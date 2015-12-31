Name Description

Rongjun Ding Mr. Ding Rongjun is Executive Chairman of the Board of ZhuZhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is also the chairman of the strategy committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Ding is a director of Zhuzhou Siemens and the chairman of the board of directors of Shiling. Mr. Ding joined CRRC ZELRI in August 1984 and has held the positions of deputy director and project manager of the scientific research department, deputy director, deputy chief engineer and chief engineer of CRRC ZELRI. Mr. Ding served as the president of the Company from September 2005 to December 2007, deputy general manager of CRRC ZELRI from December 2007 to December 2008, general manager of CRRC ZELRI from December 2008 to July 2009. He has been an executive director, the general manager and deputy Party secretary of CRRC ZELRI from July 2009 to November 2015. He has been the chairman of the board of directors and deputy Party secretary of CRRC ZELRI since December 2015. Mr. Ding graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in Electric Locomotive in 1984, from Changsha Railway Institute with a master’s degree in Traffic Information and Control in 1998, from Hunan University with a master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering in 1999 and from Central South University with a doctor’s degree in Intelligent Control and Pattern Recognition in 2008. Mr. Ding was elected as a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering in December 2011. Mr. Ding has been an executive Director of the Company since September 2005, and the Chairman of the Board since December 2007.

Donglin Li Mr. Li Donglin is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. Mr. Li is an executive director of Times Electronics, Ningbo Times, Times Equipment, Times Information, Shenyang Times, Kunming Electric, HK Electric, Times Australia, Times USA, Times Brasil and the chairman of the board of directors of Dynex. Mr. Li joined CSR ZELRI in July 1989 and has held the positions of deputy chief engineer, deputy general manager of the rail transport department, director of the manufacturing centre, deputy general manager of the sales and marketing centre of CSR ZELRI. Mr. Li served as the chief marketing officer of the Company from September 2005 to December 2007, vice president and secretary of the Party of the Company from December 2007 to December 2009. Mr. Li graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in Electric Traction and Drive Control in 1989. Mr. Li has been the general manager of the Company since January 2010, and an executive Director of the Company since April 2010.

Hua Zhang Ms. Zhang Hua is Vice General Manager, Chief Financial Officer of ZhuZhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. She is a director of Zhuzhou Siemens and a supervisor of Baoji Times. Ms. Zhang is a senior accountant and a Certified Public Accountant of China. Ms. Zhang joined CRRC ZELRI in 1998 and acted as accountant and accounting manager. She served as a director of financial assets department of CRRC ZELRI from January 2005 to November 2007, the chief financial officer of Times New Materials from December 2007 to December 2009 and vice general manager and the chief financial officer of Times New Materials from January 2010 to May 2013. Ms. Zhang graduated from Xiangtan University in June 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and graduated from Hunan University with a master’s degree in Professional Accounting in November 2012. Ms. Zhang has been vice general manager and the chief financial officer of the Company since May 2013.

Yongneng Tan Mr. Tan Yongneng is the Chief Administration Officer, Chairman of the Labour Union of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Qingdao Electric. He joined CRRC ZELRI in July 1990, and has successively held various positions as director of general manager’s office of Times Electronics, director of department of Party and mass affairs and director of Party office of CRRC ZELRI. He was director of department of Party and mass affairs and director of department of auditing of the Company from December 2004 to December 2005, director of department of Party and mass affairs and director of Party office of CRRC ZELRI from December 2005 to December 2007, and director of administration office and director of secretary office of decision-making committee of CRRC ZELRI from January 2008 to January 2010. Mr. Tan graduated from Xiangtan University majoring in Electrical Technology in July 1995. He attended the on-the-job postgraduate programme in Psychology and Human Resources of Peking University in 2000, and obtained a certificate of graduation by completing the full postgraduate programme in July 2002. He attended the on-the-job MBA programme of Business School of Central South University in 2003 and obtained a certificate of graduation by completing the full postgraduate programme in July 2005. Mr. Tan has been the chief administration officer and the chairman of the labour union of the Company since January 2010.

