Lin Luo Mr. Luo Lin an Executive Chairman of the Board of Anton Oilfield Services Group. He is no longer a Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective February 4, 2016. Prior to establishing the Group, Mr. Luo worked at the Tarim Basin and was the Deputy General Manager of a subsidiary of the Southwest Petroleum Bureau responsible for marketing from 1992 to 1999. Mr. Luo has 22 years of experience in the petroleum industry. He has an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University and a bachelor’s degree in well bore engineering from Southwest Petroleum Institute. Mr. Luo is also a certified lawyer and a chartered accountant in the PRC.

Zhifeng Pi Mr. Pi Zhifeng is President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Pi joined the Company in 2004 as the General Manager of the Investment and Asset Management Department of the Company and was responsible for investment, mergers and acquisitions, asset management and capital market. In 2007, the Company delegated Mr. PI to further his studies at the University of Chicago in the U.S., and he obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in the U.S. in 2009. In view of the outstanding contribution in performing his management duties, the Company appointed Mr. PI as the Executive Vice President of the Company in 2011, where he was mainly responsible for the strategic planning and management of strategic development of the Company while continued to be in charge of the capital market. In 2013, Mr. PI was appointed as the President of the Company and was responsible for the overall management of the Company’s operation. In 2015, after being elected by the Nomination Committee of the Company and appointed by the Board, Mr. PI joined the Board and served as an executive director as well as the President of the Company. Mr. PI, who has accumulated his experience by serving various key positions in the Company, is a talent nurtured by the Company internally and possesses excellent management vision and highly dedicated professionalism.

Yonghong Fan Mr. Fan Yonghong is Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Fan is responsible for product development, technology management and capital market, and in charge of strategic development, supply chain and integrated module. Mr. Fan joined the Group in 2004, and was responsible for the setup of the well service business and the management of business clusters of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Fan was employed by PetroChina Tarim Oilfield Company between 1991 and 2004 and once served as the deputy section chief. He has 19 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Fan has an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and graduated from China University of Petroleum, majoring in petroleum engineering.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei is Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Chen is in charge of the business in other domestic markets, as well as supporting marketing and key accounts. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2000, and was responsible for the management of the down-hole operation cluster, business development of the Group in the early stage and marketing in the southwest area and the domestic market. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen was employed by CNPC between 1982 and 2000 responsible the for the general management of Chuan Zhong Oil and Gas Company. He has more than 31 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Chen has a bachelor’s degree in well bore engineering from Southwest Petroleum Institute.

Caixi Gong Mr. Gong Caixi is an Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Gong is in charge of the down-hole cluster, as well as supporting marketing and key accounts work. Mr. Gong joined the Group in 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Gong worked for North China branch of Sinopec. Mr. Gong has a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Geological Survey from Jianghan Petroleum Institute.

Minjuan Guan Ms. Guan Minjuan is an Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Ms. Guan is an Executive Vice President of the Company, and is responsible for the Group’s financial accounting, financial management and asset and capital management, and in charge of budget management, as well as supporting capital market. Ms. Guan joined the Group in 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Guan engaged in financial work in Petrochina Kunlun Gas Co.,Ltd. Ms. Guan has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from National School of Development at Peking University.

Bingnan Li Mr. Li Bingnan is Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Li is in charge of the well completion cluster, Shandong Precede and PBL of the Group, as well as supporting internal audit, law, marketing and key accounts work. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2002, and was responsible for the business development of the Group in the early stage, marketing in the northwest market, management of the tubular service cluster, and human resources management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li was employed by Jianghan Petroleum Bureau between 1991 and 2002, and was appointed as a manager for the environmental protection equipment plant of the Jianghan Petroleum Bureau in 2000. He has more than 24 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Li has an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and has a bachelor’s degree in well bore engineering from Jianghan Petroleum Institute.

Jingqun Li Mr. Li Jingqun is an Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Li is responsible for knowledge management and standardization, and support quality control and field operations work. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li was Deputy Chief Engineer of CNPC Changqing Drilling and Exploration Company. He has 28 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Li has a master’s degree majoring in coal, oil and gas geology and exploration from Jianghan Petroleum Institute.

Kang Li Mr. Li Kang is an Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Li is an Executive Vice President of the Company, and is in charge of the Group’s human resources management, organizational development and talent management. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li was the human resources director of Asia-Pacific region at Motorola. He has 22 years of experience in human resources management. Mr. Li has a doctoral degree in management science from Tianjin University.

Pandeng Li Mr. Li Pandeng is an Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Li is responsible for the drilling module, and supporting the management of drilling tools and services company. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2001, and was responsible for operation management, strategy management and tubular services. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li worked for PKU Management Consultants Ltd. Mr. Li has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Tsinghua University.

