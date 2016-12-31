Name Description

Jun Lei Mr. Jun Lei serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. He had been our CEO since 1998, and under his leadership, we further expanded application software businesses into utilities software, internet security software and online games. He also played a major role in transforming our Group from a traditional software company into an on demand software company which extensively utilizes the Internet. In December 2007, Mr. LEI relinquished his position as CEO, chief technology offi cer and president of the Company. In August 2008, Mr. LEI was re-designated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director. Mr. LEI was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of our Company on 5 July 2011. Mr. LEI is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. LEI co-founded Xiaomi Corporation with other partners in 2010, and has taken the position of chairman and CEO. Mr. LEI is also the chairman of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) which is a subsidiary of the Company. From April 2005 to August 2016, Mr. LEI was the chairman of YY Inc. (NSDAQ: YY). He also received the Third Capital Outstanding Talent Award during the year. Mr. LEI graduated from Wuhan University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. He has been a member of the board of Wuhan University since 2003.

Tao Zou Mr. Tao Zou serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective 01, December 2016. He is the CEO of Westhouse Holdings Limited who is responsible for the overall management of Westhouse Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, including the research and development of online games of Westhouse Studios and also participates in major decision making of our Group’s gaming business sector. Mr. Zou graduated from Tianjin Nankai University in 1997. Mr. Zou joined us in 1998 and was responsible for the development of our Kingsoft PowerWord. Mr. Zou has been responsible for our entertainment software business since 2004. Mr. Zou became a senior vice president of the Company in December 2007 and has been an executive Director of our Company since August 2009. Mr. Zou is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yuk Keung Ng Mr. Yuk Keung Ng serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director and Company Secretary of Kingsoft Corporation Limited. He has been appointed as Company Secretary on September 15, 2013. He has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective March 1, 2013. Mr. Ng has more than 20 years of experience in financial management, corporate finance and merger and acquisition. Before joining the Company, he was the Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of China NT Pharma Group Co. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1011). Mr. Ng is a professional accountant and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Ng worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 12 years from 1988 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Ng was the Chief Financial Offi cer of International School of Beijing, an academic institution in Beijing, China. He subsequently joined Australian Business Lawyers, a law firm in Australia in 2003 and was later appointed as a Special Consultant in 2004 responsible for advising on accounting matters. From 2004 to 2006, he was the deputy Chief Financial Officer, a Joint Company Secretary and the Qualified Accountant of IRICO Group Electronics Company Limited (stock code: 438), a company incorporated in China with H shares listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Ng was the Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd. (stock code: 1886), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Sheng Fu Mr. Sheng Fu serves as Senior Vice President of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. and Senior Vice President. CEO of Cheetah Mobile who is responsible for the overall internet security business of the Group. Mr. Fu joined the Company in November 2010. Mr. Fu was the product manager of 3721 Internet Real Name and 3721 Internet Assistant, as well as the general manager of 360 Security Guard. He was the vice president of Matrix Partners China from November 2008, and CEO and chairman of Conew Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd from September 2009. Mr. Fu has become a senior vice president of the Group since March 7, 2011. Mr. Fu graduated from the faculty of Information Management and Information System in Shandong Institute of Business and Technology in 1999. Mr. FU is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Wei Liu Mr. Wei Liu serves as Senior Vice President of the company. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 2000 and has been project manager, HR director and the vice president of human resources of Seasun Holdings. Mr. Liu has started as an assistant president of our Group since April 2012, and has been the vice president of the Group and assistant to the Chairman since 2013. Mr. Liu became senior vice president of the Company and special assistant to the Chairman of the Board in 2016. Mr. Liu graduated from China University of Mining and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1999.

Yulin Wang Mr. Yulin Wang serves as Senior Vice President; Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud of the Company, effective 1 December 2016. Mr. Wang has joined the Group since January 2013 as the president of Kingsoft Cloud, being jointly responsible for the daily operation of Kingsoft Cloud. Mr. Wang has been an director of Kingsoft Cloud since 15 April 2015. Mr. Wang is familiar with the business and development strategy of Kingsoft Cloud with rich experience in business operation and management. Mr. Wang graduated from Nankai University and obtained a B.S. degree. He had also received a MBA degree form Tsinghua University in 2008.

