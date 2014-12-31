Name Description

Liu Chuanzhi Mr. Liu Chuanzhi serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Legend Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as a Director and the Chairman of the Board on February 18, 2014. He has substantial experience in corporate management. Mr. Liu is the Founder of our Group and held various positions therein, including November 1984 – September 1985 deputy general manager of Chinese Academy of Sciences Computer Technology Research Institute New Technology Development Company. September 1985 – November 1989 general manager of Chinese Academy of Sciences Computer Technology Research Institute New Technology Development Company. November 1989 – March 2001 president of Lenovo (including its predecessor). Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Liu served at Institute of Computing Technology Chinese Academy of Sciences. Mr. Liu obtained his graduate certificate from Radar Navigation Department of People’s Liberation Army Institute of Telecommunication Engineering (now known as Xidian University) in November 1967. Mr. Liu is not and has not been a director of any listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Zhu Linan Mr. Zhu Linan serves as President, Executive Director of the Company, since February 18, 2014. Mr. Zhu joined our Group in April 1989 and served as the general manager of Shenzhen Legend Computer Co., Ltd. From June 1993 to June 1997, he served as the general manager of Xinchuanqi Electronics Co., Ltd. He rejoined our Group in June 1997 and served as general manager of business development department of Lenovo, and he served as vice head of the corporate planning office of Lenovo from January 1998 to March 1998, assistant president of Lenovo and executive vice head and head of its corporate planning office from March 1998 to March 1999, vice president of Lenovo and executive vice head and head of its corporate planning office from March 1999 to March 2000, senior vice president of Lenovo from April 2000 to March 2001, director and executive vice president of Legend Holdings Limited and president of Legend Investment from April 2001 to June 2012, director and president of Legend Holdings Limited from June 2012 to February 2014 and director of Beijing Legend Capital Co., Ltd. from November 2003 to the present. In addition, Mr. Zhu holds positions in various members of our Group

Min Ning Mr. Ning Min is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Since February 18, 2014, being responsible for asset management, overseeing public affairs and external communication and investor relationship, financial management and matters relevant to capital markets, and the Hong Kong office of our Company. He was appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of our Company on March 15, 2015. Mr. Ning joined our Group in July 1991 and served at the management department of Lenovo. Mr. Ning was a non-executive director of China Glass Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3300), from June 2011 to February 2015 and is currently a director of Xi’an Shaangu Power Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601369). Mr. Ning obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in China in January 1997. Mr. Ning completed courses of master of business administration offered by Graduate School of Renmin University of China in October 2001.

Huan Zhao Mr. Huan Zhao serves as Executive Vice President, Executive Director of the Company, since February 18, 2014. Mr. Zhao joined our Group in January 2003 when he founded Hony Capital. He is currently the chief executive officer of Hony Capital. From January 2003 to December 2009, Mr. Zhao served as a vice president, and from January 2010 to May 2010, a senior vice president of Legend Holdings Limited. From May 2010 to December 2011, he served as a director and a senior vice president, and from January 2012 to February 2014, a director and executive vice president of Legend Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhao has extensive experience in senior management positions at several companies in the United States and PRC. Prior to joining our Group, he was the advisor to chief executive officer of Lenovo from 2002 to 2003. He also served as the research & development director and senior manager of Shure Brothers, Inc. from December 1990 to January 1995, vice president of US Robotics Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ Stock Market (Stock Code: USRX), from January 1995 to February 1997, chairman of the board and president of Vadem, Inc. from March 1997 to December 1999, chairman of the board and president of Infolio Inc. from December 1999 to October 2001 and a managing partner and chief executive officer of eGarden Ventures, Ltd. from October 2001 to December 2002. Mr. Zhao is currently a non-executive director of Lenovo and the chairman of the board of China Glass Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3300), which are both listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and deputy chairman of Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600649). He once served as a director of Wumart Stores, Inc.,

Shaopeng Chen Mr. Chen Shaopeng is Senior Vice President of the company. Since February 18, 2014, responsible for agriculture and food investment business. Mr. Chen joined Lenovo in April 1993. From April 1993 to March 2001, he served consecutively as a sales representative, sales manager, general manager of Chengdu office, general manager of Xi’an office, manager of the South China Region, deputy general manager of South Central China Region, general manager of South Central China Region, assistant general manager and assistant president of Lenovo. From April 2001 to April 2006, Mr. Chen served as a vice president of Lenovo, and from April 2006 to October 2007, he served as a senior vice president of Lenovo and president of the Greater China Region of Lenovo. From November 2007 to March 2009, Mr. Chen served as a senior vice president of Lenovo and president of the Asia-Pacific and Russia Region of Lenovo. From March 2009 to October 2011, he served as a senior vice president of Lenovo and president of the Emerging Markets of Lenovo. From October 2011 to February 2014, he served as a senior vice president of Legend Holdings Limited. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a system administrator of the computing center of the Planning and Design Institute of the Department of Light Industry from July 1992 to March 1993. Mr. Chen obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Beijing Light Industry School (now known as Beijing Technology and Business University) in China in July 1992 and an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University in China in January 2005. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in the United States in November 2008.

