Zi Wen Guo Mr. Guo Zi Wen is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. He is the founder of the Group, and holds a Masters degree in Business Management. He is an executive Director and the chairman. Mr. Guo is mainly responsible for the formulation of development strategies of the Company, as well as giving guidance to the Group’s project planning, financing and investment. He is currently a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Guangdong Province, the vice chairman of the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce and the chairman of the Guangdong Investment Chamber of Private Enterprises. In 2001, Mr. Guo was honored by national main stream media and China Real Estate Association as one of the Top 10 Persons in Real Estate Industry. In 2004, Mr. Guo received the National Real Estate Special Contribution Award and the China Real Estate Theory Research Contribution Award. In 2008, Mr. Guo was recognized as one of the Top 30 Leaders in the Residential Construction of Guangdong.

Zi Ning Guo Mr. Guo Zi Ning is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. He is also a director of the subsidiaries of the Group, and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He joined the Group in 1998, now primarily responsible for administration and human resources, legal affairs, investment and business expansion and leads the overall management of the Group. Mr. Guo ceased to be a director of Aoyuan Group Company Limited during the period of being the vice president of the Council of Beijing Normal University Nanguo Aoyuan Experimental School. In 2006, Mr. Guo was reappointed as a director of Aoyuan Group Company Limited. Except for being a Director of the Company.

Ping Zhong Ms. Zhong Ping has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd., with effect from 30 June 2014. She joined the Group in August 2003 and is mainly responsible for the finance, internal audit, administration and human resources management of the Group. Ms. Zhong has not held any directorship in the last three years in public companies which are listed in Hong Kong or overseas.

Jun Ma Mr. Ma Jun is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for the management of real estate business operations of the Group. Before joining the Group in March 2015, Mr. Ma worked at (in English, for identification purpose only, Zhonghai Property Tianjin Company) as deputy general manager and (in English, for identification purpose only, Shenzhen Ao Chen Property (Group) Co., Ltd.) as an executive vice president and possessed more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. Mr. Ma holds a bachelor degree in Environmental Engineering awarded by Tianjin University in the PRC.

Ka Yeung Chan Mr. Chan Ka Yeung Jacky is a vice president of the Group, the president of Australia Company and the head of corporate finance and investor relations. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the United States of America with Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He has extensive experience in financial services and investor relations. He had previously been the chief investment officer and investor relations director of Zhong An Real Estate Limited and the deputy head and responsible officer of the capital markets department of Agile Property Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in October 2013 and is now mainly responsible for the operation and management of Hong Kong and Australia office, development of overseas projects, corporate finance, investor relations, as well as other capital markets related affairs of the Group.

Yong Chen Mr. Chen Yong is a vice president of the Group. He obtained a Bachelor degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. He has extensive experience in fund management. He had served in some well-known companies such as Vanke, Gemdale and Logan Property. He joined the Group in June 2014, and is now mainly responsible for the financing business of the Company.

Hai Tao Gu Mr. Gu Hai Tao is an assistant to president of the Group, general manager and responsible officer of Panyu sub-district company. He obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from the Hong Kong Baptist University, possessing extensive experiences in marketing planning and promotion. He had served in the Heung Kong Group and Huayue Real Estate of Poly Property. He joined the Group in February 2010 and is now mainly responsible for the operation and management of the Panyu sub-district company.

Shu Yu Wang Ms. Wang Shu Yu is Assistant to Group President and General Manager of the Asset Management Company of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. She graduated from the Hunan University, possessing experiences in marketing planning, operational management and promotion. She had served as an assistant to the general manager and a general manager in property companies such as Forte Land and Dalian Wanda, etc. She joined the Group in August 2010, and is now mainly responsible for the management of the Group’s branding marketing division and Asset Operation and Management Companies.

Yi Xiao Mr. Xiao Yi is Assistant to Group President and Director of the Cost Centre of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. He graduated from the Chongqing Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering, possessing experiences in engineering, cost and design management. He had served as a deputy general manager, general manager of engineering in Winsan (Shanghai) Industrial Corporation and Chongqing Longfor Properties, etc. He joined the Group in June 2009 and is now mainly responsible for the management of the cost centre of the Group, Research and Development centre and Aoyuan Design Institution.

Jun Shi Xu Mr. Xu Jun Shi is a vice president of the Group and managing director of Tian Meng Cultural Co., Ltd.. He graduated from Xinghai Conservatory of Music. He had served in some well-known companies such as Tongda Energy and China Overseas Land & Investment. He joined the Group in July 2011, and is now mainly responsible for the operation and management of Tian Meng Cultural Co., Ltd..

Mei Yi Lee Ms. Lee Mei Yi is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lee is a Director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. She holds an Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both HKICS and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Kwok Keung Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited since January 20, 2011. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung has over 20 year's of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Cheung is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited and he is also an independent non-executive director of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited, both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Jiang Hu Mr. Hu Jiang has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited., with effect from 28 February 2014. He is the principal of Beijing Normal University (Zhuhai) College of Real Estate since November 2010. Mr. Hu has over 20 year's of teaching and research experience in the fields of geography and real estate. He is a senior economist and has the qualification of a PRC registered real estate appraiser. He is also a member of China Real Estate Valuers Association. Mr. Hu holds a degree in science from the Beijing Normal University. Mr. Hu had been a vice president of the Company from July 2007 to May 2008.