Pak Kwan Kau Mr. Pak Kwan Kau serves as Non-Executive Director of Kingsoft Corp Ltd with effect from October 24, 2011. has been employed by us since 1988. He graduated from National Defense University of Science and Technology in China in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in Information Management Systems. Between 1984 and 1987, Mr. KAU worked at various Chinese companies as a software developer. Mr. KAU started Kingsoft Software in 1988, and he was primarily responsible for the development of WPS 1.0 in 1988. Mr. KAU was named as one of the Top Ten Business Persons of the Year in 2000, one of the China Top Financial Figures of the Year in 2001 by CCTV, one of the Ten Most Influential Leaders in China’s Games Industry at the inaugural China Game Industry Annual Conference in January 2005, and one of the Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs at 2009 China Game Industry Annual Conference held in December 2009. Mr. KAU has never held directorship in any other listed public companies. Mr. KAU was appointed as an acting CEO of the Company in December 2007. He was the CEO of the Company from May 2008 to 24 October 2011 when he resigned from the post. Mr. KAU was the Chairman of the board of our Company until 5 July 2011.

Chi Ping Lau Mr. Chi Ping Lau serves as Non-Executive Director of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. He is a member of the nomination committee of the Company. He is also an executive director and president of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Stock Code: 700), a substantial shareholder of the Company. He joined Tencent in 2005 as a chief strategy and investment offi cer and was responsible for corporate strategies, investment, M&A and investor relations. In 2006, he was promoted as president of Tencent to assist Mr. MA Huateng, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive offi cer of Tencent, in managing the day-to-day operation of Tencent. In 2007, he was appointed as an executive director of Tencent. Prior to Tencent, he was an executive director at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C’s investment banking division and a chief operating offi cer of its Telecom, Media and Technology Group. Prior to that, he worked at Mckinsey & Company, Inc. as a management consultant. Mr. LAU has over 14 years’ experience in IPO, merger and acquisitions and management consulting. Mr. LAU received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a MBA Degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. Mr. LAU was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 28 July 2011.

Yuen Kwan Tang Mr. Yuen Kwan Tang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. TANG holds a master’s degree in Business Administration at the California State University, Fullerton and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering at the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. TANG has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry in the global market and in the China market in the areas of sales, marketing, business development, research and development and manufacturing. Mr. TANG is a wellknown business leader in China and has held various positions such as the vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the vice chairman of the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and the vice president of the Beijing Chamber of International Commerce. Mr. TANG is currently the independent director of YY. He is also the partner and the managing director of Nokia Growth Partner (“NGP”) which is a venture capital firm and he has been responsible for investment in businesses in China. Prior to joining NGP, Mr. TANG was appointed as the corporate senior vice president and the president of Greater China of AMD (Greater China is the largest region of AMD with sales, marketing, research and development and manufacturing operations). During 2004 to 2010, Mr. TANG held a number of positions in Nokia, including the vice chairman and the vice president of sales in Greater China. Mr. TANG was also appointed as the chairman of Nokia Telecommunications Limited which is a joint venture established by Nokia in China. In addition, Mr. TANG held senior positions at Apple.Inc, 3Com, DEC and AST.

Shun Tak Wong Mr. Shun Tak Wong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingsoft Corp Ltd. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Currently Mr. WONG is serving as consultant and operating partner of CITIC Capital Partners Ltd.. He currently is also a co-founder and acting as CFO of Rokid Corporation Ltd., an artificial intelligence devices design and development company. He served as an executive Director and CFO of the Company from October 2011 to July 2012, and also acted as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company from April 2007 to September 2011. Mr. WONG was vice president for Finance & Corporate Controller of Alibaba Group from August 2007 to September 2011, a family of internet-based businesses that includes business-to-business international trade, retail and payment platforms and data-centric cloud computing services. During his service with Alibaba Group, he also acted as chairman of Group Financial Control Committee of Alibaba Group. Mr. WONG has a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom and a master’s degree in Accounting from Charles Stuart University in Australia. Mr. WONG is also a fellow CPA member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow CPA member of Australian Society of CPAs.