Jianzhong Liu Mr. Liu Jianzhong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd., since June 2008. He has been the Chairman of the board of directors, executive director and the secretary to the Party committee of the Bank since June 2008 and the chairman and the secretary of the Party committee of CQRC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. since December 2014. Mr. Liu is a deputy to the 12th National People’s Congress and an member of the 4th municipal committee and a deputy to the 3rd People’s Congress of Chongqing. He also serves as the chairman of the strategic development committee, the chairman of Sannong financial service committee and a member of the nomination committee. Between November 2002 and June 2008, Mr. Liu held a number of positions at the Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union, including director-general, secretary and deputy secretary to the Party committee, director-general and deputy directorgeneral. Prior to joining the Bank and between September 1992 and November 2002, Mr. Liu held several positions at the Chongqing business management department of the PBOC Chongqing Operations Office, including division director and deputy division director of the Cooperative Financial Institution Regulatory Division, a director and deputy director of the logistics services center and deputy division director of the Administration Office. Mr. Liu worked for the frontier inspection station at the Chongqing Airport between February 1985 and September 1992. Mr. Liu received a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Chongqing University in 2005. He is currently a senior economist accredited by Chongqing Municipal Government.

Lu Dong Ms. Dong Lu is Vice President of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. She has been the vice president of the Bank since May 2011. Ms. Dong was the general manager of the Treasury Operation Department at headquarters of the Bank from August 2008 to May 2011 and assumed a number of positions in Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union from October 2004 to August 2008 including general manager, vice general manager of the Business Department and deputy head of the Financial Planning Division. Prior to joining the Bank, Ms. Dong worked in the Financial Planning Department at Chongqing Branch of the China Everbright Bank from March 2002 to October 2004, business manager of the Customer Manager Department at Yuzhong Sub-branch of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank from April 2001 to March 2002 and worked in Business Department at Yuzhong Sub-branch of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank from June 1997 to April 2001. Ms. Dong obtained a master’s degree in Project Management from Chongqing University in December 2011 and is currently an economist.

Song Gao Mr. Gao Song is the Vice President of the Company. He has served as the general manager of the Human Resources Department of the Bank since May 2016. Mr. Gao served various positions in the Bank from May 2010 to May 2016, including deputy general manager of the Asset Preservation Department, general manager of the Channel Management Department, person in charge and secretary to the Party committee of Changshou Branch and president and secretary to the Party committee of Changshou Branch; served as deputy president of Xinpaifang Branch in Chongqing Branch of Bank of Communications from April 2009 to May 2010; consecutively served as clerk of risk management division, assets preservation officer of assets preservation department and legal compliance management officer of legal compliance department of Chongqing Branch of Bank of Communications from March 2002 to April 2009; and consecutively served as credit officer of savings and accounting division and business sales division of Shapingba Branch in Chongqing Branch of Bank of Communications from July 2001 to March 2002. Mr. Gao obtained a Master’s Degree in law from Southwest University of Political Science & Law in January 2005 and holds the Legal Profession Certificate issued by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC.

Jiangqiao Liu Mr. Liu Jiangqiao is Vice President of the company since October 2015, Mr. Liu Jiangqiao has served as deputy president of the Bank. Mr. Liu held multiple positions in the Bank from September 2008 to October 2015, including general manager of Personal Business Department, general manager of Three Rural Business Management Department, general manager of Personal Credit Department and general manager of Retail Channels Department, deputy general manager of Small Business Loan Center (conducting work) and deputy general manager of Agriculture and Personal Business Department. Before joining the Bank, Mr. Liu served as deputy president and member of the Party committee of Wanzhou Branch of Chongqing of China Construction Bank from December 2005 to September 2008; served as president assistant in the Banan Branch of Chongqing Branch of China Construction Bank from December 2003 to December 2005; served as accounting manager and deputy president in the Peace Plaza Branch of Chongqing Wanzhou Branch of China Construction Bank from May 2001 to December 2003; served as vice president and president assistant, chief of Business Department of Longbao Branch in the Longbao District Branch of Chongqing Wanxian Branch of China Construction Bank from February 1997 to May 2001, served as deputy and clerk sector chief of Business Department in the Longbao District Branch of Sichuan Province Wanxian Branch of China People’s Construction Bank from July 1992 to February 1997. Mr. Liu graduated from the Business Management Major in the Master of Business Administration College in Chongqing in June 2002 and now is an economist.

