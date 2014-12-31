Name Description

Wei Ji Mr. Ji Wei is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Wasion Group Holdings Ltd and the founder of the company. He responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and the formulation of corporate policies and has over 29 years of experience in management. Prior to founding the Group in 2000, Mr. Ji was a business manager of Hunan Province Minerals Import and Export Company between 1980 and 1985 and the import and export manager of Hunan International Economic Development (Group) Company between 1985 and 1989. Mr. Ji is also a director of Hunan Willfar Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hunan Willfar”) and Hunan Classic Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Ji was appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 20 July 2004. Mr. Ji was appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province from 2007 to 2012 and he was re-elected in 2013. He was awarded with several honourary titles such as “Most Socially Responsible Entrepreneur”, “Most Caring Entrepreneur on Staff Development”, “Excellent Entrepreneur of Changsha Hi Tech Zone”, “The Sixth Top Ten Educational Entrepreneur Award in China” and “Special Recognition Award for Occupational Technology Creation in Hunan Province”.

Zhao Hui Cao Ms. Cao Zhao Hui is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. She graduated from Hunan Commerce College in financial accounting and graduated from the Hunan Financial and Economic College with a bachelor degree in Economics. She also obtained a degree in executive master of business administration (EMBA) from the University of Hunan. Ms. Cao was employed as the director of finance with Hunan Weisheng Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Hunan Weisheng”) between 1998 and 2000. She joined the Group in 2000 and was the director of finance and the director of the general manager’s office from 2000 to 2003. She was appointed as a director of Changsha Weisheng Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Changsha Weisheng”) in March 2004 and as an executive Director in March 2005. Ms. Cao was appointed as the executive Director with effect from 3 March 2005. Ms. Cao was accredited the honor of “Woman Pioneer” and “Excellent Entrepreneur” of Changsha in 2005. Ms. Cao was appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Changsha and the Vice President of the Women Entrepreneurs Organization of Changsha in 2007, and she was awarded with “Woman Pioneer” and “Excellent Entrepreneur of Changsha Hi Tech Zone” in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Wai Lung Choi Mr. Choi Wai Lung, FCCA, FCPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Choi is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants with over 24 years of experience in accounting, auditing and finance.

Xiao Ping Zheng Ms. Zheng Xiao Ping is the Executive Director, chief operating officer of Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. Ms. Zheng graduated from the Taiyuan University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation in 1984. She obtained a master degree of engineering in automation from the North China Institute of Technology in 1987 and holds the qualification of Senior Engineer. Between 1987 and 1988, Ms. Zheng was a teaching assistant at the North China Institute of Technology. She lectured at the Taiyuan University of Technology between 1988 and 1993 and was appointed as the research director of Hunan Weisheng from 1993 to 2000 being responsible for the research and development work. She joined the Group in 2000 and was responsible for the research and development work of the Group. Ms. Zheng was appointed as the executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2005. Ms. Zheng was appointed as a director of Changsha Weisheng in March 2004 and an executive director in September 2005. Ms. Zheng was also awarded with various honourary titles such as “Individual with Advanced Technology Creation in Hunan”, “Excellent Entrepreneur of Changsha Hi Tech Zone”, “Excellent Management of Quality Control in Machinery (Automobile) Industry of Hubei Province”, “The Seventh Group of Outstanding Experts in Changsha”, “Top Ten Women Entrepreneurs with Outstanding Achievement in Changsha City”, “Awarded Women with Contribution and Improvement in Changsha Hi Tech Zone” and “National Labour Day Medal”.

Xin Zeng Mr. Zeng Xin is executive Director and General Manager of Wasion Electric Limited. Mr. Zeng graduated from the State Security Technology University with a degree in system engineering in 1992. During 1992 to 1993, he studied in the Qinghua University for a postgraduate degree programme. In 1995, Mr. Zeng obtained a master degree in engineering from the China Academy of Space Technology and participated in several research projects in the China Academy of Space Technology during his studies and after graduation. Mr. Zeng worked with Hunan Weisheng as a system engineer, vice-director of research, director of research and director of system between 1995 and 1999 and as the general manager with Hunan Willfar between 1999 and July 2004, and a director from December 1999 to January 2005. Mr. Zeng joined the Group in July 2004 and was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 1 September 2005.

