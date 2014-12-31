Name Description

Tak On Cheung Mr. Cheung Tak On serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the development of the overall strategic vision, direction and goals of the Group. He has won a number of social awards, and possesses over 20 years of auto dealer experience. From November 1999 to February 2005 and from November 2005 to present, Mr. Cheung has been the chairman of Shanghai Yongda Holding (Group) Limited (“Yongda Holding”) as well as its chief executive offi cer since November 1999, where he has been mainly responsible for overseeing its overall development and formulating corporate and business strategies. Mr. Cheung is currently a director of Grouprich International. He is also currently a director of Shanghai Yongda Group Company Limited By Shares and Shanghai Shoujia Investment Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Shoujia”) as well as the chairman of Shanghai Shouchuang Automobile Consultancy and Services Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Shouchuang”). From September 1991 to June 1998, Mr. Cheung was the general manager of Yongda CLS. Mr. Cheung obtained an adult higher education training certificate in economic law jointly granted by The Open University of China and China University of Political Science and Law through distance learning in 1996 and master of science in business administration (Leadership Studies) of Madonna University, Michigan in December 2001. Mr. Cheung also completed the Senior Seminar on MSBA Shanghai Program organized by Shanghai Institute of International Finance, School of Business, Madonna University, Michigan and International Financial Center Association from September 1999 to December 2001, and the China CEO Program jointly offered by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Columbia Business School, IMD and London Business School in 2011. Mr. Cheung completed the course of China CEO Global Research Proposal organised by Overseas Educaiton Collage of Shanghai Jiaotong University in 2014.

Yue Xu Mr. Xu Yue serves as President, Executive Director of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as the executive president of the Company on 18 January 2012 and is responsible for overseeing the development of marketing strategies and the establishment of new 4S dealerships. Mr. Xu joined the Company in 1999 and has more than 14 years of experience in the passenger vehicle dealership sector. Mr. Xu is also currently the general manager of Automobile Group, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the chairman or director of several of the subsidiaries of the Group. He has been the assistant to the chief executive officer of Yongda Holding from January 2009 to December 2011. From June 2004 to January 2009, Mr. Xu was the deputy general manager of Yongda CLS and the general manager of Shanghai Baozen Automobile Sales and Services Co. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Between February 2002 and March 2004, Mr. Xu was secretary to the chief executive officer of Yongda Holding, where he was mainly responsible for assisting the chief executive officer with daily administration. From November 2000 to February 2002, Mr. Xu was the general manager of Shanghai Yongda International Trading, Ltd., where he was mainly responsible for the import of passenger vehicles. Between October 1999 and November 2000, Mr. Xu was the assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Pudong Sales and Services Co., Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Xu received a bachelor diploma in practical English and a secondary college diploma in international business and finance management from Shanghai Normal University in June 1997, and a master of science degree in business administration (leadership studies) from Madonna University, Michigan in December 2005. Mr. Xu also completed the Senior Seminar on MSBA Shanghai Program organized by Shanghai Institute of Intern

Yingjie Cai Mr. Cai Yingjie serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing its operations, information technology, investment as well as managing its relationship with automobile manufacturers and exploring new business opportunities for the Group. Mr. Cai is also currently the general manager of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“Automobile Group”), which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is responsible for its operation and management as well as the chairman or a director of several of its subsidiaries. From November 1998 to December 2011, he was the director of Yongda CLS and its general manager from November 1999 to December 2011. Mr. Cai was the deputy chief executive officer and a director of Yongda Holding from November 1999 to December 2011. From September 1991 to June 1998, Mr. Cai was the deputy general manager of Yongda CLS, where he was responsible for its business development. From September 1984 to July 1990, Mr. Cai worked in Shanghai Shenbao Automobiles Factory (later known as Shanghai Shenbao Automobiles Co., Ltd. where he was responsible for automobiles inspection and management of the fleet of automobiles. Mr. Cai is currently a vice-chairman of the Shanghai Association of Automobile Manufacture and he had also been a vice president of the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Cai graduated from Nanjing Army Command College with an adult higher education bachelor diploma in law in 2002.

