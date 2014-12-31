Name Description

Jiande Ji Mr. Ji Jiande was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. Mr. Ji Jiande is also the Group’s vice president, primarily responsible for managing the business of Shantou region. He is also in charge of the construction and material procurement of the Group. He has been serving as legal representative and director of Shantou Logan Junjing Property Co., Ltd. since 10 January 2014. He is the younger brother of Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, the chairman and an executive director of the Company. Mr. Ji Jiande joined Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. in 2006 and served as the general manager of various companies of the Group. Since October 2008 and December 2008, Mr. Ji Jiande also served as a director of Logan Construction Co., Ltd. and Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd., respectively. In December 2009, Mr. Ji Jiande was appointed as a director of Shenzhen Youkaisi Investment Co., Ltd., primarily responsible for the operational management, construction and material management of the Group. In 2014, Mr. Ji Jiande was appointed as director and legal representative of Haikou Logan Property Development Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Runjing Logistics Co., Ltd Chengdu Logan Donghua Property Development Co., Ltd. Zhuhai Bojun Property Development Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Logan Junchi Property Co., Ltd. ( Shenzhen Logan Jinjun Property Development Co., Ltd. Nanning Dezhiji Building Materials Co., Ltd. Guiling Logan Bojun Property Development Co., Ltd. Nanning Logan Bojun Property Development Co., Ltd Chengdu Logan Jinjun Realty Co., Ltd. and Shantou Logan Junjing Property Co., Ltd.

Xiangling Huang Ms. Huang Xiangling is a vice president of the Group. She is mainly responsible for the management of the president’s office and public affairs of the Group. Ms. Huang joined Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. in 2005. Ms. Huang has extensive experience in project management, internal management and external liaison. Ms. Huang obtained a diploma in public affairs management from Zhejiang University in June 2007

Guanzhan Chen Mr. Chen Guanzhan is Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed, with effect from 17 July 2017, as the president of Logan Property International Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which he will be mainly responsible for the investment in, and operations of, overseas projects of the Company. From 12 April 2007 to on 3 November 2009, Mr. Chen was an executive director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GZI Transport Limited) (Stock Code: 01052). From 1 March 2012 to 28 February 2017, Mr. Chen was an executive director and joint general manager of New World Development Company Limited (Stock Code 0017). From 1 March 2017 to 30 June 2017, Mr. Chen was re-designated as a non-executive director and was appointed as an adviser of New World Development Company Limited (Stock Code 0017). Mr. Chen previously taught at South China University of Technology, and held certificates as university lecturer and senior engineer, and offices in various departments of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in property investments and leasing, infrastructure services, administration and corporate management and capital management with a strong theoretical and practical foundation. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Sun YatSen University in Guangzhou and a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Chemical Engineering from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou. He was a visiting scholar to the California State University, Northridge in the U.S.A., where he studied Public Administration.

Hoi Pang Kei Mr. Kei Hoi Pang was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. Mr. Kei Hoi Pang is also the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company. Mr. Kei Hoi Pang was appointed as chief executive officer in April 2011. He is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning of the Group’s business. He is the elder brother of Mr. Ji Jiande, an executive director of the Company and father of Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting, a non-executive director of the Company. In March 1996, Mr. Kei Hoi Pang was appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer of Guangdong Logan (Group) Co., Ltd., one of our predecessors. Since May 2003 and October 2009, Mr. Kei Hoi Pang has also served as a director and chief executive officer of Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Youkaisi Investment Co., Ltd., respectively. Mr. Kei Hoi Pang has 19 years of experience in the property development industry and possesses experience in corporate strategic planning and management as well as project management.

Zhuobin Lai Mr. Lai Zhuobin was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. He is also the financial director of the Group. Mr. Lai is mainly responsible for the financial management and capital markets functions of the Group. Mr. Lai was employed by Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. in 2007 and held various senior positions within the financial management division during the period from November 2007 to May 2011. In May 2011, Mr. Lai was appointed and has since served as the financial controller of Shenzhen Youkaisi Investment Co., Ltd.. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certificate Public Accountants. Mr. Lai obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from Sun Yat-sen University in July 1993 and obtained a master’s degree in engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology in July 2003.

Xu Xiao Mr. Xiao Xu was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. He is also the assistant to the president of the Group. Mr. Xiao is mainly responsible for implementing strategic development, investment analysis and external affairs of the Group. Mr. Xiao was employed by Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. in 2007 and held various senior management positions in Logan Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. during the period from August 2007 to April 2011, prior to his appointment as the assistant to the president of Shenzhen Youkaisi Investment Co., Ltd. in April 2011. He has substantial experience in investment analysis, corporate management, secretarial work and external liaison. Mr. Xiao obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management from Jinan University in June 1993 and obtained a postgraduate diploma in economics from the Party School of Chinese Communist Party of Guangdong Province in July 1998.

Hoi Ting Kei Ms. Kei Hoi Ting was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. Ms. Kei obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from the University of London.

Suisheng Cai Mr. Cai Suisheng was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. Mr. Cai is currently the president of Guangdong Provincial Real Estate Association and a member of the Housing Policy Expert Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Also, in 2004, Mr. Cai was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Housing and Urban Research of Uppsala University in Sweden. From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Cai served as a standing director of the China Real Estate Association. In June 2014, Mr. Cai was re-designated from independent non-executive director to the external director of Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co., Ltd. , a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In October 2013, Mr. Cai was appointed as emeritus professor of the department of urban planning and design of the University of Hong Kong and visiting professor of College of Real Estate of Beijing Normal University Zhuhai, respectively. Mr. Cai has in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in real estate policies, market and urban management and has published numerous articles and reviews regarding the real estate market, housing policy as well as urban development and management in various newspapers and publications.

Ka Ying Liu Ms. Liu Ka Ying was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 18 November 2013. From June 1996 to March 2002, Ms. Liu served as the general manager for the Asia and China region of The PRG-Schultz International, Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ. In January 2007, Ms. Liu Ka Ying was appointed as the chief executive officer of AllPanther Asset Management Limited and served at such position since then. She possesses experience in management, investment in real estate development and private investment funds, as well as accounting and financial management. Ms. Liu is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS) of the United States and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA). Ms. Liu obtained a double bachelor’s degree in Business Administrative Studies from York University, Canada with major in management and in accounting (with honours) in 1992 and 1994, respectively. She also obtained a doctoral’s degree in business administration from Victoria University of Switzerland in November 2011. She is also a member of the Tenth Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Association of Women Accountants (Hong Kong) Limited, Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association and Hong Kong China Chamber of Commerce.