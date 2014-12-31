Name Description

Pan-Tsu Wu Mr. Wu Pan-Tsu is the Chairman of the Board of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd. He was the Acting Chief Executive Officer during the period from April to August 2012. Mr. Wu graduated from Tamkang University, Taiwan with a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Insurance and started his career at Bank of America Taipei Branch after he retired from military service in 1978. He later worked in ABN-AMRO Bank, Chase Manhattan Bank and BNP PARIBAS in various managerial positions. In 2000, Mr. Wu was invited to join Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. in a position specializing in corporate banking. After serving in the financial services industry for about 25 years, Mr. Wu joined PCC in 2003 and currently serves as executive vice president in charge of finance and investment strategies and daily operations. He is a director of Kleine Developments Ltd. and has been appointed as a director of Elitegroup Computer Systems Co., Ltd. (shares of which are listed on the TSEC) on June 23, 2014. Mr. Wu was a director of First Sino Bank in Shanghai, China.

Shao-Wu Lee Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lee is also a director of certain indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a Master of International Business Administration Degree granted by Chinese Culture University in Taiwan and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree granted by National Central University in Taiwan. Mr. Lee was the managing director of Barits Securities (HK) Ltd before he joined InfoVision Optoelectronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., a TFT-LCD panel manufacturer in China, as CFO and vice president of administration center in 2004. Mr. Lee was an executive director of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Yuen”), a public company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Lee is currently the Head of Strategic Investment of Pou Chen Corporation (“PCC”), a public company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. PCC is a controlling shareholder of Yue Yuen as at the date of this announcement and through Yue Yuen, is deemed to have interests in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”).

Yuan-Fang Shen Ms. Shen Yuan-Fang serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Shen received a Bachelor degree of Business Administration from National Chengchi University in Taiwan and a Master degree of Commerce, major in Accounting, from National Taiwan University. She passed the Certified Public Accountant Examination in Taiwan. Ms. Shen joined Procter & Gamble Taiwan, Ltd. as financial analyst in 1994 and was promoted to Greater China financial analysis manager and then assigned to Greater China tax manager. She then worked in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“Bristol-Myers Squibb”) as finance director of Taiwan and Hong Kong and was later promoted and relocated to Shanghai, China to serve various managerial positions in both finance and commercial operations. She was mature product business lead, China of Bristol-Myers Squibb prior to joining the Company. Ms. Shen has extensive experiences in financial management.

Jun Wang Mr. Wang Jun is Vice President - of Brand and Merchandizing Management Department of the company since April, 2014. He has extensive experience and achievements in strategic planning, sales marketing, product branding, and retail operation.

Tien Te Lin Mr. Lin Tien Te is Vice President - Brand Licensing Business Development of the cpompany since April, 2014. Mr. Lin holds a Bachelor degree in Diplomacy from National Chengchi University, Taiwan and a Master degree in Business Management from Yuan Ze University, Taiwan. He has extensive experience in the sports apparel product development and business operations both in Taiwan and the PRC.

Kam Wing Fan Mr. Fan Kam Wing serves as Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Fan joined the Company in April 2017 as the financial controller. He holds a honours degree of Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Fan worked for an international audit firm and has over ten years of extensive experience in accounting, auditing and financial management.

I-Nan Li Mr. Li I-Nan (Steve) serves as Non-Executive Director of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd since March 26, 2013. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Li has many years of experience in the footwear business. He joined Yue Yuen group in 1992 and was responsible for the financial operations of the group. He ceased to be an executive director of Yue Yuen with effect from March 7, 2015. He is currently a director of Yue Yuen Education Foundation in which he has been involving in the planning and execution of various projects of the Foundation. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor and a Master of Arts degree from National Chengchi University in Taiwan and the University of Southern California, respectively. Mr. Li retired as a non-executive director of Symphony Holdings Limited, a publicly listed company in Hong Kong on June 11, 2014.

Pei Chun Tsai Ms. Tsai Pei Chun is a Non-Executive Director of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd., since April 2008. She is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Ms. Tsai joined Yue Yuen group in 2002. She serves as an executive director and the managing director of Yue Yuen since January 2005 and June 2013 respectively. She is responsible for the strategic planning and enterprise developments of Yue Yuen group. Ms. Tsai is also the chief executive officer of Pou Chen group and a director of Wealthplus. She was previously a director of Mega Financial Holding Company Limited (shares of which are listed on the TSEC). Ms. Tsai graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree with a concentration in Finance and a College Minor in Psychology. Ms. Tsai is a cousin of Mr. Tsai David, Nai Fung, the Chairman of the Company.

Huan-Chung Chen Mr. Chen Huan-Chung is appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director of Pou Sheng International Holdings in April 2008. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Chen is a partner of Wong Tong & Co., CPAS, a certified public accountant of Taiwan and a certified securities investment analyst of Taiwan. He is also a Supervisor of PCC. Mr. Chen worked as a deputy manager in E. Sun Bills Finance Corporation of Taiwan . He became a certified public accountant of Taiwan in 1992 and a certified securities investment analyst of Taiwan in 1990. He received a Bachelor degree from the Department of Industrial Management of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (formerly known as National Taiwan Institute of Technology) in 1983.

Wuei-Jung Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Wuei-Jung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd since March 26, 2013. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from the National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan in 1973 and a Master degree of Business Administration, finance from National Taiwan University in 1977. Mr. Hsieh started his career at Bank of America, National Trust and Savings Association, Taipei Branch (renamed to Bank of America N.A. Taipei Branch) as account officer in 1978 and later promoted to vice president and country banking head respectively. From February 1995 to April 2011, he was a vice president and chief finance officer of Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation, shares of which are traded on the Gre Tai Securities Market in Taiwan (“GTSM”). Mr. Hsieh is currently served as an independent director and the chairman of the compensation committee of Anpec Electronics Corporation and a member of the compensation committee of Motech Industries, Inc. (the shares of these two companies are traded on GTSM). He is also an independent director, chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee of the board of Xintec Inc., shares of which are traded on the Emerging Stock Market in Taiwan.