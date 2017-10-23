Name Description

Mingjian Bi Mr. Bi Mingjian is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Chairman of the Management Committee of the company. since May 2015. He has also served as our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee since March 2015. He joined our Group in August 1995 and participated in the establishment of our Company. He held several positions in our Group, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer, member and Acting Chairman of the Management Committee, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of the Investment Banking Department from August 1995 to February 2006. He served as a senior advisor to our Company from March 2006 to November 2012. He served as a managing partner of HOPU Investment Management Co., Ltd. from November 2012 to March 2015. Prior to August 1995, he served as the deputy division chief of the State Farms and Reclamation Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture from January 1984 to December 1985, operation officer of the World Bank China Office from December 1985 to June 1988, deputy director of the project office of China Rural Trust and Investment Corporation from June 1988 to October 1988 and project economist and advisor of the World Bank from October 1988 to January 1994. He currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries. Mr. Bi obtained a diploma in English from East China Normal University in December 1982 and a master of business administration degree from George Mason University, the United States in January 1993.

Jie Xin Mr. Xin Jie is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of the company. He is the member of the Management Committee since January 2014 and April 2015, respectively. He joined our Group in May 1998 and served as an Associate of the Investment Banking Department until July 2000. He served as the general manager of the Beijing office of Good Investment Co. Ltd. from July 2000 to April 2003, deputy chief representative of Veolia Water Group North China from May 2003 to February 2005 and director of Standard Chartered Private Equity from March 2005 to June 2007. He rejoined our Group in July 2007 and held several positions, including the general manager of CICC Jiacheng, a subsidiary of our Company, and the general manager of Zhejin Trust Co. Ltd, a trust company our Company is interested in. He currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC Hong Kong and China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited. Mr. Xin obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Georgia, the United States in June 1996 and a master’s degree in world economics from Nankai University in June 2005.

Gang Chu Mr. Chu Gang is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee of the company. He is the member of the Management Committee since April 2015. He joined our Group in May 2009 and held several positions, including a Managing Director of the Research Department, the Acting Head of the Capital Markets Department and Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining our Group, he held several positions in Citigroup, including vice president, emerging market risk manager, local government bonds proprietary trader, fund manager, head of Latin America stock options trading and managing director of alternative investments from September 1993 to August 2008. He currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC HK Securities. Mr. Chu was qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst of the CFA Institute in September 2002. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from University of Science and Technology of China in July 1987 and a doctoral degree in theoretical physics from Northeastern University, the United States in September 1993. He also studied at Leonard N. Stern School of Business of New York University, the United States until June 1997.

Xu Lu Mr. Lu Xu is Chief Technology Officer of the company. since April 2015. He joined our Group in August 2000 and was our Head of Information Technology Department until March 2014. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a software engineer of the Information Center, Ministry of Electronics Industry from December 1984 to December 1987, a software engineer of EG&G Washington Analytical Services Center, Inc. from December 1990 to May 1992, a senior software engineer of MLJ Consulting Telecommunication Engineers, Inc. from May 1992 to March 1995, principal software engineer of LCC L.L.C from March 1995 to February 1996, project manager of MCI WorldCom from February 1996 to August 2000 and managing director of HOPU Investment Management Co., Ltd. from May 2014 to March 2015. Mr. Lu’s obtained a master’s degree in computer science from North China Institute of Computing Technology in December 1984, and a master’s degree in computer science and technology from George Mason University, the United States in January 1994.

Xinping Yang Ms. Yang Xinping is Chief Compliance Officer of the company. since December 2007. She joined our Group in October 1999 and has been appointed several positions, including Head of the Legal Department in 2000 and Head of the Compliance Department since 2004. Prior to joining our Group, she served as a lawyer in Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison Beijing Office, C&C Law Office and held various positions with other institutions in China, Australia and the United States from February 1980 to September 1999. She served as a member of the Issuance Appraisal Committee of CSRC from January 2001 to September 2003, member of the M&A Committee of the Issuance Appraisal Committee of CSRC from March 2002 to February 2004 and member of the Disciplinary and Supervisory Committee of SAC from February 2008 to February 2012. She currently serves as a vice chairman of the Compliance Committee of the SAC since October 2009, member of the Compliance Committee of the Securities Association of Beijing since December 2013, and our Company’s representative of the exchange participants of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange since December 2012. She has also been selected as an expert appraiser of the SAC for innovative business of securities companies since August 2008. Ms. Yang obtained her juris doctor degree from Connecticut University School of Law, the United States in May 1986, LLM from Cornell University Law School, the United States in May 1991, diploma from the Law Extension Committee of Sydney University Law School, Australia in May 1993, certificate from Beijing Institute of International Economics and Management, English Language Center in January 1981, and her university study was completed at Shanghai Institute of Foreign Languages, English Department in January 1980.

