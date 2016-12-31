Name Description

Zhuo Lin Chen Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, President of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen is the founder of the Group. Mr. Chen has over 22 years of extensive experience in real estate development and management. He is mainly responsible for the formulation of development strategies, development directions on the operations and overall business management, decision-making on investment projects, setting the goal of the financial year for the Group and maintaining the relationships with the Shareholders. Mr. Chen received a number of awards during 2007 to 2009, including “World Outstanding Chinese Award” in 2007, “Top 30 Chinese Philanthropists in 30 Years of Reform” in 2008, “China Philanthropy Outstanding Contribution Individual Award” and “Top 10 Persons of the Year for China Enterprise Management Excellence Award” in 2009. For the public services, Mr. Chen serves as an executive vice chairperson of China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, honourary vice president of Chinese Language and Culture Education Foundation of China, honourary chairperson of Hong Kong-Zhongshan Sanxiang Fellowship Association, vice chairperson of Zhongshan Association of Enterprise with Overseas Chinese Investment and vice chairperson of Guangdong Overseas Chinese Enterprises Association.

Cheuk Yin Chan Mr. Chan Cheuk Yin serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Agile Property Holdings Limited. He had been an executive Director and vice chairperson of the Board and co-president of the Company from August 2005 to 28 March 2014, re-designated as a non-executive Director on 28 March 2014, further re-designated as an executive Director and appointed as an acting co-chairperson of the Board and acting co-president of the Company on 10 October 2014, thereafter, he resigned as an acting cochairperson of the Board and acting co-president of the Company and being further re-designated as a vice chairperson of the Company and non-executive Director on 25 March 2015. He has over 22 years of extensive experience in real estate development and management. Mr. Chan is mainly responsible for the participation in Board meetings to provide advice on the development of the Group’s strategy and policy and scrutinization of the Group’s performance in achieving agreed corporate goals and objectives. Mr. Chan was awarded “Guangdong Province Outstanding Entrepreneurs of Privately-owned Enterprises” in 2003, “2006–2007 The Most Respected Entrepreneurs in Guangzhou, PRC” (2006–2007) in 2007 and “Top 10 Philanthropist in Guangdong” in 2008. For the public services, he is a member of Standing Committee of 11th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the chairperson of Guangdong Chamber of Real Estate. In addition, he was a member of Standing Committee of the 10th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and an honourary vice chairperson of China Charity Federation in 2007.

Sin Fong Luk Mme. Luk Sin Fong serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Agile Property Holdings Limited. She had been an executive Director and vice chairperson of the Board and co-president of the Company from August 2005 to 28 March 2014, re-designated as a non-executive Director on 28 March 2014, further re-designated as an executive Director and appointed as an acting co-chairperson of the Board and acting co-president of the Company on 10 October 2014, thereafter, she resigned as an acting cochairperson of the Board and acting co-president of the Company and being further re-designated as a vice chairperson of the Company and non-executive Director on 25 March 2015. She is also a member of each Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Madam Luk has over 22 years of extensive management experience in real estate development and management; in particular has outstanding achievement in strategic marketing and marketing management. She is mainly responsible for the participation in Board meetings to provide advice on the development of the Group’s strategy and policy and scrutinization of the Group’s performance in achieving agreed corporate goals and objectives. Madam Luk holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Western Sydney, Australia. She has received several honorary awards including honourary resident in Foshan City and Nanhai District in 2004 and in Zhongshan in 2009 respectively, “Zhongshan Outstanding Entrepreneurs” (in 2006 and “Top 10 Excellent CBO” (CBO) in 2008. For the public services, Madam Luk is currently a vice chairperson of Guangzhou Housing Society (and an honourary chairperson of Guangdong Provincial Qiaoxin Charity Foundation

Sum Cheung Mr. Cheung Sum serves as an Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Agile Property Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in July 2013 and is mainly responsible for financial management, accounting, capital markets, corporate affairs and investor relations of the Group. He was appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company on 9 March 2016, and concurrently is responsible for the company secretarial, legal and compliance matters of the Group. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Science (Economics) degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Cheuk Hung Chan Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung serves as Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan has over 23 years of extensive experience in real estate development and related business. He is mainly responsible for the quality, progress, cost control and management of contractors of the Group’s construction projects, as well as the management of the operation of Zhongshan Fashion Decoration Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Zhenzhong Construction Co., Ltd. Mr. Chan has received several honourary awards, including honourary resident in Foshan and “Community Construction Outstanding Contribution Award in National Xiaokang Housing Demonstration Community Competition hosted by Ministry of Construction in 2000. For the public services, he was a standing committee member of Guangdong Province Real Estate Association in 2004.

