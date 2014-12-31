Name Description

Chun Hong Wong Mr. Wong Chun Hong has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2015. Mr WONG is the Founder of the Group. He is also a director of various subsidiaries within the Group. In addition, he is also the second largest shareholder and vice chairman of the board of directors of Rainbow Department Store Co., Ltd. (“Rainbow”), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He has over two decades of experience in the real estate business in the PRC and Hong Kong. From 1993 to 1996, Mr WONG was the deputy managing director and the second largest shareholder of Top Glory International Holdings Limited (“TGI”) (formerly known as World Trade Center Group Limited), a company which was listed on the Stock Exchange and is now privatised and was the vice chairman of China Foods Limited (formerly known as China Foods Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange (“China Foods”). From 1996 to 2001, Mr WONG was a major shareholder, chairman and chief executive officer of ITC Properties Group Limited (formerly known as Cheung Tai Hong Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange (“ITC”). Mr WONG was awarded 2010 (2010 Person of the Year) by China Real Estate Information Corporation (Sina House), 2011 the Most Influencial Person in China and 2012 the Most Influential Person in real estate sector in China in the 11th and 12th Boao Real Estate Forum respectively and 2011 CEIBS Alumni Award Programme by China Europe International Business School. Mr WONG also attended the Global CEO Programme for China in 2007 which was coorganized by IESE Business School and Harvard Business School. He is a member of Guangzhou Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Guangzhou Associates Limited.

Feng Yang Chen Mr. Chen Feng Yang has been appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2015 He joined the Group in February 2006 and was promoted to the position of senior vice president in October 2010 and later appointed as the chief operating officer of the Company in June 2011. He is the director of several subsidiaries of the Group. During the period between 2002 to 2006, he worked as the vice president of China Bao’an Group Co. Ltd. and the chairman of Hengan Property Development (Shenzhen) Ltd. Mr CHEN graduated from Wuhan Institute of Technology in 1989 with a master degree in Structural Engineering.

Lei Xu Mr. Xu Lei has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective October 1, 2015. He is the chairman of Yunnan Metropolitan Construction Investment Co., Ltd. (“YMCI”). He is also the chairman of Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the chairman of Champion Property & Casualty Insurance Company Limited, a limited liability company as held to 20% by YMCI. In May 2015, Mr XU has been appointed as the chairman and a nonexecutive director of Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited, (“Yunnan Water”), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and YMCI is its controlling shareholder. Besides, he is also the chairman of Caiyun International Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of YMCI and a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr XU has extensive experience as senior management in urban developments, urban water supply, cultural and tourism, medical services, bio-pharmaceutical, financial education and hotel businesses. Mr XU obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Peking University in July 2007 and a doctor of philosophy in study of industrial economics from Wuhan University of Technology in Wuhan in June 2012.

King Tak Chan Mr. Chan King Tak is Chief Financial Officer of Top Spring International Holdings Limited., since 1 August 2014. Mr CHAN joined the Company in April 2010. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for KPMG from April 2004 to November 2009 and served as an audit manager providing audit and consulting services to clients listed in Hong Kong, China and Singapore. He has extensive experience in accounting, auditing, financial management and corporate governance matters. Mr CHAN received his Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002. Besides, he is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Hui Hong Zhong Mr. Zhong Hui Hong is Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. Mr Zhong joined the Group in February 2014 and was appointed as a vice president of the Company. He is in charge of the Group’s operations, development and urban redevelopment affairs. Prior to joining the Group, he was the vice president of Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co., Ltd and served as the chairman of Shenzhen Southern Agricultural Logistics Company, Shenzhen Higreen Logistics Company, Shenzhen Buji Agricultural Products Centre Wholesale Market, Shenzhen Higreen Environmental Co., Ltd, Wuhan Higreen Company, the officer of the old town redevelopment office and the general manager of the planning and development department. Mr ZHONG holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering and a Master’s degree in Architectural and Civil Engineering from Tsinghua University. He is a senior engineer (construction) accredited by the Shenzhen Professional and Technological Qualifications Evaluation Committee for Senior Engineers (Construction).

Xiang Hua Ding Mr. Ding Xiang Hua is Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since April 2014. He is in charge of the Group’s new business development department. Prior to joining the Group, he took up various positions in China Resources National Corp., China Resources Enterprises Limited, China Resources Logic Limited as an executive human resources manager, project manager and business manager etc. Since 2002, Mr. Ding was the deputy general manager of financial services department of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (“China Resources Group”), the general manager of information center of China Resources Group, the director and assistant general manager of China Resources Investment Enterprise Ltd., the managing director of China CONIC Import & Export Co. Ltd., the general manager of China Resources SZITIC investment Ltd., and the director of the joint venture company between China Resources Group and Wal-Mart China. Mr. Ding has extensive working experience in company restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and business management. Mr. Ding received his Bachelor’s degree in Law from China University of Political Science and Law and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. He is also a qualified solicitor of the PRC.

