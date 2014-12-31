Name Description

Xiping Ma Mr. Ma Xiping is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Member of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Board of Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd. Mr. Ma received a bachelor’s degree in law in major of economic law from Renmin University of China in 1990, obtained a master’s degree in administration in science and engineering from Yanshan University in 2003, and has a professional qualification of senior economist. Mr. Ma started his career in July 1990 in the Qinhuangdao Port Authority and now has over 20 years of working experience in port industry. Moreover, he has served various intermediate and senior management positions for approximately 15 years. Mr. Ma was appointed as the deputy general manager and a member of the party committee in April 2012 and he has served as an executive Director since July 2013. He has concurrently served as secretary to the Board since March 2008.

Lubiao Wang Mr. Wang Lubiao is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Member of the Party Committee of Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from Northwest Institute of Telecommunication Engineering in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in radio communication and graduated from Yanshan University in September 2004 with a master’s degree of engineering in control engineering. He has a professional qualification of senior engineer. Mr. Wang joined the Qinhuangdao Port Authority (the predecessor of HPG) in August 1983. He has over 30 years of working experience in port operation. He has served various intermediate and senior management positions for approximately 18 years. In December 2009, Mr. Wang was appointed as the deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of the Company. He was appointed as a Director, deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of the Company in April 2012, and in August 2014, he was appointed as an executive Director, deputy party secretary and secretary of the discipline committee of our Company.

Xikun Guo Mr. Guo Xikun the deputy general manager, the chief financial officer and a member of the party committee of our Company. He has the professional qualification of a senior accountant. He completed the postgraduate course in business management of Guanghua School of Management of Peking University and obtained a master’s degree of EMBA from Beijing Jiaotong University. Mr. Guo joined the Qinhuangdao Port Authority in 1988 and have since been engaged in finance-related work. He has over 25 years of experience in financial management and port industry related areas. In the past 15 years, he served in various intermediate and senior management positions. Since December 2009, he has served as chief financial officer and a member of the party committee of our Company, and was appointed as the deputy general manager of the Company on 22 August 2014. He has served as a director of Hebei Port Group Finance Company Limited since July 2014. Mr. Guo previously served as a supervisor of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in November 2009; stock code: 600999) from December 2001 to May 2011.

Zhenya He Mr. He Zhenya the deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of our Company. He has been engaged as a senior engineer by our Company. Mr. He graduated from China University of Mining and Technology, formerly known as China Institute of Mining and Technology, in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in metals and heat treatment and obtained a master’s degree in engineering in machinery engineering from Yanshan University in 2006. He joined the Qinhuangdao Port Authority in 1988 and acquired over 25 years of port industry experience. In the past 10 years, he held various intermediate and senior management positions and has extensive business and management experience. Since December 2009, he has been serving as the deputy general manager and a member of the party committee of our Company. From December 2009 to July 2011, he was also the manager of the Ninth Port Branch of the Company.

Wensheng Yang Mr. Yang Wensheng has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company, with effect from June 16, 2017. He also serves as the deputy general manager and director of the production department of the Company. Mr. Yang graduated from Shanghai Railway Institute with a bachelor’s degree in July 1991 and he is a senior economist. He joined the Qinhuangdao Port Authority in 1991 and has since then been engaged in port operation related work. He had served as the section chief of the production section of the Railway Transport Company of the Qinhuangdao Port Authority, the deputy manager of Rail Transportation Branch of Qinhuangdao Port Group Co., Ltd. , the deputy director of the production department of Qinhuangdao Port Group Co., Ltd., the general manager of Qinren Sea Transportation Co., Ltd. and the manager of the Second Port Branch of our Company. Mr. Yang served as the director of the production department of our Company from September 2012 to January 2015, and has been appointed as the deputy general manager of the Company since 22 August 2014.

Nan Zhang Mr. Zhang Nan is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Nan the deputy director of the general office of the Board, the representative for securities affairs and the joint company secretary of our Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in law majoring in economic law from Heilongjiang University in July 2002. He is a registered corporate lawyer and a registered corporate legal advisor. He is a certified enterprise risk manager and has the qualification certificates of securities practice, secretary to the board of directors, securities affairs representative, independent director as well as financial and tax intermediate professional and technical position. Mr. Zhang has served as the deputy director of the general office of the Board and the representative for securities affairs of our Company since November 2013. He has been the joint company secretary of our Company since August 2013.

