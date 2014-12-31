Name Description

Hongming Li Mr. Li Hongming is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd., Mr. Li joined in July 2013 as an executive Director and chairman. Mr. Li’s primary working experiences include: the fi rst class inspector and then deputy head of the policy research division under the policy research offi ce of the Anhui Provincial CPC Committee, deputy head of the production system division and head of the enterprises system division of the Anhui Provincial System Reform Commission, deputy director and director of the Development Research Center of Anhui Provincial Government, deputy secretary-general of the Anhui Provincial Committee of CPC and director of its policy research, deputy secretary of the Huangshan Municipal CPC Committee, mayor and secretary of the CPC Committee of Huangshan Municipal Government, director of the Management Committee of Huangshan Scenic District, secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Committee of CPC, director of the Standing Committee of the Suzhou Municipal People’s Congress, and the fi rst secretary of the Party Working Committee of Suzhou Ma’anshan Modern Industrial Park. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in automation from Hefei University of Technology and a research master’s degree program in principles of Marxism as offered by the University of Science and Technology of China, and studied in the University of Maryland in the United States of America as a visiting scholar from February 1998 to August 1998.

Xuemin Wu Mr. Wu Xuemin is the President, Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd., Mr. Wu has over 17 years’ working experience in the fi nancial industry and joined in October 2010 as the executive Director. His primary working experiences include: deputy director of the newspaper and theories department of China Construction Bank, deputy director of the offi ce of the board of directors and the administrative offi ce of China UnionPay Co., Ltd., general manager of the Anhui Branch of China UnionPay Co., Ltd., general manager of the strategic development department as well as the legal and compliance department of China UnionPay Co., Ltd.. Mr. Wu, Senior Economist, obtained a master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China and a master of business administration degree for senior management from Fudan University.

Ming Liu Mr. Liu Ming is a Chief Administrative Officer of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. His primary working experiences include: working in the planning committee of Wuhu City, assistant to the president of Wuhu Branch of CCB, vice president and president of Wuhu City Commercial Bank, president of Wuhu Branch of the Bank, and general manager of the compliance department and director of the administration office of the Bank. Mr. Liu, an economist, obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from Anhui Finance and Economics University (formerly known as Anhui Institute of Finance and Trade).

Hao Chen Mr. Chen Hao (Wan Yin Jian Fu) is the Chief Information Officer of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited. From 2008 till now, he has been a member of the board of supervisors of the Bank of China (ELUOSI). From 1982 to 1983, Mr Chen was responsible for the core business of the Financial Management Department of the Bank of China Head Office, and from 1984 to 1986, he was a system programmer at the Bank of China Head Office. From 1986 to 1992, he worked at the New York Branch of Bank of China and served as a system analyst, operation supervisor, product development supervisor and deputy manager respectively. From 1992 to 1995, Mr. Chen was the deputy head of the Bank of China Software Centre and the general manager of Bocsoft Information Industry Co., Ltd. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Chen served as the general manager of Bocsoft Information Industry Co., Ltd. (Bank of China Software Centre) and the head of the Collection and Payment Clearing Implementation Team and Euro Implementation Team. From 2000 to 2003, he served as the deputy general manager of the Information Technology Department of the Bank of China Head Office, the general manager of the Bank of China Information Centre (Shanghai) and the head of E-banking Research Team. From 2003 to 2004, he was the person-incharge of the E-banking Research Team of Bank of China. From 2004 to 2008, he served as the general manager of the E-banking Department of the Bank of China Head Office. Mr. Chen Hao obtained a master of science degree in management information at the City University of New York in 1991. He is a senior engineer.

Yaping Ci Mr. Ci Yaping is the Vice President, Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd., Mr. Ci has over 33 years’ working experience in the fi nancial industry and joined in December 2005 and has been the vice president ever since. His primary working experiences include: vice president of Anqing Branch of the Bank of Communications, chairman of the board of directors and president of Anqing City Commercial Bank. Mr. Ci graduated from the Correspondence College of Party School of the Anhui Provincial Committee of CPC with a bachelor’s degree in economic management, and obtained the qualifi cation of economist.

Guangcheng Gao Mr. Gao Guangcheng is the vice president of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. Mr. Gao has over 21 years’ working experience in the banking industry. His primary working experiences include: president of Huaihe Road Sub-branch of Hefei City Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, assistant to the president, vice president and then president of Hefei City Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, president of Hefei Branch of our Bank.

Youqi Zhang Mr. Zhang Youqi is the vice president of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. Mr. Zhang has over 28 years of experience in banking sector. His primary working experiences include: Anhui Branch of the PBOC, vice president of Hefei Subbranch of China Everbright Bank, chairman of the board of directors of Tongling Urban Credit Cooperatives, and executive Director of our Bank, during which Mr. Zhang also served as president of the Tongling Branch of our Bank, general manager of the business department and the institutional management department of our Bank and secretary of the Board. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Anhui Institute of Finance and Trade, and a master of business administration degree from Anhui Institute of Business Administration. Mr. Zhang obtained the qualification of senior economist.

