Name Description

Gaoning Ning Mr. Ning Gaoning is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Shandong University in China and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Pittsburgh in the United States. Mr. Ning currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Sinochem Group, being one of the substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Ning served as the chairman of the board of directors of COFCO Corporation (“COFCO”) from December 2004 to January 2016, and also served as a director of certain subsidiaries of COFCO. Before joining COFCO, Mr. Ning held various positions such as vice chairman, director and general manager at China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited and certain of its subsidiaries. In the last three years, Mr. Ning was a non-executive director of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 606), a non-executive director of China Foods Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 506) (“China Foods”), a non-executive director of CPMC Holdings Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 906) and the chairman of the board of directors and a non-executive director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 2319) until February 2016. Mr. Ning was a director of BOC International Holdings Limited, an independent non-executive director of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and an independent non-executive director of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 2388) until October 2014. Mr. Ning was also an independent director of Huayuan Property Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600743) until November 2014 and an executive director of China Foods until November 2013.

Fanxing Kong Mr. Kong Fanxing is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Kong received an EMBA degree from Peking University in March 2005, a master’s degree in Economics and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of International Business and Economics in China in June 1991 and July 1986, respectively. Mr. Kong joined Sinochem Group in August 1991. During the period which Mr. Kong worked for Sinochem Group, he had been the general manager of Sinochem International Engineering Trade Company, the deputy general manager of Sinochem International Industrial Company the deputy general manager, general manager of Sinochem International Tendering Co., Ltd. the deputy chief of the fertiliser division of China National Chemicals Import & Export Corporation the executive deputy general manager of Sinochem International Fertilizer Trading Company respectively. In April 2001, he joined International Far Eastern Leasing Co., Ltd (“Far Eastern”) and has become the general manager since then. Mr. Kong has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since September 2009. Currently, Mr. Kong is also an executive director and general manager of Shanghai Donghong Co., Ltd.

Mingzhe Wang Mr. Wang Mingzhe is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hangzhou Institute of Electronic Engineering in China in July 1993 and a MBA degree from Northeastern University in China in March 2003. Mr. Wang joined Far Eastern in October 1995 and has worked there since then. In Far Eastern, Mr. Wang served as the manager of the business development department, the deputy general manager of the first business division, the deputy general manager, the general manager and assistant general manager of quality control department and the chief financial officer. In September 2009, Mr. Wang was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and he has held these positions since then.

Jian Cao Mr. Cao Jian is Senior Vice President of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Cao graduated from Nankai University majoring in finance in August 1997, and obtained a master’s degree in finance from University of International Business and Economics in December 2006 and an MBA from Shanghai Jiaotong University in June 2008. Mr. Cao Jian was a manager of the human resources department in Sinochem Group. After joining International Far Eastern Leasing Co., Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of Far East Horizon Limited, he served as the deputy general manager, the standing deputy general manager and the general manager of the healthcare business division, and the Assistant President and the Vice President of the Company, thus he has adequate experience in corporate management. Mr. Cao was appointed as the Senior Vice President of the Company in January 2013. Mr. Cao has over 12 years of experience in the financial leasing industry.

Jianjun Cai Mr. Cai Jianjun is Chief Information Officer of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Cai graduated from Xi‘an Jiaotong University majoring in Computer and Application in July 1984 and obtained a master degree in Computer Science Education from Chinese Academy of Sciences in July 1991. Prior to joining Far East Horizon Limited, he worked as deputy director of the Mainframe Computer Lab and Commercial Software Lab at Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; vice president and general manager of Beijing Amadeus Data Limited; technical director of IT Department, director of Strategic Planning Department, chief architect and technical executive director in Lenovo Group; general manager of Information Technology department, Sinochem Group, thus has extensive Computer Technology and enterprise management experience. Mr. Cai was appointed as the Chief Information Officer of the Company in April 2014.

Bing Shang Mr. Shang Bing is Vice President of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Shang graduated from Sichuan University in China, majoring in English language and literature, with a bachelor of arts in July 1989. After graduation, Mr. Shang joined MOFCOM and worked as an officer in the Department of Outward Investment and Economic Cooperation until October 1991. He then joined Embassy of the PRC in the Kingdom of Thailand in November 1991 and worked there until August 1995. In September 1995, Mr. Shang returned to MOFCOM and served there until 2003. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Shang worked in Chongqing Lifan Holding Company Limited and held several positions there such as special assistant to the chairman, director and executive director. In April 2008, Mr. Shang joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd., Beijing Branch and worked there until December 2010. Mr. Shang was appointed as an Assistant President of the Company in January 2011 and the Vice President in June 2012. Mr. Shang has over 27 years of experience in relation to government affairs and enterprise management.