Tang Xudong Mr. Tang Xudong is Senior Vice President of Legend Holdings Ltd., Since February 18, 2014, responsible for managing Legend Star investment, Legend Management Institute, overseeing our human resources department, other administrative matters and the Party Office, etc. Mr. Tang joined our Group in April 1990 and served at the corporate management department of Lenovo.

Zhiqiang Lu Mr. Lu Zhiqiang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since February 18, 2014. He has been the chairman of the board of directors and president of China Oceanwide since May 1999 and the chairman of the board of directors and president of Oceanwide Group Co., Ltd. since August 1985. He served as the chairman of the board of directors of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000046), from December 1998 to January 2014 and has reinstated as the chairman of the board of directors of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 2015. Since February 1996, he has been a director, the chairman of the board of supervisors and the vice chairman of the board of directors of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 01988) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600016). Mr. Lu obtained his graduate certificate specializing in international economics from East China Normal University in June 1990 and a master’s degree in economics from Fudan University in China in July 1995.

Jin Wang Mr. Wang Jin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since February 18, 2014. Mr. Wang has been the chairman of the board of directors of CAS Investment Management Co., Ltd., from January 2010. He was the office manager of National Laboratory of the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences from November 1990 to May 1992, the head of development office of the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences from July 1993 to March 1994, an assistant to the general manager of Oriental Scientific Instrument Import & Export Corp. from April 1994 to March 1995, a deputy general manager of Oriental Scientific Instrument Import & Export Corp. from April 1995 to February 1997, the president of Oriental Scientific Instrument Import & Export (Group) Corp. from March 1997 to January 2002 and the chairman of the board of that company from December 2000 to December 2012. Mr. Wang was appointed as a director and the deputy general manager of CAS Holdings from July 2008 to September 2009 and subsequently as an executive director and the general manager of that company from October 2009 to June 2014. Mr. Wang obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tianjin University in China in October 1978 and a master’s degree in business administration from Asia International Open University (Macau) in Macau in August 2001. He was a visiting scholar at Fermilab of the United States from June 1992 to June 1993.

Lebin Wu Mr. Wu Lebin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since September 4, 2014. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of CAS since June 2014 and the chairman of the board of directors and executive director of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8247) since January 2007, and from September 2003 to July 2014, he was the president of the company. He has been an engineer of Strategic Vision Office of CAS Technology Policy Bureau from June 1988 to November 1991, a vice chief of Vision Office of CAS Planning Bureau from November 1991 to October 1992, the chief of Public Relations Coordination Office of CAS General Office from October 1992 to April 1998 and a deputy head of Institute of Biophysics of CAS from April 1998 to June 2005. Mr. Wu obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine from Jiangxi Medical College (now known as Medical College of Nanchang University in China in October 1983 and a master’s degree in science from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of Chinese Academy of Sciences in China in June 1988. He also completed an EMBA study program jointly offered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States and CAS in December 2002.

Quan Hao Ms. Hao Quan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since March 15, 2015 with effect from the Listing Date. From August 1982 to November 1989, Ms. Hao served as a lecturer of the Renmin University of China. She joined KPMG (USA) in January 1993 and has been a partner of KPMG Huazhen since October 2001 and also served as a partner of KPMG Huazhen (Special General Partnership) from August 2012 to March 2015. Ms. Hao obtained her Bachelor of Economics degree from the Renmin University of China in December 1982 and the Master of Business Administration degree from Temple University in the United States in January 1993. Ms. Hao obtained the qualification as a PRC certified public accountant in May 2002.

Weihua Ma Mr. Ma Weihua serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since March 15, 2015 with effect from the Listing Date. Mr. Ma served as the president, chief executive officer and executive director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3968) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600036) from January 1999 to May 2013, the chairman of the board of directors of China Merchant Signa Life Insurance Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to June 2013 and the chairman of the board of directors of China Merchants Fund (CMF) Management Co., Ltd from November 2007 to September 2013. Mr. Ma also served as a director and the chairman of the board of directors of Wing Lung Bank Limited from October 2008 to May 2015. Mr. Ma has been an independent non-executive director of China Resources Land Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1109) since July 2013, an independent non-executive director of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 670) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600115) since October 2013 and an independent non-executive director of China World Trade Center Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600007) since August 2014. He served as an independent non-executive director of Winox Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6838) from June 2011 to March 2015 and an independent non-executive director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0386), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600028), the New York Stock Exchange (Stock Code: SNP) and the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: SNP) from May 2010 to May 2015.