Zhigao Wang Mr. Wang Zhigao is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. He was responsible for overseeing the corporate finance, investors’ relation and financial management of the Group. Mr. Wang has been a director of Yongda Holding since January 2005 and its deputy chief executive officer since January 2004, where he is responsible for its finance, audit, investment and legal affairs, and a director of Yongda CLS since December 2003. Mr. Wang is also currently a director of Sea of Wealth International Investment Company Limited and the chairman or a director of several of its subsidiaries. He also serves as a director of Shanghai Shoujia and Shanghai Shouchuang, the chairman of Shanghai Yongda Asset Management Company Limited and Shanghai Yongda Investment Management Co., Ltd., as well as an executive director of Shanghai Yongda Property Development Co., Ltd. From March 1998 to December 2003, Mr. Wang was a lawyer at Shanghai Jin Shi Law Firm and from January 1997 to February 1998, a lawyer at Shanghai Xin Cheng Law Firm. Mr. Wang graduated from East China University of Politics and Law with a bachelor degree in economic law in 1992 and a master degree in law in 1999. Mr. Wang also received a master degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2007.

Ying Dong Mr. Dong Ying, CPA, serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd and is also the deputy general manager of the Automobile Group. Mr. Dong joined the Group in November 2011 and has been responsible for its financial management. Mr. Dong has 18 years’ experience in corporate finance, accounting, auditing, risk management and internal control. Mr. Dong was the deputy head of financial control centre of Yongda Holding between November 2011 and December 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Dong was the financial controller of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (stock code: 1886) from 2006 to 2011, a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Dong worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian Limited Company CPAs from 2003 to 2006 as a senior manager in its risk management and internal control service department and from 1994 to 2003 as a senior manager in its audit department. He is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia. Mr. Dong obtained a bachelor degree in fine chemical engineering and a secondary diploma in international corporate management from East China University of Science and Technology in July 1993.

Hua Tang Mr. Tang Hua serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager of the company. He is responsible for the overall marketing and brand promotion of our Group. Mr. Tang is also the deputy general manager of Automobile Group and the director of our certain subsidiaries. After joining us in 2002, Mr. Tang held various positions in our Group, such as the press spokesman, the director of brand and PR office, the director of marketing center, the secretary of the Youth League Committee of our Group, the director of Jaguar & Land Rover Business Division of Yongda, and the general manager of Shanghai Oriental Yongda Automobile Sales Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Mr. Tang is also the vice president of Shanghai Automobile Sales Trade Association, and the deputy secretary general of Shanghai Young Entrepreneurs’ Association, who has made positive efforts for the development of the industry. Mr. Tang has more than 20 years of experience in the automobile industry. Mr. Tang won many awards in various fields of society and planed a number of influential activities under the leadership of the Group. Mr. Tang obtained double bachelor’s degree in economic management from Air Force Political Academy and in administrative management from Fudan University in 2001, and later obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Fudan University in 2005.

Dong Wei Mr. Wei Dong serves as Deputy General Manager of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for managing the sales, after-sale services, insurance and clients’ relationship of the Group. Mr. Wei is also currently the deputy general manager of Automobile Group and a director of several of its subsidiaries. Mr. Wei has more than 13 years’ experience in sales management. From January 2008 to December 2011, Mr. Wei was the deputy general manager of Yongda CLS. From November 2004 to December 2008, Mr. Wei was the general manager of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Trade Center Co., Ltd. From April 2002 to October 2004, he was the deputy general manager of Shanghai Number One Yongda Automobile Trading Co., Ltd. Between April 2000 and March 2002, he was the deputy general manager of the Songjiang store of the Shanghai Number One Department Store Co., Ltd. From October 1989 to July 1998, Mr. Wei was a salesman, deputy secretary and secretary of the Youth League Committee at the Shanghai Number One Department Store Co., Ltd. Mr. Wei obtained an adult higher education bachelor diploma in business administration from Shanghai Second Polytechnic University in 2002.

