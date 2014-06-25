Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)
3402.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,104JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Akihiro Nikkaku
|68
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Fukuda
|62
|2016
|Manager of Finance & Accounting, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenichiro Miki
|57
|2016
|Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Business, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Koichi Abe
|64
|2014
|Vice President, Manager of Technology Center, Manager of TORAY General Induction Center, Representative Director
|
Kazushi Hashimoto
|68
|2016
|Vice President, Manager of International, Representative Director
|
Yukichi Deguchi
|67
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Manager of Business Planning Office
|
Ryo Murayama
|67
|2013
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Medicine & Medical Services Business
|
Mitsuo Ohya
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Osaka Plant Center
|
Akira Umeda
|67
|2015
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Production
|
Toru Fukasawa
|62
|2015
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Related Business
|
Osamu Inoue
|63
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Film Business, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Hirofumi Kobayashi
|58
|2016
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Electron Information Materials Business, Manager of FPD Materials Business
|
Kazuo Morimoto
|65
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Resin & Chemical Business
|
Hiroshi Ohtani
|64
|2014
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Water Processing & Environment Business, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Kazuhiko Shuto
|59
|2016
|Managing Director, Chairman & General Manager of Subsidiaries
|
Yasuo Suga
|62
|2016
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Composite Material Business, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Tetsuya Tsunekawa
|57
|2016
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Research, Manager of Basic Research Center
|
Toshiyuki Kondo
|58
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Satoru Nishino
|58
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Yoshiyuki Tanaka
|58
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Takashi Fujimoto
|62
|2016
|Manager of Engineering, Director
|
Hideki Hirabayashi
|59
|2017
|Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Tokyo Business Plant, Director
|
Shigeki Taniguchi
|58
|2016
|Manager of Human Resources & Labor, Director
|
Kunio Ito
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ryoji Noyori
|78
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Toshiya Ishii
|55
|2017
|Director of Accounting
Biographies
Name
Description
|
Akihiro Nikkaku
|Mr. Akihiro Nikkaku has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2010. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Engineering Ring, Vice President, Senior Managing Director and Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Machinery from University of Tokyo in March 1973.
|
Yuji Fukuda
|Mr. Yuji Fukuda has been serving as Manager of Finance & Accounting and Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as President of a subsidiary, Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Related Operation and Director of Audit in the Company.
|
Kenichiro Miki
|Mr. Kenichiro Miki has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Business and Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Textiles Europe Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Manager of Industrial Materials & Clothing Raw Materials Business in the Company.
|
Koichi Abe
|Mr. Koichi Abe has been serving as Vice President, Manager of Technology Center, Manager of TORAY General Induction Center and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 25, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Aichi Plant Manager and Manager of E&E Center in the Company.
|
Kazushi Hashimoto
|Mr. Kazushi Hashimoto has been serving as Vice President, Manager of International and Representative Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Manager of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Recycle, Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business and Osaka Business Plant Manager in the Company.
|
Yukichi Deguchi
|Mr. Yukichi Deguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Manager of Business Planning Office in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Research and Manager of Basic Research Center in the Company. He used to work for Panasonic Plasma Display Co., Ltd.
|
Ryo Murayama
|Mr. Ryo Murayama has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Medicine & Medical Services Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Liquid Crystal Material Business, Chief Director of Electronic Information Material Business and Managing Director in the Company.
|
Mitsuo Ohya
|Mr. Mitsuo Ohya has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Fiber Business and Manager of Osaka Plant Center in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Manager of Industrial Materials & Clothing Materials Business and Manager of Fiber Recycle Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Toray International, Inc.
|
Akira Umeda
|Mr. Akira Umeda has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Production in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of 4th Production, Deputy Chief Director of Medicine and Medical Care Business, Manager of CMC, Director of Medicine & Medical Care Business Project Management in the Company.
|
Toru Fukasawa
|Mr. Toru Fukasawa has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Related Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., as well as President of another subsidiary, Toray Industries (America), Inc.
|
Osamu Inoue
|Mr. Osamu Inoue has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Film Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Toray Films Europe S.A.S., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of 1st Industrial Materials Business, Director of Film Trade and Manager of Film Business in the Company. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Toray Plastics Europe S.A., Toray Films Europe S.A.S. and Toray Battery Separator Film Co., Ltd.
|
Hirofumi Kobayashi
|Mr. Hirofumi Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Electron Information Materials Business and Manager of FPD Materials Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Technology Office in Liquid Materials Business Unit and Manager of Liquid Materials Business in the Company.
|
Kazuo Morimoto
|Mr. Kazuo Morimoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Resin & Chemical Business in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in June 1975. His previous titles include Manager of Industrial Materials & Functional Raw Materials Business, Manager of Purchasing & Logistics and Director of Industrial Materials Business in the Company. He used to work for four subsidiaries, including Toray Composite (America), Inc., Toray Holding (U.S.A.), Inc., Toray Industries (America), Inc. and DU PONT-TORAY CO., LTD.
|
Hiroshi Ohtani
|Mr. Hiroshi Ohtani has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Water Processing & Environment Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Toray Asia Pte. Ltd., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary, Toray Precision Co., Ltd.
|
Kazuhiko Shuto
|Mr. Kazuhiko Shuto has been serving as Managing Director in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a China-based subsidiary, and Chairman of the Board of another China-based subsidiary, since June 2016. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business and Manager of Textile Business in the Company.
|
Yasuo Suga
|Mr. Yasuo Suga has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Composite Material Business in Toray Industries, Inc., as well as Chairman of the other two subsidiaries, including Toray Composite Materials, Inc. and Zoltek Corporation, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980.
|
Tetsuya Tsunekawa
|Mr. Tetsuya Tsunekawa has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Research and Manager of Basic Research Center in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Film Research Institute, Director of High-functional Film Technology and Tsuchiura Plant Manager in the Company.
|
Toshiyuki Kondo
|Mr. Toshiyuki Kondo has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He is also in charge of Main Production (Composite Materials Technology & Production and ACM Technology Unit) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Composite Material Business Planning Promotion and Director of 2nd Toray Manufacturing in Ehime Plant in the Company.
|
Satoru Nishino
|Mr. Satoru Nishino has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He is also in charge of Main Production (Film Technology & Production) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Mishima Plant Manager and Director of 2nd Production Technology in the Company.
|
Yoshiyuki Tanaka
|Mr. Yoshiyuki Tanaka has been serving as Executive Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He is also in charge of Main Production (Fiber Technology & Production) Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Okazaki Plant Manager and Director of 1st Production Technology in the Company.
|
Takashi Fujimoto
|Mr. Takashi Fujimoto has been serving as Manager of Engineering and Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of 1st Engineering Works in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Toray Precision Co., Ltd.
|
Hideki Hirabayashi
|Mr. Hideki Hirabayashi has been serving as Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Tokyo Business Plant and Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in June 1981. His previous titles include Director of 1st Industrial Materials Business and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
|
Shigeki Taniguchi
|Mr. Shigeki Taniguchi has been serving as Manager of Human Resources & Labor and Director of Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs and Director of General Affairs in the Company.
|
Kunio Ito
|Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. and Sharp Corporation.
|
Ryoji Noyori
|Mr. Ryoji Noyori has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Toray Industries, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Takasago International Corporation, and working for Institute of Physical and Chemical Research and Japan Science and Technology Agency. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Nagoya University.
|
Toshiya Ishii
As Of
