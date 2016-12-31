Name Description

Chunji Ma Mr. Ma Chunji is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd. Mr. Ma is a senior economist with over 30 years’ experience in government, corporate management and strategic planning. Mr. Ma graduated with a bachelor's degree in administrative management from Shanghai Institute of Mechanism the PRC in 1985, and graduated from the Central Party College in 1995 with a diploma in economic management. He was a member of the Tenth and the Eleventh National People’s Congress. Mr. Ma joined CNHTC in August 2000. Mr. Ma received a “National Model Worker” award from the State Council in 2005. He was conferred a lifetime membership at the World Confederation of Productivity Science in 2006, and was awarded the title “Star Entrepreneur of Ji’nan City ” in 2007, the title “Shandong Province Top Ten Confucianist Merchants” in 2008, the title “Brilliant 60 years, Top Ten Persons of the Year in Automobile and the title “Top Hundred of Heroic Models in Shandong Province for Outstanding Contributions to the Establishment and Construction of New China in 2009. Mr. Ma had been vicechairman of CAAM, vice-chairman of China Chamber of International Commerce, vice-chairman of Ji’nan City People's Congress, Deputy Secretary of Ji’nan City Committee of the Communist Party of China, vice mayor of Ji’nan Municipal Government, the district head of Huaiyin District, Ji’nan City the director of the Economic Committee of Ji’nan , the deputy commissioner of Ji’nan Mechanics and Industrial Bureau, and the head of Ji’nan Auto Accessory Works . He is also the chairman of CNHTC.

Dong Cai Mr. Cai Dong is President, Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd. Mr. Cai is a senior engineer with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Jiangsu Polytechnic University the PRC and an executive MBA degree from Nankai University the PRC. He is currently the vice-chairman of CAAM and vice-chairman of China Chamber of International Commerce. He received an “Outstanding National Entrepreneur” award conferred jointly by the China United Enterprises Association China Entrepreneurs Association and China Enterprise Management Science Foundation in April 2006 and Ji’nan City Preeminent Science and Technology Award in February 2013. He joined Ji’nan Auto Manufacturing Factory in 1983 and led its research and development, production and marketing. Mr. Cai was previously a director of the technology center of CNHTC. Mr. Cai was a director, chief engineer and the general manager of CNHTC from 2001 to 2007.

Xiangquan Kong Mr. Kong Xiangquan is Group Financial Controller, Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited with effect from August 28, 2012. Mr. Kong is a senior accountant and has extensive experiences in financial management, corporate restructuring and cross-border financing. Mr. Kong received a bachelor’s degree in management science and engineering from Wuhan Institute of Technology (now known as Wuhan University of Technology), the PRC in 1989 and a master’s degree in management science from Dalian University of Technology the PRC in 2002. He was selected as one of the high-grade accountant personnel in Shandong Province, the PRC in 2011. He joined CNHTC in 2003. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Kong served as the deputy general manager and the general manager of the finance department of CNHTC. Mr. Kong then served as the general manager of the finance department and the deputy financial controller of the Group since 2006. Mr. Kong was the supervisor of Sinotruk Finance Company from 2004 to 2012 and the chairman of the supervisory board of Sinotruk Import & Export Co., Ltd. from 2011 to 2012. Mr. Kong has been the supervisor of Ji’nan Ganghao Development Co., Ltd. since 2008. Mr. Kong has been the chairman of Sinotruk Finance Company since April 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kong worked in China Qingqi Group Co., Ltd. and was responsible for general administration and financial management affairs.

Ka Yiu Kwok Mr. Kwok Ka Yiu is a Company Secretary and Financial Controller of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Kwok holds an MBA degree from the University of Hong Kong and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Kwok has nearly seven years of audit experience in one of the prestigious international audit firms, KPMG and nearly twenty years of financial and accounting experiences with companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Peimin Liu Mr. Liu Peimin is Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. He has extensive experience in the vehicle industry. Mr. Liu received a bachelor’s degree in casting technology and equipment from the Taiyuan Institute of Machinery (now known as North University of China), the PRC in June 1990. Mr. Liu serves as the operation controller of the Company since August 2012. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Liu served in various management positions in China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company the predecessor of CNHTC (“CNHTC Predecessor”) and CNHTC. He was the office manager of CNHTC Predecessor and the deputy factory manager of the Sichuan Automobile Factory (a subsidiary of CNHTC Predecessor) from July 1990 to July 1997 and the general manager of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Sales Company a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNHTC from July 1997 to April 2001, the chairman of CNHTC Special Vehicle Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNHTC from April 2001 to December 2009, the assistant to the general manager of CNHTC from December 2009 to August 2012. Mr. Liu was a director of CNHTC Predecessor from July 1997 to April 2001 and a director of CNHTC from April 2001 to October 2014.