Da Chuan He Mr. He Da Chuan is Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since February 2013. Mr HE joined the Group in July 2012 and was appointed as the general manager of a subsidiary in Changzhou. Mr HE is the managing director and general manager of Zhejiang Regional Company. Prior to joining the Group, he was the manager of marketing department of COB Development (Shanghai) Company Limited (formerly known as China Overseas (Shanghai) Limited), the general manager of Shanghai Hopson Property Development Company Limited, the general manager of Chengdu’s business department of Greenland Group in Shanghai and the vice president of Rong Qiao Group. Mr HE graduated from Wuhan Institute of Building Materials.

Qing Liu Ms. Liu Qing is Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since August 2014. In addition, she serves as a director and the executive deputy general manager of Shenzhen New Top Spring Investment Fund Management Company Limited. Ms. Liu is also the general manager of the finance department of the Group and the director of several subsidiaries. Ms LIU is in charge of the accounting, finance and fund management in China. Prior to joining the Group, she took up positions in Shenzhen International Trust and Investment Co., Ltd., being the assistant general manager and finance department manager of Shenzhen SZITIC Property Development Co., Ltd. and the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Water Flower Property Co., Ltd. Ms. Liu has extensive working experience in real estate project developments and operations, group control and financial market. She is familiar with the capital market and experienced in team management. Ms. Liu completed her bachelor education in Accounting at Jinan University.

Wen Jun Luo Mr. Luo Wen Jun is Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since June 18, 2009. Mr. Luo joined the Group in May 2006. Mr LUO is in charge of the retail and property management division of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr LUO possessed extensive experience in property development and business administration. During the period between 1985 and 1999, he worked as the deputy sector chief and assistant to the manager of Shanghai Zhabei District People’s Government Finance and Trade Office), the general manager of Shanghai Xin Xin Department Store), the deputy general director of business construction of Shanghai train station, the deputy general manager of Shanghai Xin Zu Nong Industrial and Commercial Company Limited) and the managing director of Shanghai Tomorrow Square Company Limited). From 2002 to 2006, he was the director and executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Everbright Company Limited. In addition, Mr LUO was elected as the vice chairman of the Federation of Industry and Commerce of Zhonglou District of Changzhou and the deputy to the National People’s Congress of Zhonglou District of Changzhou respectively in 2011 and 2012. In August 2012, he was appointed as the standing director of Jiangsu Hong Kong-Invested Company Service Association. Mr LUO completed a Business Management course at Shanghai TV University in 1986.

Peng Li Zhang Mr. Zhang Peng Li is Vice President of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. Mr ZHANG joined the Group in March 2008, resigned in February 2013 and rejoined the Group in April 2014 as a vice president of the Company. He is in charge of the Group’s operation and management department in China and was appointed as general manager of Nanchang Topspring Property Ltd. Mr ZHANG is experienced in the management of real estate projects. Prior to joining the Group, he took up various positions including the manager of the real estate department of Shenzhen Seg Hi-Tech Industrial Co., Ltd. He also worked in the Wanda Group and served as the general manager in Wuxi Wanda Commercial Investment Co., Ltd. Mr ZHANG was the general manager of Shenzhen Water Flower Property Co., Ltd. in March 2008 and a vice president of the Company in October 2010. During February 2013 to March 2014, he was the vice president of Orient Landscape Industry Group Ltd. and the chief executive officer of Orient Land Company Ltd.

Tian Ye Wang Mr. Wang Tian Ye has been appointed as an Executive Director of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd effective October 1, 2015. is the managing director of Super Joy International Limited and an independent director of Henan Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd. , a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr WANG joined the Company in August 2012, was appointed as an executive director of the Company in September 2012 and has tendered his resignation as an executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2013 as he needs to take care of an overseas family member with health condition. During his tenure with the Group, Mr WANG was the chairman and general manager of New Top Spring Fund Management Co., Ltd. , formerly known as Shenzhen Prosperity Top Spring Investment Fund Management Company Limited, an associate of the Company, and he was also the chairman of Shenzhen Top Spring Commercial Investment Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr WANG was an executive director and the chief executive officer of Central China Real Estate Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from 2004 to 2012. He worked in various positions in the Bank of China Group from 1980 to 1997 and was the deputy general manager of the Bank of China, Sydney Branch from 1993 to 1997 and a senior associate of the Australian Institute of Banking and Finance. From 1998 to 2004, Mr WANG was the representative of Guangdong Development Bank, Hong Kong representative office and the general manager of an investment company established by the bank. Besides, he was an independent non-executive director of CNPV Solar Power SA, a company listed on New York Stock Exchange Euronext, and was an independent non-executive director of each of National Investments Fund Limited, China Investment Development Limited and Aurum Pacific (China) Group Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Zhi Wei Yuan Mr. Yuan Zhi Wei is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as the Assistant President since 16 March 2016. He joined Yunnan Metropolitan Construction Investment Co., Ltd., (“YMCI”) in 2011, and has worked for a fund company under YMCI, the board office of YMCI and Caiyun International Investment Limited (“Caiyun”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of YMCI and a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”)) of the Company. He is currently the deputy general manager of Caiyun. Mr YUAN has extensive management experience in the fields of fund management, capital markets, real estate development, corporate governance and cultural tourism. Mr YUAN obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Faculty of Economics of Yunnan University in July 2008 and a master’s degree in economics from the Institute of Development Studies of Yunnan University in July 2011.

