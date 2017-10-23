Name Description

Jian Dai Mr. Dai Jian is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Dai Jian holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from The Great Wall University Beijing. He has been an executive director and general manager of HekouJinxin Mining Limited Company*) since September 2016. Currently, he has also been serving as JiangyinYoujia Pearlescent Mica Co. Ltd.*) (“Jiangyin Youjia”) as a deputy manager of the department of research and development since December 2013. JiangyinYoujia is established in the PRC in 2003 and is a subsidiary of China Crystal New Material Holdings Co., Ltd. which is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability in February 2012 and has been listed in the trading board of stock exchange in South Korea since 28 January 2016 (KOSDAQ stock code: 900250). Mr. Dai Jian is also a deputy general manager of Jiangsu Province Special Synthetic Mica Engineering and Technology Research Center since January 2015, a centre established by JiangyinYoujia Pearlescent Mica Co. Ltd.*) which is a provincial engineering and technology research centre in Jiangsu Province. Mr. Dai Jian has taken part in various research and development projects, including producing electronic micavia artificial synthesis automated production system of artificial crystal synthetic mica, etc. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dai Jian is deemed to be interested in 599,100,000 shares of the Company held by Smart Paradise International Limited within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance (the “SFO”).

Sau Lai Ng Mr. Ng Sau Lai is a Financial Controller of Yat Sing Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ng joined our Group in May 2014. He is responsible for overseeing the financial operations of our Group. Since December 2011, Mr. Ng has been the financial consultant of Remark Media, Inc, a global digital media company which is listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ code: Mark) with focus on compelling content, trusted brands and valuable resources for customers. Mr. Ng obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in February 1990 from the University of Massachusetts with a major in accounting and a minor in economics. Mr. Ng was an independent non-executive director of Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Company Limited (a H-share company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8045), primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of network security software, internet application software, educational software and business application software) between March 2013 and May 2014. Save as disclosed above, during the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Ng has not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Ming Dai Mr. Dai Ming is Executive Director of the company. He graduated from (translated as Shanghai Institute of Technology) in Fine Chemicals. He has been work for (transliterated as Jiangyin Youjia Pearlescent Mica Co. Ltd.*) (“Jiangyin Youjia”) as vice president since February 2016. Jiangyin Youjia is established in the PRC in 2003 and is a subsidiary of China Crystal New Material Holdings Co., Ltd. which is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability in February 2012 and has been listed in the trading board of stock exchange in South Korea since 28 January 2016 (KOSDAQ stock code: 900250). During July 1988 to December 2000, Mr. Dai Ming worked for, (translated as Jiangsu Yonglian Group Co., Ltd. (Jiangyin pesticide factory)*) last serving as vice manager. He was the assistant general manager of (translated as Zhejiang Green pesticide Chemical Co., Ltd.*) from February 2001 to January 2003. Mr. Dai Ming was the general manager of (translated as Zhejiang Jie Ma Chemical Group Lianyungang Baocheng Chemical Co., Ltd.) from February 2011 to December 2012 (translated as Jingjiang Jiangyang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd) from March 2013 to December 2015.

Yat Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung Yat Ming Technical Director, Construction Engineer of Yat Sing Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheung joined our Group as a technical director and construction engineer in August 1999. He has over 15 years of experience in construction engineering. Mr. Cheung is responsible for overseeing the engineering operations and the technical aspect of various projects. Prior to joining our Group, he worked as an engineer at Wong & Ouyang (civil-structural engineering) Limited where he was responsible for engineering design work for various projects undertaken from September 1994 to December 1998. Mr. Cheung graduated from the University of Sheffield in England in July 1994 with a Bachelor of Engineering. Mr. Cheung is a registered professional engineer of the Hong Kong Engineers Registration Board. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. During the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Cheung has not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Yiu Hung Lee Mr. Lee Yiu Hung is a Safety Manager of Yat Sing Holdings Ltd. He has over 15 years of experience in safety management in construction projects. Mr. Lee is responsible for implementing and developing our safety and environmental management system and monitoring compliance of occupational health, safety and environmental compliance. Mr. Lee joined our Group as a safety supervisor in May 2008 and was promoted to safety officer in May 2009. He was further promoted to safety manager in 2013. Prior to joining our Group in May 2008, he worked as a safety supervisor at Jet Consultant Limited where he was responsible for assisting safety officer to implement site safety measures and monitor day-to-day site safety management from August 2002 to May 2008. Mr. Lee graduated from China University of Geoscience, Wuhan in April 2004 with a diploma in safety engineering and completed the Professional Auditing Safety Scheme (Safety Auditor Training Scheme) organised by the Hong Kong Safety Management Association in November 2010. Mr. Lee is a safety officer and safety auditor registered with the Labour Department. During the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Lee has not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Nam Shan Fung Mr. Fung Nam Shan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 3 March 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting awarded by the University of Newcastle, Australia. Mr. Fung has become a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since February 2010 and a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia since October 2003. Currently, Mr. Fung is an independent non-executive director of Energy International Investment Holdings Limited (currently listed on the Main Board (“Main Board”) of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0353)), the company secretary of Seamless Green China (Holdings) Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8150), the company secretary and authorised representative of Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8047)), the joint company secretary of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (currently listed on the Main Board (stock code: 2212)) and the company secretary of Thelloy Development Group Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8122)) and the company secretary and authorised representative of Fittec International Group Limited (currently listed on the Main Board (stock code: 2662)). Mr. Fung served Zhejiang Chang’an Renheng Technology Co., Ltd. (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8139)) as financial controller and secretary from April 2013 to March 2014. Mr. Fung was employed as financial controller and company secretary of South China Land Limited (currently listed on GEM (stock code: 8155)) from February 2010 to April 2013. Mr. Fung served for a reputable property development group as financial controller from 2009 to 2010. He has worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as an audit manager for several years which he accumulated experience in auditing, accounting and taxation in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Foon Chan Mr. Chan Foon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Chan Foon, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan Foon has been an independent non-executive director of China Crystal since July 2012. He is currently the financial controller and joint company secretary of Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Stock Code: E9A). He had extensive audit experience with two international audit firms and a listed company in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan Foon had entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of 3 years from 14 January 2017 and shall be subject to retirement and re-election at the Company’s annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Biao Guo Mr. Guo Biao serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Guo has a master degree in management from University of South China, and a bachelor degree in management from the Henan University of Economics & Laws. He has extensive experience in financial services industries. Mr. Guo is currently the Chief Investment Officer in Yue Xiu Investment & Consultancy Limited.