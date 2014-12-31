Name Description

Liqun Cai Mr. Cai Liqun is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He currently is a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding. He was a planning coordinator of the planning office of Dongdu Port Services Company of Xiamen Harbour Bureau from July 1991 to October 1994 and was a deputy general manager of Xiamen Haijie Freight Company Limited from October 1994 to January 1998. From January 1998 to October 1998, he was the deputy director of the planning office of Dongdu Port Services Branch of Xiamen Port (Group). From October 1998 to September 2001, he was a deputy manager of Xiamen Domestic Shipping Agency of Xiamen Port (Group). He was a deputy general manager of Dongdu Port Services Branch of Xiamen Port (Group) from September 2001 to September 2004. Since 2004, he has also been the chairman of Xiamen Road and Bridge Building Materials Company and the chairman of Xiamen Ocean Shipping Tally Co., Ltd. From January 2009 to January 2010, he was the general manager of Dongdu Port Branch of Xiamen Port Development. He was a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Development from September 2004 to April 2009, and was the general manager of Xiamen Port Development from May 2009 to November 2015. He has been a director of Xiamen Port Development since May 2009. He has also been the chairman of Sanming Port Development Co., Ltd since February 2011, Ji’an Port Development Co., Ltd since June 2011, and Chaozhou Port Development Co., Ltd since December 2012, respectively. He has also been a director of Xiamen Container Terminal Group Co., Ltd since December 2013. Since September 2015, he has been a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding.

Yao Fang Mr. Fang Yao is Vice Chairman of the Board of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd. He graduated in 1982 from Shanghai Maritime University (formerly known as Shanghai Shipping Institute) with a bachelor’s degree in harbour engineering and is a Senior Engineer. He joined Xiamen Harbour Bureau in October 1982 and was a technician of the Heping terminal operating area, deputy leader of the mechanical team, deputy head of the technical office and deputy head of the harbour engineering factory of the Dongdu operating area and deputy manager of the Shihushan terminal operating area from October 1982 to June 1998. He was a manager of the Harbour Supervision Company of Xiamen Port (Group) Co., Ltd from June 1998 to April 2001 and had been the party secretary of Xiamen Haitian Company from April 2001 to October 2005. Other than his work as party secretary, he was also responsible for production, business, human resources, safety, security and corporate culture construction of Xiamen Haitian Company. He was also a director of Xiamen Haitian Company from March 2002 to December 2013. He was appointed as the general manager of the Company from March 2005 to March 2012. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since March 2005.

Zhaohui Chen Mr. Chen Zhaohui is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co Ltd. He graduated in July 1990 from Wuhan Institute of Water Transport Engineering with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering. He graduated from the School of Management of Xiamen University in December 2000 and obtained a Master’s degree in business administration and is a Senior Engineer. He joined Xiamen Harbour Bureau in 1990 and was a technician and deputy leader of the gantry crane team of Dongdu operating area of Xiamen port from July 1990 to August 1992. He was the leader of mechanical team, deputy general manager and general manager of Xiamen Port Shihushan Terminal Company from August 1992 to March 2006, during which he attended the job training of “Advanced Course of the Terminal Management” (Magum) held by A.P. Moller Maersk Terminal from May 2004 to March 2006 and acted as the duty manager at the container terminal in Aqaba, Jordan and PIER 400 container terminal in Los Angeles, the United States respectively. He also acted as an executive director, legal representative and the general manager of Xiamen Port Power Supply Service Co., Ltd from May 2003 to October 2006. He was then acted as an executive director and legal representative of Xiamen Port Power Supply Service Co., Ltd since August 2012. He was the deputy general manager, and then the general manager of Xiamen Songyu Container Terminal Co., Ltd from March 2006 to November 2013. He was also the director of the Office of Safety Committee of Xiamen Port Holding from October 2012 to December 2013. He has been a deputy general manager of the Company since 27 March 2012. He has also been a director of Xiamen Container Terminal Group Co., Ltd. since December 2013 and the chairman of the supervisory committee of Xiamen Port Development since January 2014.