Ming Ye Mr. Ye Ming serves as Vice President, Deputy General Manager of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ye is also currently the deputy general manager of Automobile Group and a director of several of our subsidiaries. From January 2009 to December 2011, Mr. Ye simultaneously held the offices of the assistant to chief executive officer of Yongda Holding and the deputy general manager of Yongda CLS. Mr. Ye held a number of managerial positions at Yongda CLS between 2003 and 2008, including the director of the business development department and assistant to the general manager. In 2002, Mr. Ye held the office of assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Rental Company. Mr. Ye received a bachelor degree in law from Shanghai University in 2001.

Min He Mr. He Min serves as Deputy General Manager, Assistant to President of the company. He is responsible for the development of our after-sales management and the independent after-sales maintenance business. Mr. He is also the deputy general manager of Automobile Group. Mr. He, who has served our Group for 16 years, has 18 years of experience in automobile sales and service industry. Prior to joining us, Mr. He served in Shanghai Huchang Motor Service Co. Ltd., from August 1997 to July 1999 as a quality inspector. Mr. He joined our Company in July 1999 and successively served as the after-sales service manager of Yongda Guangzhou Honda 4S dealerships, the after-sales service manager of Yongda Toyota 4S dealerships, the deputy general manager and after-sales service manager of Yongda BMW 4S dealerships as well as the general manager of Yongda Infiniti 4S dealerships. Mr. He graduated from Liao Yuan Vocational Technical College in Shanghai in 1997, and later graduated from East China Normal University in Shanghai in 2000 with a college diploma in economic management.

Liang Tang Mr. Tang Liang serves as Deputy General Manager, Assistant to President of the company. Mr. Tang is also the deputy general manager of Automobile Group. Mr. Tang joined us in May 4, 2010 and served as the deputy general manager and the general manager of Shanghai Baozen Automobile Sales and Services Co. Ltd. and the vice director of Baocheng Business Division. Mr. Tang has over 10 years of working experience in the automobile industry. Prior to joining us, Mr. Tang worked at SGM Automobile Manufacturing Department from April 2004 to the end of 2008, during which period he held a number of managerial positions in respect of engineering and production, and later served as the assistant to the vice president of SGM Automobile Marketing from the end of 2008 until he joined our Group. Mr. Tang graduated from the Material Science and Engineering Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in material science and engineering, and obtained a master’s degree in the same major in 2004. Mr. Tang is currently pursuing a master degree in Executive Master of business administration at China Europe International Business School.

Yi Chen Ms. Chen Yi serves as Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as the vice president and the general manager of the financial innovation department of the Company in March 2014 and is responsible for the financial innovation, capital management and finance leasing business of the Group. Ms. Chen has over 18 years of experience in banking and financing industry. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Chen was the senior assistant to the president of the Transportation Finance Division and the director of Eastern China Automobile Business Division of China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) stock code: 600016 and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) stock code: 01988) (“CMBC”) from April 2013 to January 2014. From February 2004 to April 2013, Ms. Chen held several managerial positions in CMBC, including the senior customer manager of CMBC, Shanghai Branch, Anting Sub-branch, the general manager of the Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Finance Division Two of CMBC, the general manager of the Automobile Finance Department and the president of CMBC, Shanghai Branch, Jiading Sub-branch and the president of CMBC, Shanghai Branch, Gubei Sub-branch. From July 1995 to February 2004, she worked at the Credit Card Division, Personal Banking Division and Customer Service Division of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (SSE stock code: 601328 and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 03328). Ms. Chen obtained a diploma in International Finance from Shanghai Finance University (previously known as Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance in 1995, a bachelor degree in Money and Banking from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2000 and a master degree in Executive Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2014.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai serves as Company Secretary at China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. She is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She currently acts as the joint company secretary of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (stock code: 02607), Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (stock code: 00958), New China Life Insurance Company Ltd (stock code: 1336), China Hanking Holdings Limited (stock code: 03788), Haitong Securities Co., Ltd (stock code: 6837), Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (stock code: 816), Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Limited (stock code: 3666), DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (stock code: 6889), Future Land Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 1030) and Chinalco Mining Corporation International (stock code: 3668); and also acts as the sole company secretary of China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (stock code: 1011), C.banner International Holdings Limited (stock code: 01028), Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 06868), SPT Energy Group Inc. (stock code: 1251) and Kai Shi China Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 1281).

