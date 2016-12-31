Name Description

Ming Li Mr. Li Ming is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited. He is the of the Nomination Committee and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Li joined the Group as a general manager in July 1997 and became the CEO in August 2006. Mr. Li also serves as chairman, legal representative, director or general manager of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. With extensive experience in corporate governance, property development and investment, Mr. Li is primarily engaged in the overall management of the Company’s operations and the implementation of development strategies. Mr. Li has been appointed a non-executive director, honorary chairman of the board and chairman of the nomination committee of Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited (“Gemini”), an indirect subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange in August 2013. Mr. Li is the vice-president of the China Real Estate Association (“CREA”) and director of the Commercial and Tourism Real Estate Professional Committee of CREA. Mr. Li was a member of the 10th and 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Beijing Municipal Committees and a member of the 13th, 14th and 15th Chaoyang District People’s Congress of Beijing. He was an advisory expert of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development at real estate market regulation. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Motor Vehicle Transportation from Jilin Industrial University in July 1985 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in May 1998. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building, UK and also a qualified senior engineer.

Pui Ying Sum Mr. Sum Pui Ying is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd. Mr. Sum was also the Company Secretary of the Company from May 2007 to March 2014. Mr. Sum is currently an executive director and chief executive officer of Gemini. Mr. Sum also serves as legal representative and director of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. Mr. Sum is primarily engaged in the strategic development of the Company and is responsible for the overall coordination of the Group’s overseas business, operation and management of the Group’s Hong Kong and overseas business, and in charge of daily operation of Gemini. He is currently a director, honorary treasurer and finance committee chairman of executive committee of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and International Chapter Limited. Mr. Sum obtained a professional diploma in Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1988, a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales in 1991 and a diploma in Legal Studies from the University of Hong Kong in 1996. Mr. Sum is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

Runfu Chen Mr. Chen Runfu is Senior Vice President of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 1995. Mr. Chen also serves as a director or general manager of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. With extensive experience in the development and investment of residential properties, offices, commercial properties and industrial properties, Mr. Chen currently assists the CEO and other senior management of the Group in our development, focusing on his own profession and the business extension in offices and industrial properties. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in Harbor and Channel Engineering from Dalian Institute of Technology (now known as Dalian University of Technology) in July 1986 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in September 2005.

Li Xu Mr. Xu Li is Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Xu joined the Group in October 1997. With extensive experience in property development and property investment, Mr. Xu is primarily engaged in assisting the CEO and other senior management of the Group, focusing on the business extension in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and relevant special duties. Mr. Xu obtained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Residential Construction from the Liaoning Radio and Television University in December 1992 and obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2010.

Haicheng Wen Mr. Wen Haicheng is the Vice President, Executive Director of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd., since May 10, 2013. Mr. Wen joined the Group in January 2009. He also serves as the legal representative and director of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. He was the general manager of the Construction Business Division of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited. With extensive experience in engineering construction and project management, Mr. Wen is primarily engaged in the overall of the Company’s operations. He is responsible for the office and commercial real estate business as well as coordination, and also responsible for the Group’s risk management and the Board affairs. Mr. Wen obtained a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Chongqing Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in July 1992, a master’s degree in Engineering from Chongqing Jianzhu University and a doctorate degree in Management from Chongqing University in June 1999 and December 2007, respectively. Mr. Wen is a Chartered Builder of The Chartered Institute of Building, UK and a senior engineer at professor level.

Zuyuan Chen Mr. Chen Zuyuan is the Vice President of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen joined the Group in February 2003. With extensive experience in property development and planning and design, Mr. Chen is currently primarily responsible for the overall management of the Company’s operations and in charge of the business of Southern China, Eastern China and Southwest China and its overall coordination. He assists the CEO in the enhancement of the operation and management of the Group’s development business, as well as the development of substantial projects. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Civil Construction from the Hunan University in July 1983 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in September 2006.

Bo Hu Ms. Hu Bo is Vice President of the Company. Ms. Hu joined the Group in April 2016. With extensive experience in financial management, Ms. Hu is currently engaged in the overall management of the Group’s operations, responsible for the financial management of the Group. She assists in the risk management of the Group and is in charge of the financial management centre and assists in charge of the risk management centre. Ms Hu obtained a master’s degree in Accounting from Central China Normal University in 1998 and is a Chinese Certified Public Accountant.

