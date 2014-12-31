Name Description

Ka Yee Choi Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal, serves as Executive Chairperson of the Board of Town Health International Investments Ltd. She has been an executive director and the Chairperson of the Company since May 2006 and October 2006 respectively. Miss Choi graduated from Boston College in the United States of America with a bachelor degree of science in Accountancy. She also holds a master degree in Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Miss Choi has extensive knowledge in accounting and corporate finance. Miss Choi is a member of Jieyang Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the board of directors of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Development Foundation, the vice president of Hong Kong CPCC Youth Association, the chairperson of United We Stand Foundation Limited and a director of Health Check Charity Funds Limited. Miss Choi joined the Company in April 2005 as the director of the corporate finance department. She is also a vice chairperson of Early Light International (Holdings) Limited and E. Lite Property Management Limited. She is the daughter of Dr. Choi Chee Ming, GBS, JP, the non-executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the Company.

Ka Wah Hui Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Town Health International Investments Ltd., with effect from 22 July 2014. Dr. Hui is responsible for execution of the Board’s development strategies and managing various business segments of the Group. Dr. Hui is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Hui graduated from The University of Hong Kong with bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery. Dr. Hui is a specialist in Paediatrics. He is also a chartered financial analyst (CFA Charter Holder) and holds a degree in master of business administration conferred by Universitas 21 Global. Dr. Hui is a member of the Small and Medium Enterprises Committee of the Government of Hong Kong. Dr. Hui was also a member of the Energy Advisory Committee and a non-official member of the Women’s Commission of the Government of Hong Kong. Dr. Hui had been an executive director of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited (formerly known as Convoy Financial Services Holdings Limited) (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1019), from 13 June 2014 to 26 March 2015. Dr. Hui had been the chief financial officer prior to 3 August 2011, the executive director from 3 August 2011 to 15 May 2014, the chief executive officer from 3 August 2011 to 4 March 2013, and the finance director from 4 March 2013 to 15 May 2014, of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited (formerly known as Hanergy Solar Group Limited) (“Hanergy”) (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 566). He has also been the senior vice president of Hanergy since 4 March 2013. Dr. Hui had also been the independent non-executive director of Suncorp Technologies Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1063), from 22 November 2007 to 4 May 2012.

Kwai Chee Cho Dr. Cho Kwai Chee is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Dr. Cho founded the Group in December 1989 and is now responsible for formulating, overseeing and managing the business and development strategies of the Group. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Cho graduated from The University of Hong Kong and holds the qualifications of MBBS (HK), FHKCFP, FRACGP, DCH (London), DCH (RCP&SI), DCH (Glasgow) and DPD (Cardiff). He is also the Vice Chairperson of the 35th Term Board of Director of Yan Oi Tong, the President of the Lions Club of Tsuen Wan (2014-15), the founder and Chairman of the Egive For You Charity Foundation Limited, the founder and Vice Chairman of United We Stand Foundation Limited, the founder and Director of Health Check Charity Funds Limited, the Vice Chairman of Sha Tin District Community Fund Limited, the District President of Scout Association of Hong Kong Yau Tsim District, the School Manager of IMC of Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School, the Vice President of the Association of Hong Kong Professionals, the Permanent President of Hong Kong Shatin Industries and Commerce Association Limited and the Director of YOT Chong Sok Un Medical Fund (cancer aid). Dr. Cho is a director of Broad Idea International Limited, a company which is interested in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as at the date of this report, which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO.

Chee Ming Choi Dr. Choi (Francis) Chee Ming, Ph.D., GBS, JP, is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Dr. Choi holds a master degree in Business Administration from Newport University in the United States of America. He also holds a PhD in Business Management from Harbin Institute of Technology, the PRC and an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Choi is the chairman of Early Light International (Holdings) Limited and E. Lite (Choi’s) Holdings Limited and has extensive business interests in the manufacturing industry and the property sector. He is the honorary president of the Toys Manufacturer’s Association of Hong Kong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council and a court member of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is currently a non-executive director and vice-chairman of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 78). Dr. Choi is a director of Broad Idea International Limited, a company which is interested in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as at the date of this report, which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO.

Haiyan Fang Ms. Fang Haiyan is Non-Executive Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Company. She obtained a master degree in economics at Renmin University of China in 1993 and a doctoral degree in economics at the same university in 1998. Ms. Fang joined China Life Insurance Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2628), in 1998. Since May 2013, Ms. Fang has been serving as the general manager of the Business Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, where she is responsible for the management and development of the group’s business and the development and quality control of the insurance services provided by subsidiaries of the group.