Liqun Wang Mr. Wang Liqun serves as Non-Executive Director at China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd since January 18, 2012. He is responsible for formulating policies of the Group. Mr. Wang is currently the president of Shanghai Stone Capital, a China-based private equity fund. Mr. Wang has been heading Shanghai Stone Capital in its investments and strategic development. He is also an independent director of Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”): 002261). Mr. Wang has served a number of positions, including a director, general manager and senior consultant of Shanghai Bashi Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. (now known as Huayu Automotive Systems Company Limited (Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) stock code: 600741). From 1999 to 2007, Mr. Wang was the chairman of Shanghai Urban Rail System Corporation. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Wang was the general manager of Shanghai Chengtou Corporation. Mr. Wang was qualified as a senior economist in 1992 by the Shanghai Economic (Production Area) Senior Professional and Technical Qualifi cations Committee and was awarded as an Outstanding Young Entrepreneur by the Youth Communist League Committee of Shanghai and Shanghai Youth Entrepreneurs Association. Mr. Wang obtained a college diploma in economics management from the School of Construction and Management of the University of Shanghai Urban Construction College in 1987.

Xianglin Chen Mr. Chen Xianglin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director at China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd since January 18, 2012. From 1995 to 2006, Mr. Chen had been the chairman of Shanghai Automobile Industry (Group) Limited. Between April 2004 and June 2008, Mr. Chen was the chairman of the supervisory committee of Shanghai Automotive Co., Ltd. (SSE stock code: 600104), where his main responsibilities included monitoring the board and management activities and the internal control of the company. Mr. Chen has held a number of senior positions in the government, including the deputy secretary general of the Shanghai People’s Government, deputy head of the Shanghai First Electromechanical Bureau and director of Shanghai Planning Committee. He had also been the vice-chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Economic Organization and Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics. In 1989, Mr. Chen obtained accreditation as senior economist from the Shanghai Economic (Production Area) Senior Professional and Technical Qualifications Committee. Mr. Chen was admitted as a senior economist in 1994, and was later promoted as a senior international business engineer in 1995 by the Shanghai Professional Titles Reform Work Leading Group and the Economic Professional Qualifications Committee of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Chen graduated with a bachelor diploma in mathematics from Fudan University in 1967, and has also completed a training course on independent directors organized by the SSE in 2008 and a training course on directors and supervisors of listed company organized by the Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau under the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Wei Lu Dr. Lu Wei, Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director at China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd since January 18, 2012. He began his career in academia. Since 2003, Mr. Lu has been the Associate Dean of the Antai College of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University as well as a professor at its Department of Business Administration. Between February 1997 and March 2003, Mr. Lu was an assistant to the Dean of the School of Management of Fudan University and a professor in its Department of Marketing from November 2001 to March 2003. From 1996 to 1997, Mr. Lu was a visiting scholar at the Sloan School of Management of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is Independent Director at Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group Co., Ltd., Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Co., Ltd., China Seven Star Shopping Limited and Giti Tire Corporation. Mr. Lu graduated with a bachelor degree in management science from Fudan University in 1986 before obtaining his master degree in economics in 1989 and Ph.D. in economics in 1996 at the same university.