Ke'an Liu Mr. Liu Ke'an is General Manager, Executive Director of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Dynex and the chairman of the board of directors of Hunan CSR Wabtec. Mr. Liu is a professorate senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in August 1994 and has held various positions as engineer, the chief engineer, senior engineer and the chief designer of CRRC ZELRI. Mr. Liu has held various positions such as director of the drive technology department of technology centre, director of systems project department of the technology centre, deputy director and director of the technology centre of the Company since September 2005. He was an employee representative supervisor of the Company from December 2007 to January 2010, the chief technology officer of the Company from January 2010 to June 2012 and the vice general manager and the chief engineer of the Company from June 2012 to January 2016. Mr. Liu also served as the general manager of semi-conductor department of the Company from January 2014 to February 2016. Mr. Liu graduated from the Department of Electrical Engineering of Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering majoring in Industrial Electrical Automation in 1994 and graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a master’s degree in Corporate Management in 2008. Mr. Liu has served as an executive Director and general manager of the Company since January 2016.

Jinsong Du Mr. Du Jinsong is Vice General Manager, Party Secretary of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Hangzhou Electric and the chairman of the board of directors of Qingdao Electric. Mr. Du is a senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in 1989 and has held various positions as group leader, director of the production department, vice director in charge of production, executive vice director and deputy general manager of the manufacturing centre of CRRC ZELRI. He served as deputy general manager of the marketing centre of CRRC ZELRI from March 2002 to March 2004, deputy general manager and secretary of Party general branch of power electronic business unit of CRRC ZELRI from March 2004 to December 2004, deputy general manager and Party branch secretary, executive deputy general manager and Party branch secretary of engineering centre of CRRC ZELRI from December 2004 to August 2006, the general manager and vice secretary of Party general branch of wind power unit of CRRC ZELRI from August 2006 to December 2011. Mr. Du graduated from East China Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in Electric Traction and Drive Control in 1989 and Changsha Railway Institute with a certificate of post graduation in Traffic Information and Control in 1999. He later graduated from Hunan University with a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration in 2001. Mr. Du has been the Party secretary and vice general manager of the Company since January 2012.

Wu Yan Mr. Yan Wu his the Executive Director, Vice General Manager of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is also a member of the risk management committee of the Company. Mr. Yan is an executive director of HK Electric, Times Australia, Times USA, Times Brasil. Mr. Yan is a senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in 1992. Mr. Yan graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University with a bachelor’s degree in Electro-Technology in 1989 and a master’s degree in Aircraft Navigation and Control in 1992. Mr. Yan served as the director of the technical standards department of the Company from September 2005 to December 2007, and as the director of the securities and legal affairs department of the Company from January 2007 to January 2014. Mr. Yan had been the general secretary of the National Electric Traction Equipment and System Standardization Technical Committee from September 2005 to November 2011. Mr. Yan was appointed as the secretary to the Board of the Company in December 2007 and vice general manager of the Company in June 2012. He has been a non-executive Director of the Company since December 2010 and was re-designated as an executive Director of the Company on 25 March 2014.

Jian Chen Mr. Chen Jian is Vice General Manager of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Shenyang Times, Kunming Electric, Times Information, Shanghai Shentong CRRC Railway Transportation and Operational Safety Engineering Technology Research Co., Ltd. and the chairman of the board of directors of Guangzhou Times. Mr. Chen is a senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in August 1995 and has held various positions as director of market department of the marketing centre of CRRC ZELRI and the general manager of Zhuzhou Jierui Electronics Engineering Company Limited and deputy general manager of Times Electronics. Mr. Chen has held various positions as the general manager of the marketing centre of the Company and general manager of Times Electronics since July 2005, and vice chief economist of the Company from January 2009 to December 2009. Mr. Chen was the general manager of Baoji Times from April 2009 to January 2010. He was the chief marketing officer of the Company from January 2010 to June 2012. Mr. Chen graduated from Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Equipment and Metrological Technology in July 1995, and obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from Central South University in December 2006. Mr. Chen has been vice general manager of the Company since June 2012.

Daxi Liu Mr. Liu Daxi is Vice General Manager of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Times Electronics, Shiling and the chairman of the board of directors of Baoji Times. Mr. Liu is a senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in July 1988. He has worked for the trial production department, the electrical equipment factory and the manufacturing centre of CRRC ZELRI. He has successively held various positions as deputy director and director of the engineering department of electrical equipment factory, deputy director of the electrical equipment factory, deputy director, director and general manager of the manufacturing centre. Mr. Liu served as deputy chief economist of the Company from January 2008 to December 2009 and the chief production officer of the Company from January 2010 to June 2012. He graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University in July 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in Electric Traction and Drive Control, and studied the MBA programme at Business School of Central South University from June 2003 to April 2005. He undertook a programme in leadership in manufacturing technology at the George Washington University in the United States from November 2003 to December 2003 and studied the programme for chief operation officer at Fudan University from September 2006 to March 2007. Mr. Liu has been the vice general manager of the Company since June 2012.