Zhongping Tian Mr. Tian Zhongping is Executive Director of the company. He is currently the Vice President and General Manager of the Overseas Sales Department of the Group. Mr. Tian joined the Group in 2002 from graduation. Mr. Tian had held positions as Development Engineer for firmware, Project Manager, Product Development Manager, Deputy Chief Engineer and Deputy General Manager of the Overseas Sales Department of the Group. Mr. Tian graduated from Xiangtan University with a Bachelor degree in Engineering in 2002, and obtained a Master degree in Control Engineering from Zhongnan University in 2008. During the period when he was a Development Engineer of the Group, Mr. Tian has obtained more than ten patents for products and technology.

Chit Kat Mr. Kat Chit has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Wasion Group Holdings Limited., with effect from 12 August 2014. He graduated from the University of British Columbia of Canada with a bachelor degree in economics in 2007. He has been the vice general manager of Hunan Jianhe Property Development Company Limited. since 2013. From 2011 to 2012, he was the investment manager of Hunan Shenghe Investment Company Limited. and from 2007 to 2011, he was an executive of the equity capital markets division of Macquarie Group Limited. Mr. Kat was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 12 August 2014. Mr. Kat is the son of Mr. Ji Wei, the chairman, executive Director and controlling shareholder of the Company.

Shi Jie Cheng Mr. Cheng Shi Jie has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Wasion Group Holdings Limited., with effect from 12 August 2014. He graduated from the Xi’an Jiaotong University with a bachelor degree in electronic engineering in 1967, the Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a master degree in electrical engineering in 1981 and the University of Calgary, Canada with a doctoral degree in philosophy in 1986, respectively. He has been a professor in the Huazhong University of Science and Technology since 1991 and a visiting professor in the Nanyang Technological University in 1995 and 1996. Mr. Cheng was granted the qualification of doctoral tutor by the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council in 1993 and was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in 2007 and 2010 respectively. Mr. Cheng was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 12 August 2014.

Jing Huang Mr. Huang Jing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. is an academic with more than 20 years of experience in Political and China Studies. Mr. Huang is currently a Professor and Director of Centre on Asia and Globalisation at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore (‘‘NUS’’). Prior to joining the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Mr. Huang had taught at University of Utah, Stanford University and Harvard University. Mr. Huang had also been a senior research analyst at the Brookings Institution. Mr. Huang was the first Lee Foundation Chair Professor of US-China Relations at NUS. Mr. Huang is a Richard Von Weizsäcker Fellow from the Robert Bosch Stiftung, a Senior Overseas Economic Analyst for China’s Xinhua News Agency, a board member of the Fujitsu-JAIMS Foundation in Japan, a board member of the Advisory Board of the Center on China and Globalization, a member of the Advisory Board of European-House Ambrosetti, China, a member of the Steering Committee of the NUS Research Institute in Suzhou, and a member of the Global Agenda Council at the World Economic Forum. Mr. Huang graduated from Sichaun University with a Bachelor degree in English. He obtained his Master degree in History from Shanghai Fudan University, and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from Harvard University. Mr. Huang is an independent non-executive director of Keppel Land Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX:K17).

Wing Kuen Hui Mr. Hui Wing Kuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wasion Group Holdings Ltd. He is an Australian by nationality. He has extensive financial and taxation experience in Hong Kong and Australia. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and CPA Australia. He obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Australia. Mr. Hui was previously an independent non-executive Director of the Company from September 2005 to May 2014. In respect of the present appointment, the Nomination Committee is satisfied with the independence of Mr. Hui. The Board considered that it would benefit greatly from the presence of Mr. Hui in view of his knowledge, experience and independent judgement.