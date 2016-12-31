Name Description

Wensheng Liu Mr. Liu Wensheng is Executive Co-chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the secretary of the board of directors, the company secretary and the chief economist of CCCC. He also serves as the chairman of CCCC International Holding Limited and Friede Goldman United, Ltd., as well as the director of CCCC Dredging (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr LIU graduated from Dalian Maritime University (formerly known as Dalian Maritime College) with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He is a senior engineer. Mr LIU joined China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. in 1982 and possesses rich experience in operation and management. He served as the deputy general manager of CCCC Tianjin Dredging Co., Ltd. the vice-chief economist and the general manager of corporate planning of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and the chief economist of CCCG. Mr LIU was appointed as non-executive Director on 22 June 2015 and he subsequently was redesignated from non-executive Director to executive Director and was appointed as co-chairman of the Board on 15 January 2016.

Weiping Song Mr. Song Weiping is Executive Co-chairman of the Board of the company. He founded our Company in January 1995, and is primarily responsible for the formulation of our development strategies, as well as supervising our project planning, design and marketing. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries or associates of the Company. Mr SONG graduated from Hangzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1982. In 2004 and 2005, Mr SONG was honored as one of the Ten Leaders of the Residential Property Sector in Zhejiang awarded jointly by Zhejiang Daily, China Housing Industry Association and Special Committee of the China Construction Industry Association. In 2004, Mr SONG received the China Construction Architecture Award (Individual Contribution Award). Mr SONG ranked as one of the “Top Ten Outstanding Real Estate Leaders of New Urbanization” in 2014. He is the vice chairman of the sixth Council of China Real Estate Association and the vice chairman of Zhejiang Provincial Real Estate Association. Mr SONG is interested or deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO by holding shares through his controlled corporations, namely Delta House Limited and Hong Kong Orange Osmanthus Foundation Limited. He is also a director of Delta House Limited and Hong Kong Orange Osmanthus Foundation Limited. Mr SONG was redesignated from the chairman of the Board to co- chairman of the Board with effect from 27 March 2015.

Zhounan Cao Mr. Cao Zhounan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Greentown China Holdings Limited. He graduated from Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics in 1991, majoring in financial accounting. He obtained a Master’s Degree from Université du Québec, Canada in 2009, majoring in Business Administration. Mr CAO started his career in 1989. From 1991 to 1995, he served as the deputy chief, the chief and the secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Finance Bureau. From 1996 to 1998, seconded by Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, he took up the position as an assistant to the county mayor of the People’s Government of Yunhe County in Zhejiang Province. From 1998 to 2001, he was the deputy division chief of the Zhejiang Provincial Finance Bureau. From 2001 to 2005, he served as an assistant to the general manager of Zhejiang Provincial Railway Investment Group Co., Ltd. Form 2005-2009 he served as the vice general manager of Zhejiang Provincial Railway Investment Group Co., Ltd. From 2004 to 2009, he was appointed as the chairman of Zhejiang Asset Management Company. Mr Cao joined Greentown Real Estate in February 2009 as the executive general manager and was responsible for the overall operation and management in relation to the Group companies and its subsidiaries. Mr CAO was appointed as an executive director of the Company from 1 July 2011 to 27 March 2015. On 24 March 2015, he was appointed as a director of Greentown Real Estate. Mr CAO was appointed as our executive Director and chief executive officer on 22 June 2015, in which he is responsible for the overall operations and management of Greentown China. Currently, Mr CAO also serves as a director of Greentown Real Estate, Greentown Project Management, Greentown Asset Management, Greentown Town Development.

Ching Fung Mr. Fung Ching (Simon), CPA, is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Greentown China Holdings Limited. He is one of the authorised representatives of the Company. Prior to joining the Group in August 2010, Mr FUNG served as the chief financial officer and secretary to the board of directors of Baoye Group Company Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong (stock code: 02355.HK), between 2004 and 2010, and he worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers between 1994 and 2004. Mr FUNG has over 12 years of experience in managing finance and accounting functions, mergers and acquisitions, fund raising and investor relations for PRC corporations listed in Hong Kong, and has 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and business advisory with a “Big-4” international accounting firm. Mr FUNG graduated from Queensland University of Technology in Australia with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in accountancy. He is a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the CPA Australia. Mr FUNG is currently an independent non-executive director of Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong (stock code: 00357.HK), and he also serves as a non-executive director of Baoye Group Company Limited. Mr FUNG was appointed as an independent non-executive director of China Logistics Property Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 1589. HK) with effect from July 2016.