Ruisheng Wang Mr. Wang Ruisheng is a Vice President of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from East China Normal University majoring in politics in September 1989 and obtained an EMBA degree from Peking University in September 2005. Prior to joining Far East Horizon Limited, he worked as Section Chief Assistant of Shanghai Chemicals Import and Export Corporation, General Manager of Black & White Advertising Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager of Sinochem Shanghai Co., Ltd. and Deputy General Manager of Sinochem International Tendering Co., Ltd. He has extensive experience in corporate management and government relationship. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in June 2012. Mr. Wang has over 25 years of experience in enterprise management.

Zhijiun Wu Mr. Wu Zhijiun is a Vice President of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Wu graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics majoring in management of investment economics in July 1996 and obtained an MBA degree from Northeastern University in July 2002. Prior to joining Far East in 2003, Mr. Wu worked at China Northern Airlines. In Far East, he worked as the deputy general manager of the healthcare business division, the standing deputy general manager and the general manager of Shanghai Domin Medical Engineering Co., Ltd., and the general manager of the healthcare business division, thus has an extensive management experience. Mr. Wu was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in January 2014.

Jiayin Wang Mr. Wang Jiayin is a Assistant President of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from Civil Aviation University of China majoring in avionics in July 1995 and obtained an MBA degree from Northeastern University in June 2002. Prior to joining Far East in 2003, Mr. Wang worked at China Northern Airlines. In Far East, he worked as the assistant general manager and the deputy general manager of the first business division, and the deputy general manager and the general manager of the infrastructure construction division, thus has extensive management experience. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in January 2014. Mr. Wang has over 12 years of experience in the financial leasing industry.

Guojie Zhu Mr. Zhu Guojie is Assistant President of the Company. Mr. Zhu graduated from Nanjing University majoring in International Finance with a bachelor degree in July 1998 and obtained an MBA degree from Fudan University in July 2004. Prior to joining Far East in August 2004, Mr. Zhu worked at Bank of China Nantong Branch and Shanghai Media Group . In Far East, he worked as the assistant general manager of healthcare division, the deputy general manager of quality control department, the deputy general manager and the general manager of strategy management department, and the deputy general manager and the general manager of the education business division. Mr. Zhu was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in July 2016.

Sze Man Mak Ms. Mak Sze Man is a Company Secretary of Far East Horizon Limited with effect from 29 June 2012. Ms. Mak is a manager of the corporate services division of Tricor Services Limited. She is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Mak has more than 10 years of experience in company secretarial industry. Ms. Mak currently acts as the joint company secretary of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 881). Ms. Mak is neither the Company’s full-time employee nor a member of the Company’s senior management.

Guogang Chen Dr. Chen Guogang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Xiamen University in 1988. Dr. Chen is currently the vice-president of China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd.. From February 1999 to April 2010, Dr. Chen subsequently served as the deputy chief accountant, general manager of the finance department, and chief accountant of Sinochem Group. He was a director of Sinofert Holdings Limited and Sinochem International Corporation prior to 2010. Since 2010, Dr. Chen has joined New China Life Insurance Company Ltd., and act as several roles such as the vice president and chief financial officer. Dr. Chen is currently the first vice chairman and executive director of China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 245), an independent non-executive director of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 3818) and Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601211)). Dr. Chen is also the vice president of China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. and the chairman of CMI Capital Co., Ltd. Other than doctorate degree in economics, Dr. Chen is also the Senior Accountant granted by Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of the People’s Republic of China, and Certified Public Accountant granted by the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ming-Jian Kuo Mr. Kuo Ming-Jian is Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Kuo is currently a Senior Advisor of Blackstone Private Equity and was appointed as the Vice Chairman and a Senior Managing Director of Blackstone, Great China since 2007. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. Kuo was a Partner and Co-Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Head of greater China in H&Q Asia Pacific. Before that, Mr. Kuo was also the Country Head and Head of Investment Banking for JPMorgan in Hong Kong and the Vice Chairman of JPMorgan’s greater China Operating Committee. Mr. Kuo was an independent director of Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. and Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd..