Jie Niu Mr. Niu Jie is Vice General Manager of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is a director of Shanghai CSR Railway, and an executive director of Times Equipment and Ningbo Times and the vice chairman of the board of directors of Baoji Times. Mr. Niu is an engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in October 1994 and served as director of the production department of the PCB plant, sales director of the production and operation division and vice general manager of the marketing centre of CRRC ZELRI. He was deputy general manager of the marketing centre of the Company from September 2005 to December 2006 and the general manager of the locomotives business department of the marketing centre of the Company from January 2007 to December 2008. Mr. Niu was a technician and office director of the loading and unloading machinery plant of Lanzhou Railway Bureau from February 1988 to October 1994. He was deputy chief economist of the Company from January 2010 to June 2012 and was the general manager of the locomotives business department of the Company from January 2009 to May 2013. Mr. Niu graduated from Central South University in June 2003 with an undergraduate certificate of graduation in machinery design, manufacturing and automation. Mr. Niu has been vice general manager of the Company since June 2012.

Jing Shang Mr. Shang Jing is Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer of the Company. He joined CRRC ZELRI in July 2003 and has held the position as an engineer at the R&D centre. He served as engineer at the R&D centre, director and deputy director of the industrial drive division of the Company from September 2005 to May 2011, and deputy director and director of the foundation and platform research and development centre of CRRC ZELRI Research Institute from June 2011 to February 2015, respectively. He was also the vice chief engineer and director of the foundation and platform research and development centre of CRRC ZELRI Research Institute from February 2015 to January 2016. Mr. Shang graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Power System and Automation from Southwest Jiaotong University in July 2000 and April 2003 respectively. Mr. Shang has been vice general manager and chief engineer of the Company since January 2016.

Changqi Yan Mr. Yan Changqi is Vice General Manager of the Company. Mr. Yan is a director of Shanghai CSR Railway, Qingdao Electric, Yueqing CSR Railway and Shiling. Mr. Yan is a senior engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in August 1991 and has held various positions as director of the sales division of the marketing centre of CRRC ZELRI, deputy director of Foreign Economic Cooperation Office (FECO), vice general manager of the marketing centre, chief marketing officer of Times Electronics and chief marketing officer of the passenger car electric business division. Mr. Yan served as the general manager of the EMU business division of the Company from January 2007 to December 2009, vice chief economist of the Company from January 2010 to January 2013, assistant to general manager and general manager of the EMU business division of the Company from February 2013 to May 2013, and assistant to general manager and general manager of the railway business division of the Company from May 2013 to January 2016. Mr. Yan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Machinery Manufacturing Technology and Equipment from Xi’an Jiaotong University in July 1991. Mr. Yan has been vice general manager of the Company since January 2016.

Liu Yu Mr. Yu Liu is Vice General Manager of the Company. Mr. Yu is a director of Guangzhou Times and Hangzhou Electric. Mr. Yu is an engineer. He joined CRRC ZELRI in June 1999 and has held various positions as director of the marketing division of the production operations department, director of the marketing division for urban railway equipment and vice general manager of the business division for urban railway equipment. He has been the general manager of the business division for urban railway of the Company from September 2005 to December 2009, vice chief economist and general manager of the business division for urban railway of the Company from January 2010 to January 2013, assistant to general manager and general manager of the business division for urban railway of the Company from February 2013 to February 2016. Mr. Yu graduated with a master’s degree in Software Engineering from Wuhan University in July 2009. Mr. Yu has been vice general manager of the Company since January 2016.

Tuong Hock Tang Mr. Tang Tuong Hock (Gabriel) is a Company Secretary of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd., since July 2011. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1981 and is also a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Tang has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and management in various industries. He was appointed as qualified accountant and joint company secretary of the Company from July 2006 to June 2011. Mr. Tang has served as the company secretary and the authorised representative of the Company since July 2011.