Dong Ke Mr. Ke Dong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co Ltd. He graduated in 1982 from Shanghai Maritime University (formerly known as Shanghai Shipping Institute). In June 2009, he graduated from Xiamen University with an EMBA degree. He is an Economist and a Political Instructor. He joined Xiamen Harbour Bureau in 1982, where he was a service representative from 1982 to 1984, the deputy general manager of the Xiamen Ocean Shipping Agency from November 1984 to February 2001, and also the general manager of Xiamen Penavico International Freight from June 1999 to December 2000, then became the general manager of Xiamen Port Logistics from February 2001 to July 2004. He had been a director and general manager of Xiamen Port Development, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the PRC, from August 2004 to April 2006, and he has been the chairman of Xiamen Port Development since April 2006. He was a director of Xiamen Haitian Company from March 2002 to December 2013. He has also been the chairman of Xiamen Ocean Shipping Agency Co., Ltd. since 20 April 2006. He has also been the chairman of Zhangzhou Shi Gulei Port Development Co., Ltd. since 28 February 2012. He was a Non-executive Director of the Company from March 2005 to 28 February 2014. He has also been the deputy general manager of the Company since August 2013. He has been re-designated from a Non-executive Director to an Executive Director of the Company since 28 February 2014.

Changzhen Cai Mr. Cai Changzhen serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He currently is a deputy officer of the Board Secretariat and a deputy officer of the Office of the Company. Mr. Cai graduated from the Faculty of Law of Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in law in July 1995. From September 1993 to July 1995, he studied in the evening session of Xiamen University and graduated with a second major in business administration. From October 1998 to May 2002, he studied in the graduate training course offered by the Faculty of Business Administration of the Graduate School of Xiamen University and graduated with a master’s degree in management. In July 1997 he was admitted as a lawyer by the Chinese Ministry of Justice and is currently an economist. From July 1995 to June 1998, he was the secretary of the Office of Xiamen Harbour Bureau, and from June 1998 to March 2004 he was the secretary of the Office of Xiamen Port (Group) Co., Ltd. From March 2004 to September 2006, he was the secretary of the Board Secretariat and the Affairs Department of the Company, during which he participated in the Company’s asset reorganization and listing projects. From September 2006 to November 2014, he was the deputy manager of the Affairs Department of the Company and primarily assisted the Board Secretary. He has been a deputy officer of the Board Secretariat and a deputy officer of the Office of the Company since November 2014.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd., with effect from 8 July 2014. Ms. Mok is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in company secretarial field. She is a director and the head of listing services department of KCS Hong Kong Limited, a company providing a range of corporate accounting and corporate secretarial services in Hong Kong.

Xueqing Bai Ms. Bai Xueqing is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding Group Limited and a Senior Economist. She graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Huaqiao University with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1985. From September 1993 to July 1996, she joined the Department of Finance of Xiamen University as a working postgraduate student and graduated with a Master’s degree in currency banking. From December 1999 to July 2001, she studied at the School of Business and Management of National University of Singapore and graduated with a Master’s degree in business administration. From August 1985 to October 1990, she worked in the Xiamen Fisheries College as a teaching assistant and a lecturer. From October 1990 to December 1999, she worked in the Xiamen branch of China People’s Insurance Company as a branch cadre, deputy chief, chief and a managerial assistant of the Kaiyuan Subbranch. From July 2001 to October 2007, she worked in the Xiamen branch of China People’s Insurance Company as a deputy director of the statistics department, deputy general manager of the marketing management department, general manager of the individuals insurance marketing management department, director of the underwriting center and general manager of the property insurance and reinsurance department. She has been the vice chairman of the Xiamen Municipal Committee of the China Democratic National Construction Association since January 2007. From November 2007 to May 2016 she was the deputy general manager of the non-water insurance department of Taiping Property Insurance Co., Ltd. (where she presided over the work), and the general manager of the Xiamen branch. She has also been the deputy director of the People’s Congress Standing Committee of the Siming District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province since December 2011, and a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding since May 2016.