Kanglin Huang Mr. Huang Kanglin is Chief Risk Officer of the company. since August 2014 and February 2012, respectively. He joined our Group in February 2012 and served as a Managing Director and the Head of the Risk Management Department. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a software consultant to Ciba Corning Inc. from May 1994 to April 1995, a quantitative analyst of Barclays Group (BZW) from May 1995 to August 1995, a quantitative strategist of Goldman Sachs & Co. from September 1995 to April 2000, a senior market risk manager of Lehman Brothers Inc. from May 2000 to April 2004, head of Asia market risk management, managing director, subsequently as head of Asia risk management of Lehman Brothers Japan from May 2004 to September 2008, a senior risk manager, managing director of Nomura Securities Co. from October 2008 to August 2009, and joint-head of Asia ex-Japan risk management and managing director of Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd from September 2009 to October 2011. Mr. Huang obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from Peking University in July 1984, a master’s degree in physics from Michigan Technological University, the United States in May 1989 and a doctoral degree in materials science and engineering from University of Pittsburgh, the United States in April 1994.

Kui Ma Ms. Ma Kui is Financial Controller of the company. since May 2015, September 2011 and April 2015, respectively. She joined our Group in April 1998 and held several positions, including the Head of the Financial Control Department, Head of the Market Risk Department, Head of the Planning and Analysis Department, Assistant Chief Financial Officer, and chairman of the board of directors of CICC Pucheng Investment Co., Ltd. She currently serves as a director of CICC Jiacheng, a subsidiary of our Company, since June 2014. Prior to joining our Group, she served as, among other things, an accountant in Motorola (China) Electronics Co., Ltd. from May 1995 to August 1997. She currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC Hong Kong, CICC Jiacheng, Fortune Futures, CICC HK Securities, CICC HK AM and CICC HK Futures. Ms. Ma obtained a bachelor’s degree in international economic cooperation and a master’s degree in international finance from University of International Business and Economics in June 1993 and June 1996, respectively.

Qiang Cheng Mr. Cheng Qiang is Member of the Management Committee of the company. and Head of the FICC Department since April 2015. He joined our Group in October 2003 and held several positions, including a Vice President of the Capital Markets Department, Co-Head of the FICC Department, Head of the Trading team, Head of the Product Division and fixed income team of the Investment Banking Department, and general manager of Zhejin Trust Co. Ltd, a trust company our Company is interested in, until June 2012. He served as an advisor to our Company from July 2012 to June 2014. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a research staff of Advanced Technology Laboratories from January 1995 to December 1997, an associate of Barclays Capital New York from January 1998 to May 2000, a senior vice president of China Network International from June 2000 to August 2002, managing director of Global Standard Investment from September 2002 to June 2003 and vice president of ING Bank (Hong Kong) from August 2003 to September 2003. He currently serves as the chairman of Fortune Futures and a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC Hong Kong. Mr. Cheng obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Mississippi, the United States in August 1990, a master’s degree in physics and a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Michigan, the United States in August 1991, December 1993 and May 1998, respectively.

Haizhou Huang Mr. Huang Haizhou is Member of the Management Committee of the company. and Head of the Sales and Trading Department since April 2015 and May 2013, respectively. He joined our Group in December 2007 and held several positions, including the Co-head of the Sales and Trading Department, Chief Strategist and Co-Head of the Research Department. Prior to joining our Group, he served as a research fellow at The London School of Economics and Political Science, the United Kingdom, from January 1995 to June 1998, an economist and a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund from July 1998 to August 2005, and the head of Greater China research department of Barclays Capital (Hong Kong) from September 2005 to December 2007. He currently serves as a co-opted member of the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council since March 2013. He currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC Hong Kong and CICC HK Securities. Mr. Huang obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Hefei University of Technology in July 1983, a master’s degree in systems engineering from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology in July 1987 and a doctoral degree in business from Indiana University, the United States in July 1994.