Ping Du Mr. Du Ping is Vice President of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the building of corporate culture and value, corporate brand management, customer service management of the properties and operation of digital management platform of the Group. Mr DU graduated from Hangzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in arts. Mr DU began his career in July 1990 and used to work in Hangzhou Daily as the reporter, the senior reporter, the chief reporter, the sports director, the director of the financial news center, and the editorial board member. Mr DU joined the Group on 9 March 2015.

Ke Wang Mr. Wang Ke is Vice President of the Company. He primarily responsible for the management of the Group’s product centers. Mr WANG graduated from Shanghai Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in arts and design. Mr WANG began his career in July 2002 and used to work as a designer in Swiss Lemen Architectural Design Firm and the Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tongji University. Mr WANG joined the Group in March 2005 and served in various positions such as Designer of the Planning Design Department of Greentown Group, the Deputy General Manager of Huzhou Majestic Mansion Project, the Deputy General Manager of Suzhou Rose Garden Project, the General Manager of Suzhou Taohuayuan Project.

Wei Yang Ms. Yang Wei is Vice President of the Company. She is primarily responsible for human resources of the Group and administrative management. Ms YANG graduated from Hangzhou Normal University with a master’s degree in Ethnomusicology. Ms YANG has certificates of Certified Human Resources Manager, Certified Qualification of Grade II Counseling Psychologist and Intermediate Economist. Ms YANG began her career in February 2004 and has worked as a teaching staff in the Art Department of Zhejiang University of Technology as well as the secretary of the chairman and the deputy general manager of Wuyang Construction Co., Ltd.. Ms YANG joined the Group in December 2009 and served as the General Manager and Vice-president of the operation center of Greentown Property Construction Company.

Qingan Li Mr. Li Qingan is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Department of Management (Engineering and Finance Accounting Profession) of Changsha Communications University with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Finance Accounting. He is a senior accountant. Mr LI started his career as a financial accountant of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in July 1989. Mr LI joined CRBC in September 1998 and has rich experience in finance management. He served as the general manager of finance and accounting department of CRBC, the general manager of finance and accounting department of CCCC, the provisional party secretary and the director of CCCC Finance Company. Mr. LI joined the Company in March 2015 and was appointed as the director and the executive general manager of Greentown Real Estate and is primarily responsible for corporate finance, fund and audit management. Mr LI was appointed as our executive Director on 22 June 2015.

Yongqian Li Mr. Li Yongqian is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Zhengzhou University (formerly known as Zhengzhou University of Technology) with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture. He obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from Beijing Institute of Technology and a doctor’s degree in Law from Central University for Nationalities. He is a senior engineer. Mr LI joined CCCG in January 2014 with rich experience in operation and management. He served as the general manager of the coordination and management department of China State Construction Real Estate Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of China Hydropower Construction Group Real Estate Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of the real estate division of China Electric Power Construction Group and the deputy general manager of the real estate division of CCCG. Mr LI joined the Company in March 2015. Currently, he serves as an executive director of Greentown China, and he also serves as the Chairman of Greentown Real Estate, as well as a director of Greentown Project Management, Greentown Asset Management, Greentown Town Development. Mr LI was appointed as our executive Director on 15 January 2016.

Bainian Shou Mr. Shou Bainian is Executive Director of Greentown China Holdings Limited. He graduated from Hangzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1982. Between 1982 and 1998, he worked at the government office of Yin County of Zhejiang Province, the general office of Ningbo Municipal Government and China Huaneng Group’s Zhejiang subsidiary. Mr SHOU joined us in April 1998. He is a vice chairman of Hangzhou Real Estate Association. Mr SHOU is interested or deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO by, among other things, holding shares through his controlled corporation, Profitwise Limited. He is also a director of Profitwise Limited. Mr. Shou resigned as an executive vice chairman of the Board and a member of the investment committee with effect from 27 March 2015. He also resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 22 June 2015.