Jing Shu Ms. Shu Jing is Vice President of the Company. She has served as deputy president of the Bank since October 2015. Ms. Shu held a number of positions in the Bank from August 2008 to October 2015, including general manager of Credit Approval Department, general manager of Service Department of the company, general manager and deputy general manager in the Business Department. Before joining the Bank, Ms. Shu served as assistant president and deputy president of High Technology Development Zone Branch of Chongqing Branch of China Everbright Bank from August 2005 to August 2008; held multiple positions in the Beibei Branch of Chongqing Branch of China Construction Bank from January 1998 to August 2005, including manager and deputy general manager (conducting work) in the Business Department, deputy director of Huaguang Branch and secretary of the League of Branch, secretary of the League of Branch and audit supervisor of Finance Department, served as accounting of Business Department and accounting supervisor in Beibei Branch of Chongqing Branch of China Construction Bank from November 1992 to January 1998. Ms. Shu graduated from Economics and Management Major of the Correspondence School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Party School in December 1997 and now is an economist.

Min Wang Mr. Wang Min is Vice President of the Company. He has served as deputy president of the bank. Before joining the bank, Mr. Wang served as deputy president of Bank of Chongqing and member of the Party committee from October 2010 to July 2015; served as staff in the Chongqing Branch of the National Development Bank and deputy president of the Bank of Chongqing and member of the Party committee from July 2006 to October 2010; held a number of positions in the Chongqing Branch of the National Development Bank from July 2000 to July 2006, including director of the second Customer Department, director of Audit Supervision Department, director of Discipline Inspection Office and director of Audit; held a number of positions in the National Development Bank from December 1994 to July 2000, including deputy director of the Second Credit Audit Department of the Audit Council and deputy director of the Second Credit Audit Department and family-level auditor in the General Office of the Audit Bureau; served in the National Transportation Investment Office from June 1988 to December 1994; served in the general office of the State Economic Commission from July 1986 to June 1988. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in history of the Archival Science in Renmin University of China in July 1986 and obtained an EMBA degree from Sichuan University in June 2013.

Peizong Zhang Mr. Zhang Peizong is the Vice President of the Company. He has served as the chairman and the secretary to the Party committee of CQRC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. since March 2016. Mr. Zhang consecutively served as the president, deputy secretary to the Party general branch and deputy secretary to the Party committee of CQRC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. from November 2014 to March 2016; served as the person in charge, secretary to the Party committee, president and secretary to the Party committee of Beibei Branch of the Bank from March 2012 to November 2014 and concurrently served as the leader of the preparation team for establishment of CQRC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. from August 2014; consecutively served as the general manager of Development Planning Department, general manager of Development Research Department, person in charge, president and secretary to the Party committee of Tongliang Branch of the Bank from August 2008 to March 2012; consecutively served various positions in Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union from February 2001 to August 2008, including secretary to the general office, deputy head of the general office, council secretary (general manager level) and general manager of department of investigation and statistics; consecutively served as credit officer and secretary to general office of Hebian Rural Credit Cooperative of Chongqing Bishan Rural Credit Cooperative Union from July 1998 to February 2001. Mr. Zhang obtained a Master’s Degree in project management from Chongqing University in December 2008. He is currently a senior economist certified by Chongqing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

Jiaquan Ling Mr. Ling Jiaquan is the Chief Controller of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. He has been the chief controller and a member of the Party committee of the Bank since December 2008. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Ling assumed a number of positions as division director of the 3rd Site Inspection Division, division director of the 2nd State-owned Bank Regulation Division and Agricultural Bank Regulation Division at Banking Regulatory Commission Chongqing Bureau from December 2003 to December 2008. Mr. Ling held a number of positions at the Chongqing business management department of the PBOC Chongqing Operations Office from August 1988 to December 2003 including, the division director and deputy division director of the Regulation Division of Agricultural Banks as well as deputy division director of the 1st Bank Regulation Division and deputy division director of the 2nd Bank Regulation Division. Mr. Ling worked for the town office of Chongqing Branch from June 1984 to August 1988. Mr. Ling worked for the town office of Chongqing Branch of the PBOC from December 1972 to June 1984. Mr. Ling graduated from the Correspondence College of Centre Party Committee in 1998 majoring in economic management and is currently an accountant.

