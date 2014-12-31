Name Description

Hoi Shan Tsoi Mr. Tsoi Hoi Shan is the Executive Chairman of the Board of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Tsoi joined the Group in 2000 as a supervisor of the quality control department and was responsible to supervise the production process at the Hong Kong Yuen Long Plant and ensure that it is in compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practice. Mr. Tsoi graduated from Tongji Medical University with a Bachelor degree in Medicine and a Bachelor degree in Surgery in 1998. Mr. Tsoi is one of the discretionary objects of a discretionary trust established by the settlement deed dated 7 February 2007 made between Mr. Choy Kam Lok (as settler) and Nautilus Trustees Asia Limited (formerly known as DBS Trustee H.K. (Jersey) Limited) (as trustee).

Wing Hon Leung Mr. Leung Wing Hon, CPA, is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Leung is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of the Association of International Accountants and a fellow member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from University of Bolton and Postgraduate Certificate in Business Administration from University of Leicester in the United Kingdom respectively. Mr. Leung had previously worked for an international accounting firm and had also held the position of accounting manager in a subsidiary of Chinney Investment Ltd., a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung has over 20 years’ experience in accounting, finance management and business administration. Mr. Leung joined the Group in 1997 and is responsible for overseeing the financial matters of the Group.

Yu ping Fang Mr. Fang Yu Ping is the Vice President, Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Fang graduated from the Medical School of Southeast University in the PRC (formerly known as Nanjing Railway Medical School), with a bachelor’s degree in medicine in 1986. After graduation, he served as a teaching staff member of the School for 8 years. Mr. Fang joined the Group in 1995 and was promoted to vice president of the Group in 2008. He is the general manager of China Sales Division.

Su Zhu Ms. Zhu Su Yan is the Vice President, Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Ms. Zhu graduated from the Medical School of Southeast University in the PRC (formerly known as Nanjing Railway Medical School), with a bachelor of medicine and surgery degree in 1988. She was granted a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Business School of Nanjing University in 2005. Ms. Zhu worked in Nanjing Gulou Hospital as a neurosurgeon from 1988 to 1993, and joined Pfizer in 1994. She joined the Group in early 1995 and has served as regional manager of Jiangsu Province, manager and vice president of national hospital development department and the deputy general manager of the PRC sales team etc. Ms. Zhu has extensive experience in the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the PRC and is principally responsible for the sales and marketing of the Group’s products in the PRC.

Xian Hong Zou Ms. Zou Xian Hong is the Vice President, Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Ms. Zou graduated from Nanjing Medical College of China Pharmaceutical University in 1984 and obtained her Executive Master of Business Administration from Hunan University in 2005. In June 2010, Ms. Zou obtained a doctorate in management science and engineering at the Business School of Central South University. Ms. Zou has over 20 years’ experience in the PRC pharmaceutical industry. Ms. Zou was employed as a teacher at the Hunan Medical Middle School from 1988 to 1993 prior to joining the Group in 1994. Since joining the Group, she has been responsible for the sales management of the Group.

Siu Chit Choy Ms. Choy Siu Chit is the Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Ms. Choy joined the Group in 1990. She handled the Drug Master File submission relating to the Group’s amoxicillin bulk medicine with the FDA pursuant to which the Group became the holder of Drug Master File Type II (no. DMF 15377) relating to its amoxicillin bulk medicine in 2001. Ms. Choy also holds directorship in certain subsidiaries of the Company. She passed the Private Equity Investment Fund Advanced Class organized by the Beijing University with distinction in 2010. Ms. Choy is a director of Mighty Brokerage (Asia) Limited, which principally provides brokerage and securities trading services in Hong Kong.

Zhen Guo Dou Mr. Dou Zhen Guo is the Factory Manager - Group's Production Plant, Zhuhai of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Dou graduated from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in July 1999, majoring in chemical pharmacy; from Zhongshan University in 2004, with the Advanced Level Research Class of MBA; and then from Jilin University in 2010, with a master in pharmaceutical engineering. From 1999 to 2011, Mr. Dou worked on different positions in the Group’s production plant in Zhuhai, such as technician, quality inspector, manager of production department, workshop supervisor and assistant factory manager, and received the Zhuhai Labour Model award in 2007. Since 2012, Mr. Dou has been chairman of the management committee as well as factory manager of the Group’s production plant in Zhuhai, primarily responsible for the overall management and operation of the Group’s bulk medicine plant in Zhuhai.

Bing Yang Liu Mr. Liu Bing Yang is the General Manager of Guangdong Kaiping Kingly Capsules Limited., a subsidiary of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu graduated from Guangzhou Rubber Industrial Bureau’s Employees University with diploma in industrial Automation in 1982. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 1996 and had served as general manager. Mr. Liu had over 20 years’ experience in the field of pharmaceutical industry in China. He is currently responsible for the management of the Group’s Guangdong Kaiping factory.