Zhaohui Huang Mr. Huang Zhaohui is Member of the Management Committee of the company. since April 2015 and April 2013, respectively. He joined our Group in February 1998 and held several positions, including the Deputy Head and Co-Head of the Investment Banking Department. Prior to joining our Group, he joined China Construction Bank Corporation, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 939) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601939), and served as a clerk of the Ningbo branch office, an assistant research officer of the department of investment research, a senior economist of the department of real estate financing, deputy director of department of international business and director of firm office from July 1988 to January 1998. He currently serves as a director of CICC HK Securities. Mr. Huang obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from Wuhan University in July 1985 and a master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in July 1988.

Hong Liang Ms. Liang Hong is Member of the Management Committee of the company, She is the Head of the Research Department and Chief Economist since April 2015, May 2013 and October 2014, respectively. She joined our Group in November 2008 and held several positions, including a Managing Director, the Head of the Capital Markets Department and Co-Head of the Sales and Trading Department. Prior to joining our Group, she served as an economist of the International Monetary Fund from June 1998 to August 2003 and the chief China economist and managing director of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC from September 2003 to November 2008. She currently serves as a director of CICC Hong Kong and CICC HK Securities. Ms. Liang obtained a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Peking University in July 1991, a master’s degree in economics from University of Denver, the United States, in June 1993 and a doctoral degree in economics from Georgetown University, the United States in July 1998.

Shoukang Lin Mr. Lin Shoukang is Member of the Management Committee of the company. since December 2007. He joined our Group in November 2000 and held several positions, including an Executive Director of the Asset Management Department, the Head of the Capital Markets Department, Chief Operating Officer, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of the Management Committee. Prior to joining our Group, he served as an instructor in mathematics at Xiamen University from September 1983 to August 1985 and assistant professor of University of York, Canada from July 1990 to July 1991. He joined the International Monetary Fund in August 1991 and held several positions, including an economist and a main desk officer of Malawi of the African Department until June 1996. He served as a senior manager of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority from July 1996 to December 1997, the head of the Greater China economic research of Deutsche Bank Hong Kong from January 1998 to May 1999 and deputy director of the international department of China Cinda Assets Management Corporation, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1359), from May 1999 to October 2000. He currently serves as a director of a number of our subsidiaries, including CICC Hong Kong and CICC Fund Management. Mr. Lin obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Xiamen University in July 1983, a master’s degree in economics and a doctoral degree in monetary economics from Brown University, the United States in August 1987 and May 1990, respectively.

Dongqing Sun Ms. Sun Dongqing is Member of the Management Committee of the company. and Head of the Wealth Management Department since April 2015 and September 2011, respectively. She joined our Group in July 2001 and held several positions, including the Head of Beijing branch of the Sales and Trading Department, the Head of the Retail Group (now known as Wealth Management), and took part in setting up the wealth management business of our Company in September 2007. Prior to joining our Group, she served as an assistant accountant of the China’s Fuel Corporation from July 1996 to June 1999. Ms. Sun obtained a bachelor’s degree in management engineering from Beijing Wuzi University in July 1996 and a master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University in July 2001.

Bo Wu Mr. Wu Bo is Secretary to the Board of Directors of the company. since May 2015. He joined our Group in May 2004 and held several positions, including the Head of the Sponsor Business Department, Deputy Head of the Growth Enterprise Investment Banking Department and a member of the Operations team of the Investment Banking Department. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wu served as, among other things, an auditor of Arthur Andersen Huaqiang Certified Public Accountants from July 1999 to June 2002 and a senior auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP. from July 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Wu obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Peking University in July 1998.