Min Xia Mr. Xia Min is the Assistant to the president of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. with nearly 20 years’ working experience in the banking industry. His primary working experiences include: assistant to the president of Changjiang Middle Road Sub-branch of Hefei City United Bank, president of Xiaoyaojin Subbranch of Hefei City Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, general manager of the fund and fi nance department of Hefei City Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, assistant to the president and vice president of Hefei City Commercial Bank Corporation Limited, general manager of the assets and liabilities department of the Bank.

Dongshun Yan Mr. Yan Dongshun is the Assistant to the president of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. He is the general manager of corporate banking department since May 2011. Mr. Yan has over 30 years’ working experience in the banking industry. His primary working experiences include: holding a position in Xiangfan Branch of Agriculture Bank of China, director of the administration offi ce of Wuhan Branch of China Minsheng Banking Corporation, general manager of corporate departments and director of the administration offi ce of Shenzhen Branch of China Minsheng Banking Corporation. Mr. Yan graduated from Central China Normal University with a master’s degree in management.

Feng Yi Mr. Yi Feng is the Secretary, Assistant to the president of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd., and president of Hefei Branch since May 2011. Mr. Yi has over 14 years’ working experience in the banking industry. His primary working experiences include: deputy director of the administration office of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Huangshan Branch, director of the entrustment loan department of CCB Anhui Branch, general manager of the institution and investment banking department of CCB Anhui Branch, president of CCB Hefei Sanxiaokou Sub-branch, and president of CCB Hefei City West Sub-branch. Mr. Yi obtained a master’s degree in arts from Xiamen University and obtained the qualification of senior economist.

Yang Gao Mr. Gao Yang is the Non-Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. Mr. Gao joined in December 2009 as a nonexecutive Director. Mr. Gao was once chairman of the board of directors of China Strategic Holdings Limited, and now Mr. Gao is chairman of the board of Zhongjing Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., chairman of the board of directors of Zhongjing Sihai Company Ltd., director of Beijing Automobile Investment Company, director of Guilin Automobile Industrial Group Company Ltd., director of Beijing Automobile Co. Ltd,, director of Mudanjiang Futong Automotive Air Conditioning Co., Ltd, and chairman of the board of directors of Guoshenghuaxing Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Gao Yang studied hotel management at Meinl Vocational School in Vienna from March 1985 to March 1987 as an auditing student.

Hui Lu Ms. Lu Hui is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has been the chief accountant of Anhui Guoyuan Holding (Group) Company Ltd. since June 2007. She acted as the manager of the planning and financial department and the deputy chief accountant of Anhui Guoyuan Holding (Group) Company Ltd. from August 2001 to June 2007. She was the deputy director, director, assistant to manager and deputy manager of the planning and financial department of Anhui International Trust & Investment Company from June 1987 to August 2001. She was a clerk of the Finance Bureau of East District of Bengbu in Anhui Province from July 1984 to June 1987. Ms. Lu obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from Anhui Institute of Finance and Trade in July 1984 and received on-the-job postgraduate education in finance from Anhui Institute of Finance and Trade in July 2000.

Li Qian Mr. Qian Li is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the general manager of Anhui Credit Guaranty Group since September 2014. He worked as the vice mayor of Huainan City Government from September 2012 to September 2014. Mr. Qian worked as the head of the Financial Office, and the head and deputy director of the General Affairs Office of the Government of Anhui Province from August 2008 to September 2012. He was a cadre and section member of comprehensive research office, section chief of Department I and Secretary Office I, deputy researcher and deputy chief of Secretary Office I under the General Office of the Government of Anhui Province from June 1996 to August 2008. Mr. Qian obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and a doctorate degree in political economics from Fudan University.

Chuanfu Qiao Mr. Qiao Chuanfu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the general manager and vice chairman of Anhui Transportation Holding Group Company Limited since December 2014. He acted as the general manager and chairman of Anhui Transportation Investment Group Co., Limited from April 2001 to December 2014. Mr. Qiao worked as the general manager of Anhui Transportation Construction Investment and Development Corporation and head of office of World Bank Loan Project of the Department of Transportation of Anhui Province from September 1998 to April 2001. He served as the general manager of Anhui Vessel Industry Corporation from April 1997 to September 1998. Mr. Qiao worked as the director of Anhui Water Transportation Service Centre from March 1995 to April 1997. Mr. Qiao was the deputy head of office of Shipping Bureau of Anhui Province from October 1989 to March 1995. He worked as the director of office of Labor Service Company of Shipping Bureau of Anhui Province from October 1986 to October 1989. He took up military service in Beijing Military Area from October 1976 to October 1986. Mr. Qiao obtained a bachelor’s degree in profession in computer application software from Jilin University and a master’s degree in business administration from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. He is a senior economist.

