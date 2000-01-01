Edition:
India

Sumco Corp (3436.T)

3436.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,212JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)

¥48 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
¥2,164
Open
¥2,180
Day's High
¥2,235
Day's Low
¥2,159
Volume
8,403,900
Avg. Vol
7,756,366
52-wk High
¥2,235
52-wk Low
¥893

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mayuki Hashimoto

66 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Michiharu Takii

67 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Harumitsu Endo

64 2016 Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director

Hisashi Furuya

62 2017 Vice President, Chief Director of Technology, Director

Kazuo Hiramoto

60 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business, Director

Keiichi Tanaka

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology

Fumio Inoue

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in President's Office, Manager of President's Office, Director

Kazuhiro Ikezawa

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production

Makoto Ito

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director of JSQ Business

Seiji Miyachi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production

Takayuki Morikawa

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Jiro Ryuta

2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshihiro Awa

2016 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales

Takashi Atami

Executive Officer

Takashi Fukushima

Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary

Naruya Hirota

Executive Officer, Director of Epi Technology

Daizo Horie

Executive Officer, Director of Materials

Naoki Ikeda

Executive Officer, Director of Evaluation & Basic Technology

Hiroshi Shibaya

Executive Officer, Manager of Imari 2nd Plant, Assistant Manager of Kyushu Business

Hiroshi Shinyashiki

Executive Officer, Chitose Plant Manager

Akihiro Yukawa

Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Hisashi Katahama

60 2016 Director

Hiroshi Yoshikawa

62 2016 Director

Masahiro Mitomi

53 2016 Independent Director

Kohei Nakanishi

62 2016 Independent Director

Shinichiro Ohta

71 2016 Independent Director

Hitoshi Tanaka

67 2016 Independent Director

Shinichi Kubosoe

Director of Accounting in President's Office
Biographies

Name Description

Mayuki Hashimoto

Mr. Mayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. He obtained a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Michiharu Takii

Mr. Michiharu Takii has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from The University of Tokyo in March 1974.

Harumitsu Endo

Mr. Harumitsu Endo has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Hisashi Furuya

Mr. Hisashi Furuya has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yonesawa Business Center in Main Production & Technology Unit, Director of Solar Business and Deputy Chief Director of Production & Technology in the Company.

Kazuo Hiramoto

Mr. Kazuo Hiramoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 2005. His previous titles include Manager of Kansai Business Center and Executive Officer in the Company.

Keiichi Tanaka

Fumio Inoue

Mr. Fumio Inoue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in President's Office, Manager of President's Office and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office, Manager of President's Office and Director of Finance in President's Office in the Company.

Kazuhiro Ikezawa

Makoto Ito

Seiji Miyachi

Takayuki Morikawa

Jiro Ryuta

Toshihiro Awa

Takashi Atami

Takashi Fukushima

Naruya Hirota

Daizo Horie

Naoki Ikeda

Hiroshi Shibaya

Hiroshi Shinyashiki

Akihiro Yukawa

Hisashi Katahama

Mr. Hisashi Katahama has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Hiroshi Yoshikawa

Mr. Hiroshi Yoshikawa has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Masahiro Mitomi

Mr. Masahiro Mitomi has been serving as Independent Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in OTSUKA KAGU, LTD., Representative Director in Value Create Inc., and working for Keio University,

Kohei Nakanishi

Mr. Kohei Nakanishi has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He used to work for Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Japan Finance Corporation.

Shinichiro Ohta

Mr. Shinichiro Ohta has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.

Hitoshi Tanaka

Mr. Hitoshi Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOKYO ENERGY & SYSTEMS INC., and working for a law firm.

Shinichi Kubosoe