Wenhui Xie Mr. Xie Wenhui is President, Executive Director of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd., with effect from 21 August 2014. He is board of directors of the Bank has appointed Mr. Xie Wenhui as the president and deputy secretary to the Party Committee since December 2013. Mr. Xie has been served as an executive director of the Bank since August 2014. He also serves as the chairman of the risk management committee, a member of the strategic development committee, the nomination committee, the remuneration committee and Sannong financial service committee. Mr. Xie had been a deputy president of the Bank from May 2011 to December 2013. Mr. Xie was a general manager of the Information Technology Department at the headquarters of the Bank from January 2010 to May 2011, deputy general manager (in charge of work) of the Technology Department at the headquarters of the Bank from August 2008 to January 2010. Mr. Xie held several positions in Chongqing Rural Credit Cooperative Union from January 2007 to August 2008, including the deputy general manager and assistant to general manager at the Technology Department. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Xie served as a deputy director of the Technology Division at the Chongqing Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from March 1998 to January 2007. Mr. Xie worked in Zhuhai Software Development Centre of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from July 1997 to March 1998. Mr. Xie obtained a master’s degree in in precision instrument and machinery engineering from Chongqing University in July 1997 and is currently an economist and engineer.

Rong Wang Mr. Wang Rong is Senior Manager of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. He has served as senior manager of the bank. Mr. Wang had been a deputy president of the bank from June 2008 to April 2015; he served as deputy director of Association of Rural Credit Cooperatives in Chongqing from March 2004 to June 2008, served as director of Jiulongpo Credit Cooperatives in Chongqing from September 1996 to March 2004 and as director of the Association from October 1996 to March 2004. Before joining the bank, Mr. Wang served as leader of the Discipline Inspection Commission and staff in the Jiulongpo Branch of Chongqing Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China from August 1994 to September 1996; held multiple positions in the Logistical Engineering University of PLA, including deputy political commissar of the Corps, deputy regimental secretary in the Political Department and battalion commander officer in the Cadres Department from October 1990 to August 1994; joined in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from December 1976 to October 1990. Mr. Wang graduated from Finance Major in the Correspondence School of Chongqing Municipal Party School of China in December 1998 and now is a senior economist approved by the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government.

Xiaobo Yuan Mr. Yuan Xiaobo is Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Discipline Committee and Chairman of the Trade Union of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd. He has been a deputy secretary to the Party committee of the Bank since December 2008. Mr. Yuan is currently the deputy secretary to the Party committee, secretary to the discipline committee and chairman of the trade union of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Yuan was the division director (training division, human resources division) of Entrepreneur administration Division of Chongqing State-owned Assets Supervision from October 2003 and December 2008. Mr. Yuan was principal staff member, research assistant and deputy division director of the Cadres Division and the principal member of the Working Committee of Industrial Transport and the Cadres Division of Enterprise Executive Committee of Chongqing Municipal Party Committee from June 1998 to October 2003. Mr. Yuan worked for the Chongqing Electronics Industry Authority from March 1992 to June 1998. Mr. Yuan worked at the State-owned 907 Factory from August 1984 to March 1992. Mr. Yuan obtained a Master’s degree in Project Management from Chongqing University in 2008 and is currently a senior administration engineer and an economist.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited (a company secretarial services provider). Ms. Mok has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Mok is currently company secretary or joint company secretary of several listed companies.

Jianwei Chen Mr. Chen Jianwei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has served as the secretary to the Party committee and the chairman of Chongqing City Construction Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. since March 2016; served as the secretary to the Party committee, the chairman and the general manager of Chongqing City Construction Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. from January 2016 to March 2016; served as the general manager, deputy secretary to the Party committee and the director of Chongqing City Construction Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. from May 2014 to January 2016. He was a member of the Party Working Committee of Chongqing Liangjiang New District, the Deputy Director and Director of Industrial Development Zone of Liangjiang New District, the President of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Development & Investment Group from July 2010 to May 2014. He concurrently served as the general manager, the director and a member of the Party committee of Chongqing Transport and Travel Investment Group Limited from September 2008 to July 2010, during which he attended the diploma programme of business education of China Europe International Business School from August 2009 to April 2010. He served as the standing member of the district committee and the managing district vice head of Jiulongpo District, Chongqing from February 2003 to September 2008. Mr. Chen obtained a Master’s Degree in agricultural extension from College of Economics and Business Administration of Southwest University in 2005 and is currently a senior engineer certified by the People’s Government of Chongqing.