Jian Ma Mr. Ma Jian is Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Ma is in charge of the Middle East market, as well as supporting overseas integrations projects, EPC projects, overseas drilling business as well as marketing and key accounts work. Mr. Ma joined the Group in 2002, and was responsible for business development of the Group in the early stage, marketing in the domestic market and various management operations. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ma worked at Halliburton China from 2000 to 2002 as a Well Bore Projects Manager. From 1991 to 1999, he worked as a Petroleum Engineer at the drilling company in Jianghan Oilfield, and has 24 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Ma has a doctoral degree from China University of Petroleum and is a guest professor at Yangtze University. Mr. Ma has a master’s degree in business administration from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a bachelor’s degree in well bore engineering from Jianghan Petroleum Institute.

Haihong Shen Mr. Shen Haihong is Executive Vice President of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Shen is in charge of operation, quality control and QHSE management. Mr. Shen joined the Group in 2007, and was in charge of the tubular service cluster as well as operational management and operational support of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shen was employed by CNPC between 1991 and 2006 and was appointed as the deputy general manager of Toha Oilfield Drilling Company, and as the deputy director of the Enterprises Department of Toha Directorate. He has more than 25 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Shen has a Master of Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University and a bachelor’s degree in well bore engineering from Southwest Petroleum Institute and is also a senior engineer in well bore engineering.

Di Wu Mr. Wu Di is Executive Director of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Wu joined the Group in 2010, and is now an Executive Vice President in charge of the business in Erdos Basin. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu was employed by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) between 1990 and 2010 and was appointed as the Chief Geologist of the Development Business Department of Tarim Oilfield Company and the Director of its Development Department. He has more than 24 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Wu has a master’s degree in oil and gas field development engineering from China University of Petroleum, Beijing and a bachelor’s degree in oil reservoir engineering from Southwest Petroleum Institute and is also a senior engineer with professorship.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung is the Company Secretary of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Dr. Ngai currently is the director and chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. He is the president of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Dr. Ngai has over 23 years’ experience and knowledge in senior management and professional matters in listed companies, including IPO, Merger and Acquisition, corporate financing, internal control, governance and company secretary etc. Dr. Ngai is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He also is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Dr. Ngai obtained a Doctorate in Finance from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, a Master’s degree in Corporate Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Andrews University of the United States and a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) in Law from the University of Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

John Chisholm Mr. John William Chisholm serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Prior to the formal signing of the agreement, the Group and FLOTEK have already joined forces in promoting the technology in the target markets and have received good applying needs from clients. This cooperation will not only solidify the overall development of the Group's chemical product line but will also bring a breakthrough in the Group's revenue growth. On the other hand, leveraging Antonoil's market network, the cooperation will help lower FLOTEK's marketing costs and expand its income source.

Yiaw Hin Wee Dato' Wee Yiaw Hin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated as a Civil Engineer and holds a Masters of Science Degree from Imperial College, UK. He is an independent non-executive director of ENRA Group Berhad, a company listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. He has more than 30 years of experience in the Oil & Gas Industry across the Exploration & Production and Gas & LNG value chain. His experience spans the Technical/Operational functions and Senior Management, Corporate and Board Positions. He had a successful career with top executive stints at oil majors in Malaysia and globally. He spent 21 years in Shell in Malaysia and Overseas where he took up a number of senior positions in countries including United Kingdom and South Africa. His last job with Shell was Vice President, Malaysia for Upstream International Asia and Managing Director of Shell MalaysiaE&P Companies. He was a member of Shell Asia Upstream Leadership Team. After a short period as Vice President for Talisman Energy, Malaysia where he spent some time in Canada, Dato Wee joined PETRONAS as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Business in May 2010. He led the E & P, Gas & LNG businesses and operations in Malaysia and globally and also the Petroleum Management authority for Malaysia oil & gas resources. He was Executive Director and Executive Committee member of the board of PETRONAS Group. He chaired several of PETRONAS companies including Malaysia LNG Companies, PETRONAS’s Progress Energy Canada, Pacific Northwest LNG Canada. He recently retired from PETRONAS in April 2016. Dato Wee actively promotes the development of technology, technical capabilities and young professional. He was a board member of University Technology PETRONAS. He is active in the Society of Petroleum Engineers where he served as the Regional Director for North Asia Pacific.

Yongyi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yongyi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Anton Oilfield Services Group. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Zhang was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of CNPC in 1992. Prior to this, he had taught in the Southwest Petroleum Institute for more than 32 years. Mr. Zhang was appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for State-owned Large and Medium Enterprises in 2000 and appointed by the State Council of the PRC as inspector in 1998.