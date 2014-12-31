Name Description

Timothy McNally Mr. Timothy Patrick McNally serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of NagaCorp Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the AML Oversight Committee of the Company. From April 1999 until October 2005, Mr. McNally was the Executive Director of Security and Corporate Legal Services for the Hong Kong Jockey Club. He was a member of the Executive Board of Management responsible for corporate governance issues. Mr. McNally is currently an international security consultant and is the President of B2G Global Strategies headquartered in California. Mr. McNally was a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) for almost 25 years. During his career with the FBI, Mr. McNally was assigned for two years as a legislative counsel by the FBI to handle issues arising with the US Congress. Mr. McNally held several senior positions within the FBI and was the head of the FBI’s Los Angeles Office at the time of his separation. During the period 1993 through 1999, he was cited on numerous occasions for exceptional leadership and meritorious performance by the Director of the FBI, Attorney General, and President of the United States. Mr. McNally is a member of the Asian Society of Southern California, the National Executive Institute and the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1969. He received a Juris Doctorate (JD) degree from Marquette University Law School in 1973 and was admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Lip Keong Chen Tan Sri Dato’ Dr. Lip Keong serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd. Tan Sri Dr is a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and AML Oversight Committee of the Company. TSCLK is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company and a director of Fourth Star Finance Corp. which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. An Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Chen Yepern is a son of TSCLK. TSCLK has many years of entrepreneurial, business and managerial experiences and in Malaysia, he is also the controlling shareholder of Karambunai Corp Bhd (“KCB”), FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (“FACBI”) and Petaling Tin Berhad, which are all listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. TSCLK is the president and executive director of KCB and FACBI.

Wai Tuck Lee Mr. Lee Wai Tuck serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd. Mr. Lee has experience in various industries before joining the Group in 2009. He has previously worked in or held directorships in various companies listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Mr. Lee took on senior management positions in financial and management functions with wide experience in accounting, finance, treasury and corporate finance. He is presently Chief Financial Officer of the Company and a director of several of the Company’s whollyowned subsidiaries, namely NagaCorp (HK) Limited, NAGAWORLD LIMITED, Naga Sports Limited, Naga Travel Limited, Naga Retail Limited, Naga Entertainment Limited, Naga Services Limited, Naga Media Limited, Naga Management Limited, NagaJet Management Limited, NagaWorld (Macau) Limitada, Naga Russia Limited, Naga Russia One Limited, Naga Hotels Russia Limited, NagaWorld Travel Limited and NagaWorld Three Limited. He also acts as the general director of Primorsky Entertainment Resorts City LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Lee oversees the financial, treasury and business operations of the Group. Mr. Lee is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and CPA Australia.

Yepern Chen Mr. Chen Yepern serves as Executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd., since 14 February 2011He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and AML Oversight Committee of the Company. Mr. Chen graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the California State University, Northridge in 2009 and subsequently worked at Caesar’s Palace in 2010. Mr. Chen is currently a director of several wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely NagaCorp (HK) Limited, NAGAWORLD L I M I T E D , Naga S p o r t s L i m i t e d , Naga Travel Limited, Naga Retail Limited, Naga Entertainment Limited, Naga Services Limited, Naga Media Limited, Naga Management Limited, NagaJet Management Limited, Naga Russia Limited, Naga Russia One Limited, Naga Hotels Russia Limi ted, NagaWorld Travel Limited, NagaWorld Three Limited and NagaWorld (Macau) Limitada. He also acts as the general director and legal representative of Naga Services Company Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chen is a son of Tan Sri Dr Chen Lip Keong, the Chief Executive Officer, founder and controlling shareholder of the Company.

Yi Lin Lam Ms. Lam Yi Lin serves as Company Secretary of Nagacorp Ltd., effective November 30, 2012. Ms. Lam is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Yiy Fon Chen Mr. Chen Yiy Fon is Non-Executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles in 2003. In 2003, he interned at Morgan Stanley, Los Angeles, California and in 2004 he interned at Credit Suisse First Boston, Singapore. Mr. Chen was a Non-executive Director of the Company from May 2009 to February 2011 and is currently a director of certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Chen is also the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Karambunai Corp Berhad and Petaling Tin Berhad. He also serves as an Executive Director of FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad.

Panglima Abdul Kadir Bin Sheikh Fadzir Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Kadir Bin Sheikh Fadzir serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd., since 17 September 2007. He is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company, and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Tan Sri Kadir is a Barrister-At-Law of Lincoln’s Inn, London. He was a practicing lawyer at Hisham, Sobri & Kadir and Kadir, Khoo & Aminah and a prominent politician in Malaysia and has served the Federal Government of Malaysia for more than 30 years. His involvement in the Malaysia Federal Government service began in 1970 where he held the position of Political Secretary, Parliamentary Secretary, Deputy Minister and Minister in various ministries. He was holding the position of Minister of Information prior to his resignation from the Cabinet in 2006. Prior to that, he was the Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism from 1999 to 2004 where he was also the Chairman of Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

Kai Jin Lai Mr. Lai Kai Jin serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of NagaCorp Ltd., since 6 April 2011. He was a Non-executive Director from 31 May 2010 to 5 April 2011 and was redesignated as Independent Nonexecutive Director on 6 April 2011. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and AML Oversight Committee of the Company. Mr. Lai graduated from the National University of Singapore with a L.L.B (Hons) Degree in 1994 and was called to the Singapore Bar the following year. He was formerly a partner of Messrs. KhattarWong, one of the largest law firms in Singapore with offices in Singapore, Shanghai, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh. Mr. Lai’s practice focused on marine and admiralty law and has handled numerous legal disputes in the area of international trade and transport. Mr. Lai was formerly the Chairman of the Advisory Body Legal Matters, FIATA and the Legal Counsel for the Singapore Logistics Association. Mr. Lai is currently the Chairman of PVKeez Pte Ltd (“PVKeez”), a joint venture between EOC Ltd, Ezra Holdings Ltd, Keppel Corporation Ltd and PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation. PVKeez was set up for the conversion, management and operation and offloading facility in Vietnam’s Chim Sao oilfield. Mr. Lai is an Independent Director of Select Group Ltd and Interlink Petroleum Ltd, the securities of these two companies are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange and Mumbai Stock Exchange respectively.