Koon Wan Cheung Mr. Cheung Koon Wan is Chief Architect of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since February 2012. He is in charge of the design and management department. Prior to joining the Group, he gained his land development experience in Henderson Land Development Company Limited, Chun Wo (China) Limited, Pacific Concord Holding Limited and a whollyowned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited and has extensive experience in project management. He later diverged his exposure in asset and facility management as well as hospitality and gaming expertise through working as property operation and project manager at the Hong Kong Jockey Club which operates two world class racecourses and four clubhouses (three in HK and another in Beijing) as well as hundreds of off-course betting centres. He also worked for China Light and Power Limited (one of the two electrical utilities in Hong Kong). Mr CHEUNG received his professional training in architecture through obtaining his B.Sc. (Arch) and B.Arch. from McGill University in Canada and further pursued professional surveying training through obtaining the Postgraduate Diploma in General Practice Surveying and Master Degree in Real Estate from The University of Hong Kong. Mr CHEUNG is a member of Royal Institute of British Architects, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Hong Kong Institute of Architects and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Tak Chun Wong Mr. Wong Tak Chun is the Company Secretary of the Company. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He obtained a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of British Columbia in 2005 and obtained a master degree in corporate governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2014. Mr WONG has twelve years of experience in accounting, corporate governance, corporate finance, capital markets, and investor relations. He worked as an assistant manager in KPMG from August 2005 to May 2010. From May 2010 to June 2013, he served as the company secretary and finance manager of Central China Real Estate Limited (stock code: 0832). He served as the deputy chief financial officer since February 2014 and the company secretary since April 2014 of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (stock code: 1107) until January 2016. He served as the company secretary and the chief financial officer of Helidongsheng International Logistic Company Limited in Hunan, the People’s Republic of China, from March 2016 to February 2017. Since 17 January 2017, Mr WONG has been appointed as the independent non-executive director of Dadi Education Holdings Limited (stock code: 8417). He does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company.

Hoong Mun Yip Mr. Yip Hoong Mun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Group Chief Operating Officer of Metro Holdings Limited (“Metro Holdings”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Metro Group”), a company listed on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, and the Chief Executive Officer of Metro China Holdings Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Holdings, since February 2017. Mr YIP has about 30 years of experience in executive and senior management roles in strategic planning, operations, hospitality, real estate investment and development. Prior to joining the Metro Group, he spent over 20 years with the CapitaLand Group, a Singapore based real estate group, and had served, for three years until December 2016, as the CapitaLand Group’s Managing Director of Indonesia, responsible for building the group’s presence in the market, including an ongoing integrated development in central Jakarta. Mr YIP started his career with Indeco Engineers Pte Ltd, a Singapore based integrated facilities maintenance management company, and later joined BP South East Asia Ltd, an oil and gas company. Between 1994 and 2007, Mr YIP worked in various countries in the investment and operations functions of Liang Court Holdings (prior to the forming of the CapitaLand Group in 2000) and The Ascott Group, an international serviced residence owner-operator under the CapitaLand Group. He became the Managing Director, China of The Ascott Group in 2003, and was promoted to become the Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific and the Gulf Region of The Ascott Group in 2006. Between 2007 and 2013, Mr YIP was involved in property developments of the CapitaLand Group in the Gulf Region and later, in Vietnam. Throughout his career, Mr Yip has had numerous successes in opening new markets in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo is Independent Non-Executive Director of Top Spring International Holdings Ltd., since November 30, 2010. Mr CHENG worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly known as Coopers and Lybrand) in London in 1984 and at UBS AG (formerly known as Swiss Bank Corporation) in Toronto in 1989. He is also the co-founder of Centurion Corporate Finance Limited. In 1999, he became the sole proprietor of Erik CHENG & Co., Certified Public Accountants. Mr CHENG received his Master of Sciences (Econ) in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1984, and his Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Accounting from the University of Kent in 1983. Mr CHENG is currently a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Certified Public Accountant practising in Hong Kong.

Kwong Choi Leung Mr. Leung Kwong Choi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an executive director of China Environmental Resources Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He had been working in Hang Lung Development Ltd., for ten years and was primarily responsible for real estate development and marketing in 1980s. From 1991 to 1995, Mr LEUNG was an executive director of Top Glory International Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as World Trade Centre Group Limited), a company which was listed on the Stock Exchange and is now privatised and was an executive director of China Foods Limited (formerly known as China Foods Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From 1996 to 2001, he was an executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited (formerly known as Cheung Tai Hong Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr LEUNG started his private investment and private equity consultancy since 2002, which involves investment or evaluation of various projects and sectors throughout the Greater China, Asia, Europe and America. Mr LEUNG has over 29 years in real estate and business experience in Hong Kong and the PRC focusing on property investment, project evaluation, merger and acquisition, corporate finance and management. Mr LEUNG is also a major shareholder of a PRC pharmaceutical company. Mr LEUNG holds a Bachelor of Social Science Degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.