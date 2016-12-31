Name Description

Gongshan Zhu Mr. Zhu Gongshan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhu is a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Zhu and his family (including his son, Mr. Zhu Yufeng, who is also a Director of the Company) are the beneficiaries of a discretionary trust which was interested in about 34.27% issued share capital of the Company at 29 March 2017, the date of this report. Mr. Zhu is currently a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the co-chairman of Global Solar Council, the chairman of Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association, the vice chairman of China Fortune Foundation Limited, the vice chairman of the Cogeneration Professional Committee of the Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering, the vice chairman of China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, the vice chairman of China Industrial Overseas Development & Planning Association, the honorary chairman of the 4th board of directors of Nanjing University, the honorary president of Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, the vice chairman of Jiangsu Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, the vice director-general of Jiangsu Foundation for the Well-being of the Youth, the honorary chairman of Jiangsu Residents Association in Hong Kong, the honorary chairman of Jiangsu Yancheng Residents Association in Hong Kong, the chairman of Hong Kong Yancheng Chamber of Commerce Limited, the honorary chairman of Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong, the honorary chairman of Xuzhou Chamber of Commerce in Shenzhen, the vice president of Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association, the vice director (China) of The Prince’s Charities Foundation, a member of American Council on Renewable Energy, and the honorary chairman of Africa Food Fund.

Zhanjun Zhu Mr. Zhu Zhanjun is Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April 2016. Mr. Zhu is also a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company. He has vast experience in the polysilicon and wafer business. He joined the Company in 2004 as a plant manager of one of our power plants and became a general manager in 2006. He was transferred to Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu Zhongneng”), a subsidiary of the Company which manufactures polysilicon, as Deputy Director- Infrastructure in 2008. Mr. Zhu was promoted as the General Manager of Jiangsu GCL Silicon Material Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu GCL”), a subsidiary of the Company in 2009 and was appointed as a vice president of the Company in 2013, overseeing the Company’s ingot business and Jiangsu GCL’s wafer business. Mr. Zhu is an engineer and obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in 2013. Mr. Zhu is currently responsible for the overall operation and management of the Group.

Man Chung Yeung Mr. Yeung Man Chung is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Yeung was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 30 April 2014. Prior to that, he served as partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and was a part-time member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. When he left Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in March 2014, he was the Head of Corporate Finance Advisory Services, Southern China. Mr. Yeung has a Bachelor of Business degree with a major in accounting and he is also a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr. Yeung has over 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Mr. Yeung is also a non-executive director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited.

Hongqiu Sha Mr. Sha Hongqiu is Executive President - Power Business at GCL Poly Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Sha also served as an Executive Director of the Company during the period from November 2006 to November 2012. He is currently responsible for the overall operation and management of the Group’s solar power business. Mr. Sha had been awarded various titles, including the Outstanding Entrepreneur of Xuzhou in 2000 and the Outstanding Enterprise Manager of Taicang in 2005. He graduated from the China University of Mining and Technology in 1986, majoring in enterprise management. Mr. Sha is a Senior Economist. He has over 20 years of experience in the operation and management of power plants, including solar farms. Mr. Sha is also a non-executive director of GNE.

Jun Ji Mr. Ji Jun is Executive Director of GCL Poly Energy Holdings Limited since November 2006. He is also a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Ji focuses on strategic planning and business development of the Group. He has extensive experience in the power industry and has experience in handling corporate finance projects.

Wenwu Jiang Mr. Jiang Wenwu has been appointed as Additional Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2016. He was the deputy general manager of Jiangsu Zhongneng in 2007 and was promoted as the general manager in 2010. In 2015, Mr. Jiang was further promoted as senior vice president (solar business) of the Company. Mr. Jiang is a senior engineer. He obtained an executive master’s degree in business administration in 2014 from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and a master’s degree in engineering in 2003 from Liaoning Shihua University, the PRC. Mr. Jiang is responsible for the daily operation and management of Jiangsu Zhongneng, the principal business of which is production and sale of polysilicon.