Jianbo Li Mr. Li Jianbo is Vice President of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited. Mr. Li joined the Group in September 2009. With extensive experience in human resources and operation management in multi-national companies, Mr. Li is currently primarily engaged in the overall management of the Company’s operations, responsible for the Group’s human resources management, strategic process management, overall management of administration. He assists in the coordination of various works of functional centres of the Group. He is responsible for the Group’s customer service, property management and senior living real estate business and its overall coordination, as well as in charge of the human resources centre and the strategic process centre. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Tsinghua University in July 1985 and obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from the State University of New Jersey in the USA in August 2000. Mr. Li was the chairman and an executive director of Gemini.

Fushun Wang Mr. Wang Fushun is Vice President of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2002. Mr. Wang also serves as director or general manager of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. With extensive experience in development and operation of residential and commercial properties, Mr. Wang is currently primarily responsible for the overall management of the Company’s operations and responsible for the business and overall coordination in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Northeast China and Shandong, as well as responsible for operation management centre. He assists the CEO in charge of the general operation and management of the Group, and is responsible for the overall coordination of the Group’s business in different sectors and regions. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Engineering Mechanical Design and Manufacturing from Northeast Forestry University in July 1982 and March 1987, respectively.

Hongbo Li Mr. Li Hongbo serve as Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Investment Committee and the assistant to the CEO of the Company. He has been the general manager of the finance department of Sino- Ocean Land Limited since 2006, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Li has been the assistant to CEO of the Company since 2015. He also serves as director of a number of subsidiaries and project companies of the Company. Mr. Li has over 20 years of experience in accounting. He mainly engages in the overall management of the Company’s operations and is responsible for the financial management of the Group, and assists in managing and supervising the work of the financial management centre. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Xi’an Highway Institute (now Chang’an University) in July 1989 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in October 2011. He has been appointed as a non-executive director of Gemini since October 2010.

Hu Li Mr. Li Hu serves as Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Investment Committee and the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Li joined the Group in March 2016. From June 2013 to April 2016, Mr. Li served as the deputy general manager of the Investment Management Department in China Life Insurance (Group) Company (“China Life Insurance Group”). Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Management of National Economy from Xi’an Statistical Institute in 1994. Mr. Li is nominated by China Life Insurance Company Limited (“China Life”), a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Yeyi Wang Mr. Wang Yeyi serve as Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Wang joined the Group in March 2016. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in banking and insurance. He is currently the chief executive officer of Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd. (“Anbang”). He obtained a doctorate degree in Applied Psychology from Zhejiang University, and is a senior economist. Mr. Wang is nominated by Anbang, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Kai Cheong Chung Mr. Chung Kai Cheong is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chung joined the Group in August 2015. With extensive experience in corporate finance and accounting, Mr. Chung is mainly responsible for corporate governance of the Company and the financial management, corporate financing, market research and analysis, and assists investor’s relationship in Hong Kong. Mr. Chung obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in Accountancy from The City University of Hong Kong in September 2000. He is currently a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chung had worked in an international accounting firm and as a financial controller in listed company in Hong Kong. He has over 16 years of experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance, auditing and compliance of Listing Rules and regulations in Hong Kong.