Zhongqi Chen Mr. Chen Zhongqi serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. He has been an executive Director since 28 March 2014. Mr. Chen is a Vice President of the Group. Since joining the Group in 1993, Mr. Chen had been a project controller and chief engineer, supervisor of the Project Engineering Department, deputy manager of Project Management Department and the deputy head of Real Estate Management Centre of the Group. He is mainly responsible for the management of the project development of the Group’s real estate business, including monitoring the quality, progress, technology, contracts and quantity surveying of projects. Mr. Chen received his professional qualification in industrial and civil construction from Neijiang Normal University in 1991. He is also qualified as a budgeting engineer and a registered quantity surveyor.

Fengchao Huang Mr. Huang Fengchao serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited, He has been an executive Director since 28 March 2014. Mr. Huang is a Vice President of the Group. Since joining the Group in 1999, Mr. Huang had been the Head of Real Estate Management Centre of the Group, General Manager of Huadu and Nanhu projects and Regional Head of Hainan and Yunnan region. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for ExxonMobil (China) Co. Ltd. and France TOTAL (China) Ltd.

Xuejun Li Mr. Li Xuejun serves as Vice President of the Company, and General Manager of Operations Department of the Company and President of Environmental Group. Mr. Li joined the Group in March 2008. He had been an Assistant to Vice President, an Assistant to Chairman and the General Manager of Operation Centre of Property Group. He is mainly responsible for the management of Operation Centre of the Company and the business operations of Environmental Group. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Water Supply and Drainage from Tongji University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University.

Yuan Yue Ms. Yue Yuan is a Vice President of the Company. She General Manager of each of Finance Centre and Costing Centre. Since joining the Group in 2006, Ms. Yue had been the Head of Engineering Centre. She is mainly responsible for managing the Finance Centre and Costing Centre. Ms. Yue holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Lanzhou Jiaotong University (formerly known as “Lanzhou Railway University”) and a Master of Science degree in Construction Project Management from The University of Hong Kong. She is a Shanghai City registered bidding engineer, a PRC intermediate economist, a PRC registered budgeting engineer and a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Ping Yuk Lam Mr. Lam Ping Yuk has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lam joined the Group in January 2015 as Head of Capital Markets and Corporate Affairs Department. He is mainly responsible for capital markets, corporate affairs, investor relations and overseas financing management of the Group. Mr. Lam graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in electronic commerce and internet computing. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accounts in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Cheuk Hei Chan Mr. Chan Cheuk Hei serves as Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan has been a non-executive Director and had been an executive Director and a Senior Vice President of the Company since August 2005 until 28 March 2014 and then re-designated as a non-executive Director. Mr. Chan has over 23 years of extensive experience in real estate development and related business. He is mainly responsible for the participation in Board meetings to provide advice on the development strategy and policy of the Group in achieving agreed corporate goals and objectives and for the scrutinization of the Group’s performance.

Cheuk Nam Chan Mr. Chan Cheuk Nam serves as Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan had been an executive Director and a Senior Vice President of the Company since August 2005 until 28 March 2014 and then re-designated as a non-executive Director. Mr. Chan has over 23 years of extensive experience in real estate development and management. He is mainly responsible for the participation in Board meetings to provide advice on the development strategy and policy of the Group in achieving agreed corporate goals and objectives and for the scrutinization of the Group’s performance.

