Shihui Xu Mr. Xu Shihui is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Xinchuan Wu Mr. Wu Xinchuan is Chief Financial Officer of the company. since 2008. Mr. Wu is responsible for overseeing and managing overall finance of our Group. With over 15 years of experience within our Group, Mr. Wu had held various positions at our Group from 1999 to 2008, including head of the finance department of our Group, financial director of Jinan Dali, accountant of Quanzhou Dali, and financial specialist of Hubei Dali. Mr. Wu graduated from the Accounting Department of the School of Modern Distance Education of Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics with a diploma in Accounting in 2015.

Weiqiang Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Weiqiang is Executive Vice President of the Group and Executive Director of the company. Since June 14, 2015. Mr. Zhuang joined our Group in 1998 and has more than 17 years of experience in management with our Group. Mr. Zhuang has been the executive vice president of our Group in charge of overall marketing and distribution of products of our Group since 2006. Prior to this, Mr. Zhuang had been the general manager of Jinan Dali from 2004 to 2006 and the general manager of Chengdu Dali from 2000 to 2004. He had been a financial specialist of Chengdu Dali from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Zhuang graduated from the continuing education course of Sichuan Agricultural Management Cadre Institute with a certificate in business administration in January 2007. Mr. Zhuang obtained a professional title as senior economist in Jilin province in January 2010.

Yangyang Xu Ms. Xu Yangyang is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. in charge of making corporate and operational decisions and managing the day-to-day operation of our Group. Ms. Xu was appointed as a Director on November 4, 2014. She joined our Group in 2008 and has worked as a director and the vice president of Fujian Dali from 2009 to date and is also the supervisor of various subsidiaries of our Group. With more than 7 years of experience in our Group, Ms. Xu has held various positions in Fujian Dali from July 2008 to date, including the chairman of the labour union, workshop director and deputy factory manager. Outside our Group, Ms. Xu also has various important appointments, including the vice president of Fujian Association of Health Care Products and Cosmetics since September 2012 and the vice president of the fifth session of the Standing Committee of Youth Chamber of Commerce of the Youth Entrepreneurs Association of Quanzhou in July 2010. Ms. Xu graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in international economy and trade in 2005.

Baoguo Chen Mr. Chen Baoguo is Vice President of the Group in Charge of Production of the company. Mr. Chen is responsible for overseeing and managing overall production activities and quality control of our Group. With over 23 years of experience in our Group, Mr. Chen has served in Fujian Dali as the head of production technology development department from 1992 to 2010. Mr. Chen is the brother of Ms. Chen. Mr. Chen graduated from the Professional Online Education Program in Food Science and Engineering (Bakery) of Jiangnan University in 2011. Mr. Chen was awarded the professional qualification of Grade 1 Senior Technician by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of the PRC in December 2008. Mr. Chen was awarded the Certificate of Professional Technology Training by the Technology Training Center of the China Food Industry Association in December 2007, and was appointed as a member of the Expert Committee of the China National Food Industry Association during the same period. He was awarded the certified qualification of senior baker by the Bakery Food and Confectionary Expert Committee of the Society of Food Science of Shanghai in April 2004.

Zhiqian Tu Mr. Tu Zhiqian is General Counsel, Deputy Director of the Administration, Human Resources And General Management Department And Joint Company Secretary of the company. since June 3, 2015. Mr. Tu joined our Group in 2007 as the general counsel of our Group and the head of human resources department and has held the position as the deputy director of the department of administration, human resources and general management since 2008. Mr. Tu graduated from Fuzhou University in 2009 with a master’s degree in Law, from a distance education program in Tsinghua University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in Laws and from Dalian Polytechnic University, previously known as Dalian Institute of Light Industry, in 1989 with a diploma in Industrial Management Engineering. Mr. Tu obtained a practicing certificate in Law in the PRC issued by the Department of Justice of Fujian Province in 2007. Mr. Tu was awarded the Registered Qualification Certificate of Enterprise Legal Advisor jointly issued by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC, the Commission of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of the State Council and the Ministry of Justice of the PRC in 2005.

Zhiqing Huang Mr. Huang Zhiqing is Chief Procurement Officer of the company. Since 2008. Mr. Huang is responsible for supervising and managing the overall purchasing and supply of our Group. With over 22 years of experience within our Group, Mr. Huang had served as the head of the procurement department in our Group from 2006 to 2008, as a purchasing manager in Fujian Dali from 1998 to 2006 and as a purchasing specialist in Fujian Dali from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Huang was awarded the professional title of senior economist by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Jilin province in 2012.

Zhenqiao Le Mr. Le Zhenqiao is Head of Product Research and Development Department of the company. since 2007. Mr. Le is responsible for research and development of new products and supervising the quality control of the products of our Group. With over 12 years of experience within our Group, Mr. Le served as a researcher of technology development and quality control in our Group from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Le graduated in 2001 from Shaanxi University of Science and Technology, previously known as Northwest Institute of Light Industry, with a bachelor’s degree in Biochemical Engineering, with a minor in Computer Application and Maintenance. Mr. Le completed the food safety capacity building program organized by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security and China Food Industry Association in 2014. Mr. Le was awarded the professional qualification of Engineer of Biochemistry by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Fujian Province in 2009. Mr. Le was awarded the Certificate of Professional Qualification in Quality Specialization by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC and the AQSIQ in 2005. Mr. Le was engaged by the Committee of Standardization Administration of the PRC as a member for the National Committee of Snack Food Technology Standardization (SAC/TC490) in 2009 and as a member for the National Committee of Baked Product Technology Standardization (SAC/TC488) in 2004. Mr. Le was awarded the honorary title of National Advanced Worker for Quality Works by the China Quality Inspection Association in 2014.

