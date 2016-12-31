Name Description

Heng Jem Cheng Tan Sri Heng Jem Cheng (William) serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Parkson Retail Group Limited., effective May 31, 2013. He has more than 40 years of experience in the business operations of the Lion Group of Companies (“the Lion Group”) encompassing retail, branding, food and beverage, credit financing, property development, mining, steel, tyre, motor, agriculture and computer industries. He oversees the operation of the Lion Group and is responsible for the formulation and monitoring of the overall corporate strategic plans and business development of the Lion Group. Tan Sri Cheng was the President of The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (“ACCCIM”) and The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (“KLSCCCI”) from 2003 to 2012 and is now a Life Honorary President of ACCCIM and KLSCCCI. He is also a Trustee of ACCCIM’s Socio-Economic Research Trust, and the President of Malaysia Retailers Association and Malaysia Steel Association. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Lion Corporation Berhad and Parkson Holdings Berhad (“PHB”), Chairman of Lion Diversified Holdings Berhad, Lion Forest Industries Berhad and ACB Resources Berhad, Director of Lion Asiapac Limited, Executive Chairman of Parkson Retail Asia Limited and Founding Trustee of The Community Chest, a company limited by guarantee incorporated for charity purposes.

Sui Hiong Chong Mr. Chong Sui Hiong (Shaun) serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 13 November 2014, and he is currently the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Group. Mr Chong graduated with a Diploma in Civil Engineering from University of Technology Malaysia, Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. Mr Chong has extensive experience in retail operation. He has 20 years of experience in the PRC retail industry. He joined the Group in 1994.

Chen Sum Au Mr. Au Chen Sum serves as Chief Financial Officer of Parkson Retail Group Ltd. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Group since 16 May 2014. Mr Au holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Malaya, and joined the Group in October 2010. He is a member of the Malaysian Institute of the Certified Public Accountants. He is also a chartered accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. Mr Au has more than 10 years of experience in accounting, auditing and corporate finance.

Jia Zhou Mr. Zhou Jia serves as Chief Operation Officer of the Company. He was appointed as the Chief Operation Officer since 2016. Mr Zhou graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from University of Yuzhou. In 1995, Mr Zhou joined the Merchandising Department of Chongqing Wanyou Parkson and was promoted as the General Manager’s Assistant of Kunming Parkson in 2002 and the Senior Operation Director in 2014.

Peng He Mr. He Peng serves as General Manager - Information Technology Department of Parkson Retail Group Limited. Mr. He obtained his Master of Applied Mathematics from Xidian University, PRC. He joined the Group in 2003 as Information Technology Manager.

Hock Soon Lim Mr. Lim Hock Soon serves as General Manager of Business Development Department of the Company since March 2015. Mr Lim obtained his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Technological University of Malaysia. He joined the Group’s Engineering Department as the General Manager of Engineering Department in July 2010.

Choo Keng Ong Mr. Ong Choo Keng (Daryl) serves as General Manager - Store Planning Department of Parkson Retail Group Ltd. Mr Ong holds a Diploma in Architecture from Prime Tech Institute, Malaysia. He joined The Lion Group’s Visual Merchandising Department in December 1993, and was actively involved in new store design and remodeling projects. In October 2001, he joined the Retail Division of the Group and headed the Visual Merchandising Department based in Shanghai.

Xing Wang Mr. Wang Xing serves as General Manager - Supermarket Department’s Eastern Region the Company. He joined the Group in May 2015 as the Supermarket Department’s Eastern Region General Manager. Mr Wang holds a Bachelor Degree in Industry Foreign Trade from the Zhejiang University of Technology. He has more than 16 years of supermarket management experience.

San San Cheng Ms. San San Cheng serves as Brand Director - Branding Division, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Cheng was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 28 August 2015. Ms Cheng started her career with the Lion Group in 1995 with stints in Singapore and Malaysia. During her tenure from 1995 to 2004 she held various positions in finance, human resource, administration and business development. In 2004, she was seconded to Parkson China as Cosmetics Manager, thus beginning her career in the retail industry. She left Parkson China in May 2006 and joined Chanel (China) Co Ltd as the National Accounts Manager for business development in the PRC. In June 2010, she re-joined Parkson China as Regional Director overseeing retail operations in China. Since 2014 until now, Ms Cheng is heading the branding division of Parkson China as Brand Director. During her 20 years with Lion Group, Parkson China and Chanel (China) Co Ltd, she has accumulated vast experience and knowledge of the retail and branding industry which will enable her to contribute to the Board of the Company. Ms Cheng graduated in 1994 from University of Western Sydney, Australia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Management) and completed a Program for Global Leadership from Harvard Business School in year 2000.