Jianping Li Mr. Li Jianping has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd., with effect from 6 June 2014. He current deputy general manager of Qinhuangdao Bowei Construction Investment Group Limited, Mr. Li graduated from Yanshan University in 1989, majored in Electric Drive and Automation. Mr. Li has a master’s degree and is a senior electronics engineer. Since 1989. Mr. Li has worked for Qinhuangdao Acrylic Fibre Plant and served as electric workshops assistant and vice officer, deputy head of equipment and power department, deputy chief engineer of electric professionals and officer of engineer room of production department and deputy factory director and factory director. He has been the deputy general manager of Qinhuangdao Bowei Construction Investment Group Limited since March 2014.

Xianwei Mi Mr. Mi Xianwei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a director and the general manager of Hebei Communications Investment and a member of the communist party of the PRC. Mr. Mi graduated from Nankai University with a PhD degree of economics in 2002. Mr. Mi served as the deputy general manager of HECIC Water Investment Co., Ltd. from June 2008 to March 2013, the general manager of the investment and development department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. from March to October 2013 and the general manager of HECIC Microcredit Co., Ltd. from October 2013 to April 2015.

Shujun Hou Mr. Hou Shujun is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the director of the Institute of Vibration Engineering of Hebei University of Technology and a professor and a doctoral tutor of the School of Mechanical Engineering. During the period from July 1987 to October 1990, Mr. Hou had been a teacher of mechanical faculty in Hebei University of Technology, and from November 1990 to March 1994, he worked in the Shijiazhuang Mining Machinery Laboratory of the Ministry of Electrical and Electronics Industry, serving as an engineer, the director of research office; from April 1994 to July 2007, Mr. Hou was a teacher at Hebei University of Science and Technology, serving as a lecturer, an associate professor, and a professor. During the period from January 2002 to January 2003, Mr. Hou studied at the Swansea University and the University of Leeds in the UK as a visiting scholar. In November 2003, Mr. Hou founded the Institute of Vibration Engineering of Hebei University of Science and Technology, and acted as its director, and also acted as a professor in the College of Mechanical Engineering of Hebei University of Technology since July 2007. In November 2007, Mr. Hou founded the Institute of Vibration Engineering of Hebei University of Technology, and has acted as its director till now. He was elected as a doctoral tutor in May 2013. Mr. Hou graduated from Tianjin University in July 1999 majoring in general mechanics with a PhD degree of engineering.

Man Choi Li Mr. Li Man Choi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd effective July 11, 2013. He obtained his Honours Diploma in Accounting from the Hong Kong Baptist University in 1986, his degree of Master of Business Administration from Brunel University, United Kingdom in 1997 and his Master of Science in the Social Sciences in Accounting and Management Science from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom in 1998. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also a Hong Kong Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has over 25 years of practical experience in accounting and experience in auditing. Mr. Li started his career in August 1986 and worked as an auditor in KPMG Hong Kong until July 1988. From August 1988 to June 1998, he served in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, as an accountant, manager and senior manager in audit section. From June 1998 to October 2000, he served as the financial controller in the Finance & Administration Division of the Urban Renewal Authority of Hong Kong and the general manager of Samsam Productions Limited of Hong Kong, respectively. From November 2000 to May 2013, he continued his auditing career in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and served as an audit director and an audit partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Ltd. in China from September 2003 to May 2005 and June 2005 to December 2012, respectively, and an audit partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP from January 2013 to May 2013. He served as an audit partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong from November 2005 to May 2013. Since June 2013, Mr. Li has been a partner of ZHONGLEI (HK) CPA Company Limited and a technical director of Pan-China Certified Public Accountants LLP, Chongqing Branch. In addition, since August 2013,

Xiuqing Zang Ms. Zang Xiuqing is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently a professor of Yanshan University, and the financial supervisor of Qinhuangdao Rongxuan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Ms. Zang has been a teacher at Yanshan University since 1984, serving as a trainee assistant teacher, an assistant teacher, a lecturer, an associate professor and a professor. During the period from October 2004 to March 2005, Ms. Zang studied at Brunel University in the UK as a visiting scholar. During the period from March 2005 to March 2007, Ms. Zang served as an external director of Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd., during the period from September 2006 to September 2009, Ms. Zang served as a director of the third Fiscal Society of Qinhuangdao; and since January 2007 till now, Ms. Zang served as the financial supervisor of Qinhuangdao Rongxuan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; and from October 2007 to October 2010, she served as an external director of Qinhuangdao Jihua 3544 Shoe Co., Ltd. Ms. Zang graduated from the School of Economics and Management of Yanshan University in June 2010 majoring in science and engineering with a PhD degree in management.