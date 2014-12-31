Name Description

Xiang Gao Mr. Gao Xiang has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 01 April 2015. He joined the Group as the General Manager in January 2009 and was appointed as an Executive Director in September 2009. He graduated from the Tianjin University, majoring in marine and vessel engineering, and is a senior engineer. From 1999 to 2008, Mr. Gao was the general manager of Tianjin CIMC North Ocean Containers Co., Ltd., Tianjin CIMC Containers Co., Ltd. Tianjin CIMC Logistic Equipment Co., Ltd., Tianjin CIMC Vehicles Sales and Service Center and Tianjin CIMC Special Vehicles Co., Ltd., respectively. Mr. Gao was also an assistant to the president of CIMC from 2004 to 2008, and currently hold directorships in certain subsidiaries of CIMC. He holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Chunfeng Liu Mr. Liu Chunfeng has been appointed as General Manager, Executive Director of the Company, effective April 01, 2015. He was appointed as a deputy general manager of the Company in May 2012. He graduated from Shandong University of Technology now known as Shandong University, majoring in mechanics with a postgraduate qualification in mechanical production, and is a senior engineer. Mr. Liu joined CIMC in 1989 as an engineer and was the manager of various departments in certain subsidiaries of CIMC and the general manager of the technology management department of CIMC from 1993 to 2010. He is the general manager of Nantong CIMC Tank Equipment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company from May 2010 to March 2015. He holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Company and CIMC.

Yingjian Ren Mr. Ren Yingjian is Deputy General Manager of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since November 2005. He completed his study in Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management. Mr. Ren was the general manager of Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from 2003 to 2009. Prior to joining the Group, he was the managing director of Mudanjiang Gold Peony Knitwear Company and the general manager at Mudanjiang Sanxing Knitwear Factory. Mr. Ren is an engineer and experienced in the management of industrial enterprises.

Caixing Shi Mr. Shi Caixing is Deputy General Manager of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since May 2012. He graduated from a master’s course at the School of Economics of the Peking University and is a senior economist. Mr. Shi was an executive director of the Company from September 2007 to September 2009. Prior to joining the Group, he was an executive vice general manager of Zhangjiagang Sanctum Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2004. Since September 2004, Mr. Shi has been the general manager of Zhangjiagang CIMC Sanctum Cryogenic Equipment Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Hongli Sun Mr. Sun Hongli is Deputy General Manager of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since May 2012. He obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in transportation and control of liquid from South China University of Technology. Mr. Sun joined CIMC in 1994 as a design engineer and an assistant to quality manager in a subsidiary of CIMC and was a vice manager of the research and development centre of CIMC from 1997 to 2002. He was an assistant to general manager of Nantong CIMC Tank Equipment Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from 2002 to 2009. Mr. Sun was an assistant to general manager of the Company from January 2009 to April 2012.

Baoying Yang Ms. Yang Baoying is Deputy General Manager of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since May 2012. She received a master’s degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. Ms. Yang held various management positions in a subsidiary of XinAo Gas Holdings Limited (now known as ENN Energy Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) from 2002 to 2005, and then joined the Group in March 2005. Since January 2010, she has been the general manager of Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Siu Fai Cheong Mr. Cheong Siu Fai, CPA, is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited. He is responsible for financial reporting, financial management, corporate finance and implementation of corporate governance practices of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Thames Valley University, the United Kingdom. Mr. Cheong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of International Accountants in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining the Group in December 2004, Mr. Cheong worked for an international certified public accountants firm and has many years of experience in audit, financial reporting, financial management and corporate finance.

Jianlong Jin Mr. Jin Jianlong is Non-Executive Director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited. He joined the Group as an executive director in September 2007. He is also a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. He graduated from the Maanshan University of Iron and Steel Technology, majoring in accounting. Mr. Jin worked in the Hangzhou Iron and Steel Factory from 1975 and served as a deputy manager of its accounting department from 1985 to 1989. He joined China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC”), which is a substantial shareholder of the Company, in 1989 and served as a manager of the financial management department of CIMC and then of the finance department of Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacturing Co., Ltd. respectively. Mr. Jin is currently the general manager of the financial management department of CIMC. He holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Company and CIMC.

Yongsheng Jin Mr. Jin Yongsheng is Non-Executive Director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since September 2009. He was re-designated from an Executive Director to a Non-executive Director and ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer in September 2009. He graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, specialising in finance, and also obtained an executive master’s degree in business administration from the Guanghua School of Management of the Peking University. Mr. Jin is qualified as a lawyer in the PRC. He joined the Group in September 2005 serving as an Investor Relations Manager of the Company, and was appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in June 2006. Mr. Jin was an executive director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) from 2000 to 2006 and is currently its nonexecutive director.

Yu Wang Mr. Wang Yu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Dalian Maritime University with Bachelor of Engineering (Transportation Management) in 1993 and Master of Laws (International Economic Law) in 1996. He worked in the legal affair department of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company from 1996 to 2000 and America International Data Group’s branch in China from 2001 to 2002. Mr. Wang joined CIMC in 2003, and has been the general manager of the legal department of CIMC since 2007. He holds a number of directorships in certain subsidiaries of CIMC. Mr. Wang was admitted as a lawyer in the People’s Republic of China in 1997 and is currently a non-practising lawyer. Mr. Wang is also an arbitrator of South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (also known as Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration and China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission.

Yuqun Yu Mr. Yu Yuqun is Non-Executive Director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited. He obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics, both from the Peking University. Mr. Yu worked in the State Bureau of Commodity Price of the PRC before joining CIMC in 1992. He is currently the secretary to the board of directors of CIMC, responsible for investor relations and financing management. Mr. Yu is currently a non-executive director of TSC Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as TSC Offshore Group Limited, shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) and Pteris Global Limited (shares of which are listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange) respectively. Mr. Yu is also a member of the third session of the Appellate Review Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Kei Pang Tsui Mr. Tsui Kei Pang is Independent Non-Executive Director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited. since November 2009. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in law (Honours) and a master’s degree in law from The University of Hong Kong. He is a solicitor of Hong Kong, a solicitor of England and Wales (non-practising), a China Appointed Attesting Officer and a Civil Celebrant of Marriages. Mr. Tsui is currently a partner of Gallant Y.T. Ho & Co. and specialises in Hong Kong and China cross-border commercial legal services. He is also the vice chairman of the Greater China Legal Affairs Committee of The Law Society of Hong Kong, an honorary legal adviser of The Hong Kong Real Estate Association as well as a member of China Committee of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Tsui is currently an independent non-executive director of China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Limited (shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange).

Chun Ho Wong Mr. Wong Chun Ho, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since February 2005. He obtained his bachelor’s degrees in business (accounting) and computing (information system) from Monash University, Australia. Mr. Wong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is currently a director of Rothschild (Hong Kong) Limited and prior to that he worked in KPMG. Mr. Wong has over 15 years of corporate finance and audit experience in the Hong Kong and China regions.