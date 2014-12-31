Name Description

Changge Feng Mr. Feng Changge is Executive Chairman of Board of the company. Mr. FENG was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on September 24, 2012 and is responsible for the overall strategic and business direction of the Group. He is the founder of the Group, and has been in the automobile industry since 2005 when he founded Henan Zhongdebao Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd, our wholly-owned subsidiary and the first BMW dealership outlet in Henan Province. Mr. FENG graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economic law from Central South Institute of Law (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1992 and received a master’s degree in law from the same institution in 2001. After graduation in 1992, Mr. FENG entered the judiciary in Henan Province, serving as assistant judge and judge of the Higher People’s Court of Henan Province. In 2002, Mr. FENG left the judicial system and established a law firm, while at the same time starting various business enterprises. He became involved in real estate investment through his vehicle, Yuanda Investment, and was also involved in the auction and valuation businesses. He is also the controlling shareholder of Hexie Industrial Group, a privately owned group headquartered in Zhengzhou Henan Province, China, with business interests focusing on branded and luxury lifestyle goods and services, including property development, golf courses and automobile sales. Over the past three years, Mr. FENG has not been a director of any other listed companies.

Fenglei Liu Mr. Liu Fenglei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is one of the founders of the Group. He has approximately 12 years’ experience in China’s automobile industry. He obtained a Bachelor degree of commercial English from (Zhengzhou University*) in 1998. He joined the Group in February 2003 and worked at (Henan Zhongdebao Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.*) as the assistant to the chairman of the board of directors. From August 2006 to April 2013, he was the general manager of (Zhengzhou Yuanda Lexus Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd.*). From April 2013 to October 2015, he was the senior vice president of the Company in charge of the Group’s network development and luxury passenger vehicles’ business. The Board believes that Mr. Liu has been working in the automobile industry for a long time and obtained extensive relevant experience. During his 12 years’ working within the Group, he has outstanding performance and strong execution capabilities and has made great contributions for the development of the Group.

Lei Zhang Mr. Zhang Lei is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He graduated from Henan University of Finance and Economics majoring in financial accounting in June 2000, obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2009, and obtained an executive master degree in business administration from Zhengzhou University in July 2017. Mr. Zhang has 15 years of experience in financial affairs in the automobile industry, and has been engaging in financial related works in the Company for 12 years. Mr. Zhang served for Henan Zhongdebao Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd. from March 2005 to May 2011 as the chief accountant and financial manager, and served as the chief accountant of the Group from May 2011. Mr. Zhang is a certified senior accountant.

Lei Yang Mr. Yang Lei is Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. YANG is responsible for overseeing and managing the Group’s automobile business. Mr. YANG graduated in 2002 from Henan University, College of Foreign Languages majoring in English. Mr. YANG joined the Group in April 2005 in the sales department of our BMW business, during which he gained extensive sales and marketing experience in the automobile industry. Over the past three years, Mr. YANG has not been a director of any other listed companies.

Shengjun Yang Mr. Yang Shengjun is Chief Human Resource Officer of the company. He joined our Group in October 2012. Mr. YANG graduated from the Beijing Institute of Technology in July 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in machinery manufacturing, and in March 1989 with a master’s degree in machinery manufacturing. He also graduated as a research student from the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences with a master’s degree in applied psychology in July 2002. Mr. YANG has more than 10 years of experience in human resource planning and management. He joined Legends Holding in March 1999 and served in various positions in his ten years with Legend Holdings and its affiliates, including as deputy general manager and subsidiary director of human resources. He then worked at Tianya Shequ Network Technology Co. Ltd. from June 2010 to October 2012 as director of human resource and deputy general manager of the Beijing branch office. Over the past three years, Mr. YANG has not been a director of any listed companies.

Guo Feng Ms. Feng Guo is the Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. She graduated with a degree in law from Zhengzhou University in July 2004, obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2009 and obtained a executive master degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in July 2017. She joined the Group in March 2004 as a financial manager, and was appointed as a deputy general manager from March 2008 to September 2010 and was responsible for finance matters. In October 2010, Ms. Feng was appointed as the financial controller of the Company and was responsible for financial affairs of the Group, including financial budgeting, accounting, fund management, financial talent management and assistance in formulating various approval processes and policies as well as development objectives. Ms. Feng has rich experience in the operations of automobile distribution group, financial accounting, fund management and financial data analysis for luxury and ultra-luxury automobile brands. She was involved in establishing our partnership with BMW China in Henan Province and setting up Zhongdebao. Ms. Feng was also tasked with the development of automobile brands such as BMW, Land Rover and Rolls-Royce.