Dingyu Chen Mr. Chen Dingyu is the Non-Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co Ltd. He graduated in 1999 from the Central Party School with a bachelor’s degree in economics and management and is a Senior Economist and an Engineer. From 1980 to January 1998, he worked as the chief engineer of the Tugboat Company of Xiamen Harbour Bureau and a technician of the technical department at Xiamen Harbour Bureau as well as deputy manager, manager and the party secretary of Xiamen Port Shipping Company. From January 1998 to March 2005, he was a director and deputy general manager of Xiamen Port (Group) Co., Ltd. He acts as a non-executive director of Xia Ning Shipping Co. Ltd since August 2003. Since January 2005, he has been a director of Xiamen Port Holding. He was also deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding from July 2005 to January 2007, and has been acting as the general manager of Xiamen Port Holding since February 2007. He had been the deputy Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company from March 2005 to 28 February 2011 and has been re-designated from an Executive Director to a Non-executive Director of the Company since 28 February 2011.

Zhiping Chen Mr. Chen Zhiping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the general manager and a deputy party secretary of Xiamen Port Holding Group Limited. He graduated in July 1986 from the Jimei Finance and Economics School in Xiamen majoring in finance, and from May 1987 to October 1990 he studied finance at Xiamen University. From August 1997 to December 1999, he studied economics management at the Central Party Correspondence School, and from September 2007 to July 2010 he studied economics with a focus on economics management at the Central Party Correspondence Graduates School, and is currently an Accountant. From August 1986 to April 2003, he worked in the Finance Bureau of Xiamen Municipality as a cadre, an officer, and a deputy director and a researcher of the Administrative Department of Culture and Education. From April 2003 to November 2008, he was the deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee and the director of the Street Office, and then the secretary of the Party Working Committee and the director of the National People’s Congress Liaison Office of Yundang Street of Xiamen City. From November 2008 to June 2016, he was the deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government and a member of the Party Working Committee. He has been the general manager and a deputy party secretary of Xiamen Port Holding since June 2016.

Chengjing Fu Mr. Fu Chengjing is a Non-Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co Ltd. He graduated in 1983 from Jiangxi Institute of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in economics and is an Accountant. He has been a staff and section member of the office of the Xiamen Finance Bureau, deputy head of credit finance management office, deputy head and head of the industry and communication office and office head of the Xiamen Finance Bureau from August 1983 to February 2004. From February 2004 to March 2005, he was a director and deputy general manager of Xiamen Port (Group) Co., Ltd. Since January 2005, Mr. Fu has been a director of Xiamen Port Holding; and also a Non-executive Director of the Company since March 2005. He has been deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding since July 2005 and also acts as its chief accountant since February 2007.

Zirong Huang Mr. Huang Zirong is Non-Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co Ltd. He graduated in August 1983 from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a Bachelor’s degree in mechanics and obtained a Master’s degree in business administration from the School of Management of Xiamen University in October 2000 and is a Senior Engineer. He joined Xiamen Harbour Bureau in 1983, was a technician and deputy leader of the mechanical team of Dongdu operating area, and was also a deputy supervisor and deputy head of the harbour engineering factory of Xiamen Harbour Bureau. He was the deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Container Company from October 1990 to April 2001. He was the general manager of Xiamen Port (Group) Co., Ltd Haitian Port Services Branch from April 2001 to March 2002. He was the general manager of Xiamen Haitian Company from March 2002 to 31 March 2012. Mr. Huang was an executive Director and a deputy general manager of the Company from March 2005 to 27 March 2012. He has been promoted as the general manager of the Company and continues to be acting as an executive Director of the Company since 27 March 2012. He has also been a director of Xiamen Container Terminal Group Co., Ltd since December 2013. He has also been a director of Xiamen Port Development since January 2014. He has been the chief engineer of Xiamen Port Holding since September 2015.

Wenyuan Ji Mr. Ji Wenyuan has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 26February 2016. He currently is the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Seamaster Shipbroking Company Limited. He graduated in March 1993 from Shanghai Maritime University’s (formerly known as Shanghai Shipping Institute) international shipping department majored at shipping economics and business with a Master’s degree in economics management. From April 1993 to October 1995, while he was in the shipping department of Shanghai Ocean Shipping Co. Ltd., he worked in the container shipping division, container management division, bulk shipping division and the chartering division, and then as the manager of the chartering division. From November 1995 to December 1996, he was the manager of the chartering branch office of the chartering division of Beijing China Ocean Shipping Group Co., Ltd. and COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd. From January 1997 to December 1997, he was the deputy department manager of the First Shipping Department of COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., and from January 1998 to April 1998 he was the deputy department manager of the Third Shipping Department of COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd. From May 1998 to September 1998, he was the department manager of the First Shipping Department of COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd. From October 1998 to April 2000, he acted as the Hong Kong and Macau region chief representative of COSCO Bulk Carrier Co., Ltd., and as the deputy general manager of Fansco Shipping (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. From May 2000 to September 2002, he was the general manager and director of Jinjiang Shipping (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited. From September 2002 to December 2005, he was the senior vice president of the Parakou Group, the fourth largest shipping corporation in Hong Kong. In January 2006, he established Seamaster Chartering Limited in Hong Kong and since then acts at its general manager. In October 2010.

