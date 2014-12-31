Name Description

Sum Poon Mr. Poon Sum is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over 27 years of experience in the oil, paints and coatings industry and the trading of chemicals in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China. Currently, he is also an executive director and honorary chairman of Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited (formerly known as PetroAsian Energy Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 850) and an executive director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer and executive corporate secretary of Gold Horn International Enterprises Group Limited (Stock Code: GHE/P, a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canada).

Tat Chung Cheung Mr. Cheung Tat Chung is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheung is responsible for the all day-to-day management decisions and for implementing the company’s long and short term plans. Mr. Cheung had over 28 years’ experience in sales & marketing, relationship management and operations within trade finance/corporate banking financial institutions with various international banks in Hong Kong. In addition, Mr. Cheung also has over 14 years solid and hands-on experience in factory management in Guangdong and Jiangsu Province in Mainland China within the period 1998 to 2011. Mr. Cheung is an active member of the Greater China Financial Professionals Association. Save as disclosed above, Mr Cheung does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other position with the Company and its subsidiaries or other major appointments and professional qualifications. Mr Cheung does not have any relationship with other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, he does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Ka Lai Fung Ms. Fung Ka Lai is Financial Controller of Addchance Holdings Limited. Ms. Fung had over 15 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group in January 2005, she worked in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for over 5 years and later joined St. Teresa’s Hospital in 2003. Ms. Fung is responsible for financial management and formulating business strategies for corporate restructuring of the Group. She has obtained a Bachelor degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong with first class honours. Ms. Fung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong. Ms. Fung was also the company secretary of the Company during the year ended 31st December, 2014 and has resigned from the said position on 1st April, 2015.

Ping Lo Mr. Lo Ping is the Executive Director of Addchance Holdings Limited since 22nd December, 2014. Mr. Lo has been a senior consultant for leading gas companies in the development of China market for nearly 20 years. He is also the senior advisor to several Hong Kong accounting firms in relation to China business. He was a senior reporter of Ta Kung Pao and the New Evening Post and the General Manager of Business of Hong Kong Commercial Daily. Mr. Lo obtained a diploma from Royal School of Music and Guangzhou Institute of Physical Education.

Jun Zheng Mr. Zheng Jun is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Guangdong Ocean University (formerly known as (Zhanjiang Aquatic College*)) majoring in thermal power machinery and equipment in 1991. He was also a graduate from Lingnan College of Sun Yat-sen University majoring in world economy and trade in 2002. During the period between 1991 and 1996, Mr. Zheng served as the Business Manager of (Guangdong Ship Fuel Supply Company*), a subsidiary of (South China Sea Oil Joint ; (Guangdong Petrochemicals Company Limited*), a subsidiary of Guangdong Holdings Limited during the period between 1996 and 2001. During the period between 2001 and 2007, Mr. Zheng acted as the Senior Trade Manager of (Titan Oil (Singapore) Company Limited*) and was responsible for the petroleum trading business of the said company in China. Mr. Zheng then served as the Senior Trade Manager of Greater China of Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited upon its listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1192). In 2003, Mr. Zheng was appointed as the Managing Director of (Guangzhou Petroleum and Chemical Company Limited*), one of the largest fuel oil importers in the Pearl River Delta.

Chun Ming Lin Mr. Lin Chun Ming is Senior Manager - Sales Department at Addchance Holdings Limited. He is also a Director of Chinakey (HK) Limited (Chinakey). Mr. Lin is responsible for the sales and marketing of the Group’s yarn dyeing and sweater knitting sections. Mr. Lin obtained a Diploma in Business Management from the Hong Kong Baptist University in 1977. Mr. Lin has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the textile industry. Mr. Lin first joined the Group as a sales representative of Addchance in April 1985 but vacated in April 1990 and founded his own textile business, Lynn’s Trading Company. He re-joined the Group in May 1996.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Hui is a practicing accountant in Hong Kong and is currently a director of a CPA firm and a securities firm. She is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Chi Yun Chui Mr. CHUI Chi Yun is the Non-Executive Director of Addchance Holdings Limited since 22nd December, 2014. Mr. Chui is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and has worked in the accounting field for 35 years. He has obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Major in Accounting) from Concordia University and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Chui is now an independent non-executive director of each of Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (Stock Code: 417), National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Limited (Stock Code: 8228), Wing Lee Property Investments Limited (Stock Code: 864) and was an independent non-executive director of 21 Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1003), all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He is currently the Commissioner of the Hong Kong Road Safety Patrol and a member of the Road Safety Campaign Committee of the Road Safety Council. He is also a director of a number of private companies and associations.

Shu Kin Chan Mr. Chan Shu Kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a certified public accountant and is a partner of Messrs. Ting Ho Kwan & Chan, Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has over 38 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting as well as financial management. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow member of each of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Certified Tax Advisor of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and the past president of the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of PetroAsian Energy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 850) and PYI Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 498).

Wai Piu Chiu Mr. Chiu Wai Piu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a very experienced and reputable journalist and has over 40 years of experience in journalism. He has been a reporter, an editor, the main news assignment editor, the local news assignment editor, the managing editor and the editorial writer in newspapers and a senior research officer in “One Country Two Systems Research Institute”. Mr. Chiu has been the founding treasurer and the second-session chairman of the “Hong Kong Federation of Journalists”. In 2006, he was elected as the Vice Secretary – General & Treasurer in the new session of re-election of committee members of the “Hong Kong Federation of Journalists”; and he was also elected as the Director-General in 2009. Mr. Chiu has, for many years, devoted himself wholeheartedly in boosting cooperation among local journalists, enhancing professional conduct of journalists and developing the relationship and advocating the interchange of knowledge between journalists in Hong Kong and Mainland China. His contribution in this field is highly praised and recognised.