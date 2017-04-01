Name Description

Shigeo Ohyagi Mr. Shigeo Ohyagi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in March 1971. His previous titles include Manager of Tokyo Office in Medical Operation Sales Division, Chief Director of Medical Business, Manager of Medical & Pharmaceutical Business Group, Chief Information Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer in the Company.

Jun Suzuki Mr. Jun Suzuki has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of High-functional Fiber & Composite Material Business Group, Chief Director of Carbon Fiber & Composite Material Business, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Teijin Group in the Company.

Kazuhiro Yamamoto Mr. Kazuhiro Yamamoto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Yasumichi Takesue Mr. Yasumichi Takesue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries including Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Hiroshi Uno Mr. Hiroshi Uno has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Business in the Company.

Yoshihisa Sonobe Mr. Yoshihisa Sonobe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Accounting & Finance & IR and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.

Yutaka Iimura Mr. Yutaka Iimura has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 2011. He is also working for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. He used to work for Government of Japan for the Middle East and Europe.

Fumio Ohtsubo Mr. Fumio Ohtsubo has been serving as Independent Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2016. He is also working for Panasonic Corporation.

Nobuo Seki Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2012. He is also working for Chiyoda Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1970.