Lintao Ma Ms. Ma Lintao is Executive Director of the company. she is responsible for the Group’s overall administrative matters and public relationships. Ms. Ma graduated from Henan Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Henan University of Economics and Law with a bachelor’s degree in national economic planning and statistics in June 1992. From July 1992 to December 2003, Ms. Ma worked in China Construction Bank Henan branch in various positions such as director of the credit approval committee of the Zhengzhou branch office and vice-president of the Zhengzhou futures branch office, where she was responsible for matters such as credit assessment and approval and public and retail sales. Ms. Ma joined our Group in September 2006 as the chairman of Yuanda Lexus, our wholly-owned subsidiary. Over the past three years, Ms. Ma has not been a director of any other listed companies.

Wai Ling Wong Ms. Wong Wai Ling has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from September 30, 2016. Ms. Wong has over 10 years of experience in providing company secretarial services in Hong Kong. Ms. Wong is an assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited and is responsible for assisting listed companies in professional company secretarial work. Ms. Wong is an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Zhangmin Liu Mr. Liu Zhangmin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since March 18, 2013. Mr. LIU graduated with a college degree in industrial accounting from the Beijing Institute of Machinery Management (now known as the Beijing Information Science and Technology University in 1986. He also qualified as a senior auditor in 1996, and as a senior accountant in 2006. Mr. LIU has over 40 years of experience in the automobile industry since he joined the Dongfeng Motor Corporation in 1970. Mr. LIU started as a deputy head of factory in Dongfeng Motor Corporation in July 1982, and worked in procurement, finance and other departments in different positions of responsibility. Mr. LIU was appointed as vice president of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in July 1995 and chief accounting officer in April 2005. He was appointed as chairman of the board of directors of Dongfeng Motor Finance Co., Ltd. in November 1997, Dongfeng Checheng Logistics Co., Ltd in February 2004 and Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co., Ltd in July 2007. Mr. LIU served as the president and executive director of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (stock code: 0489.HK), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from December 2004 to June 2010.

Changnian Xiao Mr. Xiao Changnian is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since March 18, 2013. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial accounting from Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1982. He has more than 30 years of experience in the accounting and auditing profession. After graduation, Mr. XIAO worked for the National Audit Office of the PRC in the department of public transport from August 1982 to July 1994 and served as the deputy bureau chief of the Audit Office of the National Sports Commission of the PRC from July 1994 to September 1998. He went on to serve as the deputy bureau chief in various departments of the National Audit Office of the PRC, such as the Customs Audit Office, the Transportation Audit Office and the Second Economics Audit Office from September 1998 to December 2003. Thereafter, He was appointed as auditing official (deputy bureau chief grade) of the Economics and Trade Office of National Audit Office of the PRC, where he served till December 2008. He was the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd (stock code: 300149.SZ), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from November 2010 to 13 August 2014, and the independent director of Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd , (stock code: 000913.SZ), a company also listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, since April 2012.

Guoping Xue Mr. Xue Guoping is independent non-executive Director on March 18, 2013. Mr. XUE graduated from Beijing University of Foreign Trade (now known as University of International Business and Economics in 1976. Mr. XUE began his career in the COFCO Group and was appointed as deputy chief executive officer in 1994. He also served as the deputy general manager and general manager of COFCO Hong Kong (previously known as Top Glory International Holdings Limited between 1994 and 2004. Mr. XUE continued to serve as the deputy chief executive officer of the COFCO Group until he retired in 2010. Mr. XUE was an executive director and later the chairman of the board of directors of China Foods Limited (stock code: 0506.HK), a company listed on the Stock Exchange and a division of the COFCO Group, from 1995 to 2007, and chairman of the board of directors of CPMC Holdings Limited (stock code: 0906.HK), a company listed on the Stock Exchange and a division of the COFCO Group, from 2008 to 2011.