Wei Liu Mr. Liu Wei is Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited., He has extensive experience in the commercial vehicle industry. Mr. Liu Wei graduated from the Wuhan Institute of Technology (now known as the Wuhan University of Technology in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and received a bachelor’s degree in engineering majoring in automotive internal combustion engineering in July 1991. In June 2009, he received a master’s degree in business administration from the School of Management of the Shandong University in the PRC. Since January 2010, Mr. Liu Wei serves as the head of the international sales division of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Liu Wei served in various technical and management positions of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited (“CNHTC”), the controlling shareholder of the Company including the chief of the products testing division, head of the vehicles inspection center, deputy head and head of the technology center from July 1991 to January 2010. He was a director of Sinotruk Ji’nan Truck Co., Ltd. (a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange of the PRC) from August 2003 to June 2006 and a director of CNHTC from December 2012 to October 2014.

Franz Neundlinger Mr. Franz Neundlinger is Executive Director of Sinotruk Hong Kong Limited. He has extensive experience in the commercial vehicles industry. Mr. Neundlinger studied at Professional School Steyr in Austria from 1970 to 1974 and attended evening school at WIFI Institute Austria majored in industrial and machine engineering between 1977 and 1979. He joined the MAN Group in 1997 and is currently employed by MAN Truck & Bus Österreich AG. During 1976 to 1982, Mr. Neundlinger was a mechanic of Steyr Daimler Puch AG, one of the leading producers for commercial vehicles in Austria, responsible for the assembly and modification of special vehicles. From 1983 to 1987, he was a senior manager of Steyr Daimler Puch AG responsible for managing foreign after sales projects. During 1988 to 1993, Mr. Neundlinger was the head overseeing after sales strategy for Europe of Steyr Trucks Austria, being a manufacturer of commercial vehicles. He became responsible for the project of the transfer of a truck manufacturing technology of Steyr Trucks Austria in the PRC in 1994. He was also the chief representative of the PRC representative office of MAN Truck & Bus AG from 1997 to 2003, responsible for its business activities in the PRC. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Neundlinger was the director of sales and marketing of MAN Truck and Bus (China) Ltd. From 2008 to 2010, he was the vice president of MAN Force Trucks Pvt. Ltd., a jointly controlled entity of MAN Truck & Bus AG as well as a manufacturer and distributor of commercial vehicles in India, and was responsible for key customer business and application engineering. From May 2010 to April 2012, he joined Sinotruk Import & Export Co., Ltd. as a vice general manager responsible for after sales and product management of the cooperation project between the Group and the MAN Group. From May 2012 to October 2013, Mr. Neundlinger had been the director of engine sales and product management of MAN Truck and Bus (China) Ltd. in Beijing.

Shanpo Wang Mr. Wang Shanpo is Executive Director and Chief Engineer of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Wang graduated with a bachelor degree in engineering from Jilin University of Technology in 1984 and with a master’s degree in engineering from Shandong Industrial University in 1991 and with a Ph.D. degree in engineering from Jiangsu University in December 2001. Mr. Wang is a senior engineer with approximately 20 years of experience in automotive research and development and engineering. He joined CNHTC in 1984 and was the chief engineer of CNHTC. Mr. Wang was the director of Sinotruk Ji’nan Technical Center Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2000.

Jingen Tong Mr. Tong Jingen is Company Secretary, Chief Economist, Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd. Mr. Tong is a senior economist with over 20 years of experience in corporate management and business development in the automotive industry. Mr. Tong graduated with a master’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University the PRC in 1989. He joined Ji’nan Auto Manufacturing Factory in 1983 and was the chief economist and director of CNHTC from July 2002 to April 2007. Mr. Tong was the deputy director of the corporate management department of Ji’nan Motor Vehicle Company from 1995 to 1996, and was the deputy manager of sales department of CNHTC from 1998 to 2001.