John Law Mr. John Law is Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Law worked for J.P. Morgan & Co. as training head of Asia Pacific Region, as risk manager for Greater China Region and as senior credit officer for Asia Pacific Region, Euroclear respectively. He then worked for Citibank/Citigroup from August 2000 to November 2003 as the regional credit officer for Asia Pacific Financial Markets. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for International Finance Corporation from March 2004 to September 2012 as the principal banking specialist for global financial markets. Mr. Law holds a master degree in business administration (finance) from Indiana University in USA and has more than 30 years’ experience in finance.

Haifeng Liu Mr. Liu Haifeng is Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr.Liu previously served as Partner of KKR, Co-head of KKR Asia Private Equity and CEO of KKR Greater China. Mr. Liu was also a member of KKR’s Asian Private Equity Investment Committee, Asian Portfolio Management Committee and China Growth Fund Investment Committee. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Liu was Managing Director and Co-head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia. Mr. Liu has 21 years of experience in direct investment. He has established one of the leading investment track records in Greater China and was responsible for a number of successful and innovative investments such as Mengniu Dairy, Ping An Insurance, Belle International, Far East Horizon, Nanfu Battery, China Modern Dairy, United Envirotech Ltd, China Cord Blood Corporation, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd, Paradise Retail, Hengan International, Shanshui Cement, Rundong Auto, etc. Mr. Liu graduated from Columbia University as Class Salutatorian with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He is a member of Tau Beta Pi National Engineering Honor Society and a winner of the Edwin Howard Armstrong Memorial Award for the top electrical engineering student at Columbia University. Mr. Liu also serves as a non-executive director for China International Capital Corporation Limited which is a listed company in Hong Kong, and Qingdao Haier which is an A-share listed Company.

Lin Yang Mr. Yang Lin is Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Yang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tianjin Commerce Collage in China in July 1985, and studied enterprise management course in University of Stuttgart in Germany from 1990 to 1993. Mr. Yang then worked for Siemens AG and Wella AG from 1993 to 1994. In July 1994, Mr. Yang joined Sinochem Group and has worked there ever since. In Sinochem Group, Mr. Yang served as the deputy general manager of the finance and accounting department, the general manager of the treasury department and the deputy general manager of the investment and development department. Currently, Mr. Yang is the chief financial officer of Sinochem Group as well as the chief financial officer and the chairman of the budget and evaluation committee of Sinochem Corporation. Mr. Yang also holds directorships in Sinochem International Corporation, Sinofert Holdings Limited and Franshion Properties (China) Limited and is the chairman of China Foreign Economy, Trade Trust Co., Ltd and Sinochem Finance Co., Ltd..

Cunqiang Cai Mr. Cai Cunqiang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. Mr. Cai graduated from Shanghai Maritime College (now known as Shanghai Maritime University in 1977, and worked for that college since then. He was promoted to be a deputy professor in 1993 and later a professor in 1995. In 2001, Mr. Cai became the deputy dean of Shanghai Maritime College and was awarded the special government allowance by the State Council. Currently, Mr. Cai is a part-time lawyer in Shanghai Yingtai Law Firm an arbitrator of China Maritime Arbitration Commission.

Xiaojing Han Mr. Han Xiaojing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. From 1986 to 1992, Mr. Han worked at China Law Center. During the same period, he spent three and a half years at Zimmerman Lawyers in Canada and Livasiri & Co. in Hong Kong for study. In 1992, Mr. Han was involved in the establishment of Commerce & Finance Law Offices, and has been a partner there ever since. Mr. Han is admitted to practicing law in the PRC and has 30 years of experience in the legal profession. Currently, Mr. Han is an independent non-executive director of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited and Sinotrans Limited. He also serves as independent director of Ping An Bank Company Limited and Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection Company Limited.

Jialing Liu Mr. Liu Jialing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Far East Horizon Limited. From 1992 to 2007, Mr. Liu worked for Morgan Stanley group of companies and once served as a member of the Management Committee and Asia Executive Committee as well as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Division in Hong Kong. In 2008, Mr. Liu established Shelter Cove Capital Limited (now known as Voras Capital Management (HK) Limited). Mr. Liu has 28 years of experience in finance and securities industry. Mr. Liu also serves as the independent non-executive director of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.. Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from Peking University and a degree of Master of Science in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.