Xinning Zhang Mr. Zhang Xinning is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief engineer of CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”), a joint stock limited company whose A shares and H share are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) and holds the entire interests of the parent company of the Company, namely CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang has extensive technological expertise and management experience in the industry where CRRC specializes. Mr. Zhang had served as the deputy head of the Equipment Technology Division of the Department of Technology and Education of the Ministry of Railways, the deputy chief engineer, deputy chief engineer and the general manager of the locomotives business department of CSR Group. He also served as the deputy general manager and chief engineer of CSR Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., which is wholly-owned by CRRC, the chief engineer of CSR Group as well as the chief engineer of CSR Corporation Limited. Since June 2015, he has served as the chief engineer of CRRC. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of the Northern Jiaotong University majoring in electric traction and transmission control. He has also obtained postgraduate qualification in system engineering and a master’s degree in engineering from the Northern Jiaotong University. In addition, he obtained the Senior Professional Manager qualification awarded by China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association. He is a professor-level senior engineer and has been selected as a candidate for “Hundred Talents Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences” at national level. He is entitled to the special government subsidy from the State Council.

Kam Wing Chan Mr. Chan Kam Wing (Clement), CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co., Ltd. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the risk management committee of the Company. Mr. Chan is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Chan possesses the appropriate financial management expertise as required by the Listing Rules. Mr. Chan has been the managing director of BDO Limited since May 2009. Mr. Chan was the Asia Pacific regional director and the board member of Horwath International from 1996 to April 2009, during which Mr. Chan was the managing director of Horwath Hong Kong CPA Limited. Mr. Chan was elected as a council member of the HKICPA from 2007 to 2014, during which he was elected as the vice president of the HKICPA from 2012 to 2013, and was further elected as the president of HKICPA in 2014. In addition, he is actively involved in the work and matters of the technical and industry monitoring committees of the HKICPA. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Chan was appointed as the chairman of the financial reporting standards committee of the HKICPA and was responsible for research, editing and promulgation of the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. Mr. Chan has also been elected as the chairman of the Asian-Oceanian Standard Setters Group in 2014 and 2015 and attends various international conferences on the setting of accounting standards on behalf of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Commerce from the United Kingdom and Australia, respectively. Mr. Chan has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since September 2005.

Xiaoming Chen Mr. Chen Xiaoming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a PRC lawyer. Mr. Chen was a lawyer of Shenzhen Foreign Economic Law Firm from July 1988 to December 1993, a partner and a lawyer of Guangdong Huaye Law Firm from January 1994 to December 2002. He was a partner and a lawyer of Guangdong Shengdian Law Firm from January 2003 to December 2006. He has been a partner and a lawyer of Beijing Zhonglun (Shenzhen) Law Firm since January 2007. Mr. Chen is also an arbitrator of the Shenzhen Arbitration Commission as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Chen graduated from the Law Department of the Southwest University of Political Science & Law with a bachelor ’s degree in Laws in July 1985 and graduated from the Law Department of the Southwest University of Political Science & Law in July 1988 with a master ’s degree in Laws.

Chunru Liu Ms. Liu Chunru is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co,. Ltd. She is a member of the audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Ms. Liu is a certified assets valuer. Ms. Liu was the vice president of Beijing China Enterprise Appraisal Co., Ltd. and the president of Zhongfa International Appraisal Co., Ltd. She has been the vice chairman of the board of Beijing Zhuoxindahua Appraisal Co., Ltd. since September 2012. Ms. Liu graduated from Chongqing University with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1994 and graduated from Tsinghua University with a master’s degree in Business Administration in 2008. Ms. Liu was a supervisor of the Company from September 2005 to April 2008. Ms. Liu has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since June 2008.

Minggao Ouyang Mr. Ouyang Minggao is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Changsha Railway College majoring in diesel locomotive in February 1982 and a master’s degree in engineering from the Dalian Railway College majoring in diesel locomotive in August 1984. He studied in the Technical University of Denmark from January 1990 to October 1993 and obtained a doctorate degree in engineering. From November 1993 to June 1995, Mr. Ouyang studied under the post-doctorate programme of the Tsinghua University. Mr. Ouyang obtained a certificate of qualification of independent director from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in October 2008 and is an independent non-executive director of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (stock code: 00951), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Ouyang also holds or held the following positions: working in the Tsinghua University since July 1995, including occupying the position as the officer of the National Key Laboratory of the Safety and Energy Saving of Automobiles, a special professor of the Changjiang Scholars and the vice officer of the Academic Committee; a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultation Conference since March 2003; an independent non-executive director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (Stock Code: 3808), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from July 2007 to December 2015; an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Diesel Engine Company Limited (Stock Code: 600841), a company listed on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2012 to May 2015; and an independent non-executive director of Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited (Stock Code: 000625), a company listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from May 2012 to March 2016.