Jun Fang Mr. Fang Jun is Non-Executive Director of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited., since 13 May 2014. He joined the Group in May 2014. He joined China Life Insurance Group in May 2002 and served various positions, including but not limited to the general manager of the Investment Management Department. He is currently an executive director and vice president of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited. He is also a non-executive director of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Laws from Renmin University of China in 1991 and a master’s degree in Laws and a doctorate degree in Management from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1996 and 1999, respectively. He is a senior economist. Mr. Fang is nominated by China Life, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Qing Shangguan Ms. Shangguan Qing serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in March 2016. Ms. Shangguan served various positions in Anbang Property Insurance Inc., Anbang Life Insurance Co., Ltd., and Hexie Health Insurance Co., Ltd.. She is currently the chairman of Anbang Asset Management Co., Ltd and a director of Financial Street Holdings Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. She obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School. Ms. Shangguan is nominated by Anbang, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Dafeng Yao Mr. Yao Dafeng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Yao joined the Group in March 2016. Mr. Yao has extensive experience in banking and insurance and served various positions in Anbang Property Insurance Inc., and Anbang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. He is currently a director and vice president of Anbang, a non-executive director of China Mingsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a director of Gemdale Corporation, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and a director of Tong Yang Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Exchange. He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from National University of Singapore and is a senior economist. Mr. Yao is nominated by Anbang, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Lijun Zhao Mr. Zhao Lijun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Zhao joined the Group in October 2016. He is the vice president of China Life. He served various positions in China Life Insurance Group, including the chief financial officer and general manager of the Financial Department. Mr. Zhao graduated from Anhui Finance & Trade College with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Accounting and Finance under the Accounting Department in 1987 and graduated from Tsinghua University with a master’s degree in Executive Master of Business Administration in 2010. Mr. Zhao is a senior accountant. Mr. Zhao is nominated by China Life, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Xiaojing Han Mr. Han Xiaojing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in June 2007. Mr. Han is the founding partner of the Commerce & Finance Law Offices. He has over 25 years’ experience in the practice of corporate and securities laws in China especially in the restructuring of largescale state owned enterprises and private companies and offshore listing of Chinese companies. Mr. Han was a supervisor of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange and an independent director of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Holding Company Limited, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Far East Horizon Limited and Sinotrans Limited, companies listed on the Stock Exchange. He has been serving as an independent director of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd and Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection and New Material Co., Ltd., companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since February 2014 and April 2014, respectively. Mr. Han obtained a master’s degree in Law from China University of Political Science and Law in 1985.

Qingjun Jin Mr. Jin Qingjun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Investment Committee of the Company. He is currently the senior partner of King & Wood Mallesons, Beijing. His major areas of practice include securities, finance, investment, corporate, insolvency as well as foreign-related legal affairs. Mr. Jin was an independent non-executive director of Masterwork Machinery Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of Times Property Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Gemdale Corporation, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a director of Konka Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and an external supervisor of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He obtained a master’s degree in Law from China University of Political Science and Law.

Sin Lai Lam Prof. Lam Sin Lai, Judy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has been appointed as the chancellor and board director of Wuhan College since 1 June 2015. She was the former Vice President (International and Executive Education) of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (“PolyU”) and Chair Professor of Accounting at PolyU from March 2010 to February 2014, and she became the first scholar in Hong Kong who was awarded a PhD in Accounting at The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1994. Professor Lam also holds positions as Honorary Professor and Visiting Professor at several universities in Mainland China. She has been appointed as a Visiting Scholar of the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States from 2007 to 2008. Appointed by the Hong Kong SAR Government, Professor Lam served as a member of the Research Grants Council from 2008 to 2014, and served as a member of the University Grants Committee from 2008 to 2013. From 2001 to 2004, Professor Lam was elected as a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and also served as the vice-chairman of Corporate Governance Committee of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From 2005 to 2014, Professor Lam was an independent non-executive director of CLP Holdings Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)). From 2005 to 2013, Professor Lam served as an independent non-executive director of China Vanke Co. Ltd. (a company then listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and which has also been listed on the Stock Exchange since 2014) and as its consultant from 2011 to 2013. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia).

Man Tak Suen Mr. Suen Man Tak, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Suen has extensive experience in the enforcement of securities and futures related legislation as well as commercial crime investigations. Mr. Suen had served with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong for more than 17 years. Mr. Suen is a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance) in Hong Kong since July 2014. Mr. Suen was an independent non-executive director of Neo-Neon Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He also acted as an executive director and non-executive director of Upbest Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange from April 2007 to June 2012 and from June 2012 to December 2015, respectively. Mr. Suen received his master’s degree in Accountancy from the Charles Sturt University, Australia in September 1996. He further obtained a degree of Juris Doctor in July 2010 and a postgraduate certificate in Laws in July 2011, both from the City University of Hong Kong. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in February 2013. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 1998 and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute since April 1999.