Feifei Zhang Mr. Zhang Feifei is the Non-Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd., Mr. Zhang joined in April 2012 as the nonexecutive Director. His primary working experiences include: deputy director and then director of Anhui Provincial System Reform Commission, mayor of Feixi County, Anhui Province, deputy mayor and member of the standing committee of the government and then fi rst deputy mayor of Huaibei, Anhui Province, member of the standing committee of the government, fi rst deputy mayor and then mayor of Chaohu, Anhui Province, chairman of the board of directors of Anhui Energy Group Co., Ltd., chairman of the board of directors of Anhui Province Wenergy Company Limited, Mr. Zhang obtained a master’s degree in management from University of Science and Technology of China.

Zongren Zhao Mr. Zhao Zongren is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since February 2014, he has been the vice secretary of the party committee and the secretary of the discipline inspection commission of the Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited. Mr. Zhao worked as a clerk at various operation offices in Anqiu from July 1975 to December 1979. He worked as an accountant at the infrastructure and preparation office of Yantai Financial School of Shandong from December 1979 to May 1981. He worked as the deputy chief of the construction and economic management office of the China Construction Bank Jining Branch from May 1981 to June 1986 and the office director of the China Construction Bank Jining Branch from June 1986 to May 1989. He was the Secretary of Party Committee and President of the China Construction Bank Qufu Sub-branch from May 1989 to May 1990 and the vice president of the China Construction Bank Jining Branch from May 1990 to May 1996. From May 1996 to September 1999, he worked as the chief of the planning office and the finance planning office of the China Construction Bank Shandong Branch. From September 1999 to January 2005 and from January 2005 to July 2007, he worked as the associate general manager and the secretary of the discipline inspection commission of the Shandong Branch and the general manager and the secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1359), respectively. From July 2007 to March 2009 and from March 2009 to June 2013, he was the assistant president and the chief supervisor of the Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited respectively. He studied in the finance department of Wuhan University and obtained the bachelor’s degree in July 2001. He then studied at the investment department of Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and obtained a master degree in December 2001.

Jiusheng Zhu Mr. Zhu Jiusheng is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since June 2012, he has been the senior vice president of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000002). He worked at the Wuhan Jiangxia Finance Bureau of Hubei Province from March 1989 to September 1990. He has been working as a staff member and the deputy chief (managing the work) of the Project Review Office and the vice dean of the risk management department (managing the work) of the Shenzhen Branch of China Construction Bank Corporation Limited (“China Construction Bank”) (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601939), the vice president of the Futian Branch (managing the work), the assistant general manager of the credit business department (managing the work), the general manager of the credit business department, the general manager of the credit approval department, the general manager of the corporate business department, the assistant president, a member of the Party committee and the vice president of China Construction Bank from July 1993 to May 2012. From June 2012, to June 2015, he is the director of Shenzhen Kondarl (Group) Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000048). He was a postgraduate of the School of Trade and Economics at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in June 1993 and obtained a doctoral degree from the industrial economics department at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2003. He was granted the title of senior economist in December 1999.

Ngai Au Mr. Au Ngai (Daniel) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. Mr. Au joined us in July 2013 as our independent non-executive Director. Mr. Au once worked for A.T. Kearney Inc. in the United States and Bankers Trust Company. His other primary working experiences include: vice president, director, managing director and then partner of Newbridge Capital Limited and served as a director of Shenzhen Development Bank Co., Ltd. (currently known as PingAn Bank Co., Ltd.). Mr. Au was involved in the establishment of the Bohai Industrial Investment Fund and was the chief executive offi cer of that fund. He established Star Capital Partners Limited in March 2010, which is engaged in businesses such as fund management and financial advisory services for financing and merger and acquisition. Mr. Au obtained a Master in Business Administration from McGill University in Canada.

Genyou Dai Mr. Dai Genyou is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Huishang Bank Corp Ltd. Mr. Dai has over 38 years’ working experience in the fi nancial industry, including over 25 years of experience in management. Mr. Dai joined our Bank in October 2010 as our independent non-executive Director. His primary working experiences include: vice president of Anqing Branch of the PBOC, and then division head of the fi rst economic analysis division of investigation and research offi ce of the PBOC, and then division head of the economic analysis division and then the deputy director of investigation and statistics department of the PBOC., then the director of the monetary policy department and secretary general of monetary policy committee of the PBOC, director of the credit management department of the PBOC and director of the credit management center of the PBOC. Mr. Dai has been an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co., Ltd, Haitong securities company Ltd and outside supervisor of agriculture bank of china. Mr. Dai obtained a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Anhui Laodong University (the predecessor of Anhui University. Mr. Dai obtained the qualification of senior economist as accredited by PBOC, and was honored as an expert with special allowances from the State Council in October 2000.