Guoqiang Sun Mr. Sun Guoqiang is Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of the board and general manager of CCCC Real Estate Company Limited, a subsidiary of CCCG. Mr SUN joined the CCCG group in 1991 and has wealth of experience in management and administration. Mr SUN was a director and general manager of CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr SUN graduated from the Jiangxi Industrial University with a bachelor’s degree in water engineering. He has also obtained a master’s degree in water structural engineering from the Tianjin University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr SUN was appointed as a director and chairman (authorized representative) of Greentown Real Estate on 24 March 2015 and as our executive Director on 27 March 2015.

Guoyong Ying Mr. Ying Guoyong is Executive General Manager of Greentown China and Director of Greentown Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., a principal subsidiary of the Group. He is primarily responsible for the development and management of the Group. Mr YING graduated from Hangzhou University majoring in law and obtained a bachelor’s degree. Mr YING has over 20 years of experience in operation and management. He began his career in July 1985 and used to work in the Teaching and Research Group of Zhejiang Province CPC. School, the Corporate Office of CPC Youth of Zhejiang Province Committee and Zhejiang Youth Travel Service Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang China Travel Greentown Investment Property Co., Ltd. Mr YING joined the Group in June 2001.

Wan Fai Hui Mr. Hui Wan Fai (Eddie), CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of Greentown China Holdings Limited since 1 April 2012. He is the managing partner of PAG (formerly known as Pacific Alliance Group). Mr HUI has previously served the Blackstone Group as a managing director. Mr HUI was a managing director of Mellon HBV Alternative Strategies LLC, a New York based hedge fund under Mellon Bank, from 2005 to 2006 where he acted as the head of distressed investment for China. Mr HUI obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from INSEAD in 2004 and a master’s degree in International and Public Affairs from the University of Hong Kong in 2002. Mr HUI obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong in 1998. Mr HUI holds the qualifications of Certified Public Accountant from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom, Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute, the United States of America and Associate of HKICS from Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, Hong Kong. Mr HUI was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on 1 April 2012.

Shenghua Jia Dr. Jia Shenghua, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Greentown China Holdings Limited., since June 22, 2006. He is a professor of Zhejiang University and serves as the director of Zhejiang University’s Property Research Center. Mr JIA graduated from Northwest Agricultural University with a doctorate degree in agricultural economics and management. Since 1989, Mr JIA has been teaching and conducting researches in property economics, property development, and enterprise management in China. He furthered his study in Germany from 1993 to 1994. He is currently a member of Zhejiang Enterprises Management Research Society, Zhejiang Land Academy and Hangzhou Land Academy. Mr JIA is also an executive council member of the Global Chinese Real Estate Congress, a council member of the Zhejiang Provincial Real Estate Association, and a member of the Expert Committee of the China Real Estate Research Association. At present, Mr JIA acts as an independent non- executive director of Yinyi Real Estate Co., Ltd. (stock code: 000981.SZ), Rongan Property Co., Ltd. (stock code: 000517.SZ), China Calxon Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 000918.SZ) and Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002244.SZ), all of which are listed in Shenzhen. Mr JIA was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on 22 June 2006.

Huanzhang Ke Mr. Ke Huanzhang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Greentown China Holdings Limited., since 22 June 2009. He is currently the chief planning consultant of Beijing Municipal Institute of City Planning and Design. Mr KE was graduated in 1962 from Southeast University (formerly the Nanjing Industrial Institute) and his major was construction. Mr KE has over 40 years of experience in the areas of housing, urban rural development and town planning. From 1979 to 1986, Mr KE served as the deputy division chief and deputy director-general of the Beijing Planning Bureau. From September 1986 to March 2001, Mr KE was the dean and senior town planning professor of Beijing Municipal Institute of City Planning and Design. Mr KE was appointed as our independent non-executive Director on 22 June 2009.