Wei Sun Ms. Sun Wei is Additional Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Sun was an Executive Director of the Company for the periods from November 2006 to July 2007 and from October 2007 until January 2015. She has served the Company as the Honorary Chairman of Finance and Strategy Function since January 2015. Ms. Sun currently is responsible for the corporate finance, financial strategy and management of the Group. Ms. Sun is the non-executive director of GNE. She is also the vice chairman of Golden Concord Holdings Limited, a company controlled by Mr. Zhu Gongshan. Ms Sun has over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance, financial strategy and management experience. Ms. Sun was awarded a Doctorate degree in Business Administration in 2005.

Xiongjiu Zheng Mr. Zheng Xiongjiu has been appointed as Additional Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2016. He was the general manager of the Company’s two wafer plants in 2010. Since 2013, Mr. Zheng has managed the wafer business of five wafer plants including the two original wafer plants. In 2015, Mr. Zheng was promoted as senior vice president (solar business) of the Company. He graduated from Xian Jiaotong University in 1991, major in mechanical engineering. Mr. Zheng obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in 2016. Mr. Zheng is currently responsible for the daily operation and management of the five wafer plants of the Company, the principal business of which is production and sale of wafer.

Yufeng Zhu Mr. Zhu Yufeng is Executive Director of GCL Poly Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from George Brown College (Business Administration Faculty) in 2005. Mr. Zhu and his family (including his father, Mr. Zhu Gongshan, who is also a Director of the Company) are the beneficiaries of a discretionary trust which owns about 34.27% issued share capital of the Company at 29 March 2017. Mr. Zhu joined a subsidiary of the Company in 2006. He is responsible for human resources, administration and project tender of the Company. Mr. Zhu is also the chairman and an executive director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited (“GNE”), a subsidiary of the Company with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board.

Chung Tai Ho Dr. Ho (Raymond) Chung Tai, SBS, MBE, S.B.St.J., JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of GCL Poly Energy Holdings Limited since September 2007. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, the Strategy and Investment Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company, and also a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Ho has 50 years of experience in the fields of civil, structural, environmental and geotechnical engineering and direct project management of mega size engineering projects including 40 years in Hong Kong and 10 years in the United Kingdom, with direct responsibility in the HK$3.0 billion project of Electrification and Modernisation of Kowloon- Canton Railway from the mid-70’s till early 80’s, all the government-funded infrastructure works for Shatin New Town and Tseung Kwan O New Town from early 80’s till the end of 1993, major projects of tunnels, bridges, flyovers, roads, dockyards, jetties, hospitals, hotels, incinerators, high-rise commercial and residential buildings, geotechnical work, environmental studies and projects. Dr. Ho holds a Doctorate degree in Civil Engineering from the City University of London, United Kingdom, an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration from the City University of Hong Kong, an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, a Postgraduate Diploma in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Hong Kong. Dr. Ho is an independent non-executive director of Deson Development International Holdings Limited, China State Construction International Holdings Limited, Chinlink International Holdings Limited and AP Rentals Holdings Limited.

Wenzhong Shen Dr. Shen Wenzhong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company. Dr. Shen has been a Professor and PhD Supervisor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, Shanghai Jiao Tong University since 1999 as well as a Changjiang Chair Professor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University since 2000. He became the Director of the Solar Power Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University since 2007. Dr. Shen has participated in various science and technology research programmes in the PRC, published scientific papers in international journals and books on photovoltaic subjects. He graduated from the Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences with a doctorate degree in 1995. During the period from 1996-1999, he joined Georgia State University in the U.S. as a postdoctoral fellow. Dr. Shen is currently an executive council member of China Renewable Energy Society, the chairman of the Committee of Shanghai Solar Energy Society, an advisory committee member of the International Photovoltaic Science and Engineering Conference and the chief editor of an academic journal “Solar PV of China”. He has been an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd., a company with its shares listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, since July 2014.

Man Chung Wong Mr. Wong Man Chung, Francis has been appointed as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2016. He is also a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising). Mr. Wong is a fellow member in respect of The Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified tax adviser of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Previously, Mr. Wong has worked for KPMG, an international accounting firm for 6 years and the Compliance Department of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited for about 2 years. He has over 27 years of experience in auditing, taxation, corporate internal control & governance, acquisition & financial advisory, corporate restructuring & liquidation, family trust & wealth management. Mr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of China Oriental Group Company Limited, Digital China Holdings Limited, Wai Kee Holdings Limited,Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited and Greenheart Group Limited, the shares of all these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Wong holds a master’s degree in management from Guangzhou Jinan University, the PRC.