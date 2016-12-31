Name Description

San Yim Li Mr. Li San Yim is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is the Chairman of the Board and one of the founders of the Group. He has extensive experience in corporate management and is responsible for formulating the Group’s management philosophy and business strategies. Mr. Li was appointed as a deputy of the 11th National People’s Congress, member of the Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce vice-chairman of the Fujian Province Federation of Industry and Commerce. Mr. Li has also been accredited as one of the “Outstanding Enterprise Founders under Chinese Socialism” and a National Labour Model. Mr. Li holds an EMBA at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Ngan Ying Ngai Ms. Ngai Ngan Ying is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Lonking Holdings Ltd. She was appointed as a non-executive director of the Group in May 2004. Ms. Ngai is also one of the founders of the Group. Ms. Ngai is a standing committee member of the People’s Political Consultative Conference of Xinluo District, Fujian Province.

Kun Lun Yin Mr. Yin Kun Lun is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yin obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Jilin University Management School in 1990 and graduated from Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program and obtained a MBA degree from Washington University in 2010, and is a qualified Certified Public Accountant in the PRC. He was the auditing director of a factory under China Petroleum Jilin Chemical Group, the chief financial officer of BASF JCIC NPG Company Ltd and Putzmeister Machinery (Shanghai) Company Ltd. as well as the chief financial officer of Mahle Technology (China) Holding Ltd. Mr. Yin has over 25 years of experiences in corporate finance and investment management.

Chao Chen Mr. Chen Chao is Vice President, Executive Director of Lonking Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen joined the Group in July 1997, in charge of supply chain management. Mr. Chen holds an EMBA degree from Fudan University in Shanghai. Mr. Chen has over twelve years of experience in product development and quality control, and has previously served as a deputy chief of the product development department at Shanghai Longgong Machinery, manager of the research and development centre and deputy general manager of Shanghai Longgong Machinery. Mr. Chen was appointed as a member of the 5th Standing Council by the Machinery Design Society of the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society. In addition, he has also been appointed as a qualified technology and quality expert by the Technology and Quality Standing Committee of Mechanical Engineering Technology and Quality Message Site.

Jianru Luo Mr. Luo Jianru is an Vice President, Executive Director of Lonking Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in September 1998. Mr. Luo received a “second class” Jiangxi Province Science and Technology Award in 1986 and a “third class” award from China Aviation Industry Company in 1997 in recognition of his contribution to the development of science and technology. He is the deputy chairman of the executive committee of the Association of Industry and Commerce of Songjiang District, Shanghai and a member of the People’s Political Consultative Conference of Songjiang District, Shanghai. Mr. Luo is a graduate of Hefei University of Technology and has over 25 years of experience in corporate management and the infrastructure machinery industry. Mr. Luo has held various senior positions including the deputy general manager of Fujian Longyan Construction Machinery (Group) Limited, general manager of Longgong (Shanghai) Axle & Transmission Co., Limited and deputy general manager of the Group.

Ke Wen Zheng Mr. Zheng Ke Wen is Executive Director of Lonking Holdings Limited with effect from May 25, 2012. He was named as the “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Fujian Province in 2007-2008 and “Technical Innovation Expert of Shanghai, and awarded a “second class” Fujian Province Science and Technology Award and “Collective Representative of Model Worker of Shanghai. He was the committee member of third Youth Federation of Song Jiang District of Shanghai. Mr. Zheng obtained an EMBA degree from Xiamen University. Mr. Zheng has over 17 years of experience in corporate management and sales and marketing. He has been the director of the chief control room, vice general manager and general manager of Longgong Shanghai Machinery Co. Ltd., general manager of Longgong (Shanghai) Axle & Transmission Co., Ltd., general manager of Longgong (Shanghai) Excavator Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and general manager of excavator business segment of Lonking. He is currently the vice President as well as the general manager of excavator business segment of the Company.

Shun Chu Mr. Chu Shun is Company Secretary of Lonking Holdings Ltd. He is an associate member of the CPA Australia and a member of National Institute of Accountants in Australia, he is also a member of Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Chu holds a Professional Diploma in Company Secretaries. Mr. Chu has experience in the auditing, accounting and finance fields. He joined the Company in 2008 as finance manager who was responsible for reporting to the chief financial officer and company secretary of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chu worked as an auditor in an audit firm and an accountant in Jardine Matheson Group and Sandmartin Group.

Zhen Chen Mr. Chen Zhen is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He graduated from the East China University of Political Science and Law in July 1997 with a Bachelor of Laws degree. He is a practising lawyer in China. Mr. Chen worked at Jin Mao P.R.C. Lawyers in Shanghai from 1997 to 1998 as assistant to lawyer and lawyer respectively. He has also worked at Llinks Law Offices since 1999 as lawyer and partner and is currently partner of Llinks Law Offices. He is a member of the Securities Business Research Committee of the Shanghai Bar Association. He currently also serves as an independent director of Asia Cuanon Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., NibiruTech Co., Ltd. in Chengdu, and Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Shizheng Qian Dr. Qian Shizheng is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Lonking Holdings Ltd., February 2005. Dr. Qian serves as a vice president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and a director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Co. Ltd. He graduated from Fudan University with a doctorate degree in management and has taught at Fudan University as associate director and professor in the faculty of Accountancy. Dr. Qian was an executive director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (stock code: 363). Mr. Qian also serves as a vice-chairman of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd, and an independent director of Zoomlion Heavy Industrial Science and Technology Co., Ltd, which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1157). He has over 25 years of experience in the finance and accounting fields.