Lu Huang Ms. Huang Lu serves as Director - Marketing Department of the Company since 2016. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree of International Business Management from Oxford Brookes University of the United Kingdom. Ms Huang worked with Starbucks China and IKEA China as Marketing Director responsible for marketing and brand building before joining the Group.

Chee Keong Wong Mr. Wong Chee Keong is Director - Human Resources Department of Parkson Retail Group Limited. Mr Wong obtained his Bachelor of Science from Campbell University of North Carolina, USA. He joined The Lion Group’s MIS Department in August 1991, and travelled extensively to the PRC. In August 1996 he was seconded to the Group and headed the MIS department based in Beijing.

Guan Soon Tan Mr. Tan Guan Soon serves as Director - Food and Beverage Division of Parkson Retail Group Limited. Mr. Tan was appointed as the Director of Food and Beverage Division of the Group since 2014. Mr Tan obtained his Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Nebraska — Lincoln, USA and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Cross University, Australia. He was appointed as the Financial Controller of the Lion Group’s China Brewing Division in July 1997 before joining the Group in April 2004.

Xiu Ming Wang Ms. Wang Xiu Ming serves as Senior Operation Director of the Company., since 2014. Ms. Wang holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Management from Beijing Institute of Finance and Commerce Management. Ms, Wang joined the Group in 2000.

Ji Ning Zhang Mr. Zhang Ji Ning serves as General Manager of Qingdao Lion Mall of the Company since 2014. Mr Zhang has more than 20 years of retail operation experience. He obtained his Master of Arts in International Relations from Nankai University. The program was a partnership between the Flinders University from South Australia and Nankai University.

Ka Mee Seng Sze Ms. Seng Sze Ka Mee (Natalia) serves as Company Secretary of Parkson Retail Group Ltd. She holds FCIS, FCS (PE), FHKIoD, EMBA. She is a Chartered Company Secretary.

Kok Chung Hou Dato' Dr. Hou Kok Chung serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 13 November 2014. Dato’ Dr. Hou was a Member of Parliament and the Deputy Minister of Higher Education Malaysia from 2008 to 2013. He holds the Bachelor and Master of Arts from University of Malaya, while his Ph.D was received from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. Dato’ Dr. Hou served at University of Malaya from 1990 to 2008 as a lecturer and lastly as Associate Professor. During his tenure in the university, he had been appointed and held positions as Head of Department of East Asian Studies, and Director of Institute of China Studies. Dato’ Dr. Hou is currently a member of the Senate in the Parliament of Malaysia, Vice President of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Chairman of the Institute of Strategic Analysis & Policy Research (INSAP), director of both University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) and a Guest Professor at Xiamen University China.

Ah Kiow Fu Dato' Fu Ah Kiow is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director on 13 November 2014. Dato’ Fu has 13 years of distinguished service since 1995 in the Parliament and Malaysian Government as member of the Parliament, Parliamentary Secretary and Deputy Minister. Before joining the Government, Dato’ Fu has worked in multinational companies such as Intel Malaysia and Singer Industries in the capacities of Quality Control engineer, Production Section Head and Departmental Manager. Later he founded his own companies in construction and Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Services. After retirement from politics in Year 2008, Dato’ Fu was appointed as independent director cum chairman in several listed companies namely, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, Hirotako Holdings Berhad (privatized and voluntarily delisted in 2012) and NV Multi Corporation Berhad (privatized in 2012), and as non-executive director and chairman of Nirvana Asia Ltd. (privatized and delisted in 2016). He was also appointed as chairman of Future NRG Sdn Bhd since 2008, a wholly owned subsidiary company of listed entity Fitters Diversified Berhad. Dato’ Fu holds a Master Degree in Industrial Engineering specializing in Management Science, Post Graduate Diploma in Education and a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Physics. Dato’ Fu is currently an independent non-executive chairman of Tiong Nam Logistics Holding Berhad, STAR Media Group Berhad (formerly known as “STAR Publications (Malaysia) Berhad”) and Fitters Diversified Berhad respectively, all public listed companies in Bursa Malaysia Berhad. He was appointed as a non-executive chairman of Cityneon Holdings Limited on 7 February 2017, a public listed company in Singapore Exchange, which is also a subsidiary of listed entity STAR Media Group Berhad.

Tak Fai Ko Mr. Ko Tak Fai (Desmond) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Parkson Retail Group Limited., since November 2005. He was appointed as an Independent Nonexecutive Director, member of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 9 November 2005. Mr Ko has been the Audit Committee Chairman of the Company since 22 November 2006 and had stepped down as the Chairman of the Audit Committee on 29 February 2016. He remains as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr Ko became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1994. Mr Ko is a businessman.