David Bonderman Mr. David Bonderman is Non-Executive Director of the company. since November 2010. He is a founding partner of Texas Pacific Group (TPG), an affiliate of one of our substantial shareholders. TPG generally makes significant investments in operating companies through acquisitions and restructurings across a broad range of industries globally. Prior to forming TPG in 1992, he was chief operating officer of the Robert M. Bass Group, Inc. (RMBG), now doing business as Keystone Group, L.P. in Fort Worth, Texas. Prior to joining RMBG in 1983, he was a partner in the law firm of Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C., where he specialized in corporate, securities, bankruptcy and antitrust litigation. From 1969 to 1970, he was a fellow in foreign and comparative law in conjunction with Harvard University and from 1968 to 1969, he was special assistant to the U.S. Attorney General in the civil rights division. From 1967 to 1968, he was assistant professor at Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans. Mr. Bonderman currently serves on a number of boards, including: director of Ryanair Holdings Plc, a company listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Ticker: RYA), London Stock Exchange (Ticker: RYA) and NASDAQ (Ticker: RYAAY), since August 1996; Energy Future Holdings Corp. (formerly known as TXU Corporation) since October 2007; Caesars Entertainment Corporation (formerly known as Harrah’s Entertainment, Inc.), a company listed on the NASDAQ (Ticker: CZR), since January 2008; Kite Pharma, Inc., a company listed on the NASDAQ (Ticker: KITE), since March 2011; and Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. since June 2014. In addition, he serves on the boards of The Wilderness Society and the Grand Canyon Trust. He has also served as a director in, among others, Costar Group, Inc. (formerly known as Realty Information Group), a company listed on the NASDAQ (Ticker: CSGP), from May 1995 to June 2015; Armstrong World Industries, Inc., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Ticker: AWI).

Mou Daid Cha Mr. Cha Mou Daid Johnson is Non-Executive Director of the company. since October 2002. He has been the chairman of C.M. Capital Corporation since 2000. He has also served as a board member and non-executive director of HKR International Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 480) since 1989 and December 2004 respectively, and as a non-executive director of Hanison Construction Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 896) since November 2001. He has been appointed as a non-executive director of Mingly, one of our shareholders, since April 2000 and as a member of the nomination committee, risk management committee and remuneration committee, an independent non-executive director and the former chairman of the audit committee of Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited since September 2001. He also holds directorships in other private companies in Hong Kong and overseas. Mr. Cha is active in many non-profit organizations serving as trustee, advisor or committee member. Since 1989, he has served at various institutions at different times in the following capacities: a member of The Hong Kong Government Advisory Council in Innovation and Technology; a member of trustee and chairman of Investment Committee of the Croucher Foundation; a council member and a member of the Finance Committee and Investment Sub-Committee of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; a trustee of the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute in the United States; a member of the Advisory Council of the School of Business of Stanford University; a member of Investment Committee, Foundation member, and board of trustee of University of California, San Francisco; an advisory board member of the College of Letters and Science of University of California, Los Angeles; and a member of Advisory Council of the Business School of University of San Francisco.

Haifeng David Liu Mr. Liu Haifeng David is Non-Executive Director of the company. since February 2015. He was with Morgan Stanley Private Equity from August 1993 to January 2006 where he last served as a managing director and the co-head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia. He served as a non-executive director of United Envirotech Ltd, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange (Stock Code: U19), from October 2011 to April 2015, and non-executive director of China Rundong Auto Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1365), from January 2014 to August 2015. Mr. Liu is currently a member of KKR, co-head of KKR Private Equity Asia and the chief executive officer of KKR in Greater China. He currently serves as a member of KKR’s Asian Private Equity Investment Committee, Asian Portfolio Management Committee and China Growth Fund Investment Committee. He also serves as a non-executive director of Far East Horizon Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3360), since October 2009, and non-executive director of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600690), since September 2014. “KKR” as defined in this section means Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. together with its affiliates. Mr. Liu graduated from Columbia University, the United States as class salutatorian and obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in May 1993. He is currently a member of Tau Beta Pi National Engineering Honor Society and a recipient of the Edwin Howard Armstrong Memorial Award at Columbia University.

Jun Shi Mr. Shi Jun is Non-Executive Director of the company. since December 2013. He held several positions in I&G, one of our shareholders, including a deputy general manager of the department of market development (II), general manager of department of financial products, principal of the center of financial products and general manager of the department of general financial products since July 1996. Mr. Shi currently serves as the executive president of I&G since March 2012, and he is in charge of the investment, wealth management and internet finance businesses. Mr. Shi has been admitted as a lawyer of the PRC since April 2001 and has been a CFA charter holder of the CFA Institute since September 2007. Mr. Shi obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics specializing in insurance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in June 1996 and a master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University in January 2011. He also completed the executive master of business administration programme and obtained a master of business administration degree from China Europe International Business School in August 2014.