Xiaoyan Chen Ms. Chen Xiaoyan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. November 2015. She also served as the member of the Risk Management Committee and the Related Party Transaction Control Committee of the Bank. Ms. Chen Xiaoyan has served as the chief financial officer of Chongqing Transport and Travel Investment Group Company Limited (the shareholder of the Bank and one of the state-owned shareholders of the Bank) since August 2014 and concurrently served as the head of Financial Department of the same company from May 2012 to August 2014. She worked at the Financial Department of Chongqing Land Group from April 2011 to May 2012, and worked at the Financial Department of Chongqing International Construction Corporation from January 1999 to April 2011 during which she consecutively served as the deputy chief clerk, deputy head and the head of Financial Department. From September 1989 to January 1999, she worked at the financial office of Chongqing Wandefu Food Company Limited). Ms. Chen graduated from Chongqing College of Technology in June 2000, major in accounting and is currently a senior accountant.

Xiaohua Duan Mr. Duan Xiaohua is Non-Executive Director of the Company since August 2014. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and Sannong financial service committee of the Bank. Mr. Duan has served as a non-executive director of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. since June 2013 and a director and financial controller of Shanghai Fenghwa Group Co., Ltd. since October 2012. From March 2012 to October 2012, he served as the financial controller of Loncin Holdings Limited. From March 2008 to March 2012, he served in a number of positions in Chengdu Fudi Property Co., Ltd. including the financial manager, vice financial president and financial president. From May 2007 to March 2008, he served as the finance assistant manager of Hutchison Whampoa Property (Xi’an) Co., Ltd. From June 2003 to May 2007, he served as the chief of the Finance Department of Taiji Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. From June 2000 to June 2003, he served as the deputy director of the Finance Department of Taiji Group Sales General Company. From April 1999 to June 2000, he served as the deputy head of the Finance Division of Taiji Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. From July 1998 to April 1999, he served as a clerk in the Finance Department of Taiji Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.. He currently holds an MBA degree, and he is an accountant and a certified internal auditor.

Zhiming He Mr. He Zhiming is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He also served as the member of the Strategic Development Committee and the Audit Committee of the Bank. Mr. He Zhiming has been the general manager, deputy secretary to the Party Committee and director of Chongqing Yufu Assets Management Group Company Limited (the main shareholder of the Bank and one of the state-owned shareholders of the Bank) since September 2014. From February 2011 to September 2014, he served as the deputy director-general of the Chongqing Finance Bureau. From August 2001 to February 2011, he held various positions in the Regional Administration of Taxation of Chongqing, including the deputy director-general, the Head of International Taxation Department and the Head of the subordinate Tax Collection Administration. From April 2000 to August 2001, he was the Head of the Regional Administration of Taxation of Qianjiang, Chongqing and secretary to the Party Organization. He served as the Head of the Regional Administration of Taxation in the High and New Technology Industry Development Zone of Chongqing Municipal Government from March 1998 to April 2000. He served as the deputy head of the office in the Regional Administration of Taxation of Chongqing from June 1997 to March 1998. From September 1994 to June 1997, he held several positions in Regional Administration of Taxation of Chongqing City, Sichuan Province, including chief clerk of the General Office and deputy head of the General Office. From July 1993 to September 1994, he served as the chief clerk of the General Office of the Administration of Taxation of Chongqing City, Sichuan Province. From March 1992 to July 1993, Mr. He was the deputy head of the Stated-operated First Office of the Taxation Subdivision of the Central Area, Chongqing City, Sichuan Province. From July 1987 to March 1992, he was a deputy chief clerk of the Department of Policy Development of the Administration of Taxation of Chongqing City, Sichuan Province,

