Name Description

Yihong Chen Mr. Yihong Chen serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen is primarily responsible for our overall corporate strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in the sporting goods industry in China. From 1991 to 2005, Mr. Chen was the vice-general manager, general manager and chief executive officer of Beijing Li Ning Sports Goods Co., Ltd. and the executive director of Li Ning Company Limited, a company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen had completed an executive Master’s in business administration degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University in 2002. Mr. Chen had completed “China CEO Program” of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2009. Mr. Chen serves as an independent director of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, since 30 December 2014.

Zhiyong Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhiyong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Beijing Li Ning Footwear Co., Ltd. in October 1992 and had been in charge of its financial system and nationwide retail business system, before becoming the general manager of the company in February 2001, a position he held until June 2004. From the listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Li Ning Company Limited (Stock Code: 2331) in June 2004 to 3 July 2012, Mr. Zhang was chief executive officer and executive director of Li Ning Company Limited in charge of the overall strategy and implementation of the Company. Mr. Zhang stepped down as chief executive officer and executive director of Li Ning Company Limited in July 2012 and October 2014, respectively. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of C. banner International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1028), since 15 October 2012. Mr. Zhang has been engaged in the digitalisation of sports gear since October 2014. He has founded ‘‘BMAI’’ and has been the non-executive chairman of the company since then. He also holds the controlling interests in the company. Mr. Zhang was president of LeSports from August 2016 to January 2017. Mr. Zhang has been involved in China’s sporting goods industry since 1992. With more than 20 years’ marketing experience in the sector, he brings with him profound understanding of and practical experience in China’s ever-changing consumer market, brand-building for sporting goods, digitalisation of the sporting industry, as well as the management of corporate reforms at Chinese companies. Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree from Beijing Institute of Economics and an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University.

Chen Chen Ms. Chen Chen serves as Executive Director of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. Ms. Chen joined the Company in 2012. Ms. Chen is primarily responsible for overseeing the marketing and design of Kappa products of the Company. Ms. Chen served as product planning representative in the apparel planning team of the Company from 2012 to 2013. Ms. Chen was promoted as the manager of the marketing department and apparel design department and the vice president of the brand department in 2013. Ms. Chen obtained her bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design Technology — Surface Textiles from University of the Arts — London College of Fashion, London, United Kingdom in 2010. Chen is the daughter of Mr. Chen Yihong, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company.

Pui Man Wai Ms. Wai Pui Man serves as Company Secretary of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. She is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Wai joined the Company as an Assistant Company Secretary in March 2008.

Guogang Chen Dr. Chen Guogang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Chen is currently the vice president of China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. Dr. Chen is also the chief executive officer, executive director and first vice chairman of China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0245). Dr. Chen is also an executive director of China Minsheng Asia Asset Management Co., Ltd. Dr. Chen is an independent non-executive director of Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601211) and YTO Express Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600233) respectively. Dr. Chen is a nonexecutive director of Far East Horizon Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 3360). Dr. Chen obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Xiamen University in 1988. He is a senior accountant granted by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation in the People’s Republic of China and a certified public accountant granted by China Certified Public Accountant Association. Dr. Chen joined New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1336) in April 2010 and served as the chief financial officer. He was subsequently appointed as the vice president and chief financial officer of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. in July 2011. From 2005 to 2010, Dr. Chen served as a director of Sinofert Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 297). He was a director of Sinochem International Corporation (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600500) from 2000 to 2010. Dr. Chen also served as the chief financial officer of Sinochem Group from December 2000 to April 2010, general manager of the finance department of Sinochem Group from June 1999 to December 2000, deputy chief financial officer of Sinochem Group from February 1999 to June 1999.

Johnny Chen Mr. Chen Johnny serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Stella International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1836), Viva China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8032), Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 220), China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 245) and Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1060), respectively. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chen served as the assurance partner and general manager of the Beijing office in KPMG from September 1983 to August 1993. He then joined PricewaterhouseCoopers and served as the assurance partner and managing partner of its Beijing office. Mr. Chen subsequently joined Zurich Insurance Group in March 2005, and served as the chairman of Life and General Insurance in its China office from December 2013 to February 2015. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting/management from Johnson & Wales University in 1981. He obtained a master’s degree in accounting from University of Rhode Island in 1983. He is a certified public accountant in the US since 1985.