Hon Kwan Cheng Dr. Cheng Hon Kwan, OBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Dr. Cheng has been an independent non-executive Director since October 2005, Chairperson of Remuneration Committee and a member of each of Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Board. Dr. Cheng is mainly responsible for providing independent advice to the Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Tianjin University and a postgraduate diploma from The Imperial College London. Dr. Cheng was also awarded several honourary doctorate degrees by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong, The Open University of Hong Kong and The Open University, United Kingdom, and is an honourary fellow of The Imperial College London and City and Guilds of London Institute. Dr. Cheng is a former president, honourary fellow and gold medallist of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers; former vice president, fellow and gold medallist of The Institution of Structural Engineers; fellow of The Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom and of American Society of Civil Engineers, and honourary fellow of The Institution of Engineers, Australia. He is also an honourary member of both Hong Kong Institute of Planners and Hong Kong Institute of Architects and obtained National Class 1 Registered Structural Engineer qualification. Dr. Cheng is an Authorised Person and a Registered Structural Engineer under the Buildings Ordinance (Chapter 123 of the laws of Hong Kong); and former chairperson of Hong Kong Housing Authority and Transport Advisory Committee. He is a former member of both Executive Council and Legislative Council and a former standing member of the Tianjin Committee Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Wing Yui Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Yui is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung has been an independent non-executive Director since October 2005, Chairperson of Nomination Committee and a member of each of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Cheung is mainly responsible for providing independent advice to the Board. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accountancy from The University of New South Wales in Australia. Mr. Cheung is also a member of CPA Australia, a practising solicitor in Hong Kong, a solicitor in the United Kingdom and an advocate and solicitor in Singapore. Mr. Cheung was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2013. He is currently a consultant of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, the director of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, honourary council member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Limited and a Court Member of The Open University of Hong Kong. He was the deputy chairman of The Open University of Hong Kong until June 2014. In addition, Mr. Cheung was a member of the Appeal Board established under the Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications Ordinance, a member of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance), the deputy chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Limited, a director of Po Leung Kuk and the vice chairman of the Mainland Legal Affairs Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Cheung is currently a nonexecutive director of a number of companies, including Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 882), Sunevision Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 8008), Tai Sang Land Development Limited (stock code: 89) and SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (stock code: 315). He is also an independent non-executive director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 47). He resigned as a non-executive director of SRE Group Limited (stock code: 1207) in December 2015.

Chiu Chung Hui Mr. Hui Chiu Chung serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited., with effect from 27 June 2014. He has over 40 years of experience in the securities and investment industry. He had been serving as a council member and vice chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”), a director of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, an appointed member of the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform and an appointed member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Investigation Panel A for years. He was also a member of the Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts of the SFC. Mr. Hui is a member of Hengqin New Area Development Advisory Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Legal Issues Expert Group of The Administrative Committee of Hengqin New Area, Zhuhai. Mr. Hui was appointed by the Government of the Hong Kong as a Justice of the Peace in 2004 and is also an appointed member of Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since 2006. Mr. Hui was the vice chairman of OSK Holdings Hong Kong Limited (now known as RHB Holdings Hong Kong Limited) in 2011. He is currently a non-executive director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (stock code: 590) and the chairman and chief executive officer of Luk Fook Financial Services Limited. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of China South City Holdings Limited (stock code: 1668), Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited (stock code: 535), Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. He resigned as an independent non-executive director of Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 711) in February 2015.

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Kwong Che Keung, CPA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Agile Property Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwong has been an independent non-executive Director, Chairperson of Audit Committee and a member of each of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Board since October 2005. Mr. Kwong is mainly responsible for providing independent advice to the Board. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree from The University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Kwong is currently an independent non-executive director of a number of companies, including NWS Holdings Limited (stock code: 659), OP Financial Investments Limited (stock code: 1140), Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (stock code: 8271), China Power International Development Limited (stock code: 2380), Henderson Land Development Company Limited (stock code: 12), Henderson Investment Limited (stock code: 97), CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1883), China COSCO Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 1919), Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (stock code: 1929), FSE Engineering Holdings Limited (stock code: 331) and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited. He resigned as an independent nonexecutive director of China Chengtong Development Group Limited (stock code: 217) and Zhonghai Trust Co., Ltd. in 2013, and retired as an independent non-executive director of Quam Limited (stock code: 952) in September 2012. He also resigned as supervisor of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (stock code: 694) in June 2014. Mr. Kwong was a partner of Pricewaterhouse from 1984 to 1998 and a council member of Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 1992 to 1997.