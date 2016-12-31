Name Description

Yu Ping Cheung Mr. Zhang Yuping (alias, Cheung Yu Ping) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He is the founder of the Group and is in charge of the Group’s strategic development and overall management. He has over 30 years of management experience in the mid-to-high-end consumables distribution industry in the PRC. Mr. Zhang is also the director of Best Growth, the substantial shareholder of the Company.

Qijun Guan Mr. Guan Qijun is President - Retailing Business in Mainland China of Hengdeli Group, a subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in 2000 and is responsible for the Group’s retail business of watches in Mainland China. Mr. Guan graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Precision Machinery, and has over 20 years of experience in the watch industry.

Man Wai Ng Mr. Ng Man Wai (Peter) is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ng graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. He joined the Group in 2004. Mr. Ng is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA).

Yonghua Huang Mr. Huang Yonghua is Executive Director of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001 and is in charge of the Group’s business co-ordination and operational supervision. Mr. Huang has over 20 years of experience in the watch distribution industry in the PRC and in management.

Shu Chung Lee Mr. Lee Shu Chung is an Executive Director of Hengdeli Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for overall coordination and management of the Group’s retail business and the Group’s brand distribution business. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and has pursued further studies in Business Administration. He has nearly 30 years of experience in watch manufacturing and distribution.

Sheng Chen Mr. Chen Sheng is Vice President of Hengdeli Group, a subsidiary of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He graduated from Fudan University in Shanghai with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for investment of the Group.

Chun kit Lam Mr. Lam Chun Kit is Vice President of Hengdeli Group. He joined the Group in 2014 and is in charge of the Group’s overall financial operation. Mr. Lam holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts (HKICPA). He has over 12 years of experience in auditing and served the international big four accounting firms for 10 years. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lam was the executive vice-president and chief accountant of SanPower Group.

Wing On Lee Mr. Lee Wing On (Samuel) is Vice president - Hengdeli Group of the Company. He joined the Group in 2006 and is responsible for the Group’s retail business in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee has over 20 years of management experience in the watch retail industry in Hong Kong.

Catherine Lin Ms. Catherine Lin is Vice President of Hengdeli Group, a subsidiary of the Company. She joined the Group in 2013 and is a consultant for Mainland China retail business of the Group. Ms. Lin graduated from National Chengchi University in Taiwan with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Before joining the Group, she was the vice president for Taiwan and China region of CK Watch & Jewelry. Ms. Lin has over 20 years of extensive international management experience in distribution of international mid-to-high-end watches and other luxury goods.

Gang Lin Mr. Lin Gang is Vice President of Hengdeli Group, a subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in 2013 and is responsible for human resources management and information management of the Group. Mr. Lin graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University with a postgraduate degree, and obtained an international MBA degree from Fordham University in New York, the U.S. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lin served as the President and Managing Director of consulting business for Greater China region of Mercer, a human resources management consulting firm. He also worked in various companies including Deloitte Consulting and Motorola.

Jianwen Song Mr. Song Jianwen is Vice President of Hengdeli Group a subsidiary of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001 and is in charge of internal audit and control of the Group. Mr. Song graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a Master’s Degree in Economics. Mr. Song has more than 30 years of experience in finance and accounting.

Li Tan Ms. Tan Li is Secretary to the Board, Vice President of Hengdeli Group a subsidiary of Hengdeli Group Limited, subsidiary of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. Ms. Tan graduated from Nanjing Normal University with a Master of Arts degree. She joined the Group in 2001. Before joining the Group, Ms. Tan taught at the branch colleges of Peking University in China. Since Ms. Tan joined the Group, she has been engaging in work related to the secretary to the Board of the Group.

Jun Chen Ms. Chen Jun is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2016. Ms. Chen graduated from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China (currently known as the PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University), specializing in monetary banking, where she obtained a master’s degree in economics. Ms. Chen is currently the chief operating officer (and the general manager of the operations management department) of China Re Asset Management Company Limited and had worked for various entities including the People’s Bank of China and China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation, etc. Ms. Chen has over 20 years of extensive experience in financial investment, asset management and financial management.

Zhongyang Shi Mr. Shi Zhongyang is Non-Executive Director of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shi graduated from Nanjing University in the PRC and University of Goetting in Germany with a Master’s Degree in Law. Mr. Shi joined The Swatch Group Limited in 2000 and joined the Group in 2006. He is currently a legal counsel of the legal department of The Swatch Group Limited.

Jianmin Cai Mr. Cai Jianmin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the industrial accounting faculty of Shanghai College of Finance and Economics. Mr. Cai holds a Certificate for Professional Accountants in the PRC. He had held senior financial management positions for various companies including Shanghai Hualian Group . Mr. Cai joined the Group in 2005.

Xueling Liu Mr. Liu Xueling is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd. He graduated from East China Normal University in Shanghai with a Doctorate Degree in History. At present, he is a senior lawyer in Shanghai Tongyan Law Firm. He joined the Group in 2007. He is currently an independent director of Shanghai Qiangsheng Holding Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600662) and Shanghai Yimin Commercial Group Co., Ltd.