Haiying Zhao Ms. Zhao Haiying is Non-Executive Director of the company. since August 2011. She taught at the Business School of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology from 1992 to 1995. She also served as a consultant for the Asian Development Bank from 1995 to 1997 and taught at the School of Economics and Finance of the University of Hong Kong from 1995 to 2001. She served as a commissioner of the Strategy and Development Commission of the CSRC from January 2001 to January 2002, deputy director of the Department of Public Offering Supervision of the CSRC from January 2002 to October 2005, director of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1398) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601398), from October 2005 to December 2008 and, in the meantime, the head of the department of research and legal affairs of Huijin from May 2006 to September 2007. She served as head of the department of asset allocation and strategic research of CIC from December 2007 to October 2009, vice general manager of Huijin as well as the director of its non-bank department from October 2009 to February 2012. She was a member of the executive committee of CIC and the Executive Vice President of Huijin as well as the director of its securities institution management department from February 2012 to April 2012. She also served as a committee member of the 11th and the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Ms. Zhao currently serves as a member of the executive committee of CIC, the executive vice president and concurrently the head of securities institution management department/insurance institution management department of Huijin, and a director of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1336) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601336), since December 2009.

Shenglin Ben Mr. Ben Shenglin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since May 2015. He held several positions in ABN Amro in China and London, including leadership roles such as senior vice president and China business head from March 2003 to February 2005. He served at HSBC in China from February 2005 to April 2010 as a senior executive, including managing director and China country head of commercial banking from January 2007 to April 2010. From April 2010 to April 2014, he was with JP Morgan Chase as a member of the global leadership team at global corporate bank and the chief executive officer of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (China) Company Limited. Mr. Ben currently serves as an independent director of Bank of Ningbo Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2142), since September 2014, and independent non-executive director of Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 168), since June 2014. He joined the School of Management of Zhejiang University since May 2014 and currently serves as a full-time professor of banking and finance and doctoral advisor. He is also the dean of Academy of Internet Finance since April 2015, and director of Center for Internet and Financial Innovation of the School of Management of Zhejiang University since December 2014. He also currently serves as an executive director of the International Monetary Institute in Renmin University of China since January 2014 and a counsellor of the Zhejiang People’s Government since August 2014. Mr. Ben obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University in July 1987, a master’s degree in economics specializing in enterprise management from Renmin University of China in March 1990 and a doctoral degree in economics from Purdue University, the United States in August 1994.

Tong Cao Mr. Cao Tong serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since May 2015. He joined China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3968) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600036), in Beijing and held several positions, including a deputy general manager of the planning and treasury department, general manager of the business department, an assistant to the president and a vice president of the Beijing branch, general manager of the personal banking department of the head office and deputy head of the management department in Shenzhen from January 1994 to December 2004. He joined China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 998), in Beijing and held several positions, including an assistant to the president, a general manager of the retail banking department, vice president and an executive director from December 2004 to August 2013. He served as a vice president of The Export-Import Bank of China from September 2013 to October 2014. He also served as the president of WeBank Co., Ltd. from November 2014 to September 2015. Mr. Cao currently serves as the vice chairman of the National Financial System Youth Federation since January 2014 and co-director of the International Monetary Institute in Renmin University of China since December 2009.

Edwin Roca Lim Mr. Edwin Roca Lim is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since May 2015. He served as a lecturer at The University of Hong Kong from 1965 to 1970. He joined the World Bank Group in May 1970 and held several positions, including economist, senior economist, lead economist for China, chief representative in China, director in charge of West Africa and director in charge of India. He was granted external service leave by the World Bank Group for two years from February 1994 to lead the organization of an investment bank in China. This initiative led to the establishment of our Company. In this context, he served as a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley from March 1994 to May 1995 and as the Chief Executive Officer of our Company from June 1995 to December 1995. He returned to the World Bank Group in January 1996 and served as director in charge of India until he retired in August 2002. Mr. Lim obtained a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University, the United States in June 1962 and a doctoral degree in economics from the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences of Harvard University, the United States in June 1970. He also completed the advanced management programme at Harvard Business School of Harvard University, the United States in May 1993.