Joachim Drees Mr. Joachim Gerhard Drees is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in the vehicle industry. Mr. Drees received his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Stuttgart, Germany in March 1991. He received his master’s degree in business administration from the Portland State University, the United States in June 1989. Mr. Drees served in various management positions at DaimlerChrysler AG, which is principally engaged in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses, among others, as the commercial head of the transmission business unit in Gaggenau as well as head of commercial vehicles controlling of Daimler Truck Group in Stuttgart from May 1996 to July 2006. He served as a partner at HgCapital LLP, a British investment company, where he was responsible for investment portfolio management from July 2006 to August 2012. He served as the chief financial officer and head of the divisions of finance and controlling, merger and acquisitions, human resources, administration and globalisation support at Drees & Sommer AG, which is principally engaged in project management and real estate consulting from September 2012 to August 2014. Mr. Drees has been the chief executive officer of MAN Truck & Bus AG as well as a member of the executive board of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH since June 2015 and chief executive officer of MAN SE since April 2015.

Matthias Grundler Mr. Matthias Grundler is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gründler received a diploma in economics from the IfW (Institute for Knowledge Transfer) in cooperation with the Daimler Academy in October 1999. Mr. Gründler has over 20 years of experience in the vehicle industry. He began his career with Daimler Benz AG in Stuttgart, Germany, in August 1986 and subsequently became a project team leader within the Supply Chain Management for Eastern Europe at DaimlerChrysler and the team manager of Sales Planning and Controlling at Mercedes- Benz Passenger Cars. In August 1999, Mr. Gründler was appointed the divisional manager of Sales and Marketing/Group Controlling at DaimlerChrysler South Africa in Pretoria, South Africa. In March 2003, Mr. Gründler was appointed the chief financial officer of Finance Controlling and Human Resources at DaimlerChrysler Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, and then became the chief financial officer and director of Corporate Strategy/Human Resources at DaimlerChrysler South East Asia in Singapore in January 2004. In February 2005, Mr. Gründler returned to Pretoria, South Africa to become a member of the management board, director and chief financial officer at Mercedes-Benz South Africa, until he moved to Tokyo, Japan in February 2008 where he became a member of the management board, vice president, chief financial officer and representative director of Daimler Trucks Asia at Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks & Bus Corp. In January 2011, Mr. Gründler was appointed the Head of procurement of Trucks and Buses and Business Development Powertrain at Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany, and took the position of Head of Product Platforms, Sales & Quality Powertrain in October 2011. In March 2012, Mr. Gründler became the chief financial officer of Finance and Controlling, Business and Product Planning of Daimler Trucks & Buses at Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany, and in October 2013, he was appointed the chief financial officer and a member of the division board of Daimler Trucks & Buses.

Andreas Renschler Mr. Andreas Hermann Renschler is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in the vehicle industry. Mr. Renschler received his diploma in business engineering at the Technical College in Esslingen, Germany in 1984 and his diploma in business administration at the University of Tübingen, Germany in 1987. From April 1993 to December 1998, Mr. Renschler took charge of the Mercedes-Benz M-Class unit and was responsible for planning and implementation of the company’s first US plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he later served as the chief executive officer of Mercedes-Bnz U.S.I., which is principally engaged in M-Class production. From January 1999 to September 1999, he served as the senior vice president of DaimlerChrysler AG, which is principally engaged in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle business, where he was responsible for personnel development. From October 1999 to October 2004, Mr. Renschler served as the chairman of the board of management of smart GmbH, which is principally engaged in small passenger car business. From October 2004 to March 2013, Mr. Renschler served as a member of the board of mangement of Daimler AG, which is principally engaged in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle business, where he was responsible for managing Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses. From April 2013 to January 2014, he was in charge of the production and procurement for Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans. In February 2015, he joined Volkswagen AG. He is a member of the board of management of Volkswagen AG, responsible for the commercial vehicle group, and is chief executive officer of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH. Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH are the indirectly non-wholly owned subsidiaries of Ferdinand Porsche. Furthermore, on 28 February 2017, Mr. Renschler was appointed as a member of the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation.

Zheng Chen Mr. Chen Zheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. He has been our independent non-executive Director since 26 July 2007. Mr. Chen has over 30 years of experience in the mechanical design and automotive engineering field. Mr. Chen graduated from the Beijing University of Technology in the PRC in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has been the deputy head of the technology division of China Auto Parts and Accessories Corporation the department head of the international cooperation department of China National Automotive Industrial Corporation the vice general manager of China National Automotive Industry Import and Export Corporation and the vice chairman of the board of directors of China Automotive Finance Company Limited.