Ming-hsing Tsai Mr. Tsai Ming-hsing is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Law of National Taiwan University in 1979 and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Graduate School of Business Administration of New York University in 1981. From October 2012 to October 2014, Mr. Tsai was the chairman of the Taiwan Telecommunication Industry Development Association. Since June 2014, Mr. Tsai has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association for a term of four years. Mr. Tsai is also a member of the China Finance 40 Forum Executive Council and a member of the China Finance 40 Forum Council. Since July 2004, Mr. Tsai has been appointed as the vice chairman of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (“Fubon Holding”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Fubon Group”), one of the largest listed financial holding companies in Taiwan, with total assets of approximately US$171.53 billion as of 31 December 2014. Mr. Tsai has been appointed as a director and the chairman of Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited since February 2004. Mr. Tsai was the chairman of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. from September 1988 to May 1992 and the chairman of Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. from July 1993 to June 2011.

Seung Ming Wong Mr. Wong Seung Ming, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Mr. Wong graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in Accountancy. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong worked in various auditing firms and the finance department of several companies including companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong has approximately 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Mr. Wong is also a member of the remuneration committee of the Board and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Chik Yuet Lee Mr. Lee Chik Yuet serves as Executive Director of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Mr. Lee graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in Social Science. He also holds a bachelor degree and a master degree in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lee had been a practising solicitor for more than 13 years in Hong Kong specialized in commercial, corporate finance and investment laws and practice in Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr. Lee is currently a director and the legal representative and general manager of a subsidiary of the Company in the PRC. Mr. Lee is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He is also an executive director of New Ray Medicine International Holding Limited (“New Ray Medicine”) (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8180). The Company is interested in 26.00% of the issued shares in New Ray Medicine through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary.

Chi Kin So Dr. So Chi Kin serves as Member - Senior Management of Town Health International Investments Ltd. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong and holds the qualification of BDS (HK). He is currently responsible for the development and management of the Group’s dental clinic business as well as enhancement of professional dental service standards. He joined the Group in April 1991.

Yi Kwong Yau Dr. Yau Yi Kwong serves as Member - Senior Management of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Dr. Yau graduated from The University of Hong Kong and holds the qualifications of BDS (HK) and DGDP (UK). He is currently responsible for the Group’s dental clinic management and is the Group’s organizer of continuous dental education and is committed to enhancing the overall standard of our dental services. He joined the Group in November 2000.

Jinhao Chen Mr. Chen Jinhao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen graduated from the Sun Yat-Sen University with a bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 2001 and obtained a MBA degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff (now known as Cardiff University) in 2003. Mr. Chen has over eight years of experience in equity investment and management. Mr. Chen worked as an executive director of the investment department of BOCGI Zheshang Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2013. He has been an associate director at China Life Investment Holding Company Limited since 2014.

Kwok Wah Ho Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, CPA, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Town Health International Investments Ltd. Mr. Ho is a Practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong. He is the proprietor of George K. W. Ho & Co., Certified Public Accountants and possesses over 20 years’ professional experience in accounting, auditing, tax planning and business advisory. Mr. Ho is a director of Hong Kong Shatin Industries and Commerce Association Limited and Hong Kong Commerce and Industry Associations Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of Belle International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1880) and Rykadan Capital Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 2288).

Mingqin Li Ms. Li Mingqin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from (the English translation for identification purpose only is “Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine”) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine) with a Bachelor Degree in 1982. She obtained the lecturer qualifications from (the English translation for identification purpose only is “Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine”) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine) in 1988. Ms. Li has worked at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and the English translation for identification purpose only is “Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine”) (now known as Beijing University of Chinese Medicine), where she engaged in the teaching of medicines, R&D of new medicines and medicines management.

Hong-chiun Wang Mr. Wang John Hong-chiun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with major in Economics. In 1996, Mr. Wang obtained his Master of Management degree from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Wang had been an executive director in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. in Hong Kong and was employed by such company and one of its affiliates from August 1996 to December 2010. Mr. Wang worked at Citi Private Bank of Citigroup Inc. from December 2010 to February 2012, during which he held the positions of Managing Director and Global Market Manager. Since March 2012, Mr. Wang has been a director of W.T.T. Investment Limited. Mr. Wang is also the president of (in English for identification only, Zhongxing Kaifa Co., Ltd.), which is an affiliate of the Tsai’s family of Fubon Holding.

Tat Tung Wong Mr. Wong Tat Tung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wong has over 18 years’ business experience in the field of asset management and investment. He has served as a Vice President of Credit Suisse Privilege Limited in Hong Kong. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Channel 8 Wealth Management Ltd. Further, Mr. Wong is the Vice Chairman of Sham Shui Po District Council for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and a committee member of the city of Tianjin Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In addition, Mr. Wong was the Chairman of Yan Oi Tong for the year 2012-2013 and at the same time offered by an educational institution as school board members of their school. From 19 March 2012 to 20 June 2014, Mr. Wong was an independent non-executive director of Larry Jewelry International Company Limited (formerly known as Eternite International Company Limited) (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8351). Mr. Wong is also a member of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Board.