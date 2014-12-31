Name Description

Niansha Xu Mr. Xu Niansha is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Xu has been the chairman of Poly Group since May 2013. Mr. Xu also serves as a director of Straco Corporation Limited and a member of the 12th national committee of the Chinese People Political Consultation Conference. Mr. Xu has successively served as the general manager of Huahai Real Estate Development Corporation the chairman and the general manager of China Ocean Aviation Group Limited the vice chairman of China National Machinery Industry Corporation and the vice chairman of CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd. Mr. Xu holds a doctor degree in law and a doctor degree in economics and was granted the qualification of senior engineer in professor level.

Yingchun Jiang Mr. Jiang Yingchun is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2010. Mr. Jiang served as assistant to general manager from December 2001 to February 2007, and vice general manager from February 2007 to November 2010. Mr. Jiang is currently the chairman of Poly Auction Beijing, chairman of Poly Auction Hong Kong, chairman of Poly Art Centre, a director of Poly Art Investment and the chairman of Poly Film. Mr. Jiang holds a bachelor degree in History majoring in Archaeology and qualification as an editor.

Nan Li Mr. Li Nan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd. Mr. Li joined the Company in January 2000 and served as a Director and general manager of our Company from January 2000 to November 2010. Mr. Li has been the vice chairman of our Company since December 2010. Mr. Li is also a director of Poly Theatre Management and Poly Film, the head of the China Philharmonic Orchestra, the vice president of Beijing Association for Performances and a director of Chinese Musicians Association. Mr. Li holds a postgraduate equivalent degree in Business Management and used to study violin performance and composition in the People`s Liberation Army Institute of Arts.

Wei Wang Ms. Wang Wei is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd. Ms. Wang also serves as a director of Poly Theatre Management, a director of Poly Auction Beijing, a director of Poly Auction Guangdong and a director of Poly Auction Hong Kong. Ms. Wang holds her bachelor degree in technology of foreign trade and qualification as a senior accountant.

Debin Liu Mr. Liu Debin is Vice President of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since March 2013. Mr. Liu also serves as a director and general manager of Poly Film. Mr. Liu holds a bachelor degree in Industrial Accounting and qualification as a senior economist

Wei Ren Mr. Ren Wei is Vice President of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2010. Mr. Ren also serves as the general counsel of the Company, chairman of Poly Theatre Management, a director of Shanghai Oriental Art Centre, a director of Poly Auction Beijing and a director of Poly Auction Hong Kong. Mr. Ren holds a master’s equivalent degree in Enterprise Management

You Zhou Mr. Zhou You is Vice President of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2010. Mr. Zhou also serves as a director of Poly Theatre Management. Mr. Zhou holds a bachelor degree in Literary Editing and qualification as an editor.

Xi Zhang Mr. Zhang Xi is Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited. Mr. Zhang has been the vice general manager of Poly Group since September 2014. Mr. Zhang also serves as the curator of Poly Art Museum and a director of Poly Jiu Lian Holding Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined Poly Group since 1996 and successively served as the project manager of finance department of Poly Group, the chief accountant of Poly Plaza Co., Ltd. the chief accountant and the vice general manager of Poly Technologies Inc. the vice general manager and the general manager of Poly Finance Co., Ltd. the assistant to general manager of Poly Group, the chairman of Poly Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. and the vice general manager and the chief financial officer of Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600048). Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor degree in economics and was granted the qualification of senior accountant.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Mok currently acts as company secretary of certain companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Mok holds a master’s degree in Applied Accounting and Finance.

Lin Wang Mr. Wang Lin is Non-Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since March 2013. Mr. Wang also serves as the vice general manager of Poly Group, the chairman of Poly Mining Investment Co., Ltd., and the chairman of Sino Africa Investment and Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang holds a master degree in Literature.

Zigao Zhao Mr. Zhao Zigao is Non-Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2010. Mr. Zhao is also head of the corporate development department of Poly Group, a director of Poly Property Group Co., Ltd., and a director of Poly Investment Holding Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zhao holds a master degree in Economics.

Boqian Li Mr. Li Boqian is Independent Non-Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2013. Mr. Li has been a teacher in Archaeology Department of Peking University since 1961 and has been a professor and doctoral tutor of School of Archaeology and Museology of Peking University since 1990 and 1996, respectively. Mr. Li holds a bachelor degree in Archaeology.

Xiaohui Li Ms. Li Xiaohui is Independent Non-Executive Director of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd since December 2010. Ms. Li has served as a professor and doctoral tutor of the School of Accountancy of the Central University of Finance and Economics and a member of the Professional Technology Consultancy Committee of the Association of Registered Accountants of the PRC since January 2007. Ms. Li is currently an independent non-executive director of Jiangsu Welle Environmental Co., Ltd., Kailuan Energy Chemical Co., Ltd., Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd. and China U-Ton Holdings Limited. Ms. Li holds a doctor degree in Economics.