Pik Yuk Cheng Ms. Cheng Pik Yuk is Joint Company Secretary of the company. since June 3, 2015. Ms. Cheng is a director of corporate services of Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”). Ms. Cheng has over 30 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field, providing professional corporate secretarial services to listed companies as well as multi-national, private and offshore companies. She is currently the company secretary / joint company secretary / assistant company secretary of some listed companies on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Cheng graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1980 with a higher diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration. Ms. Cheng is a chartered secretary and a fellow of both of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from HKICS. Prior to joining Tricor, Ms. Cheng was a senior manager as well as the departmental manager of company secretarial services at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong, provided corporate secretarial and share registration services to companies.

Xiaoling Hu Ms. Hu Xiaoling is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since May 4, 2015. Ms. Hu is responsible for providing advice on investment activities of our Group. Ms. Hu joined CDH Investments in 2002 and is currently a managing director of CDH Investments Management (Hong Kong) Limited, which is a Hong Kong company incorporated in accordance with the Business Registration Ordinance of Hong Kong on April 22, 2003. Ms. Hu has been a non-executive director of Belle International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1880) since September 2005 and Baroque Japan Limited since August 2013, respectively. Ms. Hu had been a non-executive director of SYSWIN Inc. (a company once listed on the New York Stock Exchange, ticker: SYSW) from November 2008 to August 2013 and SUNAC China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1918) from November 2007 to August 2014. Ms. Hu has been a director of Midea Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000333) since August 2012 and Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co., Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 603308) since April 2006, respectively. Ms. Hu has also been a director of Beijing Motie Book Corporation Company since July 2010. Prior to joining CDH Investments Management (Hong Kong) Limited, Ms. Hu had worked at the direct investment department of China International Capital Corporation Limited and Arthur Andersen. Ms. Hu graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University, previously known as Northen Jiaotong University, with a master’s degree in Economics and Accounting and a bachelor’s degree in Economics. Ms. Hu has also been a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Biying Xu Ms. Xu Biying is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since June 14, 2015. With 28 years of experience in the food manufacturing industry, Ms. Xu Biying has been the vice president of our Group, participating in the formulation of the corporate and business plans of our Group, since the establishment of our Group in 1992 until 2010, and has rich experience in the snack food industry and corporate management. Ms. Xu Biying has been assisting Mr. Xu in developing our Company into one of the leading Food and Beverage Companies in China. Ms. Xu Biying has over 17 years of experience in financial management. Ms. Xu received the Certificate for Qualified Accountant from Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Fujian Province (previously known as the Personnel Department of Fujian Province ) in December 1998.

Hanchuan Cheng Mr. Cheng Hanchuan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since August 25, 2015. Mr. Cheng had been the head of factory of the Hui’an Huiquan Beer Brewery from August 1991 to February 1997 and the chairman, vice chairman, director and general manager of Huiquan Brewage Group Inc. Fujian China (now known as FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600573) from January 1997 to August 2013. Mr. Cheng had been the vice chairman of the specialized committee of beer of China Food Industry Association from March 2008 to May 2013. Mr. Cheng had also been the vice chairman of the seventh session committee of Fujian Federation of Enterprises and Entrepreneurs and Fujian Federation of Industrial Economic from April 2012 to May 2013. Mr. Cheng graduated from Fujian Normal University with a diploma in Business Administration in July 2010 and was awarded the professional qualification as a senior economist by the Personnel Department of Fujian Province (now known as “Department of Human Resource and Social Security of Fujian Province” in August 1997. Mr. Cheng has been an expert who enjoys the special allowance of the State Council since June 2000.

Zhijun Lin Dr. Lin Zhijun is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since August 25, 2015. Dr. Lin has also been an independent non-executive director of Springland International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1700) since February 2008, of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 3808) since February 2007 and of China Everbright Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0165) since September 2005. Dr. Lin was an independent non-executive director of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0564) from February 2012 to April 2014. Dr. Lin is the Dean of the School of Business in Macau University of Science and Technology. From August 1998 to January 2015, he was a Professor and Head of the Department of Accountancy and Law in Hong Kong Baptist University. Prior to these positions, Dr. Lin also worked for The University of Hong Kong as a visiting professor, the Faculty of Management of Lethbridge University in Canada as a tenured professor and Xiamen University. Dr. Lin worked at the Toronto office of an international accounting firm from December 1982 to November 1983. Dr. Lin holds a master’s degree in Science in Accounting from University of Saskatchewan in Canada in October 1991 and a Doctorate’s degree in Economics (Accounting) from Xiamen University in December 1985. Dr. Lin is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since August 1995, the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since June 1995 and the Washington Institute of Certified Management Accountants since May 1995. He is a member of various educational accounting associations including the American Accounting Association.