Tao Jin Mr. Jin Tao has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 26 February 2016. He currently is the head of Xiamen University’s Economics Research Institute, a professor and a doctorate tutor. He graduated in July 1988 from Kaifeng University and Henan University’s Joint Undergraduate Geography Program with a Bachelor of science degree from Henan University, studied at Henan University’s geography department and majored in economic geography from September 1991 to August 1994 and graduated with a Master’s degree in economics, and studied at Nankai University’s Economics Research Institute and majored in political economics from September 2001 to July 2004 and graduated with a Doctorate in economics. From August 1988 to August 1991, he taught at School No. 18 at Kaifeng, Henan. From September 1994 to August 2001 he worked in the Administrative Committee of Ningbo Economic and Technological Development Zone. From August 2004 to October 2008, he worked as an associate professor at the Economics Research Institute of Xiamen University. From November 2006 to March 2014, he also acted as the associate chief editor of Economic Issues in China, a core economics national journal in the PRC. Since November 2008, he worked as a professor and a doctorate tutor at Xiamen University. From October 2008 to February 2012, he worked as the deputy head of Xiamen University’s Economics Research Institute. Since February 2012, he acted as the head of Xiamen University’s Economics Research Institute. Since March 2014, he also acted as the joint chief editor of Economic Issues in China.

Pengjiu Lin Mr. Lin Pengjiu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Department of Navigation of Dalian Maritime University with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in 1988 and a Postgraduate Degree in Maritime Law in 1991 respectively. He also obtained a Master Degree in Laws from Jilin University. From 1991 to 1997, Mr. Lin taught maritime law in the Faculty of Law of Dalian Maritime University while engaging in the provision of legal services on a part-time basis. He joined Heng Xin Law Office in Liaoning in 1997 and became a qualified lawyer and partner of Heng Xin Law Office in 1998. He has been a full-time lawyer, partner and manager of Liaoning Tytop Law Firm since the end of 2008. He also acts as an arbitrator of the China Maritime Arbitration Commission, Vice President of Liaoning Province Maritime Law Institute, legal consultant for the Dalian Municipal Government, member of the Dalian Administrative Review Committee, council member of Dalian Lawyers Association, Vice President of the Supervisory Commission of the Dalian Maritime University Si Yuzhuo Maritime Law Education Fund, member of the Maritime Committee of All China Lawyers Association, and member of the Rescue and Salvage Committee of the China Maritime Law Association and an arbitrator of Dalian Arbitration Commission, Wuhan Arbitration Commission and Nantong Arbitration Commission. He also acts as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since 28 December 2012.

Feng Liu Mr. Liu Feng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd., since 28 February 2011. He graduated from the accountancy department of Xiamen University in 1994 and obtained a doctoral degree in economics (accountancy). He was a teacher of Xiamen University since July 1987 and taught in Zhongshan University as a Distinguished Professor in January 2000, and was a supervisor of doctoral candidates of the accountancy of School of Management, Zhongshan University, the director of Modern Accountancy and Finance Research Center of Zhongshan University and the vice president of School of Management, Zhongshan University. He was invited as a professor and a supervisor of doctoral candidates of accountancy department of School of Management, Xiamen University since September 2010. He also acts an independent director in three listed companies, namely Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd, Cosco Shipping Co., Ltd. and Xiamen C&D Inc. (all listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the PRC). He is also a director of Anhui Saunaking Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the PRC). Currently, he is a member of the Professional Responsibility Appraisal Committee of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He also acts as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since 28 February 2011.