Name Description

Ruigang Zhang Mr. Zhang Ruigang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhang postgraduate qualification, doctorate degree in economics, certified public accountant (non-practising). In the period between March 1992 and March 2016, Mr. Zhang had served as deputy chief of general office, chief of general office, assistant to director and deputy director of Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (“TEDA”) Audit Bureau, deputy manager and manager of Planning and Finance Department of TEDA Corporation, the director of TEDA Financial Bureau and the director of TEDA State-owned Assets Administration Bureau, deputy director of TEDA Administrative Committee, deputy director of Tianjin Binhai New Area (“TBNA”) Administrative Committee and first deputy head of the People’s Government of TBNA. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the chairman of Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd., in March 2016.

Yeuk Kwan Chan Mdm. Chan Yeuk Kwan (Winnie) is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited., since May 1, 2011. Ms. Chan joined the Company in September 2007 as finance manager, responsible for the accounting and financial reporting functions and corporate regulatory and compliance affairs. Prior to joining the Company, she worked at another listed company in Hong Kong and was responsible for their accounting and financial reporting functions. She has extensive experience in accounting and finance functions in listed companies. Ms. Chan holds bachelor’s degrees in administrative studies and statistics. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Quanyong Li Mr. Li Quanyong is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited. Mr. Li holds a master’s degree in engineering and senior economist qualification, and has over 20 years of experience in operation management and capital operation in listed companies. Mr. Li was the company secretary and deputy general manager of Tianjin Port Co from March 1992 to July 1998. He was a director, company secretary and the general manager of the securities department of Tianjin Port Co from August 1998 to January 2004. Mr. Li was appointed as a director and deputy chief executive officer in January 2004, the chief executive officer of Tianjin Port Co from February 2007 to April 2010 and is the vice chairman of Tianjin Port Co since April 2010. Mr. Li also acts as the chief economist of Tianjin Port Group since January 2009.

Rui Wang Mr. Wang Rui is the Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang holds senior engineer qualification. He graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Tianjin University of Technology and Education in 1987, completed the professional course in Administration Management in Tianjin University in 2000, and holds a postgraduate and master’s degree from Dalian Maritime University in Transportation Planning and Management in 2009. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in port management. Mr. Wang joined Tianjin Port Group in 1983; he was the lecturer and the head of department in the Tianjin Water Transport Technical School and Tianjin Port Training Centre. He was the deputy general manager, the general manager of Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. Storage & Transportation Branch from 1996 to 2006. Mr. Wang was also the general manager of Tianjin Port International Logistics Development Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2010.

Suqin Ma Mme. Ma Suqin (Susan) serves as a Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd since March 28, 2012. Ms. Ma obtained her master’s degree in Economics from Fudan University in 1999 and subsequently went to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a visiting scholar in 2008. She is also a CFA charterholder. Ms. Ma is a seasoned investment banker with over 12 years of investment banking experience in Hong Kong and mainland China. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Ma was the Chief Representative of Beijing Representative Office of RBS Asia Corporate Finance Limited. Before that, Ms. Ma was engaged in overseas and mainland China investment banking businesses at Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Ltd., Everbright Securities Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

Jing Shi Ms. Shi Jing has been appointed as Executive Director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 September 2014. Ms. Shi graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1992 and a master’s degree in economics in 1995. She has been in corporate finance (domestic and foreign) and financial management for many years. Ms. Shi joined Tianjin Development since 2005 and has served in various roles including manager of finance department of Tianjin Development Assets Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tianjin Development, and general manager of audit and legal affairs department of Tianjin Development. Prior to joining Tianjin Development, she was a commissioner of finance of Ting Hsin International Group, vice president of Fengyuan Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and senior associate of finance department of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Ms. Shi is currently the assistant to general manager of Tianjin Development, a director of Tsinlien Group Company Limited (“Tsinlien”) and the assistant to general manager of Tianjin Tsinlien Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., both being controlling shareholders of Tianjin Development, as well as a director of certain subsidiaries of Tianjin Development and Tsinlien. She is also a non-executive director of Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (Stock Code: 00828) and Binhai Investment Company Limited (Stock Code: 02886), companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Houxin Yu Mr. Yu Houxin is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in management and senior engineering qualification. Mr. Yu joined Tianjin Port Authority (predecessor of Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Tianjin Port Group”)) in August 1985 and was division head and deputy head of the planning and construction department of Tianjin Port Group; general manager of Tianjin Lingang Chanye Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Yu has extensive experience in management of construction projects and was the team leader of the preparatory teams for Tianjin Port 300,000-tonne crude oil terminal and LNG terminal. Mr. Yu is currently the head of the corporate development department of Tianjin Port Group.

Chi Pang Cheng Dr. Cheng Chi Pang (Leslie) is an Independent Non-executive Director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee. Dr. Cheng obtained his master’s degree in Laws (Chinese and Comparative Law) from City University of Hong Kong in July 2009, and a Doctorate degree of Philosophy in Business Management and a master’s degree in business administration from Burkes University and Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom in 2003 and 1997 respectively. He also obtained his bachelor’s degree in business from Curtin University of Technology, Australia in 1992. Dr. Cheng is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Dr. Cheng is a Certified Public Accountant practising in Hong Kong and has over 30 years of experience in auditing, business advisory and financial management. Dr. Cheng is currently a senior partner of Leslie Cheng & Co. Certified Public Accountants and the chief executive officer of L&E Consultants Limited. Dr. Cheng is currently a non-executive director of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00610) and Build King Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00240) and an independent non-executive director of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 03398), Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 02689) and Fortune Sun (China) Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00352), companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Japhet Law Prof. Dr. Japhet Sebastian Law is Independent Non-executive Director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Prof. Law obtained his Doctorate degree of Philosophy in mechanical/industrial engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1976. He was a Professor in the Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1986 until 2012, the Associate Dean and subsequently the Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration from 1993 until 2002. Prior to returning to Hong Kong, Prof. Law was the director of Operations Research at the Cullen College of Engineering and director of Graduate Studies in Industrial Engineering at the University of Houston, and was also involved with the U.S. Space Program in his career with McDonnell Douglas and Ford Aerospace in the United States. Prof. Law has acted as a consultant for various corporations in Hong Kong and overseas. He is active in public services, having served as a member of the Provisional Regional Council of The Government of the HKSAR and various other government advisory committees, and is also active in serving on the boards of profit, non-profit, and charitable organisations in Hong Kong and overseas. Prof. Law is currently an independent non-executive director of Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 00694), Binhai Investment Company Limited (Stock Code: 02886), Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00078), Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (Stock Code: 00639) and Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 06116), companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 08271) and Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 08348), companies whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange.