Name Description

Dewang Cao Mr. Cao Dewang has been Chairman of the Board in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD. since March 27, 2017. He used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager in the Company. He also serves as Director in three other companies.

Xiangming Chen Mr. Chen Xiangming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. since March 21, 2016. He used to work as Manager of Finance and Manager of Accounting and Secretary of the Board in the Company.

Jicheng Chen Mr. Chen Jicheng is Deputy General Manager in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD. He is also General Manager-Commerce Department of the Company. He used to be Deputy General Manager-Commerce Department of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Deputy General Manager in other companies.

Juli Chen Mr. Chen Juli has been Deputy General Manager in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD since September 2, 2002. He used to serve as Manager of Export, Manager of Sales and Director in the Company. He also serves as General Manager in two Hong Kong-based companies. He also used be Deputy General Manager in a Fujian-based company.

Shimeng He Mr. He Shimeng has been Deputy General Manager in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD since 1999. He served as Production Manager and Deputy General Manager of Sales in the Company.

Hui Cao Mr. Cao Hui is Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD. He also serves as Director in three other companies. He used be General Manager in Fuyao (North America) Co., Ltd and another company.

Shinong Wu Mr. Wu Shinong has been Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD since December 12, 2005. He used to work as Independent Director in the Company. He also serves as Independent Director in four other companies including Xiamen C&D Inc., Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Fujian Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. and a Xiamen-based bank. He was Visiting Professor of Stanford University, the United States.

Dezhen Zhu Ms. Zhu Dezhen is Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD. She is also President in a Shanghai-based equity investment management company. She used to be Chief Investment Officer and President-Private Bank Busainess in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd, President in a securities company, Chief Operating Officer in Xiangcai Securities Co.,Ltd., as well as Vice President-Business in J.P Morgan.

Yan Cheng Ms. Cheng Yan is Independent Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD. She is also General Manager, Vice Chairman-Investment Banking, Director of Global Senior Marketing & Customers and Director in BOC International Asia. She used to be Chief Strategic Investment Officer in a Hong Kong-based electrical investment company, Deputy General Manager in a Qinghai-based trust investment company, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer in a Hong Kong-based group company, as well as General Manager in a Shenzhen-based publishing company.

Changqing Li Mr. Li Changqing has been Independent Director in FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD since October 11, 2007. He is Independent Director in Xiamen C&D Inc., China Resources Sanjiu Medical and Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and HENAN SUNTRONT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. He is a Certified Public Accountant.