Li Hong Su Ms. Su Li Hong is the General Manager - Group’s Bulk Medicine Sales Department of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Ms. Su graduated from China Pharmaceutical University in July 1991, majoring in Chinese traditional medicine; from Zhongshan University in 2004, with the Advanced Level Research Class of MBA; and then from The University of International Business and Economics in 2007, with a master in international trade. From 1996 to 2011, Ms. Su worked on different positions in the Group’s branch plant in Zhongshan and bulk medicine plant in Zhuhai, such as manager of the administrative personnel department, manager of the procurement department, manager of the bulk medicine sales department, manager of the foreign trade department, assistant factory manager, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Foreign Trade Officer. Since 2012, Ms. Su has been general manager of the international bulk medicine sales department of the United Laboratories, primarily responsible for sales and management of the Group’s intermediate and bulk medicine products on the overseas market.

Shou Ting Wu Mr. Wu Shou Ting is the Head - Production Plant, Zhongshan of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wu graduated from Jiangxi College of Chinese Medicine in 1990 and graduated from the Advanced Level Research Class, Selected Course of the MBA for Managers in Office of Zhongshan University in 2002. Mr. Wu was employed by Yufeng Pharmaceutical, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province for approximately three years before joining the Group in 1996. He had worked as supervisor of the powder injection workshop and manager of the production department at the Group’s production plant in Zhongshan before being promoted to factory manager in September 2003. Mr. Wu is primarily responsible for the overall management and operation of the Group’s production plant in Zhongshan.

Wen Yu Zhang Mr. Zhang Wen Yu is the General Manager of United Laboratories (Inner Mongolia) Limited., a subsidiary of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated from school of microbiology of Shandong University. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2005 and had over 15 years experience in the field of production management and is currently responsible for the management of the Group’s Inner Mongolia factory.

Shun Teng Zheng Mr. Zheng Shun Teng is the Operating General Manager - Group’s Bulk Medicine Sales Department of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Zheng graduated from China Pharmaceutical University in 2002, majoring in Pharmacy. Joining in 1997, he worked successively as the head of the orally-taken solid workshop, the assistant to manager of the production department, the manager of the procurement department, and the director of the powder injection workshop of Zhongshan factory. In July 2006, he was re-designated to the Group’s bulk medicine sales department as the manager of the Eastern China region, the manager of the senior region, the sales director of the Eastern China region and the Southern China region, and the sales director of the regions of India, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Zheng has been the operating general manager of the Group’s bulk medicine sales department since 2014, primarily responsible for sales and management of the Group’s intermediate and bulk medicine products on the Chinese market.

Peng Oon Chong Mr. Chong Peng Oon is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Chong qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1974 and has been in the accounting practice in Hong Kong for over 30 years. He has experience in auditing of companies ranging from small enterprises to large listed groups in the service and manufacturing sectors including shipping, logistics, electronics and real estate. Mr. Chong retired from the accounting practice on 1 January 2009 and now acts as a consultant specialised in cross-border business and tax consulting for companies in Hong Kong and China. He has been a member of the Foreign Experts Group for Independent Auditing Standards Committee of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1998 and a Registered Accountant of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants since 1981. He was admitted as an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountant in England & Wales in April 1975 and has been a Fellow Member of the Institute since 1981.

Xiao Nan Fu Ms. Fu Xiao Nan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Ms. Fu has over ten years of experience in investment banking and financial services. She is currently an assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of (Huatai United Securities Co., Ltd.) (“Huatai United Securities”), the holding company of Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. She joined the investment banking division of Huatai United Securities in May 2011 and was appointed to her current position in July 2012. Prior to joining Huatai United Securities, Ms. Fu held senior management positions in various investment banks. Ms. Fu is a registered sponsor representative of China Securities Regulatory Commission since 2007. From June 2008 to March 2010, Ms. Fu was also appointed as an independent non-executive director of Blue Star Cleaning Co., Ltd. (now known as Chengdu Xingrong Investment Co., Ltd.), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Ms. Fu obtained a bachelor degree in Economics from Minzu University of China, a master degree in Accounting from the Central University of Finance and Economics and a degree in Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA) from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

Bao Guang Huang Mr. Huang Bao Guang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited. Mr. Huang has over 30 years’ experience in the PRC pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Huang graduated from the PRC Party College in Guangdong Province with tertiary education qualification in July 2002. Mr. Huang was the deputy general manager of Zhuhai Pharmaceutical Corporation since April 1990, and was the general manager of Zhuhai Pharmaceutical Corporation from October 1992 to October 1997. Mr. Huang was the deputy head of the Administration Bureau of Pharmaceuticals of Guangdong Province from October 1997 to June 2001. From June 2001 to October 2004 Mr. Huang was the deputy head of the Zhuhai SFDA.