Shengping Lai Mr. Lai Shengping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has served as the vice president of Chongqing Water Group Co., Ltd. since August 2010. From December 2002 to February 2011, he served in a number of positions in Chongqing Drainage Co., Ltd., including party branch committee secretary, deputy general manager, general manager and secretary to the Party committee. From July 2001 to December 2002, he served in Chongqing Water Supply Co., Ltd as the deputy secretary to the party committee and secretary of the discipline committee. From August 2000 to July 2001, he served as deputy director of office of the Chongqing Municipal Administration Commission. From June 1998 to August 2000, he served as deputy director of the advertising division of Public Utilities Bureau of Chongqing. From July 1987 to June 1998, he served in a number of positions in Chongqing Municipal Public Tram Company, including director of Youth League committee, deputy secretary of Youth League committee, deputy secretary of Youth League committee and captain for 429 team, party branch committee secretary, the deputy section chief of the publicity division, the section chief of the publicity division, office director, and deputy secretary to the Party committee. Mr. Lai obtained a Master’s Degree in business administration from Xiamen University in July 2012. He is currently a senior administration engineer certified by the Propaganda Department of Chongqing Municipal Party Committee as well as an engineer certified by Chongqing Water Group Co., Ltd.

Honghai Wen Mr. Wen Honghai is Non-Executive Director of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd., since June 2008. He is also a member of the related party transaction supervision committee of the Bank. Mr. Wen has also been the director and vice president of the Huaxin Century Investment Group Co., Ltd. (one of our shareholders) since March 2001 and served as deputy finance manager and finance manager of Huaxin Century Investment Group Co., Ltd. from June 2000 to March 2001. From November 1996 to June 2000, Mr. Wen was the finance manager of China Enterprise International Investment Co. Ltd. From April 1992 to November 1996, Mr. Wen worked as the manager of the China Rural Development Trust and Investment Company and lectured in Renmin University of China during the period from September 1988 to April 1992. Mr Wen obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Renmin University of China in 1988.

Guohua Cao Mr. Cao Guohua is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. since December 2014. He is also a chairman of the audit committee, the nomination committee, the remuneration committee and Sannong financial service committee of the Bank. Mr. Cao has been a professor and PhD tutor of the Department of Finance, School of Economics and Business Management, Chongqing University since September 2007 until now, during which he has served as an independent director of Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Co., Ltd. since January 2015, an outside director of Chongqing Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd. since June 2014, an independent director of Chongqing Yukaifa Co., Ltd. since August 2012 and an independent director of Chengde Nanjiang Co., Ltd. since April 2012. He once served as an independent director of Balance Automobile Insurance Co., Ltd. from March 2010 to March 2013. Mr. Cao served as an independent director of Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from December 2007 to December 2013. He once served as an associate professor and professor of the Department of Finance, School of Economics and Business Management, Chongqing University from December 2000 to September 2007. From April 1993 to December 2000, he served as an assistant lecturer and lecturer of the School of Economics and Business Management, Chongqing University. From July 1992 to April 1993, he served as an assistant lecturer of the Department of Mathematics, Chongqing University. Mr. Cao obtained a bachelor’s degree in the Department of Mathematics, Anhui Normal University in July 1989. He obtained a master’s degree in the Department of Mathematics, Sichuan University in July 1992 and obtained a PhD degree in the School of Economics and Business Management, Chongqing University in December 1999.

Li Hsun Sun Mr. Sun Li Hsun is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since December 2011. He also serves as the chairman of the remuneration committee, a member of the audit committee, risk management committee and the nomination committee of the Bank. Mr. Sun has been an independent non-executive director of Mizuho Securities Asia Limited since December 2014. From November 2005 to June 2014, he had served as an independent non-executive director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 95). He has also been the managing director of Pan Asian Mortgage Company Limited since December 1999. Mr. Sun was the consultant of Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Limited between April 1998 and December 1999, and was appointed by the Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the first Chief Operating Officer of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation between February 1997 and April 1998. Mr. Sun was the managing director of ARCH Fixed Income Management Limited between March 1996 and February 1997, a senior managing director of Bear Stearns Asia Limited between October 1994 and February 1996, and executive director of GS (Asia) Securities Limited between July 1986 and September 1994. Mr. Sun obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Mengbo Yin Mr. Yin Mengbo is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since December 2011. He also serves as the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the audit committee, the strategic development committee, the remuneration committee and the related party transaction supervision committee. Mr. Yin has been a lecturer of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics since July 1982, the chairman of the Professor Committee of the School of Finance of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics since June 2013, the dean of the Research Institute of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics from November 2011 to June 2013, the head of the graduate department of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics from September 2007 to November 2011 and the dean of the School of Finance of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics between September 1997 and September 2007. Mr. Yan graduated from the department of finance of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 1982 and currently holds a master’s degree and a doctorate degree, serving as professor and doctoral supervisor.