Qing Liang Mr. Liang Qing is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liang graduated from Beijing Open University (formerly known as Beijing Radio and Television University) in 1985, where he studied Chinese language and literature. Mr. Liang was a director and the general manager of China Minmetals H.K. (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Liang has abundant experience in international trading and investment. Mr. Liang is currently an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (stock code: 0171.hk) and an executive director of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (stock code: 0358.hk), securities of both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Zhijun Lin Dr. Lin Zhijun Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. Dr. Lin is an experienced accounting educator and researcher. Dr. Lin graduated from Xiamen University the PRC in 1982 with a master’s degree in economics and later received a Ph.D. degree in Economics (Accounting) from Xiamen University in 1985. Dr. Lin also received a master’s degree (MSc in Accounting) from University of Saskatchewan, Canada in 1991. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and the Certified Management Accountants of Australia (CMA). He is a member of various educational accounting associations, including the American Accounting Association and the International Association for Accounting Education and Research. He is currently the dean of School of Business of Macau University of Science and Technology. Dr. Lin was previously an auditing staff at an international accounting firm (Touche Ross International, now known as “Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu”) in Toronto, Canada. He has been teaching at Xiamen University in China, The University Lethbridge in Canada, The University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University since 1983. Dr. Lin is also an author of a series of professional articles and books. Dr. Lin currently is also an independent non-executive director of four companies which securities are listed on the Stock Exchange, including China Everbright Limited (stock code: 0165.hk), CITIC Dameng Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1091.hk), Springland International Limited (stock code: 1700.hk) and Dali Foods Group Company Limited (stock code: 3799.hk).

Dengfeng Wang Dr. Wang Dengfeng serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Wang is currently a professor and doctoral tutor of the Department of Automobiles at the School of Automotive Engineering of Jilin University the PRC. Dr. Wang is also the chairman of the panelist committee of the China Automotive Lightweight Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance a council member of the executive committee of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China the deputy chairman of the Safety Technology Committee of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China and the deputy chairmanof the Vehicle Noise and Vibration Committee of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China. Dr. Wang completed his bachelor, master and doctorate degrees in engineering at Jilin University of Technology the PRC. After his graduation from Jilin University of Technology in 1990, he remained at Jilin University of Technology as a lecturer, where he was subsequently promoted to the positions of associate professor, professor, deputy head and then head of the Automotive and Tractor Faculty. Between August 1997 and July 1998, Dr. Wang attended at the University of Birmingham, the United Kingdom as a visiting professor, after which he returned to Jilin University of Technology and continued to serve as a professor, doctoral tutor and head of the Faculty of Automotive and Tractor until May 2000. In June 2000, Jilin University of Technology merged with Jilin University and from December 2000 to December 2008, Dr. Wang served as a professor, doctoral tutor and associate dean of the School of Automotive Engineering of Jilin University. Since January 2009, he has been serving as a professor and doctoral tutor of the Department of Automobiles at the School of Automotive Engineering of Jilin University. Dr. Wang leads several National Research Programs, National Key Technology R&D Program, National High-tech R&D Program (863 Program) and projects supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Weicheng Yang Mr. Yang Weicheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Yang is an experienced lawyer in the PRC. Mr. Yang graduated from Shandong University, the PRC in 1982, majored in history. He is a qualified lawyer in the PRC and is currently the management partner of Shandong Qindao Law Firm in Shandong, the PRC, and the counselor of Shandong Provincial People’s Government. He has also been a deputy director of the general office of Qingdao Municipal Justice Bureau from August 1991 to February 1994. From April 1999 to June 2008, he was the vice president of All China Lawyers Association. During January 2005 to April 2011, he was the president of the Shandong Lawyers Association. He was awarded “Ten Best Lawyers of China” by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC in 1999. He was a member of the 10th, 11th and 12th National People’s Congress of China. Mr. Yang is currently an independent director of Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002454), an independent director of Shandong Huatai Paper Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600308) and a supervisor of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600600 and listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0168. hk). He was also an independent director of Shandong Denghai Seeds Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002041) from May 2007 to May 2013, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002094) from May 2007 to May 2013 and Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002250) from July 2007 to June 2013, all listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.