new technology-related businesses of the Group.

Cheng-Fu Chang Mr. Chang Cheng-Fu is Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2004. He has 19 years of experience in electronic goods assembling. He is responsible for the assembling production of all products of the Group, primarily specializing in the improvement in production efficiency and cost reduction for the product assembling segment, and the research on new technologies including printing and laser engraving as well as the improvement in efficiency.

Chin-Shin Chang Mr. Chang Chin-Shin serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2003. He has been working in the plastic moulding industry for 26 years. He is responsible for the planning and implementation of the projects on the new products manufactured by the Group, as well as the coordination with customers in relation to all products of the Group during pilot runs and mass production.

Min-Jen Chao Mr. Chao Min-Jen serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. Mr. Chao Mr. Chao has been working in the industrial and electronics field for over 22 years. He is responsible for assisting in the price determination of the Group’s products, and for supporting the sales and marketing function and aftersales services.

Hsing-Liang Cheng Mr. Cheng Hsing-Liang serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2003. He has been working in the electronic goods plastic casing injection moulding industry for over 27 years. He is responsible for the supervision of the Group’s production in plastic injection, the development of new technology in plastic injection and the improvement of the Group’s production efficiency. Meanwhile, he is also responsible for the repairs and maintenance and the improvement in production yield in relation to all injection moulding production facilities of the Group.

Li-Chen Cheng Mr. Cheng Li-Chen serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. He has been working in the plastic product surface coating industry for over 25 years. Mr. Cheng is responsible for the planning of manufacturing process and production management of the surface coating for the Group’s plastic casing products, the improvement in efficiency and cost reductions. In addition to specializing in the research and development of the new technology of three dimensional coating, he is also responsible for the repairs and maintenance and the improvement in production yield in relation to all coating production facilities of the Group.

San-Tai Chu Mr. Chu San-Tai serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2003. He has 19 years of experience in quality control. He is responsible for the supervision of the Group’s quality control department, all quality control system certifications, and quality control system set-up, planning and maintenance.

Cheng Pin Huang Mr. Huang Cheng Pin serves as Assistant to the Chairman of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2003. Mr. Huang has over 17 years of experience in the banking field and is responsible for the Group’s exports of products and imports of production materials. He also assists the board of Directors in the evaluation of investment projects as well as the Group’s financial planning and funding matters.

Cheng-Yuan Liao Mr. Liao Cheng-Yuan serves as Assistant to the Chairman of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He He is responsible for modification and implementation of the procurement strategy. He is also responsible for the introduction of new products and the supervision of the pilot run of the Group’s new products.

Wei-Cheng Liu Mr. Liu Wei-Cheng serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. Mr. Liu has been working in the electronic goods casing industry for over 26 years. He is responsible for the supervision of the Group’s production in plastic injection, the development of new technology in plastic injection and the improvement of the Group’s production efficiency. He is also responsible for the project review on the source of development for injection moulding in progress. In addition, he helps coordinate the communication and liaison between the plastic injection moulding development unit and the injection moulding production unit.

Fu-Hsing Lu Mr. Lu Fu-Hsing serves as Assistant to the Chairman of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2003. Mr. Lu has over 24 years of experience in quality control. He was appointed to assist Mr. Cheng Li-Yu in the development of the quality control system of the Group. He is also responsible for the design and enhancement of the Group’s quality control, and the monitoring and rectification of the matters in relation to the operations and management of the Group.

Chih-Yuan Yeh Mr. Yeh Chih-Yuan serves as Associate Vice President of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. He has been working in the plastic product surface coating industry for over 23 years. Mr. Yeh is responsible for the planning of manufacturing process and production management of the surface coating for the Group’s plastic casing products as well as enhancing efficiency and lowering costs. In addition to specializing in the research and development of the new technology of three dimensional coating, he is also responsible for the repairs and maintenance and the improvement in production yield in relation to all coating production facilities of the Group.

Ka Shing Leung Mr. Leung Ka Shing is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Leung is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Leung joined the Group in November 2016 as Finance Manager. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Company Secretary of Artini China Co. Ltd. (Stock Code: 789), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He has over seven years in accounting, auditing and corporate governance.

Chia-Jiun Cherng Mr. Cherng Chia-Jiun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the National Chengchi University with a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics. Mr. Cherng is currently an independent director of Azion Corporation, whose shares are traded on the Taiwan OTC Market and a part-time lecturer of Shih Chien University. He was also the director and President of Digital United Inc., whose shares are traded on the Taiwan Emerging Market until 16 March 2009. Furthermore, he was appointed as an independent director of FSP Technology Inc. since June 2011, whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (“TSEC”). From 1979 to 1998, Mr. Cherng was with the Taiwan based Institute for Information Industry (III), serving in various capacities including general manager of the Network Business Group, director of the Technology Service Group, director of the Market Intelligence Center, and program director of the Technology Research Division. Mr. Cherng was also the director of Zinwell Corporation and the supervisor of AOpen Inc., both of these companies are listed on the TSEC. Mr. Cherng was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 31 July 2008.

Wen-Yu Tsai Mr. Tsai Wen-Yu serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. He obtained his master degree in business administration from the National Chengchi University. He has extensive experience in accounting, taxation and corporate governance. Mr. Tsai is a certified public accountant in Taiwan. He is also the supervisor of Hua Nan Commercial Bank, and is the independent director of Maywufa Company Ltd., a company listed on the TSEC. Mr. Tsai was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 10 June 2005.